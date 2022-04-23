Finance
Smart Ways to Invest: A Quick Overview of Some of the Smartest Things You Can Do With Money
Do you suddenly find yourself with a bit of money and want to know about some smart ways to invest? How can you best put that money to good use? The most important thing to do – if you haven’t already done so – is to pay off your debts. Get that out of the way. If you still have debts when you invest, any interest you might earn from the investment will just equal out the interest you’ll have to pay on the debts. Holding onto debt might even be more costly than any profit you might make from investments.
Once you’re all clear with debts, then you can consider making smart investments. Investment bonds are usually considered a good idea for those who are afraid of taking on too much risk. The potential for returns is quite lower than those of stocks, but you will still get some interest over time, whether you invest in US government bonds or foreign bonds. Just do the right research first to find out which foreign bonds are likely to be the most profitable over the next decade.
Learn about the different types of mutual funds and decide if they are smart ways to invest for you. They are categorized by asset class: cash, bonds, and stocks, and then further categorized by objective, strategy, or style, such as stock mutual funds, money market mutual funds, and so forth. The downside to mutual funds is lack of ownership. The investor actually doesn’t own the individual stock, and therefore lacks perks such as voting rights.
Smart Ways to Invest With Diversification
While you don’t have to put all of your money in a single bank account, it’s still considered wise by many people to open up a Certificate of Deposit account with a reputable online bank that offers a high APY – even higher than a regular savings account. The drawback? You have to agree to let your money stay in the bank for a certain period of time and won’t be allowed to withdraw any of it prior to that time without getting penalized.
Dividend-paying stocks can be among the smart ways to invest for intermediate and advanced investors. Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit that are paid out to shareholders (usually quarterly). If you own a dividend stock, you can earn cash in the short term as well as the investment itself through market appreciate during the long-term.
As for the smart ways to invest in individual stocks and a few other opportunities, it’s best to join a group of insiders where you will get picks from the true professionals and experts. Having access to high-quality investment analysis, such as that offered by Capitalist Exploits, is a great way to gain an edge in investing.
After Hours Trading Compared to Trading During Normal Hours
Trading stocks on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq stock market is traditionally done between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. However, there is trading which takes place after these hours of business. It is commonly referred to as “After Hours trading”, and has been around for some time. This used to only be accessible to high net worth investors and institutional investors. Individual investors can now take advantage of After Hours trading through the numerous Electronic Communications Networks (ECNs) available today. Trading after normal hours allows you to take advantage of breaking news stories and information that could affect the market.
There are differences between trading during normal hours and after the market closes. It is advisable to familiarize yourself on the risks involved before proceeding. Finding a good brokerage firm is equally as important, and you should learn as much as possible about what services they offer. Once you have established which firm you will use, find out about which ECN they use. Some firms may limit you to only using their particular system, or they may use other ECNs.
See if you are able to access other quotes on the different Networks. Check if they will route your trade through to another System. The more access you have to the different ECNs the better. This will allow you to trade with other investors on different systems.
There may be large fluctuations in prices and more volatility. This is because news and events may have a greater impact on stock prices. You may also find that that there are differences in the price of stocks compared to their price during normal trading hours.
During normal hours, trading stocks will have many buyers and sellers creating good volume within the stock. This makes it easier to complete trades. However, trading volumes may be much lower during after hours, making it harder to trade. Less activity may cause a wide rift between the bid and ask price, making it difficult to get a good price on the stock.
Most of the systems used for trading only accept what is known as a limit order. This is done so that the investor never pays more than the price he wants to buy or sell at. This can be a problem if the market moves away from your price, as the system will not execute your order. In this case, you need to ask your firm whether the system will cancel the orders not executed during after hours trading, or if it will resume again during the normal trading hours and vice versa.
How Does Stock Trading Online Work?
The share market is very lucrative and thousands of people have made money through it. Many people have also lost money and their fortunes, but some are still lured by it as it is easy money. If you are lucky and follow proper stock trading strategies you can make money too.
No doubt the best advice is that you have to start with a little amount of money. You should know in detail about all the small intricacies of the online stock trade and the mode of their work and the risks involved and move cleverly while dealing with shares.
The stock market is the place where the shares of the listed companies are bought and sold. With the help of the stock market, you can buy and sell shares. A broker is a person who buys and sells shares on your behalf. The broker should be approved and have licensed to deal in shares. The demat account is the account through which share trading is done. The stock trading systems make it possible only to trade with demat account and the shares are kept separately in them. The account will be operated by the person who has opened it. The brokerage will be charged by the bank if you have opened a demat account in a bank or by a private broker if you have opened an account through a private share broker.
One of the most important stock trading tips is that you should be familiar with the shares that are being bought by you or sold by you. You should read the graph of the stock and follow it up and down carefully otherwise you will face losses in your trading. It is the first rule of the stock market training that you should always sell the shares when the price is up and buy when the price is down.
The shares should give you fair profit; it should give you the return of more than the bank interest on money, and only then there will be profit. Buying shares at low prices are the most advisable thing to do. When buying a share always compare the price with the peer companies so that you know the trend. Many times if a certain company is not making money, then it can be quite possible that it will not make money at later stage as well, so it is not advisable to invest in that company. Make a note of the listing, future plans and the graph of the profit of the company so that you can make a profit from the shares. There should be enough money for you to cover loses that can be incurred at any point of time.
Make yourself strong enough to suffer losses or to make gains. Trading is the name of change so it cannot be persistent. Gaining is not continuous and losing is also not constant. If you are making money at one point of time may be later you would be facing losses. It works at both ways. Be prepared to make yourself strong enough to suffer losses and not to be disappointed.
20 Things Google Likes On Your Website
Are you seeing what I am seeing?
