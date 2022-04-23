Most Ethereum wallets can accept KCS as an ERC-20 token.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins with massive potential in 2022.

Ethereum (ETH)

As the U.S. trading day gets underway, the price of ETH continues to fall. Prices had been hovering around $3,000 for the last two sessions. The ETH/USD pair is now in a vulnerable area, and a break there might lead to more losses. A 35 percent decrease from $3,548.51 swing highs was shown on the daily chart for ETH. However, the imminent merger is expected to raise prices; thus, traders and whales remain optimistic.

According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,959.46 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,330,990,086 USD. Ethereum has been down 1.49% in the last 24 hours.

TerraUSD (UST)

The face value of newly created stablecoins is used as the basis for TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin. One LUNA reserve asset must be used to issue one Terra USD. According to TerraUSD’s monetary policy, the potential of DeFi projects may be realized almost indefinitely. TerraUSD has several advantages that have made it a popular stablecoin alternative.

According to CMC, the TerraUSD price today is $1.00 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $482,981,761 USD. TerraUSD has been down 0.01% in the last 24 hours.

KuCoin Token (KCS)

In 2017, KuCoin developed KCS as a profit-sharing token that enables traders to derive value from the exchange. KCS is a native currency of KuCoin. Most Ethereum wallets can accept it as an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum network. At 200 million tokens, a repurchase and burn strategy is in place until there are only 100 million KCS left.

According to CMC, the KuCoin Token price today is $20.23 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,283,865 USD. KuCoin Token has been down 1.58% in the last 24 hours.