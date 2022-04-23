Finance
The Advantages of Venture Capital Vs Bank Loans
Venture Capital isn’t the only answer. But it’s one of very few answers if you want to take your business to a materially different level. Many other financial routes are closed off in the current climate and non financial adjustments, whilst potentially positive, will not have the same impact.
Recruitment attracts entrepreneurs. The UK is without doubt one of the global hubs for recruitment. There are more agencies in London than there are in the whole of the US, but that does make it difficult to stand out from the crowd.
Venture Capital vs Bank Loans
Taking a significant step forward with a business usually requires some sort of investment and in general there are 2 recognised financial routes. The first is a bank loan and the other is venture capital (or private equity).
If you pursue the bank loan route bear in mind, as a recruitment company is not an asset backed company (apart from its debtors which normally attract finance for working capital) it’s never been easy to borrow money against a recruitment companies future profits, given that the assets leave the office at 6pm every night and hopefully return the next day.
Traditional banking has never been more difficult than it is now. There are many reported cases in the last few years where companies have borrowed from a bank, have been able to repay the interest but have been in breach of the long list of banking covenants. These covenants are scrutinized intensely by super-keen analysts, who seem all too ready to press the alarm bell, sending in the bank’s friendly business support team. In turn, this often leads to them calling in the administrators… and the rest is history… in many cases.
Undoubtedly the dangers of obtaining bank loans have never been greater, peppered with high charges, conditions, key ratios and draconian penalties, if you can get past the hurdle of getting one in the first place.
The alternative method of raising finance is by attracting an investor such as a venture capitalist, whereby you sell a piece of your equity in return for long term investment. However, this is hardly a piece of cake either. Nevertheless, it’s generally regarded as the best credible alternative to a bank loan.
Benefits of Venture Capital Specialist;
Knowledge; If you choose a venture capitalist with experience, or preferable a focus, in your chosen market you will gain a partner with considerable insights and practical experience.
Advice & Mentoring; Their expertise will be extremely useful in terms of acquisition or strategic advice, management infrastructure, succession planning and of course exit. If you haven’t been part of an exit before, an experienced partner will be invaluable, both with practical advice, business preparation and contacts in the market. They’ll then not only add value in general but will unlock the value of the equity, a specific skill which many owners don’t yet have, because they haven’t needed to.
Understanding; The right VC partner will take the time to understand your business. If they have experience of the recruitment industry, they will understand the cause and effect of recruitment specific issues such as seasonality, payment cycles and drop-outs. Therefore, they will make more informed decisions and will understand that the assets in the business are the people.
Additional Financing; If additional financing is required in the future, then a VC will provide important support either via increasing bank lending or through investing further themselves.
Contacts and Networks An investor, especially one well connected to the recruitment industry, should be able to utilise their wide range of contacts through their business networks, from PR agencies to banks, from accountants to marketeers. Everyone who can help take your business to a new level and beyond.
Summary
Attracting investment can accelerate your company’s growth exponentially. If chosen wisely, it can help support your plans and take some of the strain from the senior management.
Traditional bank loans are difficult to obtain now and are inflexible. I would also argue that they are light on additional benefits. VC’s can add real value from their experience and contacts, especially if they are industry experienced professionals who have held executive management roles and have practical experience of adding value. In addition, where a VC is investing it’s own money you can be sure that their commitment to wealth creation for all equity stakeholders will be 100%.
Top 8 Online Side Hustle Ideas To Generate Extra Cash Every Month
Generating an extra $500 to $1000 a month may seem impossible right now. But in this article, I’m going to show you different online side hustle ideas that have the potential to be highly profitable. Let’s begin!
1. Blogging
You may not see an immediate ROI or return on investment on blogging, but the good thing is it’s pretty much passive income when you start getting some traction. The sky’s pretty much the limit when you think of the income you’ll get when your blog gets a good amount of traffic from search engines and social media!
2. Affiliate marketing
You can promote your affiliate links on your blog or your social media accounts. Just make sure you promote something that’s going to actually add value to your followers.
3. Video marketing
You can promote sponsored products via video marketing. You can do video reviews and tutorials on YouTube and monetize it with ads and affiliate links!
4. Social media influencer
When you’ve got a considerable following on social media, and you get pretty good engagement rates on your content, then you’re technically a influencer. You can easily command premium rates from brands who want to do business with you.
5. Social media manager
Not all businesses know what to do with their social media accounts.You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on businesses. The great thing is you can have many different clients at the same time because it’s relatively easy to automate social media activity!
6. Sell information products
Selling eCourses and eBooks are very popular nowadays. It’s relatively easy to create content like these, and it’s easier to just outsource it to freelancers who can write faster and better than you.
7. Freelance work
If you’re interested in freelancing online – like writing, designing, building apps and websites, etc. – then you should check out sites like Upwork ( https://www.upwork.com ) and Freelancer ( https://www.freelancer.com ). Note, however, that these are global marketplaces. So, you’ll have people from all over the world competing on price and skill. If you want to set yourself apart from the competition and you’re extremely confident in your skills, then don’t be afraid to bid rates you know you deserve!
8. eBay business
eBay is actually a fantastic tool for making money and which presents a ton of different options. If you’re looking for a more traditional way to make money by selling products, then eBay is the perfect choice.
Heidegger – Language is the House of Being
Language is the house of Being. In its home man dwells. Those who think and those who create with words are the guardians of this home.” – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher, Letter on Humanism, 1947.
The philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset once said that man had no nature, only history. While I respect this opinion, I think that man’s real human nature is language. Just as the lesser god Prometheus handed fire to man, a major God handed a major boon to mankind: language.
