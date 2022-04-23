News
Timberwolves season depends on their ability to get up off the deck
Timberwolves fans are forgiven if their immediate reaction to Thursday’s heartbreaking Game 3 defeat — during which Minnesota squandered not one, but two 25-plus point leads — was to waive the white flag and concede that the first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies was over.
Frankly, they weren’t alone. That’s likely the thought of many basketball observers in the aftermath of the Grizzlies’ comeback charge and the Timberwolves’ … well, the opposite of that.
But the reality is the Timberwolves only trail the best-of-7 series two games to one. If they defend home court and win Saturday, they’ll square the first-round matchup at two wins apiece and be right back in the fight.
The Wolves certainly haven’t been out-talented in this series, and it’s undeniable that they match up well with Memphis. It’s not unfathomable that Minnesota could beat Memphis three times in four games. But any chance at pulling the series upset starts with a Game 4 victory. And to net that, the Wolves need to pick themselves up off the mat, just 48 hours after suffering a devastating defeat.
“Obviously they’re disappointed,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “But we’ve got Game 4 here and we’re not going to let this game affect that one, for sure. We’ll be fine.”
That may sound difficult to believe. How can a game like Thursday’s not have significant carryover to the next game?
Karl-Anthony Towns’ postgame plan was to go home, drink some wine and decompress. Minnesota has done a nice job bouncing back all season. The Wolves haven’t lost three straight games since early January, when COVID-19 ravaged the roster.
The Timberwolves have touted their team camaraderie all season, and it’s shined through in times of turbulence.
“It’s easy to go in the locker rooms and this, this, this and point fingers, but this team is not like that at all,” veteran guard Patrick Beverley said. “Camaraderie, staying together, enjoying adversity.
“No one said it was going to be easy. We don’t want it to be easy. We want it to be extremely hard, and it was. Again, this is a playoff loss, but it’s a lot we can learn from here, and we will.”
That requires moving through the storm of the defeat to see the light of the lessons. Going back to work Saturday and getting themselves to compete with the same intensity with which they did for about 30 minutes Thursday will be the greatest challenge of the Timberwolves’ season.
Will they be up for it?
“Remember what got us here, for me at least. I’m talking myself, remember what got me here, what got us here. Our support systems, our work and each other. We gotta lean on that,” Towns said. “Come in with a mindset desperate. Do whatever it takes to win. The same way we got up 26 is the same way we gotta come back next game and play.
“This is homecourt. We’ve been doing a great job at home defending it, one of the best teams at home. We really gotta put our chips on the line next game to win it.”
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
By KATE BRUMBACK
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was hostile during testimony Friday in a hearing on her eligibility to run for reelection, saying she did not remember liking and making various social media posts surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year and accusing an opposing lawyer of speculating and twisting her words.
Voters in the Georgia congresswoman’s district have said Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that disrupted certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, making her ineligible for reelection under a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with “insurrection or rebellion.”
But Greene — who, the day before the Capitol riot, proclaimed on TV that this is “our 1776 moment” — testified that she has never endorsed violence.
Greene is set to appear on the Republican ballot for Georgia’s May 24 primary and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The administrative law judge overseeing the hearing is not the ultimate decider of Greene’s candidacy since he must present his findings to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who then must determine whether Greene is qualified.
Greene has repeatedly denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional.
But Ron Fein, a lawyer for the voters who filed the challenge, said Greene took an oath and then broke it by engaging in an insurrection. While Greene wasn’t on the steps of the Capitol, she nevertheless played an important role in stoking Republican fury ahead of the attack, Fein said.
Unlike the Civil War and other insurrections that involved military uniforms and tactics, he said, “The leaders of this insurrection were among us, on Facebook, on Twitter, on corners of social media that would make your stomach hurt.”
Andrew Celli, a lawyer for the voters, cross-examined Greene about posts on her social media accounts. When asked about the fact that her Facebook account had, in 2019, “liked” a post calling for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot in the head, Greene said she had no memory of doing that and said someone else could have been responsible.
