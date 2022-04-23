Finance
What Are The Functions of Marketing Intermediaries?
Do you know what the marketing intermediaries are? This may be a strange word to many people, but with great importance in the marketing.
A marketing channel is a group of interrelated organization that directs the flow of products from producer to ultimate customers. The channels are also called marketing intermediaries. The two major categories of marketing intermediaries are wholesalers and retailers. Wholesalers are individuals and organizations that sell primarily of goods. Retailers specialize in selling products to consumers. They generally resell products that they obtain form wholesalers.
Consumers often wonder whether products would cost less if one or more marketing intermediaries could be eliminated from the distribution system. Would cars be less expensive if customers could simply buy them straight from the manufacturer? Perhaps, but think about the practical aspects involved. How many consumers would be willing or able to go to Detroit to buy a car? Or maybe Japan? If manufacturers offered cars for sale by mail order, how many consumers would buy one without seeing and test-driving it? Carmakers selling vehicles directly to buyers from around the United States or around the world would be impossible.
Marketing intermediaries are vital in creating place, time, and possession utilities. They ensure that products are available on a timely basis where they are needed. Eliminating intermediaries does not eliminate the need for their services, such as storage, delivery, and providing a product assortment. The manufacturer, the consumer, or some other organization has to perform these essential services. Without intermediaries, most consumer purchases would be much less efficient. Products probably would cost more, not less.
Treating PCOS Naturally
PCOS also known as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is an endocrine disorder that affects nearly 10% of women in childbearing age. PCOS is characterized by a combination of symptoms such as irregular or absent periods, insulin resistance, acne, hirsutism, hair loss and weight gain. It is estimated that nearly 70% of women with PCOS has insulin resistance. Insulin Resistance if untreated can lead of Type 2 Diabetes and hence it is critical to treat Insulin Resistance once diagnosed.
Often PCOS women with insulin resistance are prescribed the drug metformin. Metformin is a diabetes drug and has been proven to help PCOS women with insulin resistance. But, some people have terrible side effects with Metformin and look for natural alternatives to treat Insulin Resistance.
Apple Cider Vinegar if taken orally has shown promising results for women with PCOS. The reason apple cider works for PCOS women are it increases the insulin sensitivity and reduces the blood sugar levels. In order to reduce the blood sugar levels, PCOS women should consume food with low glycemic index. Glycemic Index defines the absorption of food into our body. Foods that are low in glycemic index releases energy very slowly and hence make you feel energetic for a prolonged time.
If you have the typical PCOS symptom of irregular periods consuming carrot and beetroot juice along with the bit of exercise daily will help. PCOS women often have liver issues and hence carrot being high in beta carotene helps liver to flush out toxins from the body. It also helps with regulating your periods as excess hormones from your body are flushed through the liver.
To treat hair loss associated with PCOS, consuming green tea will help. Hair loss in PCOS is caused by high level if male hormones named DHT. Testosterone is converted into DHT by an enzyme called 5-alpha reductase. Green tea prevents the conversion of testosterone into DHT this helping with hair loss.
Another common PCOS symptom is acne. Acne is caused by due to high levels of androgens in the body and the herb Saw Palmetto seems to help reduce the androgen levels thus helping with acne.
Above are just a few options available to treat PCOS naturally. Consult your physician about the above treatments next time you visit him/her.
Quadriplegia in Personal Injury Cases
Quadriplegia refers to a spinal cord injury that results in paralysis of all four limbs – both legs and both arms. Sometimes also called tetraplegia, this is usually the result of injury to the cervical spine (neck).
These injuries frequently occur from car, motorcycle, sports, and construction site accidents, but they can also happen as a result of medical negligence. When the paralysis is the result of someone’s negligence, a lawsuit may be filed for damages against that party.
Paralysis is more complex than most people realize. Depending on which vertebrae in the spine was injured and the amount of nerve damage from the injury, the paralyzed person may not be able to breathe without the assistance of ventilator. Generally, the higher the spinal injury in the neck, the worse the damage.
These individuals may have some facial control and be able to speak to some degree, but they will be permanently wheelchair-bound. This, in and of itself, poses a problem, as the weight of sitting causes pressure sores to develop on the buttocks. If the skin breaks down where these sores develop, bacteria can enter and cause sepsis – bacteria in the blood. Permanent catheters and feeding tubes can also introduce bacteria when they are changed, causing sepsis, a condition that can be fatal.
The amount of personal care that a quadriplegic requires throughout his or her life is astronomically expensive. Equipment is required so that the individual can function with as much quality of life as possible, but this individual will not be able to care for himself or herself without help.
Because quadriplegia means little function and no sensation below the neck, the body’s internal functions may also be affected. Quadriplegia can lead to problems with the respiratory system, cardiovascular system (including the formation of blood costs), kidney and bladder, digestive system, and organ failures. These people are also at risk of developing osteoporosis.
The kinds of expenses that a plaintiff (injured party in a lawsuit) with quadriplegia may incur include:
• Expenses of surgery (sometimes multiple surgeries) and other medical care for the remainder of the plaintiff’s life, including physical therapy, psychiatry, neurology, orthopedics, urology, gastroenterology, dermatology, rehabilitation, and more.
• Home care/home nurse costs.
• Medication costs.
• Changes to the residence to accommodate wheelchair access and other disability requirements.