After years of pondering whatever Martin Heidegger meant by “Language is the House of Being,” it finally dawned on me (as I watched catatrophic news on TV) that Heidegger meant language is not only a construct, a shelter, an edifice, an abode, but the soul of humanity–container of infinity.
Through language we search heaven and earth; through language we accept or reject God; through language we accept or reject the absolutes that guide the human race.
And yes, it is only through language that we experience aesthetic bliss–and love. Although bliss and love are more akin to the emotional life, the viscera, the central nervous system, the body can only partially express bliss and love. Language is indispensable, or if not, then try to tell that to painters, poets, and writers.
Take Trollope (in History of Pendennis):”It is best to love wisely, no doubt; but to love foolishly is better than not to be able to love at all.” And Trollope went on to fill library shelves with language and love.
We think and we feel by using words. Though words are more adept and adequate to thinking than to feeling, we still recognize that even our deepest emotions must be converted into words to express what we feel. When we immerse ourselves in a good book we feel with and for the characters: with Don Quijote and Sancho we experience the real meaning of friendship; with Anna Karenina and Aschenbach we feel the exquisite pangs of deeply tormented souls; with Remedios The Beauty we ascend to heaven.
Can we build science without language? Isn’t language the vessel of patterns, axioms, equations, paradigms, and formulas? Is wisdom achievable without language?
Even the most recalcitrant nihilist or atheist needs language to refute the existence of God; the same God that gave him the gift of language.
When humans master a language, they are never homeless. Even when their houses burn–as we watched the flames destroy thousands of houses in San Diego, California–their spirit, their humanity survives in the House of Being–Infinity.
Roth IRA Vs Infinite Banking Concept
From all the qualified retirement vehicles offered by the government, a Roth IRA is probably the most appealing for the financial planners since finally common sense is winning over traditional wisdom. The fact that is better to pay the tax on the seed than on the harvest is being accepted now especially with the trillions after trillions of new federal debt created recently.
People are now struggling with the thought that all that debt will have to be paid and the easiest and more convenient way the federal government has at its disposal is TAXES.
When you understand that you are going to be paying way more taxes later, then you do better paying taxes now, and that is how a Roth IRA works. You deposit money in a Roth IRA with after tax money, which means the money that you deposit there is not accepted in your income tax as a deduction, but the good part is, when you get to spend it, you will not have to pay tax on that money.
There are lots of more details to look into with a Roth IRA and they have to do with restrictions and regulations, plus the fact that it is qualified by the Federal government should hint something to you. Could it be that the Feds have some purpose or plan with those? Could it be that they intend to control those? I will let you ponder on that idea.
Putting aside the fact mentioned in the prior paragraph, a Roth IRA does not allow you to have access to your money unless you wait 5 years and reach 59 ½ years of age. There are also restrictions on how much can you contribute to your Roth IRA annually, plus your income will determine how much you can deposit on it too. You have to follow many rules also about how to take your money out, otherwise you might have to pay taxes on the profits you obtained in your IRA. An advantage a Roth IRA has over traditional IRA and 401K is that you do not have to take the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) by the required beginning date (RBD).
Most people argue that all those restrictions, specially the locking of your money till you are 59 ½ is good because otherwise you being an irresponsible, undisciplined, weak character, sloppy, hooligan individual, would squander all your money and then the government will have to take care of you. The fact is without you having all those nice attributes, the government is doing everything it can to reduce all your auto determination by leaving you penniless with taxes, inflation, rules and enforcement so the government eventually will end up taking care of you and asking in return unconditional servitude.
We have reviewed some of the advantages and disadvantages of using qualified plans and we found that a Roth IRA is a better choice should you still decide to go along with government control, restrictions and regulations. What about if we review the characteristics of the Infinite Banking Concept as an alternative for you to build your financial future, to build your retirement nest.
First of all, the Infinite Banking Concept is based on a contract between two private parties, you, a private individual and the insurance company, a private entity.
Second, you are the sole owner of the contract; the company is obligated to perform as long as you comply with your part. There are no restrictions on when and how much of your money you want to take other than the fact that you have enough in there to take, so in this case it works as a regular bank account, the bank is not going to pay a check that you write for more money than you have in your account.
It is not a perfect world though; there is a restriction on how much money you can deposit in it that could trigger the collection of taxes by the IRS if you cross the MEC (Modified Endowment Contract) line, but there is an easy solution for that, you can start a new contract.
Third, you have control over this vehicle; you can elect to leave the money alone, earning a reasonable interest plus a dividend. Using a mutual company will make you part owner of the company and the company will share with you the profits by way of dividends and for more than 100 years, the mutual companies offering these contracts have paid dividends.
If you elect to use your money (cash value) to finance your needs and pay yourself back what you were going to be paying the financial institutions, then you can harness and take advantage of the strategies banks use and grow your IBC stronger.
IRAs normally will develop profit by investing in markets so there will always be the element of risk that will ruin some of your sleep. IBC grows by guaranteed interest and dividends plus your election of whatever needs you want to finance and redirect the payments to you, also any investment you want to get involved with, it is up to you. Therefore with the Infinite Banking, the risk is not a part of it, it is an option.
Last but not least, there is always the protection offered by the insurance component that will provide peace of mind in case something unexpected happens to you and at the end of the line your loved ones will benefit from a larger sum that you built on a tax free basis.
This last benefit can be used for strategic management of money at retirement and estate tax planning.
Based on this elaboration a government qualified vehicle cannot even come close to the Infinite Banking Concept.