Whenever Celli suggested that she’d endorsed the use of violence to interrupt the certification of the electoral votes, Greene asserted she doesn’t support violence and was encouraging peaceful protest.
Celli played a clip of an interview Greene did Jan. 5, 2021, in which she said this is “our 1776 moment.” When Celli asked if she was aware that some Trump supporters used that reference as a call to violence, Greene said that wasn’t her intention and that she was talking about her plans to object to the certification of electoral votes.
“I was talking about the courage to object,” she said.
Celli appeared to grow frustrated at times when she didn’t directly answer his questions and said he was speculating.
“Ms. Greene, I’m just asking questions,” he said.
“I’m just answering,” she responded.
James Bopp, a lawyer for Greene, said his client “did not engage in the attack on the Capitol,” and the challengers are making a very serious charge with significant ramifications.
“They want to deny the right to vote to the thousands of people living in the 14th District of Georgia by removing Greene from the ballot,” he said.
Greene met with Trump about making objections to certain states’ electoral votes because of concerns about voter fraud, Bopp said. At the time of the riot, she was in a dark hallway at the Capitol urging people via social media to be safe and remain calm, he said.
“Rep. Greene was a victim of this attack,” Bopp said, adding that she believed her life could be in danger.
Dozens of Greene supporters attended the hearing, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican and staunch Greene ally.
In a statement Thursday, Trump incorrectly blamed Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, for allowing the challenge against Greene, saying she is “going through hell in their attempt to unseat her.”
In fact, the challenge to Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection was filed by five voters who live in her district, and the procedure for such a challenge is outlined in Georgia law.
The law says any voter who’s eligible to vote for a candidate can challenge that candidate’s qualifications by filing a written complaint. The secretary of state then has to request a hearing before an administrative law judge.
Raffensperger and Kemp both attracted Trump’s wrath shortly after the 2020 election when they refused to take steps to overturn Trump’s narrow loss in the state.
The 14th Amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Ratified shortly after the Civil War, it aimed to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.
Greene filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month asking a judge to declare the law allowing voters to challenge a candidate’s qualifications unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in Atlanta on Monday declined a request from Greene to halt the challenge process. Greene is appealing that ruling.
The Georgia complaint was filed on the voters’ behalf by Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group.
The group filed similar challenges on behalf of voters in Arizona, where a judge on Friday ruled to keep the Republicans on the ballot, and in North Carolina against Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who spoke at the rally that preceded the riot.
A federal judge last month blocked the challenge against Cawthorn, writing that laws approved by Congress in 1872 and 1898 mean the 14th Amendment section can’t apply to current House members.
___
Associated Press writer Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed reporting.
News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers extend WESH 2 partnership until 2026
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have extended their broadcast agreement with WESH 2 and affiliated stations WKCF/CW 18 and Estrella TV Orlando until 2026.
Under the newly-extended agreement, preseason games will air on WESH 2, WKCF/CW18, and, for the first time, will be broadcast in Spanish on Estrella TV Orlando.
In addition, WESH 2 will produce and air specials, while providing extensive game coverage of the Buccaneers throughout the NFL season.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a first-class organization and one of the premier teams in the NFL. We are honored to continue our partnership and be the destination for NFL football in Central Florida,” says John Soapes, president and general manager of WESH 2, WKCF/CW18 and Estrella TV.
The NFL has announced their 2022 schedule, which will include regular-season games for the Bucs, will be revealed at 8 p.m. May 12 on NFL Network, NFL website and the NFL app.
Want to reach out? Email me at [email protected]. For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
()
News
Many say Tua Tagovailoa should be feeling pressure in 2022, but Dolphins QB only sees opportunity
Tua Tagovailoa should be feeling the pressure in 2022.
At least that’s one widespread belief as he heads into his third NFL season amid an offseason where the Miami Dolphins have equipped him with what can be considered one of the league’s best group of pass catchers, an improved offensive line and a running game, as a specialty of new coach Mike McDaniel, that should see a significant uptick in production.
Through uneven play his first two years, Tagovailoa has had more excuses at his disposal than healthy playmakers. Not that he uses them — the excuses — but they’ve been there for others to use for him.
Now, it’s flipped. He has everything he needs to be successful. And if the quarterback play isn’t up to par with the offensive talent surrounding him, blame will land solely on Tagovailoa instead of all the reasons that were previously given for why he couldn’t creep into the top half of NFL starting quarterbacks after being the 2020 draft’s No. 5 pick, one ahead of Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Justin Herbert.
For Tagovailoa, there isn’t any additional pressure. At least that’s what he says.
“I think pressure is going to be there every time,” he said Wednesday, speaking with the media for the first time since the end of the 2021 season. “I don’t feel more pressure that we’ve acquired all of these guys. It’s more of an opportunity that I get, that we all get as a team, to show what we can do this year.”
Last season, the Dolphins had what was likely the NFL’s worst pass-blocking offensive line; the running game ranked among the bottom three teams in that category; and Tagovailoa never had his full slate of receivers. He didn’t play one game with wideout Will Fuller, the $10 million free-agent pickup of the 2021 cycle who missed 15 games, with the two he did play coming while Tagovailoa was out.
That’s not even mentioning the apparent friction that was there between him and ex-coach Brian Flores. Or his own injuries that either caused him to miss time or limit him in some of his appearances.
Now, he has one of the NFL’s most productive receivers and the league’s fastest in Tyreek Hill on his side, along with slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. The pair joins budding wideout Jaylen Waddle, coming off a rookie receptions record (104), and tight end Mike Gesicki, who was placed on the franchise tag. Top free-agent left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams were signed to revamp the line. Running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert were brought in to form a dynamic backfield duo.
After speaking extensively of the support he feels from McDaniel, which may not have been the case when Flores was at the helm, Tagovailoa appeared as loose as he’s been as a Dolphin on Wednesday.
“I just feel like there are so many things that have happened,” he said. “There are a lot of changes, and a lot of good changes, I guess, with the people that we’ve picked up and the guys that we’ve acquired as well. The locker room feels different. We’re all excited.”
Beyond McDaniel, new offensive coordinator Frank Smith and seasoned quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, Tagovailoa has the support of veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, with 63 starts in his career, as his backup. That can also add to the pressure, though, because if Tagovailoa can’t perform with everything at his disposal, Bridgewater probably can. Starting 14 games for the Denver Broncos in 2021, Bridgewater had a better quarterback rating than Tagovailoa (94.9 to 90.1).
Tagovailoa was 7-5 in his starts in his second NFL season, completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier sees not only the roster additions, but McDaniel’s system benefitting Tagovailoa.
“Kind of the offense that Mike does and what he’s building here and what his philosophy has been, I think, yes, we’ve added some pieces on offense as well, but a lot of fits what Mike is looking for,” Grier said. “And yeah, a lot of it does fit what Tua does well, and I think we’re all very excited. I know Mike has been raving about Tua here. … So yeah, we’re very excited for him and looking forward to the season and how he keeps progressing.”
Tagovailoa noted how McDaniel allows him to lead how he feels comfortable. Tagovailoa is also another year removed from the hip injury that cut his college career at Alabama short in 2019 and has moved past last season’s rib and finger injuries, but he said he doesn’t necessarily feel like he’s throwing the ball harder this offseason.
()
Timberwolves season depends on their ability to get up off the deck
Avalanche Foundation Makes Strategic Investment in Yeti Finance
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
An Umbrella Policy – How It Will Help You Pay Less For Superior Auto Insurance
Tampa Bay Buccaneers extend WESH 2 partnership until 2026
Many say Tua Tagovailoa should be feeling pressure in 2022, but Dolphins QB only sees opportunity
Top 3 Projects with Market Capitalization of $5M – $10M as per CryptoDep
Webster Groves student will likely keep hand after severing a finger
Natural Asthma Remedies – Raw Food Diet
Is Bitcoin Gonna See Another Big Drop Soon? Historical Trend May Say Yes
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations