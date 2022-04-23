Finance
Traffic Violations, Auto Insurance, and Your Rates
Auto Insurance is expensive enough. You do not need a traffic ticket to make your premiums go up even higher. That is why it is important to drive carefully, courteously and within the legal speed limits. This way, you will give no reason for a police officer to pull you over and hand you a summons in regard to irresponsible driving patterns.
You may wonder. The ticket itself involves a fine. Why would you be penalized any further by your insurance company?
To be honest, your insurance company is not interested in punishing you. They are solely out for their own interests. When they see you have been convicted for a moving violation, they view that as a peril to their operations. Traffic violations demonstrate to the insurance company that you are at more risk of being a part of a car accident or collision than someone that has a clean driving record. A car accident, in insurance terms, means there will likely be a claim that they will cost them money. The insurance company balances the risk of an auto accident claim with a raised premium or added charge.
Of course each company gauges its response to a poor driving record individually. By and large though, they have a team that looks at the general behavior you have exhibited when you are behind the driving wheel.
And when deciding the amount of the rate increase, the insurance company will consider the severity of the traffic violation.
So, if you are committed of drunk driving, you will find yourself up against an extremely strict reaction in regard to a rate increase. If you have merely been ticketed for a broken headlight, judgement meted out against you will be mild. And if you have been found to be speeding 15 miles above the city limits, you will get a higher increase than if you would have been speeding only five miles beyond the posted mileage.
People often ask about parking tickets. For the most part, the motorist who receives a parking ticket need only worry about paying that ticket. The insurance company will not raise your rates if they see that you are responsible about your bill and they do not view a parking summons as a concern in regard to your likelihood of being involved in a car crash.
The line of thought goes far beyond a car. Whether you drive a truck, van, motorcycle or other type of vehicle, your rates can go up if you have been convicted of a moving or speeding violation.
For more on the topic, speak to an experienced independent insurance agent.
How to Avail the Best Health Insurance Plans in India
Many people think why to buy medical insurance but the key fact is that in the present scenario having a well-designated insurance policy is beneficial for you and your family. Many insurance companies are well coming up with various types of plans and policies that fit your requirements effectively.
There are several reasons are behind choosing health-or-medical insurance coverage policies. It is a typical type of insurance coverage plan that basically pays for medical expenses with certain terms and conditions. It is a good idea to pick the best-guaranteed insurance services from the established company.
Another fact is that multi features based insurance policies are easily accessible in the market that allows the customers to pick their choice of plans and policies efficiently. No one wanted to get sick or hurt buy mishap can occur any time at anywhere so it is better to insured with best health insurance plans in India by availing their advanced services and instant care.
Why people need health-insurance facility:
Most of the people cannot able to afford the high medical private expenses and that gives the introduction of the medical insurance policy. With the help of some amount of premium, the customer can easily able to hire best-required health-insurance policies. There are plenty of insurance plans are available as per your budget and need to cover you and your family.
The best plans for emergency or health problems cover several diseases and protect you from future concerned problems also. In the present time, many people are seeking for availing the best family health-insurance cover to stay safe.
What is the main function of any health insurance policy?
The typical any medical insurance is ready to serve the customer with all primary care services. The primary function of the medicals includes daily routine care, chronic condition, emergency medical assistance and pharmaceutical.
Especially when it comes to choosing private medical facilities for treating health problems is really not affordable for all people. The middles class families are not able to afford it due to high charges. So in those cases, the accessibility of health insurance is the best way to claim for the treatments charges and get benefited.
The Benefits of modern insurance plans
Another fact is that the entire insurance market is booming and emerging with numerous riders and benefits for the insurance holders. One of the major facts for choosing health insurance plans in India is also due to high medical expenses. In the present time, many hospital and specific clinics are charging huge treatments charges for several treatments which are not affordable for all.
Many people as getting aware of the benefits of medical health insurance policies are becoming more conscious to hire them. Choosing the best good health insurance policy is leading to serve the holder better financial support towards the medical treatments charges.
As time goes all the medical treatments and charges for the medical tools or medicines are increasing day by day. The customers are willing to reduce the burden of their medical expenses by ensuring the best health insurance benefits effectively.
So in short and simple way it is good for the family security. All the family members get a medical coverage and can be safer under the umbrella of medical health insurance plans. Choose the active plans that suits to your needs and family requirements and make your future safer.
Characteristics of Term Life Insurance – What Are the Characteristics of Term Life Insurance?
What are the characteristics of term life insurance? Term life insurance pays a specific amount of money to beneficiaries if the named insured person dies within the term of the policy. That is the basic definition of a term life policy. The policyholder pays premiums for the entire length of the term in order to maintain insurance coverage. Some of the main characteristics of these policies are low premiums, no cash value, and it is for a fixed length of time, unlike whole life policies. Let’s look at these characteristics in depth.
When compared to whole life policies, one of the most significant characteristics is the low premiums associated with it. Whole life policies often carry higher premiums when compared to similar coverage in a term policy. Because there is a fixed period the insurance covers, the risk to the insurance company is lower than with a whole life policy. They pass that lowered risk along to the consumer in the form of lower premiums. Another reason for the lower premiums is the fact there is no accumulated cash value to the policy. The insurance company uses the premiums to cover the face value of the policy. There is no need to handle investments on the money for the benefit of the consumer.
No cash value means that if the named insured is still alive when the policy ends, there is nothing recovered for the premiums put towards the policy. There is also no ability to borrow against the value of the policy since it holds no real value until the named insured dies. Another significant characteristic is the fact that the policy does have an end date. Most policies go for various 5-year increments such as 10, 15, 20, or 30 years. But, many companies can write policies for other term lengths as well.
There are other characteristics this type of life insurance. One is the fact that even though the policy is for a fixed term, most allow for renewal at the end of the coverage. This means you can extend coverage for another policy term. The biggest problem with this is the premiums often go up because of the renewal. Another characteristic is some policies allow for conversion to a permanent life policy if desired. A portion of the premiums paid before the conversion help to enhance the value of the permanent policy. This is one reason why this investment is popular.
Rethinking The Oil Change Business Venture
Annual quick lube survey, is it still viable?
I wish to comment on the Fast Lube Business and the annual survey done by Auto Laundry News, one of the few Industry Magazines for the car wash industry. In this 2001 survey, we see an increase on the number of locations out there. Yet the leader of the Industry is by far Jiffy Lube. We see variations on theme, but we can safely say that Jiffy Lube has adapted best to the American public and their desires when it comes to oil changes.
This survey showed the average customer would drive 5.7 miles to get an oil change. If 50% of the customers would drive 5.7 miles and 80% of the customers usually come from a three-mile radius to get a car wash, I see additional synergy. These car washes with oil lube centers are getting a further reach than the industry average. This is great news for those carwashes adding oil lube bays, but also it takes up space and if not marketed correctly it will not work. The survey was quick to show that oil change facilities do best in middle class areas, not high-end areas. They do poorly in low-income areas. This all makes sense. Free standing car washes were the most likely to have oil lube facilities on there properties. Interesting too is that minimum wage was not prevailing, normally the companies pay $8.00-10.00 per hour. Makes realistic sense and I believe good help starts in this country at $10.00 per hour in most metros and $8.00 hour in rural.
Only 23% of the fast lubes had a website. Only half had internet access in the locations. Average employees were 5 full time and 3 part timers. Luckily for the image of this industry 74% had specific uniforms. The average shop had 3 bays, not enough to do the volume if adequate blitz marketing and community based marketing were taking place. Average revenue was $32.00 per car. That is an awful lot of upselling since the average advertised price that I have noticed is around $19.99. Less than 30% were open on Sundays? Bad mistake since there is no time to change oil and wait in line for most Americans. Average monthly gross was $2,400.00 per month per bay?
This is shit, this is not even a viable business, these people are wasting their time. Think about it, you have cost of oil and filter too and labor? Forget that news. I question the viability of the entire oil change industry. The largest Jiffy Lube franchisee in the country with 180 units was de-listed from NASDAQ and so was another prominent auto care and lube company recently. I like the Kwik-Lube Company and feel they are doing it right, but also question the ROI of such an endeavor seeing these results and the cost to build the building and time to build it. One good thing that the oil lube bays have going for them is the up-sell, but as the consumer dollar gets tighter and the credit card debt gets higher and the fall out rates increase where will this extra impulse revenue and up-sell cash be coming form?
The Industry is still expanding and new entrants to the market place are hurting existing units and I question the saturation point, not on need, but on desire. No one wants to spend money on oil changes, they need to. People buy what they want, satellite TV and beer. Not what they need, so I see a frequency problem issue brewing and people waiting 5-6-7 thousand miles between changes. So I believe that if an oil lube bay is not already attached to another reason to frequent the facility it will soon be in desire straits. The survey also showed that 93% OF THE OIL LUBE BAYS USED ADVERTISING TO GET THEIR CUSTOEMRS? WHY? We do not advertise, word of mouth and happy customers advertise for us. There you go again more cost.
Also 60% of the surveyed said that competition was discounting. HMMM? You have labor costs that are high, frequency is down, new car technology on the horizon, cost of oil going to the big guys and throw in a price war? I see problem as the non-savvy operators leave facilities for sale and exit the market place. By eliminating the facility and going mobile with the existing customer base of let’s say a mobile truck repair business which can co-band and fleet services available you could beat these other companies since they running redline over saturations of mailer coupons and phone book ads and no web sites. Many companies are not watching the changing demographics at their locations and lease or property costs and unable to sell or borrow more due to their lousy profit margins. And what can you convert and Oil change bay into? Cover up the hole for a tire shop? What happens when Hydrogen cell comes and no one changes oil. Can you convert to filter type operation? Not really since often the tires and wheels are offset and will land the modular car into the lube bay hole. We have the solution and we can beat them in almost every aspect. Some consultants have said; “Bunch of dummies copying each other.”
Listen to this part of the survey, advertising dollars were spent on, here is where the respondents said they advertised; TV 15%, Direct Mail 51%, Radio 38%, Newspaper 35%, Bill Boards 18%, Yellow Pages 53%, other only 13%. Scary, all that costs money and everybody is running redline copying each other. This is what happens when people cannot think any longer and cannot adapt and do business at the speed of thought,
[http://www.speedofthought.com]
81% of respondents said they would honor competitor’s coupons? Whatever, why print them then. Let everyone else spend the money and take theirs? 80% said they have tried to use discounting to lure customers from other lube places to theirs. Boy this sounds like the carpet cleaning industry to me.
Breakdown in costs per job. 10% rent or property, 3% maintenance of facility, 26% labor, 30% materials, 4% utilities and many reported expecting that to double and some have already in the west experienced a tripling. Insurance 4% and that to expected to keep rising and some said 8%, Customer claims for damage 1%, this is in-excusable, Advertising 10%. Want to add those up for me. Why are they doing it?
Average new facility costs were; Land $206,000, Improvements $505,000, New equipment $36,000. WOW all that for little or no return? Average number of competitors within 10-mile radius? 36% said 3, 19% said two, 19% said 5, 7% said 5 or more. How can anyone invest this kind of money per location when we can build a couple of units for a total of $65,000 and nearly equal the number of potential vehicles to service? Also with AAA building oil change facilities and Wal-Mart getting into things, the competition will be bloody and that is a lot of money to invest in a business with an uncertain future. Not a good bet, if you were a betting man.
We are very much liking this Industry because we know things the Industry does not and we can slam them because they have missed the boat. We have seen a few companies which are looking into ways to change the oil on the water for yachts. What is even better is that they all missed the boat at the same time and are fighting on shore for a few little boats to get to the ship that is leaving the harbor. Who will survive this oil change war. The one who bests services the customer, they way the customer wishes to be serviced.
