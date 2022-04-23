Sidelined by pandemic, Walz to resume in-person State of the State address Sunday

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook

Are you sick of having dry skin? Do you spend a fortune on moisturizers that promise to hydrate your skin, but don’t seem to work? You’re not alone. Millions of people suffer from dry skin, which can be caused by a number of factors, including genetics, climate and lifestyle choices.

Dry skin is a common problem, and if you suffer from dry skin, you know how important it is to find the right face moisturizer. However, finding the right moisturizer can be tough, since not all face moisturizers are created equal. Some will leave your skin feeling oily and heavy, while others simply won’t provide enough hydration.

Dry skin is often genetic, but it can be caused by environmental factors like cold, windy conditions with low humidity or extreme dry heat. Dry skin can also be caused by certain medications, harsh soaps or other face products that strip your skin, or by washing your skin too often. If your dry skin is the result of a temporary situation, you may only need a thick moisturizer formulated for dry skin at certain times of the year; you can use a normal moisturizer the rest of the time.

It’s common to experience dry skin due to a damaged skin barrier. Your skin barrier is the outermost layer of your skin and is responsible for holding in water and moisture to hydrate your skin. When your skin barrier is damaged, the water is able to escape and evaporate, leaving your skin dehydrated and dry. Investing in a quality moisturizer specifically formulated for dry skin or for repairing the skin barrier will fix this issue and leave you with hydrated and supple skin. It’s important to note that even after you hydrate your dry skin, you still need to moisturize to ensure it doesn’t come back.

Dry skin also makes your face age faster. Everyone wants to hydrate their face, but they tend to forget their neck. Most of the moisturizers on our list also have components of anti-aging, so do yourself a favor and don’t forget to apply them to your neck!

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or something more luxurious, we’ve got you covered. Read on to learn more about the 27 best face moisturizers for dry skin and find the perfect one for your needs.

1. Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer

Number one on the list of the best face moisturizers for dry skin is the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. Blue Atlas is a premium skin-care brand that never disappoints, regardless of your skin type or skin concerns.

If you’re looking for an anti-aging moisturizer that hydrates and targets dry, dull skin, look no further than this stellar product. This ultra-hydrating moisturizer is powered by natural ingredients like mango seed butter, seaweed extract and vitamin C to help restore a youthful glow. Suitable for all skin types, Blue Atlas Face Moisturizer works to protect you from environmental stressors like sunlight, pollution, and even blue light from screens.

Blue Atlas is 100% vegan, made of all-natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Knowing that Blu Atlas takes pride in what they put into their products means consumers can feel good about their purchase.

The best part? Blu Atlas offers a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with your purchase.

2. Bulldog Skincare Original Moisturizer

Looking for a hero moisturizer that your skin deserves? Look no further than Bulldog’s Original Moisturizer. This special formulation contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea to hydrate and soften your skin without leaving a sticky or greasy residue. The result is healthy-looking skin that you can feel good about. Ideal for everyday use on normal skin, this moisturizer is ideal for those who want quick absorption and non-greasy results.

Bulldog Skincare is specifically formulated for men, making it an excellent option for men everywhere.

3. Buttah Cocoshea Revitalizing Cream

If you’re looking for a luxurious and hydrating face moisturizer, look no further than Buttah Cocoshea Revitalizing Cream. This rich cream is packed with hydrating ingredients like African plant-derived butters, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which work together to promote radiant skin while soothing and improving tone and texture. Plus, the cocoa and shea butter lock moisture into the skin, keeping it hydrated all day long. Use it daily to restore your complexion’s healthy glow.

For best results, apply this cream generously across the face with gentle motions after you have completed your skin-care routine. Buttah is a great brand for anyone with melanin-rich skin.

4. Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer

You might have noticed that Kiehl’s almost always appears on lists of the best skin-care products. That is because Kiehl’s has been a leader in the skin-care world since 1851.

This powerful dual-action cream is clinically demonstrated to lift and firm skin while minimizing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Soy protein, caffeine and linseed extract work together to improve elasticity and firmness while strengthening skin for a more youthful appearance. This product is specifically formulated for men’s thicker, coarser skin, and you’ll love how soft and smooth your skin feels after using this great product.

