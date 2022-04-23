News
Six-run eighth inning lifts Saints past Mud Hens 9-4
TOLEDO — Nothing like an six-run inning to make up for an evening full of mistakes.
The St. Paul Saints beat the Toledo Mud Hens 9-4 thanks to a six-run eighth inning Friday night at Fifth Third Field.
But until the eighth, it wasn’t the Saints’ night. They went 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position. They left 14 men on base. They walked seven Mud Hens. And they allowed a franchise-record seven stolen bases.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the eighth, the Saints scored their six runs on only three hits. They loaded the bases with three straight singles — from Daniel Robertson, Jermaine Palacios and José Godoy — to start the inning. Royce Lewis walked with the bases loaded to tie the score 4-4.
With one out, back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to Jose Miranda and Mark Contreras gave the Saints a 6-4 lead. Curtis Terry then hit a grounder to third, but John Valente’s throw to second went into left field as two runs scored to put the Saints up 8-4. A walk to Derek Fisher loaded the bases, then Robertson was hit by a pitch to force in the final run.
The Saints (10-5) and Mud Hens (5-10) meet in Game 5 of the six-game series at 4 p.m. Saturday. The series is tied 2-2.
Chicago Bulls suffer a 111-81 blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series
The Chicago Bulls returned to the United Center for their first playoff game in five years with home-court advantage and the momentum of a road win at their back.
But they limped out of Game 3 with a 111-81 beatdown as the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back like a reigning NBA champion to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
Bulls fans poured into the United Center with frenetic excitement, drowning out the team’s introduction videos. But that enthusiasm dulled in the first quarter of the blowout. By the time Patrick Williams threw away a turnover in the third quarter, scattered boos began to swell from the crowd.
The 30-point drubbing was the second-worst loss in franchise history behind a 115-78 defeat to the Miami Heat in the 2013 Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Bucks ripped off a 13-0 run in the second quarter to cement a 19-point halftime lead, then went on a 13-0 run in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 29 points.
DeMar DeRozan fell flat on the heels of a postseason-career-high 41-point performance in Game 2, scoring 11 points and turning the ball over three times as the Bucks smothered him outside the paint. Zach LaVine struggled similarly with the Bucks ball pressure, finishing with 15 points and two turnovers. Patrick Williams went 0-for-9 after a solid Game 2.
Nikola Vučević led the Bulls in scoring with 19 points for the second time in the series, but he cooled off from 3-point range after opening with a pair in the first quarter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes before sitting out most of the fourth quarter. But Grayson Allen stole the show for the Bucks.
The Bulls crowd greeted Allen with a chorus of boos when he entered the game, still upset after the guard fractured Alex Caruso’s right wrist with a hard foul in January. But Allen quickly sucked the air out of those jeers, going 5-for-7 from 3-point range and scoring 22 points to lead the Bucks bench to 47 points.
Meanwhile, the Bulls bench barely contributed. Coby White was the only reserve to score in the first half, and the bench contributed 26 only points on the night despite playing nearly all of the fourth quarter.
Bobby Portis stepped into the starting lineup to replace guard Khris Middleton, who sprained the MCL in his left knee in Game 2 and is out for the series. It paid off for the Bucks and for Portis, who finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
The larger lineup allowed the Bucks to seal off the paint, forcing the Bulls into midrange jumpers and 3-pointers. The Bulls didn’t take a free throw until the 3-minute, 8 second mark of the second quarter and went to the foul line only 10 times.
Game 4 is at noon Sunday at the United Center.
Twins capitalize on poor White Sox defense in 2-1 win
The Twins looked well on their way to another shutout loss on Friday night. Perhaps they would have been, too, if not for some outside help.
A defensive collapse — the Chicago White Sox committed a pair of errors on the same play — allowed the Twins to surge ahead in the eighth inning to take their first lead of the night and shortly after, capture a 2-1 win at Target Field after a tense ninth inning.
The Twins’ offense had been mostly dormant, collecting just three hits in the first 7 2/3 innings. But after catcher Ryan Jeffers, a late addition to the lineup after Gary Sánchez was scratched, doubled and Luis Arraez drew a walk with two outs in the eighth inning, the White Sox defense imploded.
With runners on the corners, Carlos Correa hit a ball toward shortstop Tim Anderson, whose throw skipped wildly past first baseman José Abreu. Jeffers scored easily on what was ruled a single for Correa. But as the play continued to unfold, Abreu then corralled the ball and he, too, threw it away. As it bounced near the White Sox dugout, Arraez came home to score the go-ahead run, awakening what had been a mostly silent Target Field crowd.
The win didn’t come easy, even still, as Eloy Jiménez doubled to lead off the ninth inning off Emilio Pagán, who was in for the second straight day to convert a save. Pagán walked the next two batters to load the bases but wound up skirting away unscathed.
It’s the second straight win for the Twins, who have found a way to eke by despite lackluster offensive performances.They did so thanks in large part to yet another solid performance from their starting pitcher. Bailey Ober threw five innings in his third start of the season, giving up a run on five hits while striking out six.
The only run he surrendered came in the fifth inning when White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn hit a solo home run to center to lead off the frame and give Chicago a lead it would hold until the eighth.
Minnesota BCA: Man fatally shot by police in Chisholm was brandishing knives
CHISHOLM, Minn. — The man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday has been identified as Michael David Johnson, 38, of Chisholm, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office announced Friday.
Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds outside his home at 201 Central Ave. S. in Chisholm while law enforcement officers from several departments attempted to take him into custody on multiple felony charges out of Morrison County.
During the confrontation, which began at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Johnson came out of his home with knives in his hands, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the incident. Officers responded by first firing non-lethal foam impact rounds, and then deployed lethal rounds from firearms, which struck and killed Johnson. He died at the scene. No officers were hurt in the incident.
The BCA identified the three officers who discharged their weapons as deputies Cody Dillinger and Gavin Nichols of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Nick Grivna of the Virginia Police Department. Dillinger and Grivna fired their department handguns, and Nichols fired non-lethal foam impact rounds. All three officers are on standard administrative leave pending the BCA’s investigation.
Grivna used lethal force in a November 2018 incident, where he was found justified by the BCA in fatally shooting J. Scot Alan Widmark, who forced a woman from a car with a knife before holding another man hostage as a human shield. Grivna has been with the Virginia Police Department for eight years.
The BCA stated two knives were recovered near Johnson’s body by crime scene personnel. Body cameras and squad video recorders captured footage of the incident.
The search for Johnson began in the Hibbing and Chisholm areas at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson’s unoccupied vehicle was located at 7:15 a.m. outside his home.
Investigation of the incident is ongoing. The BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is complete.
