Tim Anderson apologizes for suspension, and the Chicago White Sox blow a late lead for their 5th straight loss

Mehndi is a temporary body art that is done by using mainly henna, it is also known as a henna tattoo. The designs can vary from simple to intricate, mehndi can be done on different parts of the body but predominantly it is made on hands and feet. Mehendi is loved by women and they can apply it on several occasions like weddings, festivals, etc. Some designs are difficult and can be only done by professionals but the simple ones can be done at home.

In this list, we have collected some backhand Mehendi designs that are beginner-friendly and you can easily try these at home.

1. Block Design

This design is beginner-friendly and can be easily done at home, all you need to do is draw some lines and blocks. You can also add some geometric patterns and flower motifs.

2. Lines and Symmetry Design

This design involves line drawing focusing on finger detailing. This design covers the whole backhand. You can draw some arcs and flowers and petals and you are good to go.

3. Symmetry Design

This easy backhand mehndi design can be done by beginners. It does not involve much detailing on the fingers, so you can keep the design on the fingers simple if you don’t like heavy designs and like to keep it simple. You just have to draw some petals and leaves and you can also make a criss-cross pattern.

4. Intricate Forearm Design

If you like Forearm mehndi art, not just your backhand, this one is for you. You can draw some petals and leaf motifs. You can segment your hand by drawing lines and then fill the area with some geometric design or add some swirls. You should definitely try this backhand Mehendi design.

5. Back Hand Forearm design

This Mehendi design is a bit complex so if you want to try it make sure you have enough time on your hand. Segment the forearm region by drawing some curved lines and then try to fill those areas by adding some flower motifs and filling the spaces with some zig-zag lines.

6. Elegant and Neat Mehendi Design

Isn’t it gorgeous? If you are not into too much detailing and love an elegant, neat look go for this mehndi design. This design is perfect for the wedding season, so you can try it out. Start by making a circle in the middle and do the mandala motif, then fill the fingers by drawing some thick and thin lines. Then you can move further to your forearm.

7. Jaal Arabic Mehndi Design

This is a traditional jaali design, this design will make your hand look like it is adorned with jewelry. You can definitely try this if you like a full design with no gaps in between. It is a bit complex and may take some time to nail it. So start practicing it now!

8. Elaborate geometric design

This is a neat design, all you need to do is mix some lines and dots to create this one. You can also add some ornamental motifs and make it look more classy.

9. Lotus Design

This backhand mehndi design is very popular and simple. If you practice a little you are going to nail this one. Draw some lotuses on the palm of your backhand and connect them with some line patterns. This mehndi design is a must-try, do try it at home and you will be amazed by its outcome.

10. Simple lotus Design

This backhand mehndi design is simple and neat, you need to segment the back of your hand into three parts. You can start with the back of your palm, then work on the wrist and lastly fill your fingers. It will turn out great!

11. Simple Arabic Design

This Arabic design is simple and easy to make, all you need to do is segment your hand first and then focus on filling each area as per your convenience. Try to concentrate on the line detailing and you will love the finished look.

12. Intricate Wedding Mehendi Design

Well, this Mehendi design looks complex, right? But if you observe it carefully you will notice that each section is focused on a particular design. Draw some curved lines and segment the area, then fill the areas with the respective designs like checks, leaves, swirls, etc. You can easily sport this at your Best friend’s wedding or on your Big day too.

13. Finger Ring Jewelry Design

If you love simple leaf design this one is for you, this will make your hand look like you are wearing fingertip jewelry. This Mehendi design will give your hand a dainty look.

14. Exquisite Detailed Mehendi Design

This backhand Mehendi design is quite elaborate and detailed, so if you like a more detailed mehndi look, you can try this one. This design comprises a lot of different motifs which makes it more full and beautiful.

15. Arabic Bridal Design

This Mehendi design will look very beautiful on your backhand. It does not have any prominent segmented section for the back of your palm. This mehndi design focuses on finger detailing and the finger design is extended towards the palm. The wrist is segmented from the palm so it has a different pattern. This design looks awesome on any bride.

16. Intricate Geometric Pattern

You can try this Mehendi design if you love a full backhand design that leaves no gaps on between. This backhand mehndi design is full of line and zig-zag geometric patterns which gives it a detailed and full look.

17. Beautiful Bridal Arabic Mehndi

You can try this design at home if you love the symmetric look, all you need to do is segment the back of your palm into two parts and then focus on each half, keep one half a little less filled and fill the other half generously. It will give you an illusion of both a full and neat look.

18. Floral Mehndi Design

Floral mehndi design is a very popular design, we are sure most of you are aware of it. This design needs a little bit of practice, if you want to be good at this design you need to practice on the art, focus on the arcs, and filling the design with henna consumes a little time.

19. Traditional Mehndi Design

This Mehendi design for the hand is done by segmenting the back of your palm and your forearm into different sections. Start by separating the palm from your fingers and wrist by drawing lines, then fill the fingers with some curved lines, and the palm with some criss-cross pattern. Then segment the forearm into 3 parts and focus on drawing the design on each part separately.

20. Mandala Design

This backhand Mehendi design is very popular nowadays, especially if you love to add an artistic touch to your Mehendi, you can try this design. Draw the mandala design on your back palm at first and then focus on the intricate finger detailing.

21. Simple Mandala Mehendi Desing for your Hand

Here is another Mandala design for you, this one is a little simple and beginner-friendly. If you can draw a proper circle you have got an upper hand, but for those who cannot make one, no need to worry, all you need to do is practice. You can also get some stencils if you want to make it quick.

22. Elaborate and Intricate Back Hand Mehendi Design

This mehndi design looks so beautiful but looks difficult too right? Believe it when we say that it is not that difficult, as you can see most of the design is dominated by a single pattern. All you need to do is make the outline and fill the gaps with the same pattern. It will take some time but it is worth a try.

23. Arabic Bridal Mehendi Design with Rose motifs.

This backhand Mehendi design is very detailed and will look very beautiful if you want to try it on your Big Day, Karva Chauth, or at any festival.

24. Mandala Art Mehendi Design

If you like an artistic look you can try this one. This Mehendi design is simple, elegant, and neat.

25. Traditional Mehendi Design

To try this one, make the outline first on both hands, then fill each section with dots, leaf motifs, criss-cross motifs, and curved lines and you are good to go. You can add different designs on different fingers.

26. Rose Mehendi Design

This Mehendi design looks very neat if you do not overlap the lines, the rose motif is easy once you practice the art of drawing thick and thin lines separately without any smudging.

27. Geometric Mandala Mehendi Design

If you cannot draw a fine circle for a Mandala Art, you can try this Mehendi design where you don’t have to draw a neat circle, you can go with any other shape instead.

28. Simple Symmetric Design

To try this one at home, segment the back of your palm into 3 sections and fill each section with a particular design keeping in mind where to keep it neat and where to fill more henna.

29. Beautiful Back Hand and Forearm Design

This Mehendi design is perfect for your Big Day, all you need is a little time and an eye for detailing and you are good to go.

30. Simple Fusion Mehendi Design

This design is for the ones who want to try different patterns in one single design. So, the people who are into experimenting try this one out. You are going to love it.