If you are searching on Google the same exact key words that I am searching, chances are NO – you are not seeing what I am seeing.
I am in New York City and you might be in Kalamazoo, Michigan so Google looks at our IP addresses, which tells them where we are and they adjust the results according to our location.
Next Google looks at what your search history reveals and attempts to work on assumptions that would be relevant to you according to their calculations. They are doing the same thing for me.
Then add into the mix Google Instant and possibilities start to show up before you finish typing as to what you might be looking for based on those factors mentioned above and other factors such as the most popular websites.
If you are searching at 10 am and I am searching at 3 pm then real time results are certainly going to vary based on that 5-hour difference and Google takes that into consideration and offers results based on real-time activity as well.
So you are not going to see what I see when we search the same exact key word or phrase.
Add to that Google Instant is now taking up valuable ATF (above the fold) real estate, if you were hoping to get first page visibility after all your SEO work, you might be pushed down to BTF (yep – below the fold) or even worse, page 2.
So what is a website to do to be seen these days?
If becoming the most popular brand in the universe isn’t yet achievable then I would begin to focus on Google stuff. Yes Bing is making headway and other search engines still hold a foot in the search game but for now, at least for now, Google still holds the lion’s share of search. So let’s focus on Google for this post. The following are some things that Google likes, not in order of importance as much as the order of my random thought patterns. And let’s be real – if Google likes it, then you have a chance.
1. Google loves video so start posting videos. YouTube, Vimeo and Ustream are some sites to consider. If you are self hosting or third party hosting videos I would suggest copying them over to one of the main video sites to gain traction. And if you want to make Google really happy, YouTube keeps it in the family.
2. Google loves real time. Are you tweeting yet? This is the best tool to keep a steady stream of real time activity. Start thinking about keywords, topics, article sources to share and start tweeting today. Know that Google pays attention to your credibility and that is measured by RT (retweets) and conversations with other Tweeters indicated by @name. So Tweet in earnest not in vain (promo only).
3. Google loves places. Get a Google places account. They love coupons so they can add value to their searchers. And Tags – yes Google will let you set yourself apart on the map if you pay to Tag – that runs about $25/month.
4. Google likes you to play with their toys. Try using Google Docs it is actually pretty handy for file sharing or getting your info on the go. Google calendar might be a solution or even a cool application on your website.
5. Google likes it when you tend to your website so be sure to install Google analytics and have a webmaster account that you actually look in on from time to time.
6. Google loves to read your mail so make sure you have a Gmail account. I use mine as a receptacle for the dozens of newsletters and blogs I subscribe to.
7. Google loves their maps. Please make sure you have one for your location on your website.
8. Google loves bloggers. Since they have a vested interest in blogspot you might want to consider using blogspot. I am a believer that a blog belongs on your website and so I might give this one up.
9. Google loves fresh content. That is where a blog on your site is helpful. Other ideas are changing up a section on your home page with news about your company or in your industry, getting some PDF files and other shareable downloadable content – Google likes it when you play nice and make things available to their searchers.
10. Google loves fast loading websites so go back and clean up your code, ditch the flash, cut down the amount and size of your photos and check out anything that might be slowing your load times down.
11. Google loves tags. They really like it when you make their job easy so double back and look at your code. Hopefully you are using CSS by now and so make sure your H1 tags are keywords; have a keyword rich and well-written meta description.
12. Google likes real word page names. That means if you have dynamic pages that generate a lot of phooey like ##&^236.html well that doesn’t help Google at all. Make sure page names are words, particularly keywords and oh don’t have all the words run together or use underscores to separate the words, Google is fond of hyphens. Your page name should look like page-name.htm and not page_name.htm or page%$###.htm.
13. Google likes links. Lots and lots of links. But they must be good links and they must be text base links. Reputable directories are a good start. Getting other relevant sites to use your keywords and link to your site is worth a pot of gold or maybe two pots if it is a well established website.
14. Google loves well trafficked sites. Get visitors coming and keep them there because Google pays attention to how long their searchers actually stay on your site and how many pages they explore.
15. Google loves commitments. If you have a domain name expiring soon go ahead and renew for generations to come. Ok, well at least for a couple of years.
16. Google likes deep thinkers and many pages. I realize that the more pages you have the more money you might have to spend and certainly more time thinking about what you are going to put on those pages but think hard. Come up with a site plan that makes sense and gives your visitors information in a logical arrangement.
17. Google likes directions. Give your visitors an HTML site map and make sure you submit an XML site map directly to Google.
18. Google likes breadcrumbs. These are the little text navigations at the top of a page that indicate where you are on the site in the scheme of things. It might look something like: home > food > meat > organic. Your web programmer can set that up for you if you don’t know how to program.
19. Google really likes alt tags. They still can’t read photos so remember to give your images alt tags and use keywords. Rather than using a generic word like image.jpg try using a keyword for instance organic-meat.jpg. Yes the hyphens work well here as well.
20. Google likes to know you are real – install hcards or at least make sure you have address and phone numbers visible on your site.
The point is that search engine optimization is undergoing radical changes and shifts and I have no idea where PPC is going to wind up in the scheme of things – neither do the experts at this point, they are all in wait and see mode from what I can tell. So follow these basic rules:
1. Have a clean coded, well organized, keyword relevant website.
2. Provide good content on your website.
3. Blog and post updates regularly.
4. Get social – use Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook and other sites that give you the opportunity to engage with the world at large. No more hiding behind your desk Mister / Missy!
5. Don’t resort to black hat techniques or link farms – not only does Google not like that, well they can shut you down!
6. Read other people’s blogs and comment where it makes sense and when you can offer insight or add to the conversation.
I invite you to start right now, comment on this blog post – add in some of your suggestions or feel free to refute mine. Let’s get the conversation and links back to your site going!