• Equipment, such as wheelchair, ramps, guardrails, grab bars, roll-in shower, power doors, standing frame, voice-activated communication system, special beds and mattresses that reduce pressure, home exercise equipment, transport devices, and more.
Quadriplegia Lawsuit Examples
One case example involves a baggage handler at an airport who was struck by a baggage tractor hood when the jet engine’s backwash caused the hood to lift. His cervical spine was fractured, leaving him quadriplegic. It took years for the case to go to trial, but when it did, the jury found that the manufacturer of the baggage tractor and the airline were both at fault. The airline was found to be 70% responsible, while the jury determined that the manufacturer was 30% responsible.
The jury found that the manufacturer should have warned users of the tractor that the hood could swing up. The defendants (the manufacturer and the airline) tried to appeal the award amounts, but those amounts were affirmed by the appeals court.
A medical malpractice case involved a man who had surgery on his spinal cord to remove a tumor. When he developed post-surgical pain, his surgeon could not see him right away for a check-up. As a result, the blood clot that was causing his pain initiated nerve damage that left him a quadriplegic. He sued the surgeon and won.
In another case, a man working on a construction site became a quadriplegic when a vehicle rolled over on top of him, crushing portions of his body. He was in the hospital for months and had to undergo multiple surgeries. His lawsuit was with the construction company for insufficient oversight of the work.
When a woman tripped and fell down stairs that had no rails, she fractured her spine because she was unable to grab onto anything to stop her fall. She was quadriplegic as a result, and she sued the owners of the building.
Another case involved product liability. When a car was involved in a collision and rolled over, the roof of the car collapsed, injuring the spine of the one of the passengers, which resulted in quadriplegia. The case went to trial, and the plaintiff was awarded more than $20 million.
While the lawsuits are still pending after the Metro-North train derailment in New York State in 2013, at least one passenger was left a quadriplegic. Certainly, negligence was involved in that accident, and the personal injury claims will be many and for large sums.
Another pending case involves the New York Police Department, which is accused of using excessive force when officers arrested a teenager for not paying subway fare. This will be a difficult case for the family to prosecute because the teen, who was a quadriplegic after the accident, subsequently died from his injuries. Police claim that he ran and was hit by a train, which caused his injuries, while the boy, before his death, told his family that he was not hit by a train. He claimed that his injuries were caused by the excessive force used by the officers. The boy survived for two months on a ventilator.
As you can see, these cases can become enormously complex, and proving fault is often far from cut and dry. Even when a defendant concedes responsibility and does not dispute the extent of the plaintiff’s injuries, that defendant will often appeal a verdict to try to lower the amount of the award.
Best case scenarios are when a case is able to be settled out of court, as going to trial is always an expensive proposition. When the parties can agree to an amount without proceeding to court, legal costs are reduced, and the time spent to reach a settlement is shorter. In order to come to a settlement agreement out of court, however, the plaintiff often has to accept a smaller amount of money for damages. Going to court is always a risk, however, since there is no way to know whether it will be the plaintiff or the defendant who will prevail with a judge or jury.
Prepare Legal Basics Before You Dive Into International Business Expansion
Handling small scale Businesses with a little number of shareholders have limited liability in terms of law regulations. Because the sole proprietorship does not have any separate legal entity for holding liability for the business’s debts. But once you go ahead to take your small business International, the process could be quite serious and complicated too. As a global expansion plan Export and Import, the two major processes of international business transactions are going to be the subjective issue in most cases you have to deal with.
What to Know about Import Export Law?
While doing business in another culture with different rules, politics and traditions, you are governed not only by U.S. laws, but also by the laws of other countries. Whether you prefer trading through FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) or export-import you have to do business properly for which licensing from US federal government is a necessity. An experienced business law attorney would suffice your requirement for smooth operational flow in such case.
Exporting:
You need to collect export license for goods like chemicals, software, electronic devices, and computer components. Various agencies under US government issues these export licenses. Since exporting helps in creating jobs for American and justify the trade balance too, Federal Government will help you in this case. The help can be extended in other ways as well as follows:
• The National Trade Data Bank will deliver business leads
• The Department of Commerce can alert you for export finances, political risk insurance and other international trade issues.
• The Export Legal Assistance Network would provide you source for good lawyers.
Importing:
The law enforcement on importing is being monitored by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Customs) division of the Department of Homeland Security. Every importer has to learn the rules of bringing goods to US for sell. This policy is called “Informed Compliance”. The law will ask you to go by the customs applicable. According to informed compliance the importer carries every burden from seizure of goods to severe civil penalties. Paying custom duty in full is mandatory. Depending on the negligence of underpayment or fraud or refusal of liability, penalties can be draw upon which can make your custom duty 2 to 8 times higher leading to loss of revenue.
You need to pay taxes or duties for anything you import. Depending on the country favorites, the duty may get varied. While the duty rate may get reduced for such occasion, it can also be completely forbidden altogether for political reasons.
Foreign Investment and International Contracts:
Typically Foreign Investments carries enough risks with the hope of earning profits in different country. So you need to understand the cultural and legal climate of the country before investing.
For International Contracts the possibility of disputes is high. Because the contracting partners like manufacturers, agents, distributors are hardly controllable. Whatever be your responsibilities there always set out clear instructions in writing among the parties and collect every detail of your trade profiles.
