Tom Grennan tells fans he’s ‘all good’ after NYC attack: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’
Alex Caruso anchors the Chicago Bulls’ renewed defensive effort, helping slow the high-scoring Milwaukee Bucks
Alex Caruso didn’t need the ball in his hands to deliver the final blow to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series Wednesday night. All he needed to do was keep his arms up straight.
With the Chicago Bulls clinging to a five-point lead and five seconds on the clock at Fiserv Form, the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo snatched a rebound over Caruso’s head and attempted to bully the guard for a basket.
Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, held nearly every visible advantage — 7 inches taller, nearly 60 pounds heavier. Caruso didn’t care. He bellied up to the Bucks star and braced for the impending impact.
When Antetokounmpo barreled into him a half-second later, Caruso crashed to the court, drawing the charge that closed the door on the Bucks’ last gasp and evened the series.
Game 3 is Friday night at the United Center.
“I think it’s pretty obvious,” Caruso said after the win. “You don’t have a chance against these guys if you don’t play defense.”
It made sense that the clinching play of the Bulls’ Game 2 win didn’t come on offense. And it made sense that Caruso — who had one of the most important performances of the night despite scoring only nine points — was the one to deliver.
The defensive specialist has been a game changer since signing with the Bulls last summer. Caruso has become the heart of the team’s renewed defensive effort in this series, holding the third-best offense in the league to 101.5 points per game — 14 below their season average.
“He’s the anchor to our defense,” DeMar DeRozan said. “I lean off him for his energy defensively. He’s a leader when it comes to that. He gets me going sometimes, even if he’s not talking to me directly, him just speaking there’s a lot I take from him.”
Caruso’s importance to the Bulls defense was apparent during each of his injury absences. The guard finished the regular season at a fraction of his typical intensity while playing through back spasms, which Caruso is still monitoring.
In Game 2, Caruso warned Billy Donovan that he was losing steam in the fourth quarter. He didn’t want to come out of the game, but Caruso was honest with his coach — if he didn’t take a few minutes on the bench, he wouldn’t be able to close the game.
Donovan said communication will be vital to managing Caruso’s back pain through the rest of the series, but he’s not worried about the veteran hesitating to speak up when he’s in pain.
“He will not shortcut or rest on the court,” Donovan said. “He’s going to give everything he has — and he knows when he needs to come out. … He’s really smart. He knows what he’s got to do physically (and) defensively for our team and he gives you everything he has, but he also understands when he’s run out of fuel.”
Whether he’s on the court or the bench, Caruso’s leadership is key as one of the few players on the Bulls roster with major experience in a deep playoff run — he was with the Los Angeles Lakers when they won the NBA title in 2020. Donovan credited Caruso for helping young players learn to shake off errors and move on to the next play quickly, a mental hurdle that often tripped the Bulls during the season.
As a defender, Caruso can’t linger on mistakes. That’s the thing about guarding great players such as Antetokounmpo — they’re going to score one way or another. The goal isn’t to shut those players down; it’s to force them into attempting difficult shots and making poor passes to diminish their impact just enough to gain an edge.
“I try to be a leader in that aspect,” Caruso said. “That’s something that I have done … since I was a kid. The team has adopted that mindset. Sometimes you get a bad call, turnover, miscommunication and you can’t do anything to fix it. You’ve got to go to the next play.”
One constant of any Bulls game is the sound of Caruso’s voice. Even when he was sidelined with injuries, Caruso spent more time on his feet than any coach except Donovan, pointing to spots on the court where he wanted teammates to run to and shouting encouragement during dead-ball huddles.
For his teammates — even veterans such as DeRozan — Caruso has become a galvanizing force to dig in deeper on defense.
“I try to take on that challenge,” DeRozan said. “Especially when you see him going out there competing against whoever it is, you want to match that same intensity.”
Forest Park named nation’s #1 ‘City Park’ for 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – USA TODAY’s Readers’ Choice Awards has named Forest Park the nation’s top city park. The former home of the 1904 World’s Fair beat out 20 nominees from across the country. The park came in second place in the poll for 2021.
Forest Park is no stranger to getting a little love from national and international outlets. It topped the Men’s Journal list of “Best Urban Parks” in 2022. MSN listed it among America’s most beautiful parks in 2021.
The park did not always rank among the nation’s finest places. Over the past 35 years, Forest Park has been restored through a public and private partnership. Now, the non-profit Forest Park Forever maintains it with the City of St. Louis.
“Forest Park’s renewal and rebirth has been a great success story – to the point that many visitors today are in awe and assume that it has always been this iconic. But the continued support of donors, volunteers, staff, partner organizations and visitors is what makes it possible to maintain this wonderful place. We share our region’s pride in the Park as a St. Louis treasure and a national destination,” states Lesley S. Hoffarth, P.E., President and Executive Director of Forest Park Forever.
There are now over 13 million people who visit the park annually. They can walk, run or hike 30 miles of paths, play on the golf courses, playgrounds or visit the zoo and museums.
Loons playmaker Emanuel Reynoso comforted by family’s arrival in Minnesota
Minnesota United scored a season-high three goals in its win over Colorado Rapids last weekend, but more importantly Loons central attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was involved in the build-up to each finish.
In the seventh game of the year, the contributions were Reynoso’s first primary or secondary assists of the season and constituted encouraging signs for a club which knows it needs its Argentine No. 10 to be at his best to reach the heights they seek in 2022.
For Reynoso, he has been boosted by the arrival of his wife and toddler daughter in Minnesota before last week’s game. Reynoso was wed during a preseason break in Argentina in February, and they were able to reunite after the pandemic kept them away.
“You get home from training and your daughter is there, your wife is there,” Reynoso said Friday through club translator Gabriela Lozada. “(It’s) a big motivation and I’m happy. I come home to another environment.”
That familial support will be there again when MNUFC (3-2-2) play host to the Chicago Fire (2-1-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field.
“They might be athletes and professional footballers but they are also human beings and they have the same frailties as everybody else does,” manager Adrian Heath said Friday. “I think we’ve seen a marked difference in his demeanor and the way he has been about the place. … Hopefully this will be the kickstart to his season.”
It’s an even further departure from the turbulent offseason Reynoso experienced in his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina. The 26-year-old was detained for a week in December when facing assault accusations. It’s a matter he said in February has been resolved.
RELATED: Loons star Emanuel Reynoso speaks publicly for first time since assault accusation
“I haven’t had very good games,” Reynoso acknowledged about the start of his 2022 season. “But I keep training at 100 percent for each match to help the team. Honestly, against Colorado, we played a great game, everyone.”
Reynoso’s cross was headed in by Bakaye Dibassy in the first half, then Reynoso connected with Hassani Dotson on an overlapping run and Dotson’s cross was put home by Robin Lod’s right foot to take a 2-1 lead. For the third goal, Bongi Hlongwane passed to Reynoso, who then found Lod, and Lod dished to Abu Danladi to slot in the insurance goal.
“I thought (Reynoso’s) final ball was better,” Heath said about the Rapids game. “I thought that he mixed his game up a little bit more. When he plays instinctively and plays his natural game, I think he, as we know, probably can pick a pass as good as anybody in the league.”
If Reynoso can keep pulling those strings and add to his goal total (he’s scored once off a penalty kick against Seattle on April 2), he is the Loons’ best bet to make the MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field on Aug. 10. It would be his second straight selection, but a series of small injuries kept him out of the showcase in L.A. last summer.
“You work to help the team, give your best here, and obviously, that will bring good things if you do things well,” Reynoso said of the All-Star Game. “And too, there are a lot of players here who could be involved.”
STINGY D
Goals are expected to come at a premium Saturday with Chicago giving up a league-low two goals in seven games. Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has five clean sheets, a 0.29 goals-against average, and the 17-year-old dual national has drawn more attention from bigger clubs and the U.S. and Poland national teams.
“It’s pretty impressive,” Heath said. “Away from home, they have been very diligent in keeping that low block and not giving much away. It might take us a while to break them down, but I believe we’ve got the players (to do it). The way we set up and the way they set up, I believe, we have options to cause them trouble.”
DOTSON INJURY
The Loons started the same back four defenders in consecutive MLS games for the first time since the opening two weeks of the season in the Rapids win last weekend.
Three in a row appears doubtful after right back Hassani Dotson suffered an injury during a transfer drill on artificial grass during Friday’s training session in Blaine. Dotson has played all 630 minutes this year at fullback and in central midfield.
“We’ll see how he is,” Heath said immediately after training. “… We don’t know yet. He’s obviously in there with the club doctor. … I think hopefully he’s caught his foot in the turf and hopefully it’s just some swelling.”
With Romain Metanire (hamstring) already sidelined for weeks, Oniel Fisher and D.J. Taylor are the candidates to fill in Dotson. Fisher and Taylor stared at fullback in the 2-0 win over Forward Madison in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.
“I’d have no qualms with putting either of them in there,” Heath said.
BRIEFLY
Fire midfielder Xheridan Shaqiri is questionable to play with a calf injury. Chicago paid an $8 million transfer fee to Lyon in France’s Ligue 1 for the 30-year-old Swiss international. … Chase Gasper did not train with the Loons on Friday; Heath said the left back will play with MNUFC2 at St. Louis City 2 in MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday in Missouri. … Former Loons defender Wyatt Omsberg, who played seven times for MNUFC in 2018, has not left the field for the Fire this season, logging all 630 minutes. … The Wonderwall supporters sections have had more TIFO banners this season and are planning a big one before kickoff Saturday.
