Top 3 Potential Cryptocurrencies by Galaxy Score of LunarCrush

Edgeless has been up 27.40% in the last 24 hours.

The Edgeless casino’s EDG token is a utility token utilized in the casino.

Let us look at the top 3 cryptocurrencies by Galaxy Score by LunarCrush.

Metahero is a deflationary real utility currency that generates 3D avatars and virtual goods for usage in social media, gaming, fashion, art, and medical, all using an ultra-realistic 3D technology. Metahero, a startup founded in June 2021 with a $10 million seed round, aims to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies by creating a parallel digital reality.

According to CMC, the Metahero price today is $0.033331 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,467,259 USD. Metahero is down 1.42% in the last 24 hours.

Monero (XMR)

BTC is widely assumed to be a pseudonymous currency; however, it’s typically possible to track payments back to their source since blockchains are open. XMR, on the other hand, uses powerful encryption to conceal both the sender and the receiver of messages. Privacy and security are the top concerns for the developers of Monero, followed by the simplicity of use and efficiency. Its goal is to safeguard everyone, regardless of their level of technical proficiency.

According to CMC, the Monero price today is $276.39 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $276,275,403 USD. Monero is up 5.38% in the last 24 hours.

Edgeless (EDG)

In the world’s first crypto casino powered by Ethereum, few blockchain startups have viable products with meaningful commercial outcomes. The Edgeless casino’s EDG token is a utility token utilized in the casino. It is the casino’s branded game money and is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum network. Blockchain-based Edgeless Casino is licensed and controlled by an internationally recognized authority.

According to CMC, the Edgeless price today is $0.023330 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $856.00 USD. Edgeless has been up 27.40% in the last 24 hours.