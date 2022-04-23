Understanding Property Curbs

There are many different contraception methods available, and different methods suit different people at different times of their lives. You can also ask your GP, practice nurse or family planning clinic for more information about what methods of contraception are available to you (this counts for the boys as well as the girls) and what method would be best for you to use.

Most contraceptives need to be prescribed (with the exception of condoms that are available in most shops and can be brought over the counter). Not all contraceptives will be available to you at your local doctors, however he should be able to direct you to the nearest doctors or family planning clinic that have the methods of contraception that they don’t.

You can buy male or female condoms and spermicides without going to a doctor or clinic. Condoms can be brought in almost any shop (like supermarkets, boots & superdrugs are the most likely to sell them), some places also offer vending machines that sell condoms (not recommended). You can also buy diaphragms and caps at a pharmacy, if you know your size.

When you are ordering contraception, you should also research the possible side-effects that each methods carry. Ask your GP, practice nurse or family planning clinic if you need help.

Using Contraception

No contraceptive is 100% effective, and only condoms will help protect you against STI’s & STD’s. How effective the contraceptive is depends on how carefully and consistently you use the method.

If you don’t use contraception you have an 80-90% chance of becoming pregnant.

The methods of contraception available are split into 2 main groups;

* No user failure: do not depend on you remembering to take or use contraception. These are long acting methods.

* User failure: methods you have to use and think about regularly or each time you have sex. For these methods to be effective you must use them according to the instructions given.

Some facts about pregnancy

A women can still get pregnant if;

* If it the first time she has had sex.

* If she does not have an orgasm.

* If a man pulls out of her vagina before he comes.

* If she has sex when she is on her period.

* If she not fully breastfeeding.

* If she douches (squirts fluid into the vagina). This can be harmful to women.

* Whatever position the couple sex in.

More On Contraception

Contraception and the menopause

Contraception needs to be used until the menopause. Contraception should continue to be used until a women has not had a period or any bleeding for two years if aged under 50 and for one year if over 50.

Contraception and breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can act as a very effective contraceptive when you are fully breastfeeding a baby under six months. This means you must;

* Be breastfeeding at regular intervals, day and night.

* Be giving your baby no other food or drink, so no breastfeeds are missed.

* Have no periods.

Emergency Contraception

If you have had sex without using contraception or think your method might have failed there are two emergency methods you can use.

* Emergency hormonal pills – Must be taken up to three days (72 hours) after sex. They are more effective the earlier you take them.

* An IUD – must be fitted up to five days after sex, or up to five days after the earliest you could have released an egg (ovulation).

Sexually transmitted infections

Most methods of contraception do not protect you from sexually transmitted infections.

Male and female condoms, when used correctly and consistently, can help protect against sexually transmitted infections. Diaphragms and caps may also protect against some sexually transmitted infections. Condoms that contain Nonoxynol 9 (spermicidally lubricated) do not protect against HIV.

For further reading, help or information visit http://www.fpa.org.uk or call 0845 310 1334.