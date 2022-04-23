News
Tim Anderson apologizes for suspension, and the Chicago White Sox blow a late lead for their 5th straight loss
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “his inappropriate actions toward fans” during Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Major League Baseball announced Friday.
The All-Star apologized after a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Target Field.
“There are a lot of people who really look up to me,” Anderson said. “I take full accountability of what I did. But it’s something that I have to learn from and grow from.
“I understand that the game can be tough sometimes. You can get frustrated sometimes and people can say certain things that get you out of character, but for the most part, there are a lot of kids out there watching. I have to be a bigger person in that situation and just suck it up, whatever is being said.”
Cameras caught Anderson making a middle-finger gesture after something was said from the crowd before the bottom of the eighth inning of the 11-1 loss.
“It’s something I already learned from,” Anderson said. “(I) kind of let a lot of people down. But at the end of the day life keeps going on. Now, I get to continue to try to be great.
“Sometimes you are going to react different. That was one of those moments where I reacted different. … I’m going to keep going and grow from it. Just continue to be me and lock it back in and keep learning.”
Anderson appealed and played Friday.
“Doesn’t change anything that we believe about him,” said Sox manager Tony La Russa, offering support. “Nothing.”
The Sox lost their fifth straight in tough fashion.
The game began well, with starter Michael Kopech allowing three hits and striking out seven in five shutout innings.
The Sox led 1-0 in the eighth, but the Twins had runners on the corners with two outs against Kendall Graveman.
Carlos Correa hit a grounder to the hole between third and short. Anderson made a nice play to get to the ball, but his tough, off-balanced throw got past first baseman José Abreu.
A run scored on the infield hit, and Luis Arraez advanced to third on the throwing error. Abreu tracked down the ball and made a wild throw to the plate, allowing Arraez — who originally wasn’t headed home — to score the go-ahead run.
It was Anderson’s sixth error in his last three games — three in Game 1 on Wednesday, two Thursday and one Friday.
“You go through tough things,” he said. “It just happens to be defense. I’m in a tough stretch right now. But nothing is going to stop. I have to keep working and I have to continue to get better. … I keep letting these guys down but I’m going … get to where I need to be. That’s really all.”
The Sox loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Reese McGuire popped out to Correa and Jake Burger struck out looking on a close 3-2 pitch.
“We are going through something that’s really tough right now,” Anderson said. “We are going to have to keep grinding and keep working and we’ll play ourselves out of it.”
30 Easy Back Hand Mehendi Designs That You Can Try At Home
Mehndi is a temporary body art that is done by using mainly henna, it is also known as a henna tattoo. The designs can vary from simple to intricate, mehndi can be done on different parts of the body but predominantly it is made on hands and feet. Mehendi is loved by women and they can apply it on several occasions like weddings, festivals, etc. Some designs are difficult and can be only done by professionals but the simple ones can be done at home.
In this list, we have collected some backhand Mehendi designs that are beginner-friendly and you can easily try these at home.
1. Block Design
This design is beginner-friendly and can be easily done at home, all you need to do is draw some lines and blocks. You can also add some geometric patterns and flower motifs.
2. Lines and Symmetry Design
This design involves line drawing focusing on finger detailing. This design covers the whole backhand. You can draw some arcs and flowers and petals and you are good to go.
3. Symmetry Design
This easy backhand mehndi design can be done by beginners. It does not involve much detailing on the fingers, so you can keep the design on the fingers simple if you don’t like heavy designs and like to keep it simple. You just have to draw some petals and leaves and you can also make a criss-cross pattern.
4. Intricate Forearm Design
If you like Forearm mehndi art, not just your backhand, this one is for you. You can draw some petals and leaf motifs. You can segment your hand by drawing lines and then fill the area with some geometric design or add some swirls. You should definitely try this backhand Mehendi design.
5. Back Hand Forearm design
This Mehendi design is a bit complex so if you want to try it make sure you have enough time on your hand. Segment the forearm region by drawing some curved lines and then try to fill those areas by adding some flower motifs and filling the spaces with some zig-zag lines.
6. Elegant and Neat Mehendi Design
Isn’t it gorgeous? If you are not into too much detailing and love an elegant, neat look go for this mehndi design. This design is perfect for the wedding season, so you can try it out. Start by making a circle in the middle and do the mandala motif, then fill the fingers by drawing some thick and thin lines. Then you can move further to your forearm.
7. Jaal Arabic Mehndi Design
This is a traditional jaali design, this design will make your hand look like it is adorned with jewelry. You can definitely try this if you like a full design with no gaps in between. It is a bit complex and may take some time to nail it. So start practicing it now!
8. Elaborate geometric design
This is a neat design, all you need to do is mix some lines and dots to create this one. You can also add some ornamental motifs and make it look more classy.
9. Lotus Design
This backhand mehndi design is very popular and simple. If you practice a little you are going to nail this one. Draw some lotuses on the palm of your backhand and connect them with some line patterns. This mehndi design is a must-try, do try it at home and you will be amazed by its outcome.
10. Simple lotus Design
This backhand mehndi design is simple and neat, you need to segment the back of your hand into three parts. You can start with the back of your palm, then work on the wrist and lastly fill your fingers. It will turn out great!
Looking for easy Mehndi Designs? Check Out These Easy & Simple Mehendi Designs That You Can Try At Home
11. Simple Arabic Design
This Arabic design is simple and easy to make, all you need to do is segment your hand first and then focus on filling each area as per your convenience. Try to concentrate on the line detailing and you will love the finished look.
12. Intricate Wedding Mehendi Design
Well, this Mehendi design looks complex, right? But if you observe it carefully you will notice that each section is focused on a particular design. Draw some curved lines and segment the area, then fill the areas with the respective designs like checks, leaves, swirls, etc. You can easily sport this at your Best friend’s wedding or on your Big day too.
13. Finger Ring Jewelry Design
If you love simple leaf design this one is for you, this will make your hand look like you are wearing fingertip jewelry. This Mehendi design will give your hand a dainty look.
14. Exquisite Detailed Mehendi Design
This backhand Mehendi design is quite elaborate and detailed, so if you like a more detailed mehndi look, you can try this one. This design comprises a lot of different motifs which makes it more full and beautiful.
15. Arabic Bridal Design
This Mehendi design will look very beautiful on your backhand. It does not have any prominent segmented section for the back of your palm. This mehndi design focuses on finger detailing and the finger design is extended towards the palm. The wrist is segmented from the palm so it has a different pattern. This design looks awesome on any bride.
16. Intricate Geometric Pattern
You can try this Mehendi design if you love a full backhand design that leaves no gaps on between. This backhand mehndi design is full of line and zig-zag geometric patterns which gives it a detailed and full look.
17. Beautiful Bridal Arabic Mehndi
You can try this design at home if you love the symmetric look, all you need to do is segment the back of your palm into two parts and then focus on each half, keep one half a little less filled and fill the other half generously. It will give you an illusion of both a full and neat look.
18. Floral Mehndi Design
Floral mehndi design is a very popular design, we are sure most of you are aware of it. This design needs a little bit of practice, if you want to be good at this design you need to practice on the art, focus on the arcs, and filling the design with henna consumes a little time.
19. Traditional Mehndi Design
This Mehendi design for the hand is done by segmenting the back of your palm and your forearm into different sections. Start by separating the palm from your fingers and wrist by drawing lines, then fill the fingers with some curved lines, and the palm with some criss-cross pattern. Then segment the forearm into 3 parts and focus on drawing the design on each part separately.
20. Mandala Design
This backhand Mehendi design is very popular nowadays, especially if you love to add an artistic touch to your Mehendi, you can try this design. Draw the mandala design on your back palm at first and then focus on the intricate finger detailing.
