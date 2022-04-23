Top 3 Most Searched P2E Tokens as per CryptoRank in the Last 7 Days

Bold Point is an NFT-based role-playing game built exclusively on Avalanche.

Let us look at the top 3 most searched play to earn tokens as per CryptoRank in the last 7 days.

Plutonians (RPC)

It is an NFT-enabled and SPL token-powered space RPG video game known as Plutonians. It is intended that the game’s metaverse be a hybrid of a web2-based multiplayer world and a web3-based virtual reality metaverse. U.A. Fabrica Game Studios’ main product, Plutonians, is a VR open metaverse MMORPG. RPC is the in-game money for Plutonians. There are two types of tokens used in Plutonians’ ecosystem: Plutonian DAO ($PDAO) and Republic Credits ($RPC).

According to CMC, the Plutonians price today is $0.001286 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $110,498 USD. Plutonians have been up 3.45% in the last 24 hours.

Bold Point (BPT)

NFT-based role-playing game Bold Point is built on Avalanche and delivers competitive and enjoyable gameplay. Gamers’ entrance barriers are lowered thanks to a free-to-earn model paired with an easy-to-learn premise. Bold Point appeals to well-known gaming guilds and crypto-savvy aficionados due to its innovative earning algorithms and difficult-to-master games. Bold Point provides integrated integration with LOOT Marketplace and YAY Loyalty Program to its audience, supported by YAY Ecosystem.

According to CMC, the Bold Point price today is $0.020378 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,061,956 USD. Bold Point is up 20.47% in the last 24 hours.

Mecha Morphing (MAPE)

The participants of the metaverse power Mecha Morphing, a completely decentralised ARPG. In the form of digital money and NFTs, the Play-to-Earn game makes use of blockchain technology. Participating in the Mecha Morphing metaverse and making a positive impact on it may win users money. Forging weapons and armour, plundering land, exchanging goods on the market and mining minerals are all ways to earn tokens in the game.

According to CMC, the Mecha Morphing price today is $2.48 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,299,924 USD. Mecha Morphing is down 3.91% in the last 24 hours.