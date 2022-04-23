Finance
The Benefits of Safe Driving
Some of the benefits of driving safely are obvious (you are less likely to die). But some are a little less evident. Have you ever thought about the gas that you save by driving the speed limit? Or the incredible amount of money you will save on your car insurance? These things will save you a ton of money over your lifetime. Being a good driver is much more than just staying out of accidents.
Speed limits have a couple of functions. They limit the speed on a freeway to a safe amount (theoretically), and they are optimized to improve fuel efficiency in cars. Driving the speed limit, which is slower than most people drive, will lower the amount of drag that is put on your car by the air. This allows your car to move freer through the air and get better gas mileage through better aerodynamics. If you couple this with properly inflating your tires to the recommended PSI and not running the air conditioner you are going to squeeze every MPG you can out of your car.
Safe driving can help prevent accidents. Obviously, not all accidents can be prevented, but you are going to reduce the chance that you are the cause of the accident. This is going to keep your insurance premiums dramatically lower. If you have already been in a car accident that you were at fault for you have seen what happens to your monthly payment. Safe driving also lowers the risk that you are doing something dumb and getting a ticket. Tickets will also increase your insurance premiums.
Drive smart, drive safe, and save a ton of money!
Finance
Why Do You Need Flood Insurance?
A flood is defined as an overflow of inland or tidal waters, rapid accumulation or runoff of surface water from any source, and a collapse of a land because of excessive erosion due to flood, mudslides caused by accumulations of water on the ground or underground. Any homeowner or renter should protect their property and purchase flood insurance.
Depending on your request, a flood policy can cover the dwelling with the content or just the contents. If you own a home, you should purchase both. If you rent the apartment or a house, you can purchase only the personal property flood coverage. A flood policy covers the property in the policy description against direct loss by or from flood.
Flood insurance is one of those additional insurance policies that nobody wants to waste money on, especially if the property is not located in the flood zone. Unfortunately, many homeowners are left with unpaid claims by their homeowner’s insurance, just to find out that flooding is not covered under their homeowner’s policy.
Purchasing flood insurance gives you peace of mind like any other insurance and needs to be purchased ahead of time. It is hard to imagine a street flooding in your neighborhood when it has not flooded in the last twenty years. It is hard to imagine flood damaging your personal property while in a drought.
Floods are very common in the areas prone to tropical rains and hurricanes and in areas where rivers absorb melting snow during spring. Flash rains after the drought cause floods mostly because dry land takes more time to absorb the rain. Old subdivisions with clogged storm drains are more prone to flooding. New subdivisions also can have clogged water drainage due to the construction debris in the street. A new subdivision in the area will increase possibility of a flood. A meadow or a forest absorbs the water very well. If we built a town covered in cement with buildings and streets, rainwater has nowhere to go and floods the streets.
We all think about purchasing this type of insurance when the tropical storm is pouring down or when the local river is swollen near our house, but that is not a time to purchase it, and no insurance company will sell you a policy when a hurricane is in the Gulf of Mexico or when you are evacuating. That is why flood policy becomes effective only 30 days after purchasing. Insurance provides coverage for unpredicted happenings. Knowing that a big storm is on the way which will cause losses and that is predictable.
Finance
Convertible Bonds: Hybrid Bond Lets You Get Paid to Wait While Reducing Some Risks
Hybrid Bond Investment Increases Income and Reduces Some Risks.
Summer fun may include long drives along the coast in a two-seater cruising along with the top down. While the summer season has come and gone and it may be time to park the sporty auto and put the top back up as cooler seasons and inclement weather approach, consider this: Convertibles can be used in investing, too, and can offer more than just driving fun. Convertible Bonds, a hybrid investment, are always in fashion as part of any all-weather diversified investment portfolio.
Hybrids are all the rage with auto buyers. And convertibles are a perennial favorite of auto enthusiasts. Both can be part of a long-term investment portfolio, too.
Convertible Bonds may be unfamiliar to most investors but they are a great tool for helping to minimize risk in any investment portfolio. Convertible Bonds are hybrid investment vehicles that offer the best of both worlds – income now like a bond and the potential to capture appreciation later like a stock.
Get Paid While You Wait
Convertibles offer investors a fixed yield like any other bond. This regular income offers better downside protection than simply holding the stock. They also have a feature that allows the bond holder to trade in the bond for a certain amount of stock on a predetermined date. This feature makes these hybrid Bonds advantageous during inflationary times when stock prices might be increasing and other bonds drop in value. During market corrections or bear markets, investors receive interest while waiting for the next recovery or bull market.
Like any other bond, there is underlying credit risk of the issuer. The opportunity to convert also means that the Convertible Bond may track the underlying stock more closely and have higher volatility than straight bonds. Yet the hybrid nature of this investment provides corresponding benefits to help offset this risk.
Convertible Bonds as a Separate Asset Class Evolve
As an asset class, Convertibles have been around for more than 150 years. Since December 1973 through mid-2010, the Convertible Bond index has had total returns (interest plus appreciation) of 2736%, outpacing the government/corporate bond index by 943% and ending higher than the hi-yield (aka junk) bond index of 1585% (BofA / Merrill Lynch Convertible Research, 6/30/10).
