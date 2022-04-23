The Difference Between Certified And Notarized Translations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Prospective clients often ask what are the major point differences between certified and notarized translations. How does it differ from? Simply put, only a professionally certified translator can provide you with a certified or verified translation of documents. Certification involves preparing of officially signed translator’s declaration and rubber stamping or embossing each page of a document with the professional seal from the professional. In other words, the certified translation comes along with a guarantee of quality as the skills and experience of the translator are being certified by some official governing body. Being a professionally certified translator, one can attest to the quality of the translation.

In contrast to this, Notary Certified Translation can be provided by anyone. There is no necessity or mandatory requirement of quality as the translator needs not to be certified. The only official aspect of this process is that the translator will swear an oath and sign the affidavit in front of a notary. The notary will simply affirm that He or she has given the words that the translation being made by them are a true representation of the original document but do no assess the quality of their work per se.

Who needs certified or notarized translations?

In a nutshell, the translation for contractual, legal or immigration purposes, for instance, service agreements, birth certificate, court transcripts, or marriage certificate often need to be certified. Whereas the translation of the administrative purposes, like university admissions or colleges, might only need to be notarized. In some cases, it is also that the client might ask for a translation that is notarized as well as certified. The notarization of a document adds an extra layer of officialness to the certified form of translation, which can either stand alone in its own right or can be accompanied by an affidavit of notarization, depending on the need of clients.

Which service is more expensive?

For the act of translation, usually, the translators charge on the basis of per words, page or hours, irrespective of whether they want a notarized or standard translation services. Practically speaking, the difference in cost between notarization and certification is often negligible.

Who needs notarized translation?

They are needed by majority o the universities, colleges as well as evaluation agencies when someone submits their educational documents for the evaluation. Notarized certified translations are also required by for legal companies, proceedings, mortgaging companies, and employers. One can also verify with the authority where they plan to use translation whether the certified translation is sufficient or it required some sort of notarized certification.

Several companies offer the translatory services of both notarized as well as certified translations, that too within 1 to 2 days at a flat rate. If you are unsure about the difference between the notarized translation and certified translation or require some help then it is better to opt for professional help. The experienced managers will answer any questions regarding translation services we offer.