For best results, Kiehl’s recommends using their Age Defender Cream after cleansing the skin. Apply a small amount to the face and neck. This cream is gentle enough that it can be used in the morning or at night.

5. Rugged & Damage Defense Men’s Facial Moisturizer

Another product specifically formulated for men with dry skin, Rugged & Damage Defense Men’s Facial Moisturizer does it all.

This powerhouse fragrance-free moisturizer contains natural and organic ingredients that hydrate and soothe skin, while providing a matte finish. It’s suitable for most skin types, making it a great choice for anyone looking for an age-defying moisturizer.

6. Lubiderm Advanced Therapy Lotion

Lubiderm Advanced Therapy Lotion is now fragrance-free, and is a great option for anyone with dry skin. This lotion is enriched with vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, and is clinically shown to moisturize for 24 hours. Plus, it’s non-greasy and fragrance-free – perfect for use on your face and body.

7. Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm

With a lightweight, fast-absorbing, serum-like texture, this facial balm calms and hydrates the skin. Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm nourishes skin without clogging pores or creating shine. The result is skin that appears clearer, firmer and smoother – keeping you looking healthier for longer.

Aromatic ingredients like lavender, lime and spearmint work together to create a seriously refreshing experience while reducing the appearance of redness and shine. Use this balm on your face and body to enjoy soft, hydrated and healthy skin all day long.

8. Aesop Avail Facial Lotion With Sunscreen

Aesop Avail Facial Lotion with Sunscreen is a facial moisturizer with SPF that won’t weigh you down. This lightweight, fast-absorbing lotion provides broad-spectrum protection against the damaging effects of UVA and UVB radiation, keeping your skin hydrated but not shiny. Sunscreen is essential for those with dry skin because the sun will only dry your skin out more if it’s not protected. Plus, its herbaceous aroma will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated.

Apply it 20 minutes before sun exposure and reapply at least every two hours to keep your skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays and ensure your face is fully hydrated.

9. Ceylon Facial Moisturizer

Ceylon Facial Moisturizer contains powerful alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), including lactic and glycolic acid. These AHAs exfoliate the skin over time, improving overall texture while hydrating. The moisturizer is non-comedogenic and suitable for those new to skin care and veterans alike. Additionally, hyaluronic acid improves moisture retention in the skin’s surface while niacinamide reduces skin irritation and inflammation, and controls oil production. Finally, this product can help improve skin clarity and reduce dark spots.

10. Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream is clinically proven to target the signs of aging, delivering intense moisture and a radiant, firmer-looking complexion while you sleep. Formulated with a unique blend of Laminaria digitata, red algae, Padina pavonica, and sesame and avocado oils, this overnight hero helps maintain optimum skin conditions for youthful-looking skin.

11. Baxter of California Oil-Free Moisturizer

Tired of your skin feeling oily and greasy after applying moisturizer? Baxter of California has the perfect solution – their Oil-Free Moisturizer! This lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving residue, so you can have a shine-free finish all day long. Aloe vera and chamomile extracts soothe inflammation, while green tea extract hunts down and eliminates free radicals to keep your skin looking healthy, hydrated and youthful.

12. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration is an award-winning moisturizer. This thick cream provides instant relief for parched skin, as well as long-term hydration for dryness, fine lines, wrinkles and redness.

Soothing Calendula officinalis extract helps to relieve itching, colloidal oatmeal acts as a skin protectant, and shea butter helps to moisturize and protect your skin barrier. Use First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration daily to keep your skin hydrated and looking and feeling its best.

13. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Dryness, dullness and loss of firmness and elasticity can be a thing of the past with Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer.

This whipped gel cream is packed with polyglutamic acid, hyaluronic acid and plum extract, all of which work together to plump and revitalize dry and tired-looking skin. It’s ideal for those with dry skin, as it locks in moisture and helps to balance your skin tone. The moisturizer also features a blend of multi-weight hyaluronic acids that help keep skin looking healthy and hydrated all day long. If you’re struggling with dryness, dullness or loss of firmness and elasticity, this moisturizer is the perfect solution.

14. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

The halfway spot on the list of the best face moisturizers for dry skin goes to Peter Thomas Roth because of the brand’s history as a premium skin-care brand.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer is a light and fluffy moisturizer that will hydrate your skin for hours. This cream is packed with a 30% hyaluronic acid complex, which helps to draw in water and keep your skin hydrated. Pentavitin provides long-lasting hydration, so you can go about your day without worrying about your skin feeling dry or tight. Plus, this cream is fragrance-free, so it’s suitable for those with sensitive skin.

This cream dries as light as a cloud and feels weightless on the skin. But don’t let the lightness fool you: This is a powerful product, providing hydration for up to 72 hours.

15. Belif Problem Solution Moisturizer

If you’re looking for a hydrating, protective moisturizer that won’t aggravate your dry skin, Belif Problem Solution Moisturizer is a great solution. Powered by natural white willow bark extract and tea tree oil, this moisturizer helps to boost the skin’s defenses against redness and blotches.

Specially formulated for sensitive skin, it delivers all-day hydration without causing irritation. Soothe and treat dry skin while keeping your skin healthy and happy with Belif Problem Solution Moisturizer.

16. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

Kiehl’s has long been a trusted skin-care brand, and they have the perfect moisturizer for men with dry skin.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men is an invigorating, non-greasy men’s face moisturizer. Formulated with caffeine and vitamin C, this paraben- and sulfate-free formula provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin. It also has a refreshing scent that will help wake you up in the morning.

Refuel, re-energize and invigorate tired skin with Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men.

17. Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for Men

Another cream specifically formulated for a man’s thicker skin is Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for Men. This powerful cream uses natural ingredients to penetrate deep into the skin, reducing wrinkles and other signs of aging over time. Fine lines become less visible almost immediately, as the cream firms, smooths and tightens the skin. Choose unscented or scented, with a refreshing essential oil blend of peppermint, eucalyptus and lemongrass.

18. Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer

Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer is a great option for anyone dealing with dry skin.

This rich, creamy moisturizer is infused with a special honey blend that provides soothing and humectant properties, as well as antioxidants. It also features fig fruit extract and osmolytes, which bind and restore moisture, leaving skin looking plump and supple. Plus, the potent ceramide blend helps prevent moisture loss and restore the skin barrier. The best part is that this moisturizer will help to protect the skin’s moisture barrier the longer you use it. Your dry, distressed skin will love this long-lasting hydration.

For best results, use morning and night on a clean face, but be sure to avoid your eye area. Use this consistently to combat dry and irritated skin.

19. Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème

Fed up with dull, dry skin? The Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème is an innovative cream that is here to help.

It targets fine lines and wrinkles, renews youthful radiance and firms skin – all while delivering an energizing burst of 24-hour hydration. Powered by three sources of vitamin C and rose of winter, this product delivers a brightness you’ll be able to see after just one use. The Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel is vegan and suitable for anyone struggling with dry and dull skin.

For best results, apply evenly to the face and neck every morning and night. Be sure to apply in gentle upward motions.

20. Origins Pore Clearing Moisturizer With Bamboo Charcoal

Origins Pore Clearing Moisturizer with Bamboo Charcoal is a great option for anyone looking to clear their skin, prevent breakouts and combat dryness by keeping their skin hydrated all day long.

This formula contains 1% salicylic acid to exfoliate and unclog pores, as well as bamboo charcoal to absorb excess oils and help prevent breakouts. Plus, witch hazel extract and advanced hydrators provide all-day hydration without clogging pores. Origins Pore Clearing Moisturizer is vegan and gluten-free.

For best results, apply this moisturizer to your face morning and night. It’s essential to use this product consistently to effectively combat dry skin.

21. Dr. Jart+ Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

If you’re looking for a cream that will fortify your skin’s moisture barrier, look no further than Dr. Jart+ Ceramide Moisturizing Cream. This rich, velvety cream is packed with five ceramides to help keep your skin hydrated all day long. Shea butter and hyaluronic acid work together to provide deep moisturization while protecting your skin from environmental aggressors.

So, whether your skin is dry, oily or somewhere in between, this cream can give you the nourishment you need. Plus, it has a velvety, rich texture that feels great on your skin.

22. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Moisturizing Cream

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Moisturizing Cream is formulated to provide instant and long-lasting comfort to dry, allergy-prone skin.

This cream is formulated with thermal spring water from the spa town of La Roche-Posay and neurosensine, which provide instant and long-lasting comfort. It is free of ingredients that may cause irritation or allergic reactions, such as preservatives, parabens, fragrance and drying alcohol. You can feel confident that this cream will leave your skin feeling smooth, soft and more comfortable.

The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Moisturizing Cream has been tested on allergy-prone and sensitive skin. If your dry skin is also irritated or sensitive, you can be sure La Roche-Posay Moisturizing Cream will be safe on your skin – especially if your skin barrier is damaged.

23. Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream

With its combination of nourishing and hydrating ingredients and lightweight formula, Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Recovery Cream is perfect for reviving dry skin.

This fast-absorbing face cream contains natural ingredients like sea buckthorn, calendula and sandalwood to provide intense hydration, nourishment and soothing relief to tired or dry skin. Sea buckthorn oil provides antioxidants and omega fatty acids to support the skin’s moisture barrier, while calendula extract helps soothe any irritation or redness. Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Recovery Cream’s formula combats the visible signs of aging, reduces redness and helps strengthen skin’s moisture barrier, leaving you with refreshed and radiant skin.

Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Recovery Cream is gentle enough that it can be used as a daily moisturizer, but thick enough that you can use it as a night cream for added benefits. If you’re suffering from dry skin, allow Ursa Major to help you out.

24. Skinfix Barrier + Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream

Looking for a barrier-nourishing cream that can help improve your skin hydration? Look no further than Skinfix Barrier + Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream.

This lightweight cream contains saccharide isomerate, niacinamide, zinc PCA and antimicrobial peptides to support the skin barrier and improve skin hydration. If your skin barrier is damaged, you may never be able to fully heal your dry skin. This product also helps absorb excess oil and refine the appearance of enlarged pores.

If you’re looking for a moisturizer that can help keep your skin healthy and hydrated, try Skinfix Barrier + Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream.

25. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe is an incredibly popular brand because it provides amazing results at an affordable price. This brand came into being in 2005 when the founders noticed that people who suffered from dry skin and eczema all suffered from a damaged skin barrier.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a barrier-restoring moisturizer that can help to improve the look and feel of dry, itchy skin. This rich, non-greasy cream is fortified with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help hydrate and protect your skin’s natural barrier. Suitable for use on the face and body, CeraVe moisturizing cream is a rich, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly, leaving you feeling comfortable and well-hydrated.

26. Joanna Vargas Daily Hydrating Cream

If you’re looking for a lightweight moisturizer that will hydrate and revitalize your skin, Joanna Vargas Daily Hydrating Cream might be the cream for you.

This rich cream is ideal for those with normal to dry skin and helps to reverse the signs of aging. The unique formulation includes jojoba oil and shea butter, which work to control sebum production and soften skin without clogging pores

With its anti-aging properties and refreshing lemongrass-coconut scent, this cream is suitable for those with dry skin. Massage a dime-sized amount into your face and neck using upward strokes for best results.

27. BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

The last addition to our list of best face moisturizers for dry skin goes to BeautyStat.

You know that feeling of tightness and dryness that comes along with every change in season? You can kiss it goodbye with this Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream. Containing hyaluronic acid to bind moisture to the skin, this light-as-air cream will keep you feeling smooth, supple and hydrated all day long. With a proprietary barrier moisture-repair complex containing ceramides and pomegranate sterols, your skin will be protected from the elements while its natural moisture balance is restored. Goodbye, tightness and dryness – hello, beautiful skin!

Final Thoughts

If you are suffering from dry skin, there is hope. It’s easy to get down on yourself and think there is nothing out there that can assist you. However, there are many excellent moisturizers on the market that can help repair your skin barrier and hydrate your skin. These moisturizers will not only hydrate your skin but also make it feel better. Dry and tight skin can be painful, and the moisturizers in the list above provide hydration and alleviate the pain. Moisturizers for dry skin don’t have to be expensive to combat your dry skin – many moisturizers on this list are available at an affordable price.

Remember, it is important to keep using a moisturizer even after your skin has healed; using a moisturizer regularly can help prevent future bouts of dryness. Your skin will thank you!

Once you defeat your dry skin, you’re going to want to keep your skin looking hydrated and supple every single day. If your moisturizer doesn’t already have SPF, it’s essential to wear one over your moisturizer. Remember, sun exposure is one of the primary causes of dry and irritated skin.