Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a location of high symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
The reported assault on the eve of Orthodox Easter came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of Mariupol except for the Azovstal plant and as Russia’s military pounded other cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine. Officials reported that Russia fired at least six cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing five people.
The fate of the Ukrainians holed up in the sprawling seaside steel mill wasn’t immediately clear; earlier Saturday, a Ukrainian military unit released a video reportedly taken two days earlier in which women and children holed up underground, some for as long as two months, said they longed to see the sun.
“We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air,” one woman in the video said. “You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness.”
As the battle for shattered Mariupol ground on, Russia claimed it had taken control of several villages elsewhere in the eastern Donbas region and destroyed 11 military Ukrainian military targets overnight, including three artillery warehouses.
Associated Press journalists also observed shelling in residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and in Sloviansk, a town in northern Donbas. The AP witnessed two soldiers arriving at the town’s hospital, one of them fatally wounded. , while a small group of people gathered outside a church where a priest prayed and sprinkled them with water on Holy Saturday.
While British officials said the Russians hadn’t gained significant new ground, Ukrainian officials announced a nationwide curfew ahead of Easter Sunday, a sign of the war’s disruption and threat to the entire country.
Mariupol, a part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began and has taken on outsize importance in the war. Completing its capture would give Russia its biggest victory yet, after a nearly two-month siege reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin and killed an estimated 20,000 people there.
Occupying Mariupol would deprive the Ukrainians of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere and allow Russia to create a land corridor with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
An advisor to Ukraine’s presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said during a Saturday briefing that Russian forces had resumed air strikes on the Azovstal plant and were trying to storm it. A direct attempt to take the plant would represent a reversal from an order Russian President Vladimir Putin gave two days earlier.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on Thursday that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been “liberated” by the Russians. At the time, Putin ordered him not to send Russian troops into the plant but instead to block off the facility, an apparent attempt to starve out the Ukrainians and force them to surrender.
Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2,000 of their troops are inside the plant along with the civilians sheltering in the facility’s underground tunnels. Arestovic said the Ukrainian forces were trying to counter the new attacks.
Earlier Saturday, the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has members holed up in the plant, released the footage of around two dozen women and children. If authentic, it would be the first video testimony of what life has been like for civilians still trapped in Mariupol’s underground bunkers.
The regiment’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, told The AP the video was shot Thursday, the same day Russia declared victory over the rest of Mariupol. The contents could not be independently verified. The Azov Regiment has its roots in the Azov Battalion, which was formed in 2014 by far-right activists at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and elicited criticism for some of its tactics.
The footage of Azovstal showed soldiers giving sweets to children who respond with fist-bumps. One young girl says she and her relatives “haven’t seen neither the sky, nor the sun” since they left home on Feb. 27.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed trapped in Mariupol with little food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities, who estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in city during the nearly two-month siege.
Satellite images released this week showed what appeared to be a second mass grave near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place there.
The Kremlin hasn’t responded to the satellite images.
In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced all the war’s casualties, noting that the Easter holiday commemorates Christ’s resurrection after his death by crucifixion.
“We believe in the victory, of life over death,” he said. “No matter how fierce the battles are, there is no chance for death to defeat life. Everyone knows that. Every Christian knows that.”
Ukrainian officials had said they were trying again Saturday to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol after many previous attempts failed. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the messaging app Telegram that the effort was to get underway at midday, but it wasn’t clear how the new assault on the plant would affect any possible evacuation.
Russian state TV showed the flag of the pro-Moscow Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was the city’s highest point, its TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at in flames.
On Saturday, Russian forces also fired at least six cruise missiles at Odesa, said Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister. At least one landed and exploded, he said.
“Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas,” Gerashchenko wrote in a Telegram post. “Residential buildings were hit. It is already known about one victim. He burned in his car in a courtyard of one of the buildings.”
The Ukraine presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, later reported that a 3-month-old baby was among the five people killed in the missile attack.
In the Donbas, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Saturday that two people were killed by Russian shelling in the city of Popasna. Separately, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported that two people were killed and 19 more wounded by the Russian shelling.
Synehubov said that over the past day, the Russian forces fired at the region’s civilian infrastructure 56 times. Fierce Ukrainian counterattacks nonetheless slowed the Russian offensive in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said Saturday.
Russia still has not established air or sea control due to Ukrainian resistance, and despite Putin’s declaration of victory in Mariupol, “heavy fighting continues to take place, frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city, thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.
Fisch reported from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Inna Varenytsia in Kviv and Associated Press staff members around the world contributed to this story.
Urban League hosting pop-up food distribution in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. – The Urban League is stepping up again to help families in need by hosting a pop-up food distribution event on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
They received a large shipment of dairy items, produce, and additional food items from a generous donor and planned the pop-up food distribution at their Jennings Outreach Center. The food distribution will be able to help 300 families.
To date, the Urban League has served over 3,000 families with these impromptu food events. The initiative is in line with our commitment to address food insecurity in St. louis and St. Louis County.
- WHAT: Pop Up Food Distribution for 300 families
- WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2022 beginning at 11:00 AM
- WHERE: St. Louis County Division, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc, 8960 Jennings Station Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63136
‘Golden Girls’ shows little age at inaugural fan convention
By TERRY TANG
CHICAGO (AP) — TV shows about sci-fi or comic book fare usually inspire fan conventions — not a sitcom about four women of a certain age living together in Florida.
But sisters Hillary Wasicek, 37, and Melissa Gluck, 43, took this weekend’s inaugural “The Golden Girls” convention at Chicago’s Navy Pier to heart. Both women, who flew from California, spent Friday in elaborate cosplay as the characters of Dorothy and Blanche. The series has always held a special place for them because of its themes of friends becoming family and inclusiveness. Dressing up in wigs and all, which they previously did on a “Golden Girls” cruise, just enhances the convention experience.
“It’s a fun expression of showing respect and appreciation for something you admire. It just makes you feel more a part of it,” said Wasicek, who plans to don a different costume every day. “We just met so many people and heard so many stories. It’s like ‘These are my people.’”
For Gluck, meeting other “Golden Girls” buffs gives her “a greater appreciation of the show itself. Now, I’ve gotten my son and husband into it.”
Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan, which lasts through Sunday, is giving those who adored the NBC sitcom a chance to come together. More than 2,000 attendees are expected to converge. The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White — the last remaining “Golden Girl” who died at age 99 in December. It was revered for showing their characters, who shared a house in Miami, dealing with issues later in life like ageism, sex and LGBTQ rights.
Like any “con,” there are panels and Q&As with people who guest-starred or worked behind the scenes. There is a vendors market with booths carrying “Golden Girls” themed candles, masks, T-shirts and other merch. Fans can snap photos in a recreation of the kitchen where the “girls” always ate cheesecake as well as a giant replica of Sophia’s trademark purse. There are also two separate drag queen groups scheduled to perform tributes.
Among the guests are actress Bonnie Bartlett, known for roles on “St. Elsewhere” and “Boy Meets World” (both alongside her husband, actor William Daniels). She is notable to for playing a stuck-up new friend of Dorothy’s in a third-season episode. The two-time Emmy winner, 92, however, did not turn her nose up at the idea of a fan convention.
“I was running around chasing after Betty Grable and people like that,” Bartlett said. “I was a big fan when I was a kid. So I understand this. My husband doesn’t understand it but I do.”
Stan Zimmerman, a TV producer whose second writing job was on the first season, never imagined mingling with fans nearly 40 years later. Being in an industry where popularity is fickle, he’s not taking it for granted.
“So I’ve seen the trajectory of the popularity, but nothing like what is happening now,” Zimmerman said. “It’s so cool to see young people that obviously were not even born when we wrote it know every line.”
This “Golden Girls” extravaganza was originally just supposed to be a bar trivia night. Zack Hudson, who works in social services for seniors and is a “hard-core fan,” approached Brad Balof, his friend and fellow fan about staging an event back in November. They ended up planning to book a community center but then interest outside of the state and even the U.S. intensified.
“All we did was make one announcement on social media,” Hudson said. “It just kind of escalated from there. So we pivoted a little bit to welcome as many people as we can. And we’re here now.”
Hudson, Balof, a nightclub manager, and Balof’s brother Brendan, who lives in Phoenix and has event planning experience, organized a small army of volunteers and staff. The entire group has been juggling their regular jobs and convention planning for the past several months. Hudson tracked down all the talent for the panels. While they secured some sponsorships, the bulk of Golden-Con’s funding comes from ticket sales.
They believe interest was also heightened because “Golden Girls’ devotees were looking for an outlet to continue grieving White. So there is one booth with hundreds of notecards for fans to write about their favorite memories involving the show or what it did for them.
“This is a chance to pay that much (respect) to a show that they loved and actresses that made it shine,” Brad Balof said. “One thing that does help the show remain timeless is that there’s enough humor that is not dependent on a specific situation, political or geographic … It’s just funny.”
___ Follow Terry Tang on Twitter at
Playoffs again a struggle for Heat’s Bam Adebayo, with 28 points through three games
Somehow Bam Adebayo is back where he was in last year’s playoffs, a nominal contributor with minimal offensive impact.
The difference is that last year, the Milwaukee Bucks were whole, while also wholly unconcerned about merely packing the paint against the Miami Heat center. The result was Adebayo averaging a middling 15.5 points per game as the Heat were swept out of the first round.
This time, the scoring average is down to 9.3 points through the first three games of this opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. The difference is there is a 2-1 Heat lead heading into Sunday’s 7 p.m. Game 3 at State Farm Arena.
Adebayo’s answer to addressing the issue?
“Go watch film and figure it out,” he said.
In last season’s playoffs, there was the bulk of 7-foot Brook Lopez planted in the paint for the Bucks. This time, the Hawks have been without defensive backstop Clint Capela, with the Atlanta center sidelined by a hyperextended knee suffered two days before the start of this series.
But if the series is extended, that could change, with Capela back on the court at Hawks’ practice. The past two games, the Hawks have started lanky 6-foot-9 John Collins at center, with Adebayo at times outplayed by Atlanta backup center Onyeka Okongwu.
Adebayo did have his moments against the Hawks during the regular season. After missing the season’s first two matchups due to thumb surgery, he had 21 points in a 110-108 Jan. 21 loss in Atlanta, and then 24 points in a 113-109 victory over the Hawks on April 8 at FTX Arena.
So far in this series, Adebayo has had games of 6, 9 and 13 points.
In the 2020 playoffs, when the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals, Adebayo averaged 17.8 points on .564 shooting. He is shooting .450 in this series.
“Get ready for Sunday and try to go up 3-1,” is his outlook.
In his view, Adebayo said the focus should be on defense, which is where he felt the Heat allowed Friday night’s 111-110 loss to get away.
“Just a lack of our defensive presence,” he said. “I feel like that was the reason why we were up so big. We were getting into the ball, being physical and just taking away, like, their easy gateways to get easy baskets. I feel like we let up a little bit.”
Herro scores
Like Adebayo, sixth man Tyler Herro largely had been silent offensively though the series’ first two games, with 21 total points.
That changed with Friday’s 24-point performance, but even with that production, the Heat still were outscored by 21 when the third-year guard was on the court.
For extended stretches, the Hawks’ Game 3 offense was little more than sizing up Herro and Duncan Robinson defensively, with Robinson limited to 14:23 by foul trouble.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say they were just going at him,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of Herro on the defensive end. “He was in some of the triggers, but he gave us some big-time shot-making and playmaking, which we needed throughout the course of the game.
“And I’ll have to go back to the film and just see, in that fourth quarter, what was real and what was great shot-making on their part.”
()
