News
Sidelined by pandemic, Walz to resume in-person State of the State address Sunday
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will return to the House chamber Sunday to deliver his annual State of the State address in front of lawmakers at the Capitol for the first time since the COVID-19 began.
The Democratic governor’s address will be the last of his first term before facing a stiff challenge from Republicans in the November election. He’s expected to use the address to thank “a whole lot of Minnesotans” for braving the worst of the pandemic before highlighting his budget plans and calling for compromise in the divided Legislature to end the session.
In 2020, Walz taped a shortened version of his annual address from the governor’s mansion in St. Paul. He delivered the 2021 address from a classroom at Mankato West High School, where he was a teacher before being elected to the U.S House.
The governor is expected to highlight his proposed supplemental budget plan, which includes direct payments, dubbed “Walz checks,” of $500 to single filers and $1,000 to joint filers. His proposal also includes a $2.7 billion infrastructure package, in addition to tax, education and public safety spending.
The address comes as lawmakers head into the home stretch of the legislative session, where they must figure out how to use the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and more than $1 billion in federal pandemic funds. The divided chambers remain far apart on spending and policy items weeks before the May 23 adjournment. The GOP-controlled Senate is pushing for permanent income tax cuts, while House Democrats are seeking targeted tax credits and increases in spending.
Legislative leaders also remain deadlocked on whether to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and pay back the federal government for jobless aid during the pandemic, causing an automatic tax increase on employers statewide after lawmakers missed a March 15 deadline. Senate Republicans want to use $2.7 billion to refill the trust fund. But House Democrats have tied that to a $1 billion proposal for $1,500 checks to front-line workers who braved the pandemic, up from $250 million agreed to by both sides last year that wasn’t doled out.
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, told reporters Thursday that legislative leaders expect to resume negotiations Monday. She’s optimistic they can reach a deal by April 30, when tax payments are due for employers.
Walz has criticized the Legislature for not yet reaching an agreement and said he will provide a path forward during his address.
“I’m going to call for us to get that done,” Walz told reporters Wednesday. “Because the deadline is truly upon us, and it’s simply fiscally irresponsible not to deal with it.”
A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
News
Sainted & Tainted: More appreciation for Ramsey County Care Center
Sainted
Yes, the Ramsey County Care Center is closing, and a huge sainted to all the folks who kept this place operating safely through COVID-19, and thanks for the beautiful Sainting last week by Cheryl Hernandez of Roseville.
Our North St. Paul Historical Society is commemorating the Care Center in a short program on Tuesday, April 26, at our History Museum in North St Paul. We hope to hear from Victoria Reinhart, the lone County Commissioner who voted to save the Care Center, and also from Mike Schultz, the Care Center’s current administrator. The program starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Bruce Fisher, North St. Paul
Sainted
Recently, my husband was in the checkout line at the Lunds & Byerley’s store on Ford Parkway. As he was preparing to pay for his groceries, he was told the check-processing machine was not working. He didn’t have any other form of payment with him — only the check.
Since he is a frequent shopper at the store and well known to the staff, the manager was about to allow him to leave with the groceries. However, a kind lady in line behind him spoke up and offered to pay for his items.
Some people call this a “random” act of kindness; however, I call it an “intentional” act of kindness. How wonderful that this lady was so willing to help him out! Our thanks to her and to the store.
We will certainly “pay it forward” as soon as the opportunity arises.
Ruth Gatti, St Paul
Sainted
We would like to send a sainted to Ideal Storage owner Oakdale for purchasing pizzas from Parkway Little League fund raiser Keeping Little League baseball going.
Matthew Aguirre, Oakdale
News
27 Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin
Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
Are you sick of having dry skin? Do you spend a fortune on moisturizers that promise to hydrate your skin, but don’t seem to work? You’re not alone. Millions of people suffer from dry skin, which can be caused by a number of factors, including genetics, climate and lifestyle choices.
Dry skin is a common problem, and if you suffer from dry skin, you know how important it is to find the right face moisturizer. However, finding the right moisturizer can be tough, since not all face moisturizers are created equal. Some will leave your skin feeling oily and heavy, while others simply won’t provide enough hydration.
Dry skin is often genetic, but it can be caused by environmental factors like cold, windy conditions with low humidity or extreme dry heat. Dry skin can also be caused by certain medications, harsh soaps or other face products that strip your skin, or by washing your skin too often. If your dry skin is the result of a temporary situation, you may only need a thick moisturizer formulated for dry skin at certain times of the year; you can use a normal moisturizer the rest of the time.
It’s common to experience dry skin due to a damaged skin barrier. Your skin barrier is the outermost layer of your skin and is responsible for holding in water and moisture to hydrate your skin. When your skin barrier is damaged, the water is able to escape and evaporate, leaving your skin dehydrated and dry. Investing in a quality moisturizer specifically formulated for dry skin or for repairing the skin barrier will fix this issue and leave you with hydrated and supple skin. It’s important to note that even after you hydrate your dry skin, you still need to moisturize to ensure it doesn’t come back.
Dry skin also makes your face age faster. Everyone wants to hydrate their face, but they tend to forget their neck. Most of the moisturizers on our list also have components of anti-aging, so do yourself a favor and don’t forget to apply them to your neck!
Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or something more luxurious, we’ve got you covered. Read on to learn more about the 27 best face moisturizers for dry skin and find the perfect one for your needs.
1. Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer
Number one on the list of the best face moisturizers for dry skin is the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. Blue Atlas is a premium skin-care brand that never disappoints, regardless of your skin type or skin concerns.
If you’re looking for an anti-aging moisturizer that hydrates and targets dry, dull skin, look no further than this stellar product. This ultra-hydrating moisturizer is powered by natural ingredients like mango seed butter, seaweed extract and vitamin C to help restore a youthful glow. Suitable for all skin types, Blue Atlas Face Moisturizer works to protect you from environmental stressors like sunlight, pollution, and even blue light from screens.
Blue Atlas is 100% vegan, made of all-natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Knowing that Blu Atlas takes pride in what they put into their products means consumers can feel good about their purchase.
The best part? Blu Atlas offers a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with your purchase.
2. Bulldog Skincare Original Moisturizer
Looking for a hero moisturizer that your skin deserves? Look no further than Bulldog’s Original Moisturizer. This special formulation contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea to hydrate and soften your skin without leaving a sticky or greasy residue. The result is healthy-looking skin that you can feel good about. Ideal for everyday use on normal skin, this moisturizer is ideal for those who want quick absorption and non-greasy results.
Bulldog Skincare is specifically formulated for men, making it an excellent option for men everywhere.
3. Buttah Cocoshea Revitalizing Cream
If you’re looking for a luxurious and hydrating face moisturizer, look no further than Buttah Cocoshea Revitalizing Cream. This rich cream is packed with hydrating ingredients like African plant-derived butters, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which work together to promote radiant skin while soothing and improving tone and texture. Plus, the cocoa and shea butter lock moisture into the skin, keeping it hydrated all day long. Use it daily to restore your complexion’s healthy glow.
For best results, apply this cream generously across the face with gentle motions after you have completed your skin-care routine. Buttah is a great brand for anyone with melanin-rich skin.
4. Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer
You might have noticed that Kiehl’s almost always appears on lists of the best skin-care products. That is because Kiehl’s has been a leader in the skin-care world since 1851.
This powerful dual-action cream is clinically demonstrated to lift and firm skin while minimizing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Soy protein, caffeine and linseed extract work together to improve elasticity and firmness while strengthening skin for a more youthful appearance. This product is specifically formulated for men’s thicker, coarser skin, and you’ll love how soft and smooth your skin feels after using this great product.
For best results, Kiehl’s recommends using their Age Defender Cream after cleansing the skin. Apply a small amount to the face and neck. This cream is gentle enough that it can be used in the morning or at night.
5. Rugged & Damage Defense Men’s Facial Moisturizer
Another product specifically formulated for men with dry skin, Rugged & Damage Defense Men’s Facial Moisturizer does it all.
This powerhouse fragrance-free moisturizer contains natural and organic ingredients that hydrate and soothe skin, while providing a matte finish. It’s suitable for most skin types, making it a great choice for anyone looking for an age-defying moisturizer.
6. Lubiderm Advanced Therapy Lotion
Lubiderm Advanced Therapy Lotion is now fragrance-free, and is a great option for anyone with dry skin. This lotion is enriched with vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, and is clinically shown to moisturize for 24 hours. Plus, it’s non-greasy and fragrance-free – perfect for use on your face and body.
7. Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm
With a lightweight, fast-absorbing, serum-like texture, this facial balm calms and hydrates the skin. Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm nourishes skin without clogging pores or creating shine. The result is skin that appears clearer, firmer and smoother – keeping you looking healthier for longer.
Aromatic ingredients like lavender, lime and spearmint work together to create a seriously refreshing experience while reducing the appearance of redness and shine. Use this balm on your face and body to enjoy soft, hydrated and healthy skin all day long.
8. Aesop Avail Facial Lotion With Sunscreen
Aesop Avail Facial Lotion with Sunscreen is a facial moisturizer with SPF that won’t weigh you down. This lightweight, fast-absorbing lotion provides broad-spectrum protection against the damaging effects of UVA and UVB radiation, keeping your skin hydrated but not shiny. Sunscreen is essential for those with dry skin because the sun will only dry your skin out more if it’s not protected. Plus, its herbaceous aroma will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated.
Apply it 20 minutes before sun exposure and reapply at least every two hours to keep your skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays and ensure your face is fully hydrated.
9. Ceylon Facial Moisturizer
Ceylon Facial Moisturizer contains powerful alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), including lactic and glycolic acid. These AHAs exfoliate the skin over time, improving overall texture while hydrating. The moisturizer is non-comedogenic and suitable for those new to skin care and veterans alike. Additionally, hyaluronic acid improves moisture retention in the skin’s surface while niacinamide reduces skin irritation and inflammation, and controls oil production. Finally, this product can help improve skin clarity and reduce dark spots.
10. Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream
Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream is clinically proven to target the signs of aging, delivering intense moisture and a radiant, firmer-looking complexion while you sleep. Formulated with a unique blend of Laminaria digitata, red algae, Padina pavonica, and sesame and avocado oils, this overnight hero helps maintain optimum skin conditions for youthful-looking skin.
11. Baxter of California Oil-Free Moisturizer
Tired of your skin feeling oily and greasy after applying moisturizer? Baxter of California has the perfect solution – their Oil-Free Moisturizer! This lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving residue, so you can have a shine-free finish all day long. Aloe vera and chamomile extracts soothe inflammation, while green tea extract hunts down and eliminates free radicals to keep your skin looking healthy, hydrated and youthful.
12. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration is an award-winning moisturizer. This thick cream provides instant relief for parched skin, as well as long-term hydration for dryness, fine lines, wrinkles and redness.
Soothing Calendula officinalis extract helps to relieve itching, colloidal oatmeal acts as a skin protectant, and shea butter helps to moisturize and protect your skin barrier. Use First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration daily to keep your skin hydrated and looking and feeling its best.
13. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Dryness, dullness and loss of firmness and elasticity can be a thing of the past with Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer.
This whipped gel cream is packed with polyglutamic acid, hyaluronic acid and plum extract, all of which work together to plump and revitalize dry and tired-looking skin. It’s ideal for those with dry skin, as it locks in moisture and helps to balance your skin tone. The moisturizer also features a blend of multi-weight hyaluronic acids that help keep skin looking healthy and hydrated all day long. If you’re struggling with dryness, dullness or loss of firmness and elasticity, this moisturizer is the perfect solution.
14. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
The halfway spot on the list of the best face moisturizers for dry skin goes to Peter Thomas Roth because of the brand’s history as a premium skin-care brand.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer is a light and fluffy moisturizer that will hydrate your skin for hours. This cream is packed with a 30% hyaluronic acid complex, which helps to draw in water and keep your skin hydrated. Pentavitin provides long-lasting hydration, so you can go about your day without worrying about your skin feeling dry or tight. Plus, this cream is fragrance-free, so it’s suitable for those with sensitive skin.
This cream dries as light as a cloud and feels weightless on the skin. But don’t let the lightness fool you: This is a powerful product, providing hydration for up to 72 hours.
15. Belif Problem Solution Moisturizer
If you’re looking for a hydrating, protective moisturizer that won’t aggravate your dry skin, Belif Problem Solution Moisturizer is a great solution. Powered by natural white willow bark extract and tea tree oil, this moisturizer helps to boost the skin’s defenses against redness and blotches.
Specially formulated for sensitive skin, it delivers all-day hydration without causing irritation. Soothe and treat dry skin while keeping your skin healthy and happy with Belif Problem Solution Moisturizer.
16. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Kiehl’s has long been a trusted skin-care brand, and they have the perfect moisturizer for men with dry skin.
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men is an invigorating, non-greasy men’s face moisturizer. Formulated with caffeine and vitamin C, this paraben- and sulfate-free formula provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin. It also has a refreshing scent that will help wake you up in the morning.
Refuel, re-energize and invigorate tired skin with Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men.
17. Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for Men
Another cream specifically formulated for a man’s thicker skin is Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for Men. This powerful cream uses natural ingredients to penetrate deep into the skin, reducing wrinkles and other signs of aging over time. Fine lines become less visible almost immediately, as the cream firms, smooths and tightens the skin. Choose unscented or scented, with a refreshing essential oil blend of peppermint, eucalyptus and lemongrass.
18. Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer
Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer is a great option for anyone dealing with dry skin.
This rich, creamy moisturizer is infused with a special honey blend that provides soothing and humectant properties, as well as antioxidants. It also features fig fruit extract and osmolytes, which bind and restore moisture, leaving skin looking plump and supple. Plus, the potent ceramide blend helps prevent moisture loss and restore the skin barrier. The best part is that this moisturizer will help to protect the skin’s moisture barrier the longer you use it. Your dry, distressed skin will love this long-lasting hydration.
For best results, use morning and night on a clean face, but be sure to avoid your eye area. Use this consistently to combat dry and irritated skin.
19. Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème
Fed up with dull, dry skin? The Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème is an innovative cream that is here to help.
It targets fine lines and wrinkles, renews youthful radiance and firms skin – all while delivering an energizing burst of 24-hour hydration. Powered by three sources of vitamin C and rose of winter, this product delivers a brightness you’ll be able to see after just one use. The Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel is vegan and suitable for anyone struggling with dry and dull skin.
For best results, apply evenly to the face and neck every morning and night. Be sure to apply in gentle upward motions.
20. Origins Pore Clearing Moisturizer With Bamboo Charcoal
Origins Pore Clearing Moisturizer with Bamboo Charcoal is a great option for anyone looking to clear their skin, prevent breakouts and combat dryness by keeping their skin hydrated all day long.
This formula contains 1% salicylic acid to exfoliate and unclog pores, as well as bamboo charcoal to absorb excess oils and help prevent breakouts. Plus, witch hazel extract and advanced hydrators provide all-day hydration without clogging pores. Origins Pore Clearing Moisturizer is vegan and gluten-free.
For best results, apply this moisturizer to your face morning and night. It’s essential to use this product consistently to effectively combat dry skin.
21. Dr. Jart+ Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
If you’re looking for a cream that will fortify your skin’s moisture barrier, look no further than Dr. Jart+ Ceramide Moisturizing Cream. This rich, velvety cream is packed with five ceramides to help keep your skin hydrated all day long. Shea butter and hyaluronic acid work together to provide deep moisturization while protecting your skin from environmental aggressors.
So, whether your skin is dry, oily or somewhere in between, this cream can give you the nourishment you need. Plus, it has a velvety, rich texture that feels great on your skin.
22. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Moisturizing Cream
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Moisturizing Cream is formulated to provide instant and long-lasting comfort to dry, allergy-prone skin.
This cream is formulated with thermal spring water from the spa town of La Roche-Posay and neurosensine, which provide instant and long-lasting comfort. It is free of ingredients that may cause irritation or allergic reactions, such as preservatives, parabens, fragrance and drying alcohol. You can feel confident that this cream will leave your skin feeling smooth, soft and more comfortable.
The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Moisturizing Cream has been tested on allergy-prone and sensitive skin. If your dry skin is also irritated or sensitive, you can be sure La Roche-Posay Moisturizing Cream will be safe on your skin – especially if your skin barrier is damaged.
23. Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream
With its combination of nourishing and hydrating ingredients and lightweight formula, Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Recovery Cream is perfect for reviving dry skin.
This fast-absorbing face cream contains natural ingredients like sea buckthorn, calendula and sandalwood to provide intense hydration, nourishment and soothing relief to tired or dry skin. Sea buckthorn oil provides antioxidants and omega fatty acids to support the skin’s moisture barrier, while calendula extract helps soothe any irritation or redness. Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Recovery Cream’s formula combats the visible signs of aging, reduces redness and helps strengthen skin’s moisture barrier, leaving you with refreshed and radiant skin.
Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Recovery Cream is gentle enough that it can be used as a daily moisturizer, but thick enough that you can use it as a night cream for added benefits. If you’re suffering from dry skin, allow Ursa Major to help you out.
24. Skinfix Barrier + Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream
Looking for a barrier-nourishing cream that can help improve your skin hydration? Look no further than Skinfix Barrier + Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream.
This lightweight cream contains saccharide isomerate, niacinamide, zinc PCA and antimicrobial peptides to support the skin barrier and improve skin hydration. If your skin barrier is damaged, you may never be able to fully heal your dry skin. This product also helps absorb excess oil and refine the appearance of enlarged pores.
If you’re looking for a moisturizer that can help keep your skin healthy and hydrated, try Skinfix Barrier + Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream.
25. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
CeraVe is an incredibly popular brand because it provides amazing results at an affordable price. This brand came into being in 2005 when the founders noticed that people who suffered from dry skin and eczema all suffered from a damaged skin barrier.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a barrier-restoring moisturizer that can help to improve the look and feel of dry, itchy skin. This rich, non-greasy cream is fortified with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help hydrate and protect your skin’s natural barrier. Suitable for use on the face and body, CeraVe moisturizing cream is a rich, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly, leaving you feeling comfortable and well-hydrated.
26. Joanna Vargas Daily Hydrating Cream
If you’re looking for a lightweight moisturizer that will hydrate and revitalize your skin, Joanna Vargas Daily Hydrating Cream might be the cream for you.
This rich cream is ideal for those with normal to dry skin and helps to reverse the signs of aging. The unique formulation includes jojoba oil and shea butter, which work to control sebum production and soften skin without clogging pores
With its anti-aging properties and refreshing lemongrass-coconut scent, this cream is suitable for those with dry skin. Massage a dime-sized amount into your face and neck using upward strokes for best results.
27. BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream
The last addition to our list of best face moisturizers for dry skin goes to BeautyStat.
You know that feeling of tightness and dryness that comes along with every change in season? You can kiss it goodbye with this Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream. Containing hyaluronic acid to bind moisture to the skin, this light-as-air cream will keep you feeling smooth, supple and hydrated all day long. With a proprietary barrier moisture-repair complex containing ceramides and pomegranate sterols, your skin will be protected from the elements while its natural moisture balance is restored. Goodbye, tightness and dryness – hello, beautiful skin!
Final Thoughts
If you are suffering from dry skin, there is hope. It’s easy to get down on yourself and think there is nothing out there that can assist you. However, there are many excellent moisturizers on the market that can help repair your skin barrier and hydrate your skin. These moisturizers will not only hydrate your skin but also make it feel better. Dry and tight skin can be painful, and the moisturizers in the list above provide hydration and alleviate the pain. Moisturizers for dry skin don’t have to be expensive to combat your dry skin – many moisturizers on this list are available at an affordable price.
Remember, it is important to keep using a moisturizer even after your skin has healed; using a moisturizer regularly can help prevent future bouts of dryness. Your skin will thank you!
Once you defeat your dry skin, you’re going to want to keep your skin looking hydrated and supple every single day. If your moisturizer doesn’t already have SPF, it’s essential to wear one over your moisturizer. Remember, sun exposure is one of the primary causes of dry and irritated skin.
News
With Bethesda shelter closing, lawmakers weigh options for St. Paul’s homeless
As an emergency shelter at the former Bethesda Hospital prepares to shut down next month, and with dedicated federal aid all but spent, Ramsey County officials are counting on state lawmakers to bring stability to St. Paul residents without permanent housing.
A substantial funding request at the Legislature has bipartisan support, but its prospects remain uncertain. Without new funding, county officials warn, the specter of homeless encampments could return to the capital city.
“Yes, that’s the reality,” said Keith Lattimore, director of Ramsey County’s Housing Stability Department. “There are consequences if we don’t have the funds.”
BETHESDA CLOSING
The downtown Bethesda shelter, with 100 beds plus room for 32 more people with COVID-19, began operating Dec. 1, 2020. It’s scheduled to close by the end of May at the expiration of the county’s lease with Fairview Health Services, which owns the shuttered hospital north of the state Capitol. Renewing the lease is not an option as Fairview plans to replace it with a new, 144-bed mental health hospital at an estimated cost of $65 million.
There’s no risk that 132 people suddenly will be turned out onto the streets come May 31.
As of Wednesday, there were 73 people living at Bethesda, as the county already has begun winding down its operations. Those who remain will be absorbed by the remaining network of government and nonprofit shelters that operate in St. Paul.
“Nobody’s exiting to homelessness from Bethesda, unless they want to,” Lattimore said.
Some have gotten jobs and are ready for more permanent living arrangements. Others will stay at hotels or such shelters as the Union Gospel Mission east of downtown, a former dormitory at Luther Seminary near Highway 280 or Catholic Charities’ Mary Hall on the downtown site of the former Dorothy Day Center.
COVID TRANSITION
The current status of homeless services is intertwined with the coronavirus pandemic and how government responded to it.
The number of homeless people seeking short- or long-term services has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic. And because of the traditionally crowded state of shelters, as well as unsafe conditions in outdoors encampments, St. Paul — like cities across the nation — had to dramatically increase its shelter capacity. Hotel rooms were rented and new spaces stood up in venues like Bethesda, which was a COVID-only hospital early in the pandemic before becoming an emergency homeless shelter.
“COVID has really thrown us some curveballs, and obviously we’ve had to be creative,” Lattimore said. He and others working on housing say they’ve done yeoman’s work scrambling to serve more than 1,800 people since the pandemic began, 58 percent of whom aren’t from Ramsey County but gravitated here because services were available.
Much of this was made possible by tens of millions of dollars that poured in from the federal government as part of the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan. In all, about $43 million was spent in Ramsey County.
Almost all of it’s gone, and as the money has dwindled, many of the COVID emergency shelters have closed. Still, the system so far has been able to absorb the displaced residents, in part because the pandemic’s dangers have waned and people now can shelter more densely.
$75 MILLION PLAN
The plan that has emerged to deal with homelessness in the long-term is called Heading Home Ramsey County.
It includes building more lower-cost housing across the city, but those aspirations will take years; officials say they’re some 15,000 units short of where they want to be.
The medium-term plan — in the next five years — is to build a pair of 100-bed facilities, an intensive program to serve a few dozen individuals who make frequent contact with police and social service workers, and a day shelter to offer means and showers for up to 175 people a day.
It’ll take three to five years to build those facilities, so in the meantime, officials are seeking immediate funding to keep existing programs going, to the tune of about $15 million a year.
In all, they want about $75 million from the state over the next five years.
BIPARTISAN SUPPORT
Parts of that plan — including the most urgent funding needed to keep enough beds open this year and next — have drawn strong support from Democrats who control the Minnesota House. The legislation also picked up sponsorship from at least one Republican.
In the Republican-controlled Senate, a comparable plan was introduced by veteran Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, and on Tuesday drew a sign-on from Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who chairs the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee.
Those are powerful potential allies, but it’s hardly a done deal. Republicans, as well as some Democrats, frequently express frustration that perennial plans to “end homelessness” in the Twin Cities always fall short.
There are numerous paths now available for the plan — or at least parts of it — to be approved in both chambers and reach the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat.
However, the Legislature doesn’t have to pass any spending plans before it adjourns in May, and politics is complex in an election year when every seat in each chamber, as well as the governor’s office, will be on ballots in November.
Lattimore said he fears inaction by lawmakers will have harsh ramifications for those without permanent housing.
“That’s what we all fear,” he said. “Obviously, if we don’t have the dollars, we’ll see people returning to homelessness. If we get less than what we ask, it could be like putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound.”
Sidelined by pandemic, Walz to resume in-person State of the State address Sunday
Five Steps to Feel More Confident About Your Retirement
Sainted & Tainted: More appreciation for Ramsey County Care Center
What Joint Term Life Insurance is All About
9,968 Ethereum (ETH) Worth $29,470,260 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
27 Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin
5 Areas Where Interest Rates Matter!
With Bethesda shelter closing, lawmakers weigh options for St. Paul’s homeless
JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Expected Cut-Off 2022
Benefits of Making Use of Financial Management Consulting Services
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations