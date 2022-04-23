Tezos Blockchain Achieves Milestone of 1000 TPS Following Irmin Performance Tweak

- Additional stabilization of the storage layer has been achieved.
- Tezos users (particularly bakers) would greatly benefit from the improvements.
This is just weeks after the community successfully implemented an entirely new consensus mechanism for Tezos via on-chain governance. Tezos has increased its TPS numbers by five times to 1,000 TPS and then further increased that through rollups in an upgrade currently going through the governance process. Tezos is now through a major phase of development and enhancements. The blockchain is improving as the ecosystem grows, making it more efficient.
Enhanced Storage I/O Performance
With the introduction of Octez v13 in March 2022, Tarides made further progress in enhancing storage I/O performance. Tezos has now achieved a TPS of 1000 due to its efforts to improve Irmin’s performance. Irmin 3 and Octez v13 have made transactions five times quicker than they were before (6x compared to Octez v10).
Additional stabilization of the storage layer has been achieved, and an 80 percent reduction in memory requirements. Tezos users (particularly bakers) would greatly benefit since the network will become more reliable, and baking incentives will become more predictable.
Irmin’s Merkle proofs feature will be utilized during the Transaction Rollup project and continues to be improved and developed since March. The forthcoming Jakarta 5 proposal offers Merkle proofs are partial, compressed Merkle trees designed to speed up data integrity verification.
Tezos developers were also kept up to date on Irmin’s performance by automating the benchmarking system, which regularly releases benchmarks. Equinoxe, a library for programmatically deploying Equinix machines, was created as part of this effort. Equinoxe has a new tag system this month, and the team is developing a “safe” technique to verify that machines are indeed available.