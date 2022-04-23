Finance
Top 8 Online Side Hustle Ideas To Generate Extra Cash Every Month
Generating an extra $500 to $1000 a month may seem impossible right now. But in this article, I’m going to show you different online side hustle ideas that have the potential to be highly profitable. Let’s begin!
1. Blogging
You may not see an immediate ROI or return on investment on blogging, but the good thing is it’s pretty much passive income when you start getting some traction. The sky’s pretty much the limit when you think of the income you’ll get when your blog gets a good amount of traffic from search engines and social media!
2. Affiliate marketing
You can promote your affiliate links on your blog or your social media accounts. Just make sure you promote something that’s going to actually add value to your followers.
3. Video marketing
You can promote sponsored products via video marketing. You can do video reviews and tutorials on YouTube and monetize it with ads and affiliate links!
4. Social media influencer
When you’ve got a considerable following on social media, and you get pretty good engagement rates on your content, then you’re technically a influencer. You can easily command premium rates from brands who want to do business with you.
5. Social media manager
Not all businesses know what to do with their social media accounts.You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on businesses. The great thing is you can have many different clients at the same time because it’s relatively easy to automate social media activity!
6. Sell information products
Selling eCourses and eBooks are very popular nowadays. It’s relatively easy to create content like these, and it’s easier to just outsource it to freelancers who can write faster and better than you.
7. Freelance work
If you’re interested in freelancing online – like writing, designing, building apps and websites, etc. – then you should check out sites like Upwork ( https://www.upwork.com ) and Freelancer ( https://www.freelancer.com ). Note, however, that these are global marketplaces. So, you’ll have people from all over the world competing on price and skill. If you want to set yourself apart from the competition and you’re extremely confident in your skills, then don’t be afraid to bid rates you know you deserve!
8. eBay business
eBay is actually a fantastic tool for making money and which presents a ton of different options. If you’re looking for a more traditional way to make money by selling products, then eBay is the perfect choice.
Heidegger – Language is the House of Being
Language is the house of Being. In its home man dwells. Those who think and those who create with words are the guardians of this home.” – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher, Letter on Humanism, 1947.
The philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset once said that man had no nature, only history. While I respect this opinion, I think that man’s real human nature is language. Just as the lesser god Prometheus handed fire to man, a major God handed a major boon to mankind: language.
After years of pondering whatever Martin Heidegger meant by “Language is the House of Being,” it finally dawned on me (as I watched catatrophic news on TV) that Heidegger meant language is not only a construct, a shelter, an edifice, an abode, but the soul of humanity–container of infinity.
Through language we search heaven and earth; through language we accept or reject God; through language we accept or reject the absolutes that guide the human race.
And yes, it is only through language that we experience aesthetic bliss–and love. Although bliss and love are more akin to the emotional life, the viscera, the central nervous system, the body can only partially express bliss and love. Language is indispensable, or if not, then try to tell that to painters, poets, and writers.
Take Trollope (in History of Pendennis):”It is best to love wisely, no doubt; but to love foolishly is better than not to be able to love at all.” And Trollope went on to fill library shelves with language and love.
We think and we feel by using words. Though words are more adept and adequate to thinking than to feeling, we still recognize that even our deepest emotions must be converted into words to express what we feel. When we immerse ourselves in a good book we feel with and for the characters: with Don Quijote and Sancho we experience the real meaning of friendship; with Anna Karenina and Aschenbach we feel the exquisite pangs of deeply tormented souls; with Remedios The Beauty we ascend to heaven.
Can we build science without language? Isn’t language the vessel of patterns, axioms, equations, paradigms, and formulas? Is wisdom achievable without language?
Even the most recalcitrant nihilist or atheist needs language to refute the existence of God; the same God that gave him the gift of language.
When humans master a language, they are never homeless. Even when their houses burn–as we watched the flames destroy thousands of houses in San Diego, California–their spirit, their humanity survives in the House of Being–Infinity.
Roth IRA Vs Infinite Banking Concept
From all the qualified retirement vehicles offered by the government, a Roth IRA is probably the most appealing for the financial planners since finally common sense is winning over traditional wisdom. The fact that is better to pay the tax on the seed than on the harvest is being accepted now especially with the trillions after trillions of new federal debt created recently.
People are now struggling with the thought that all that debt will have to be paid and the easiest and more convenient way the federal government has at its disposal is TAXES.
When you understand that you are going to be paying way more taxes later, then you do better paying taxes now, and that is how a Roth IRA works. You deposit money in a Roth IRA with after tax money, which means the money that you deposit there is not accepted in your income tax as a deduction, but the good part is, when you get to spend it, you will not have to pay tax on that money.
There are lots of more details to look into with a Roth IRA and they have to do with restrictions and regulations, plus the fact that it is qualified by the Federal government should hint something to you. Could it be that the Feds have some purpose or plan with those? Could it be that they intend to control those? I will let you ponder on that idea.
Putting aside the fact mentioned in the prior paragraph, a Roth IRA does not allow you to have access to your money unless you wait 5 years and reach 59 ½ years of age. There are also restrictions on how much can you contribute to your Roth IRA annually, plus your income will determine how much you can deposit on it too. You have to follow many rules also about how to take your money out, otherwise you might have to pay taxes on the profits you obtained in your IRA. An advantage a Roth IRA has over traditional IRA and 401K is that you do not have to take the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) by the required beginning date (RBD).
Most people argue that all those restrictions, specially the locking of your money till you are 59 ½ is good because otherwise you being an irresponsible, undisciplined, weak character, sloppy, hooligan individual, would squander all your money and then the government will have to take care of you. The fact is without you having all those nice attributes, the government is doing everything it can to reduce all your auto determination by leaving you penniless with taxes, inflation, rules and enforcement so the government eventually will end up taking care of you and asking in return unconditional servitude.
We have reviewed some of the advantages and disadvantages of using qualified plans and we found that a Roth IRA is a better choice should you still decide to go along with government control, restrictions and regulations. What about if we review the characteristics of the Infinite Banking Concept as an alternative for you to build your financial future, to build your retirement nest.
First of all, the Infinite Banking Concept is based on a contract between two private parties, you, a private individual and the insurance company, a private entity.
Second, you are the sole owner of the contract; the company is obligated to perform as long as you comply with your part. There are no restrictions on when and how much of your money you want to take other than the fact that you have enough in there to take, so in this case it works as a regular bank account, the bank is not going to pay a check that you write for more money than you have in your account.
It is not a perfect world though; there is a restriction on how much money you can deposit in it that could trigger the collection of taxes by the IRS if you cross the MEC (Modified Endowment Contract) line, but there is an easy solution for that, you can start a new contract.
Third, you have control over this vehicle; you can elect to leave the money alone, earning a reasonable interest plus a dividend. Using a mutual company will make you part owner of the company and the company will share with you the profits by way of dividends and for more than 100 years, the mutual companies offering these contracts have paid dividends.
If you elect to use your money (cash value) to finance your needs and pay yourself back what you were going to be paying the financial institutions, then you can harness and take advantage of the strategies banks use and grow your IBC stronger.
IRAs normally will develop profit by investing in markets so there will always be the element of risk that will ruin some of your sleep. IBC grows by guaranteed interest and dividends plus your election of whatever needs you want to finance and redirect the payments to you, also any investment you want to get involved with, it is up to you. Therefore with the Infinite Banking, the risk is not a part of it, it is an option.
Last but not least, there is always the protection offered by the insurance component that will provide peace of mind in case something unexpected happens to you and at the end of the line your loved ones will benefit from a larger sum that you built on a tax free basis.
This last benefit can be used for strategic management of money at retirement and estate tax planning.
Based on this elaboration a government qualified vehicle cannot even come close to the Infinite Banking Concept.
All You Need To Understand About Payday Loans
A payday loan indeed has many names. Some call it a cash advance loan. A few think of it as a check advance loan. One another name is often a post-dated check loan. A few others call it a deferred-deposit check loan. The Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. calls it “costly cash”. Regardless of what you call it, it is really the same thing: a smallish (generally $50 to $500) short-term loan having considerable interest rate.
Why would you obtain a payday loan?
Payday loans are preferred for many reasons. To those who are actually in the position of requiring one, its benefits outnumber the disadvantages. And there really are shortcomings; nevertheless we will analyze those aspects subsequently.
To start with, place yourself in the shoes of the individual who requires some quick money. Perhaps you have just been placed in the unenviable situation of suddenly requiring some cash and being taken by surprise. You might have had a totally unexpected health care bill or perhaps automobile repair bill, or you may really need to take a trip unexpectedly, like in the case of demise in the family. Some people who want swift funds utilize it to fork out their every day expenditures, such as rent, groceries, utilities, and so on… Whatever the reason will be, you desperately require that money and you simply do not now have it.
Is really a payday loan your last option? Do you have other different solutions you could check out first? Well, what are often the merits of payday loans? Let us find out:
1. You would not really have to undergo the hassle of a credit check.
2. You will be able to fill out an application in person, on the phone or on the internet.
3. The procedure normally takes under 20 minutes.
4. The loan proceeds are conveniently deposited into your bank account in less than a day.
5. It is very affordable, at least to start with – you really do not have any up-front expenses.
6. It is very discreet – nobody else is involved in the process.
7. It is secure – your financial details are not discussed with others.
Alright, that makes sense. These are adequate reasons to get rid of the stress of remaining short of money. It is really a “quick fix”. You will be able to cover the shortage, and move on with your life. And you will be able to repay the next payday, correct? So you have settled your situation.
Just where would you be able to get a payday loan?
Payday loan firms are pretty much all over the place. There are over 10,000 payday loan outlets in operation in the U.S. And they are spread out in identical fashion all over the globe. If there is not a payday loan outlet near you, you can search the internet and uncover plenty of online payday loans out there.
These providers are in business to “help” people in dire financial need. They give these kinds of loans to individuals that cannot obtain the money they need at any other place. Let us now profile one firm who furnishes payday loans as part of their basically financial services business – Money Mart.
Money Mart was basically promoted as an alternate to banks. Their hours would extend past banking hours, and they would situate themselves in lot more accessible locations than banks. They can cash checks even when banks were closed, and people would not really have to travel very far for their services. They should have been on the correct course since today, they have 1,700 locations in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.
A common Money Mart customer actually is an average working individual, 32 years old (82% of clientele are less than 45 years) and currently employed, having an annual earnings of approximately the national average. These clients go to Money Mart because of their fast service, their easy venues, and their prolonged functioning hours. The entrepreneurs of Money Mart had been right – their primary ideas nonetheless hold true these days.
Ever since including payday cash advances to their monetary services, they have carved themselves a very nice niche in the market. But they are certainly not the sole choice. You can today find a minimum of one, and typically several, payday loan facilities in almost every community.
Why precisely would you choose not to obtain a payday loan?
Now that we have researched the convenience of payday loans, let us now have a fair take a look at the disadvantages. All over the United States of America, governments on virtually every level are looking at payday loan channels with mounting worry. Plenty of individuals feel that they make the most of low-income people in financial difficulties. Some go as far as to express they “prey” on them. Their argument to that is that they are filling up a requirement and they are not carrying out anything illegal. So the debate goes on – let us examine why.
Do you remember when you believed you had sorted out your difficulty and you could move on with your routines? Well, what if perhaps your following paycheck, after your planned expenses, was not good enough to pay off the obligation?
If perhaps you came up short once again, you need not be troubled – payday loans are extendable, or renewable. This procedure is termed “rollover” and, when you do the same far too many times, it can end up costing you a whole lot of money. Let us study an illustration: Say that you borrowed $100 for 2 weeks (till your following payday). You give a check to the loan provider for $115 (including your $15 fee). The annual percentage rate of that loan is actually 391%! If perhaps you cannot pay off the $115 at the due date, you can rollover the loan for another couple of weeks. If perhaps you rollover the loan 3 times, the lending fee will reach $60 for a $100 loan. That is quite substantial interest, do not you suppose?
These are details you need to give consideration to when you are deciding if a cash advance payday loan is the ideal solution in your particular circumstance. For sure, the loan cost is substantial, yet it gives you the funds you require, whenever you need it, thus avoiding a whole lot of tension and trouble. It is really pretty true in consumerism nowadays that convenience will cost you money. Nevertheless is it worth that much? That is a question you will really have to answer for on your own.
Payday loans tend to be controversial – however they do fill a necessity
At this point we have evidently presented both sides of the discussion – and it is really a big debate in recent times. Hence which party will you go with? That depends upon your current situation. In case you truly simply have to have it, and you do not really possess some other choice, then a payday loan is probably the prudent thing for you. At the very least you will be in a position to keep your peace of mind, even when it does cost you some money.
When you end up in this scenario, use it as a chance to learn. Keep in mind, there are hardly any mistakes – simply lessons. When it is essential to get hold of a payday loan, ensure that you do not really roll it over a lot of times – that is really when it will become a trouble. Also in the interim, try to create a crisis fund so you would be able to cover those unforeseen expenditures. Become a good financial manager. Then you would possess an alternative, and also you would not have to depend on a payday loan as being “your last resort”.