Looking for Intricate Arabic Mehndi? Check Out These Beautiful Arabic Mehendi Designs For Hand
21. Simple Mandala Mehendi Desing for your Hand
Here is another Mandala design for you, this one is a little simple and beginner-friendly. If you can draw a proper circle you have got an upper hand, but for those who cannot make one, no need to worry, all you need to do is practice. You can also get some stencils if you want to make it quick.
22. Elaborate and Intricate Back Hand Mehendi Design
This mehndi design looks so beautiful but looks difficult too right? Believe it when we say that it is not that difficult, as you can see most of the design is dominated by a single pattern. All you need to do is make the outline and fill the gaps with the same pattern. It will take some time but it is worth a try.
23. Arabic Bridal Mehendi Design with Rose motifs.
This backhand Mehendi design is very detailed and will look very beautiful if you want to try it on your Big Day, Karva Chauth, or at any festival.
24. Mandala Art Mehendi Design
If you like an artistic look you can try this one. This Mehendi design is simple, elegant, and neat.
25. Traditional Mehendi Design
To try this one, make the outline first on both hands, then fill each section with dots, leaf motifs, criss-cross motifs, and curved lines and you are good to go. You can add different designs on different fingers.
26. Rose Mehendi Design
This Mehendi design looks very neat if you do not overlap the lines, the rose motif is easy once you practice the art of drawing thick and thin lines separately without any smudging.
27. Geometric Mandala Mehendi Design
If you cannot draw a fine circle for a Mandala Art, you can try this Mehendi design where you don’t have to draw a neat circle, you can go with any other shape instead.
28. Simple Symmetric Design
To try this one at home, segment the back of your palm into 3 sections and fill each section with a particular design keeping in mind where to keep it neat and where to fill more henna.
29. Beautiful Back Hand and Forearm Design
This Mehendi design is perfect for your Big Day, all you need is a little time and an eye for detailing and you are good to go.
30. Simple Fusion Mehendi Design
This design is for the ones who want to try different patterns in one single design. So, the people who are into experimenting try this one out. You are going to love it.
Mehndi Design for Kids? Check Out These Cute Mehndi Designs for Your Kids
The post 30 Easy Back Hand Mehendi Designs That You Can Try At Home appeared first on MEWS.
While most of Mets offense stays hot, Robinson Cano holding team back
When good offenses keep finding ways to win, as has been the Mets’ motto in their first two-plus weeks of the regular season, the limited holes in the lineup become glaring.
Such was the case in the Mets’ 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field. The Mets did their thing, which under the Buck Showalter regime means valuing a mix of small ball and smart plays. Three of the Amazin’s six runs in the series opener came by way of a sacrifice fly, an RBI groundout and an infield single. There’s a sense around most of the Mets’ new-look lineup, a unit that leads the majors in runs scored, that they’ll claw back or find a way to score.
And then there’s Robinson Cano, who was 0-for-10 until his ninth-inning single on Friday.
It’s getting tougher and tougher for Showalter to continue defending the team’s decision to put Cano in the lineup, let alone plug him in as the designated hitter while Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis both sit on the bench.
In the fourth inning on Friday, the Mets finally got their first baserunner against Zac Gallen thanks to Brandon Nimmo’s hustling leadoff double against the shift. Then Starling Marte drew a walk, Nimmo advanced to third on a Francisco Lindor forceout, and Pete Alonso drove Nimmo in on a well-placed RBI blooper to shallow right field. The Mets tied the game at 1-1, and they still had something cooking with one out and runners on first and second.
But after Eduardo Escobar popped out, Cano walked up to the plate carrying the baggage of a .100 batting average over his last six games. It took Gallen just three pitches —one cutter and two curveballs that landed in the dirt — to strike out Cano and kill the Mets’ threat.
It wasn’t just that that was Cano’s second strikeout of the night and eighth in his last 26 at-bats. It was that Cano is still getting reps at DH at all, hitting sixth, representing a huge rally killer right in front of Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil. Canha and McNeil have been on-base machines for the Mets, with the former flashing a .417 on-base percentage, ranked seventh-best in MLB and third-best in the NL (minimum of 30 plate appearances).
Cano has played in eight of the team’s first 15 games. He carried a .185/.241/.296 slashline, one home run, three RBI and two walks into his third stint as DH on Friday in Arizona. The 39-year-old has so far recorded a 41% chase rate, nearly matching his career worst 42% chase rate in 2020, with only a 54% chase contact rate, by far his worst since Statcast began tracking in 2015. Cano entered Friday sporting a -0.3 bWAR.
Even James McCann, who was hitting .120 over his first nine games, showed life on Friday when he cranked his first home run of the season. This was no cheapie — McCann’s two-run shot traveled 452 feet to left field and it even looked like he got the monkey off his back.
So yes, the Mets lineup is lengthened and deeper than previous years. The opportunity to do damage can come from just about anywhere in the lineup, but so far, one key spot is being wasted on Cano.
Another left-handed hitter in Smith, though struggling to break out at the plate after a hot spring training, has fewer plate appearances and at-bats than Cano. Like Smith, J.D. Davis also is depending on reps from DH to get his at-bats. Fourth outfielder Travis Jankowski, too, has shown his bat and speed on the basepaths are far more valuable than Cano at DH. When that spot is occupied by the slumping Cano, the Mets are selling themselves short to seemingly give a veteran has-been the chance to break out, at least in part because he’s signed through 2023 and is owed $20 million in each of his remaining two seasons.
The reality is Cano knows he’s on a short leash. If he doesn’t start producing — and soon — he could be off the roster as early as May 2, when rosters are trimmed from 28 men to 26. That will be GM Billy Eppler’s first such opportunity to show what his organization is about: cutting a struggling hitter who’s eating up roster space, or keeping him for his experience and so-called leadership in the clubhouse.
There is also the argument: if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. The Mets are 11-4 to begin the year, best in the NL East and the first team in MLB to reach 11 wins.
Column: Chicago Bulls fans were ready to rock the United Center — but Grayson Allen plays the villain to perfection
Chicago Bulls fans were ready to rock Friday night before Game 3 at the United Center.
But they also were ready to boo and got it out of their system in the second half of the Bulls’ embarrassing 111-81 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
A night that began with so much anticipation turned ugly early by the first quarter as the Bulls surrendered meekly to give the Bucks a 2-1 edge in the series.
Bucks guard Grayson Allen was dancing on one foot during a third-quarter timeout as someone in sunglasses and an Ayo Dosunmu jerysey appeared on the video board lip-syncing “Ice Ice Baby.” The man Chicagoans love to hate came off the bench to pour in a team-high 22 points, hitting five 3-pointers to “ice ice” the Bulls.
Greeted with a loud chorus of boos every time he touched the ball after entering the game midway through the first quarter, Allen made Bulls fans sing the blues by the end of the night.
“I just blew it off at this point,” Allen said afterward in an interview outside the Bucks locker room.
You’re immune by now?
“I don’t if I’m immune, but definitely used to it,” he said with a grin.
It didn’t seem to matter that stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo was a far more important matter for the Bulls than Allen. The “Greek Freak” is likable, after all, and Allen was the one who made the flagrant foul on Alex Caruso that fractured Caruso’s right wrist and jeopardized the Bulls’ season.
Allen silenced the crowd with three 3 pointers in less than four minutes as the Bucks opened a 16-point first-quarter lead at 33-17. LaVine didn’t sore until 2:05 remained in the quarter, and Allen ripped the ball out of Tristan Thompson’s hands on the baseline with three seconds left to deny them a scoring opportunity.
Donovan said before the series the Caruso-Allen incident was in the past and no one gave it a second thought.
“After it happened, I don’t really ever think it was ever an issue that was brought back up with our team,” he said. “These guys are pros. It’s over and done with. It’s been addressed. … Maybe there was a little bit more storyline around the fact once we got ready to play them again after Alex had gotten hurt, maybe a little bit.”
Allen said he didn’t hear from Bulls fans before the Caruso incident.
“Pretty much just this year,” he said. “I still get it from a random group at an arena.”
And the former Duke star added it was “fun” playing in the hostile environment, insisting the treatment by Bulls fans didn’t motivate him.
“I don’t think so, because it’s almost weird when it doesn’t happen,” he said. “I’ve played so many games in my career where the boos have been there, where it’s kind of a return to normal almost.”
The Bulls took a page from the White Sox’s playbook Friday, albeit with far less success.
Just as the Sox asked fans to wear black for their playoff opener on the South Side in October, the Bulls announced a “See Red” campaign to turn the United Center into a sea of red for Game 3.
The lighting and graphics on the video boards at the West Side stadium also featured a red theme, making for an eerie look during introductions that resembled a nightclub at closing time.
This obviously was going to be a pivotal game in the series after the Bulls stole Game 2 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, swiping home-court advantage from the Bucks in the best-of-seven series.
The Bulls were aided in their Game 2 win by a large contingent of fans who traveled up Interstate 94 for the game. When the Bulls went on a run at the start of the fourth quarter to open up a big lead, it almost sounded as if they were playing in the United Center.
The Bulls also were one of the better home teams in the NBA for most of the season, though they entered the playoffs having lost four straight at the United Center, finishing with a 27-14 home record after losing to the Miami Heat, Bucks, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets over the final week.
They lost both home games to the Bucks in the regular season, including a 21-point drubbing on April 5.
But the playoffs are a different animal. The Bulls were 0-3 at the United Center in their last playoff appearance in 2017 and have lost six straight since their last win on May 8, 2015, a Game 3 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
So does home-court advantage mean as much as it did during the regular season?
Apparently not, at least when it comes to the United Center.
The crowd was rocking at the outset Friday after an opening 3-pointer by Nikola Vučević. But the fans were seemingly more ready than the Bulls, who started out 3-for-14 from the field and fell into a double-digit hole 7½ minutes into the game.
It was almost a carbon-copy replay of the Game 1 start, when poor shooting put the Bulls behind the eight ball and forced them to claw their way back. This time the hole was too deep, and fans began heading for the exits by the end of the third quarter.
The Bulls trailed by 24 points late in the first half and went into the locker room down 60-41, shooting 39.5% from the field and being outscored 22-10 in the paint.
Allen had 14 points in 15 minutes, with four 3-pointers and a steal. He also blocked a Patrick Williams layup attempt with two minutes left in the second quarter, putting an exclamation mark on his first-half performance.
When Williams turned the ball early in the third quarter and Antetokounmpo slammed home a resounding dunk on the other end, making it a 26-point game, Bulls fans began to boo. They kept it up the rest of the night as the Bucks kept piling on.
“I think we knew we could shoot better and score better than the first two games,” Allen said. “But other parts of the games, that’s just how it is. Sometimes you just have to win ugly games. We can’t just expect to make shots.”
Allen played the part of the villain to perfection, and his near-perfect game was one that will be remembered in Milwaukee for a while.
Bulls fans have long memories, and Allen is likely to remain remains Public Enemy No. 1 at the United Center until further notice, just as agitators John Starks and Bill Laimbeer were in playoffs past.
Allen said the Bucks know they didn’t silence Bulls fans for good.
“They’ll be back Sunday, probably just as loud as it was today,” he said. “Chicago will be back. They’ll make adjustments. They’re be ready. We can’t get into that trap of being happy, thinking things will be easy because we won a game.”
Every playoff series needs heroes and villains, and this one was not going to be any different.
The playoffs were back on the West Side, and everyone had a part to play in the minidrama between the Bulls and Bucks.
Unfortunately for Bulls fans, the villain had his moment in the sun.