Convertible Bonds have evolved with the times. In the past, many were issued by smaller companies that did not have other means of accessing capital. Over the past 15 years, Convertible Bonds have become more prevalent among larger brand name firms as well as corporate treasurers have added them to their mix of ways to finance companies without immediately diluting shareholders. They continue to be a go-to strategy for growing companies in technology, pharmaceuticals and bio-science sectors.
In the past Convertible Bonds were more prone to large swings in value because the window providing the option to convert was usually very distant. Many now offer windows to convert to stock that are relatively short: 3 to 5 years, reducing the bond investor’s needed holding period to cash out and get his money back with interest or a stock gain.
Convertible Bond Advantages
During Fed tightening, Convertibles have performed well. It is inevitable that interest rates will rise from their historically low rates with or without inflation. While the value of other government and high-quality corporate bonds will suffer when interest rates rise, Convertible Bonds will likely hold their value, continue to pay out interest and offer the potential of greater return when converted to stock. (For a white paper detailing this, please visit http://www.ClearViewWealthAdvisors.com and post a request).
1. Higher yield than most equities (presently > 3.5%)
2. Potential to capture appreciation
3. Enhanced diversification and lower potential risk resulting from low correlation with stocks and bonds
4. Track record of preserving capital
5. Unlike other bonds, Convertible Bonds have generally performed well during periods of Fed tightening to increase interest rates or inflationary periods.
Finance
5 Secret Steps of the Bonded Promissory Note Under UCC and Other Federal Law
The bonded promissory note pays your debts and creates debt for you under U.C.C. and other Federal Law. You already know that your mortgage promissory note and mortgage contract got you into debt when you purchased your home or commercial property, so we will concentrate on the secrets of the bonded promissory note to get you out of debt in the following article. The secrets are:
- Knowing the bonded promissory note law is most important.
- Filing the complete U.C.C.1 information is the key
- Knowing your bond number is crucial
- Knowing who to make the bonded promissory note out to is very important
- Knowing the judicial side will get you home or commercial mortgage and note debt free
All the products of the economic system are pre-paid by virtue of public policy Law (P.L 73-10), which no longer exists constitutionally, article 8 and 10, authorizing gold and silver money to “pay” at law with. You have the right to discharge any debt public or private since June, 1933. The bonded promissory note can be used to offset any debt. The IRS recognizes bonds as a form of payment. The instrument tendered to the bank and negotiated to the United States Treasury for settlement is an “Obligation of THE UNITED STATES, BANKRUPTCY” under Title 18 USC Sect.8, representing a “certificate of indebtedness… drawn upon an authorized officer of the United States”, and in this case, the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.
When you file a complete UCC1 financial statement consisting of about 24 pages, you are the Debtor as well as the Creditor of everything you now own or will own in the future. This UCC1 form is recorded with your Secretary Of State and is then public record. This gives you control of your value and property as the executor and administrator of your straw man corporate entity under the HJR 192 law. This is a very important step in the bonded promissory note debt relief process and should not be left out.
The bond behind it started when you were born and birthed, as a ship at dock, under maritime law, then the State issued you an original certificate that is kept in your State Capitol, like a Bill of Lading, or ship’s cargo, that has your bond number series on it in red either on the front of back. This is your bond number(s) with your State and Federal Government, along with your social Security Number, that gives your Straw Man in all capital letters, under Public Policy mandated by 73-10, HJR 192, where the government of the United States took away your gold/silver backing of the currency making it impossible to “pay” at law for anything that makes the bonded promissory note possible for paying your debts. The government seized the gold in 1933, and now must pay the bills for us according to public law HJR 192. It is your very inability to pay at law as a result of this executive order that gives you the ability/authority to demand that the items be treated as pre-paid using the bonded promissory note and/or Bill of Exchange which are considered money under UCC Article 2.
You must make your bonded promissory note to the right person or entity. This depends if you are in mortgage foreclosure or current with your bills. Example: If you make it out to the foreclosing attorney in hopes that it will get to the bank, you just gave the attorney thousands of dollars and your mortgage will be foreclosed on, because the bank did not receive your paid in full tendered payment.
You then must go to court on the judicial side to get your home or commercial mortgage and note debt free and acknowledged by the banks and the world. This is done through a quiet title law suit where you are the plaintiff and the party being harmed.
All 5 steps are mandatory in order to use the bonded promissory note to pay all your debts. This should enable you to be debt free as under Public Policy 73-10, HJR 192, the straw man law of 1933.
The Benefits of Safe Driving
Why Do You Need Flood Insurance?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Falls Below $40K Amid Rising Inflation Concerns
Convertible Bonds: Hybrid Bond Lets You Get Paid to Wait While Reducing Some Risks
Bitcoin Under Pressure Near $40K, Two Reasons Why That Could Change
Crews try to protect more homes from raging Southwest fires
5 Secret Steps of the Bonded Promissory Note Under UCC and Other Federal Law
Will Smith’s ‘Bright’ sequel reportedly canned by Netflix after Oscars slap
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 23
Grizzlies have schemed Karl-Anthony Towns out of Timberwolves’ offense. What’s he going to do about it?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations