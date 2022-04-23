Finance
What Joint Term Life Insurance is All About
There are so much terms, phrases and policies in the life insurance market and it is very common to find yourself getting confused especially when you are not very familiar with it. Anyway, as you learn, you will notice there are various types such as whole life and term insurance.
However, under the two categories, there are more specific variants such as joint term life insurance. Basically, there are no much different compare to standard term life insurance which covers a single individual but joint policy covers more than one person. Usually, married couples or someone you are sharing monetary commitment with, you can consider to be insured under a joint plan. As a result, both husband and wife are protected as well as the children in the event of death. You need to assess your situation and your needs before consider to purchase a joint term life insurance policy.
Some referred joint policy as joint first-to-die term life insurance where the policy benefits is only paid out once. This means there is only one payout to the surviving partner when the first of the two joint policy holders dies. A joint policy might not be suitable for you even if you are married. However, it is a sensible consideration if you have kids, you are home owners or retired to ensure that you provide enough protection for your children, to pay off the mortgage and have a comfortable retirement life.
Most married couples would consider to purchases a joint policy under the following situation:
- New homeowners – The most popular benefits if joint term life cover is mortgage protection. A joint life insurance policy ensures that the surviving spouse will be able to pay for mortgages and other related debts.
- New parents – Joint term life insurance covers the expenses of childcare and tuition fees if your spouse passed away before your children are grown.
- Retirees – Joint term life can be used to plan retirement as it allows purchasing an annuity with more choices. Usually, annuity is purchase with options that provides monthly payments until the first partner dies (a single life annuity), or until the remaining partner dies (a last-to-die annuity). The first option offers higher monthly payments without jeopardizing the income for the surviving partner. The reason is because the policy will be paid out to the surviving partner when the first partner dies. If you choose the second options, it will provide the remaining partner a regular monthly income which consider lower than those offered through a single life annuity.
Once you make your decision to purchase joint term life insurance for you and your family, you will need to consider the duration of your policy. Normally, people will choose to cover for 10 or 20 years. If you have young children and just bought a new home, 10 year term is usually sufficient. Couples with older children, have their mortgage paid off or near to retirement can consider longer term.
Finance
5 Areas Where Interest Rates Matter!
Although, we hear, a lot of opinions, about, interest rates, and their trends, and impacts, very few people seem to understand, the significance, and importance/ relevance, of these rates, in several areas of our lives! After, many decades of involvement, in political campaigns, leadership, leadership training/ planning, real estate, financial sales and consulting, etc, I strongly believed, one benefits, by understanding, more about these, and how they affect, many things, in our lives! Whether, related to personal, organizational, and/ or, public finance/ spending, home ownership and related costs, credit – related issues, business matters, stock and bond pricing, etc, interest rates, truly, significantly, matter! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 of these areas, and how the cost – of – money, makes a significant difference.
1. Bond prices and interest rates: The price of a bond, generally, is inversely – related to interest rates! When these rates go down, prices, rise, and when they go up, the inverse occurs! Bonds have, what is known, as, a par – value, which is the price, paid, at the end of the term. Markets usually set these at 100, which represents $1,000 per bond, at maturity. However, during the period, the pricing can rise or fall, which impacts, liquidity – related issues!
2. Mortgage rates: For the last few years, we have been witnessing and experiencing, record – low, mortgage interest rates, which have helped the overall, real estate/ housing market, especially, in terms of, pricing increases! In most areas of this country, we are seeing, home prices, at their highest levels, ever, by a significant, dramatic amount! When this rate, is low, a home buyer is able to buy, more – house – for – his – bucks, because, his monthly payments, are so low! Consider, however, what might be the potential ramifications, and impacts, when these rates, will, inevitably, rise?
3. Consumer credit: Low costs of borrowing, help the automobile industry, in terms of consumer financing, etc! Although, not as much as other vehicles, rates on credit card debt, are lower, and there are often, shorter – term, promotions, offering deals! However, since, most of these are variable, and based, on some index, etc, what happens, when there is an increase, in this?
4. Business borrowing: Another area affected, is business cost of borrowing! Presently, they have had access, to relatively, cheap – money, which helps in reducing the costs of borrowing, overall operations, purchasing inventory, etc. But, what happens, when this, ticks – up?
5. Impacts on stock market prices: For some time, because bonds have paid so little, in terms of dividends, etc, many have considered, the stock market, the only game, in – town! In addition, many corporations, have seemed, better – off, than they probably are, and we have witnessed, a higher, ratio of prices to profits, than in the past! How long will this last? How high can it go?
Many factors impact these issues, especially: actual and/ or, perceived inflation; consumer confidence; politics/ government actions/ the Federal Reserve, etc. The more you know, and understand, hopefully, the better – prepared, you will be!
Finance
Benefits of Making Use of Financial Management Consulting Services
Whether you are a private individual or a company, making use of financial management consulting services can prove very beneficial. These professionals have years of bookkeeping and accounting knowledge, which they use to provide you with a complete consultation service designed to help you maximize your cash flow and make necessary plans for financial growth moving forward.
The first benefit of any financial management consulting service, whether you are a private individual or a company, is that they help you plan and forecast for your financial future. These professionals will take a close look at your finances, your ledgers and your bank accounts. They will identify your assets and then work out an effective forecast based on what they see, helping you identify what to expect moving forward. They will also help you put a plan in place to meet the goals of the forecast, always working to improve your financial situation now and in the future.
The financial management consultants will take their time to analyses and assess your finances. As a private individual they will want to look at your bank statements, identify your spending, work on your income and expenditure. Analysis can help them pinpoint areas where you can reduce expenditure, while offing you a plan to help you build your financial products to achieve financial success in the future.
As a company, they will look at your bank balance and statements, they will identify your assets, they will work on your expenditure and then come up with effective ways to improve income and reduce expenditure, giving you a higher profit margin and an improved cash flow now and moving forward.
The financial management consulting service provider will also offer you effective and accurate reporting on a regular basis. They become your financial business partner, they will work with your in-house bookkeepers and accountants, ensuring that your company receives the most effective service, keeping you updated on progress, providing you with detailed reports and helping you when it comes time to appoint new suppliers, to ensure you continue to enjoy the best prices.
They will make certain recommendations. The benefit of them making recommendations is that their complete focus remains on helping you reduce your expenditure with ways to increase your income. As a private individual, you may not be able to increase your monthly income, but with the help of one of these consultants, you can make your money go further, even possibly making some good sound financial investment options to ensure your savings continue to grow at all times.
It is important that you pay close attention to some factors before you make any decisions and hire a financial management consultant. You want to choose a company that has years of industry knowledge and experience. The good news is that with cloud based solutions these days, you are not restricted to only hire the services of a company in your local area, you can choose a company anywhere in your country, which gives you access to the best management consultants that you can rely on and trust.
Ensure you do your homework, learning as much as you can about the company and the services they provide. Can they provide you with a complete financial management solution? Do they have an easy way for you to furnish them with essential financial information, such as a cloud based computer system? Do they guarantee accuracy and efficiency at all times? These are things you need to know to give you complete peace of mind when choosing your financial management consulting providers.
Finance
What Newbies Need To Know About Investment Property Financing
Basics for Financing for an Investment Property
You have big dreams of owning real estate and retiring young. You simply don’t have the funds to go out and buy the properties in cash (most of us don’t either). This leads you down the path of financing with your local bank. Maybe you already own your own home and have been through the process of getting approved and signing the mortgage. This should be easy then right? Wrong, investment property loans are not like your traditional home loan.
Lenders are more strict with underwriting an investment property than that of a personal home mortgage. You might be wondering, but why? It’s simple when you own investment property and a personal residence and then you lose your job or things start going south financially you’re going to pay your personal mortgage before anything else in a worst case scenario. You’re not going to want to default on your mortgage, because that’s where you live!
Interest Rate
The interest rate is going to be higher than that of your home mortgage, it just is. Add 1-3 percentage points more than the owner occupied loan rate. That means that if a lender charges 4.00% interest for homeowner loans, you’ll likely pay 5-7% interest for investment loans. That’s just how it works folks. The loans are more risky, so the banks want more for them.
Credit Score
As with any type of loan your credit matters. It shows the bank a history of your previous credit experiences and basically says why you should get a loan or why you shouldn’t get a loan. Working to make sure your credit is top notch is something you need to do far before you get into the real estate game.
With investment property your credit score does not have as big as impact as it does with home mortgages. You will still have options if your credit isn’t perfect. If you score is below 740 you should expect to pay more in interest rate, lender fees, and lower LTV’s. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t invest with a lower than 740 credit score, it just is stating what you need to expect.
Lower LTV
20% learn it, love it, live it. That’s the number the bank will want from you as a down payment for your investment property purchase. There are of course exceptions to the 20% down, however that’s what most banks are requiring.
20% is a lot of money, right? Yeah I know, but the good news is you will not have to pay mortgage insurance! Nobody likes mortgage insurance. The bad news is, that’s the only good news. Also the 20% down is best case, if you have piss poor credit expect the bank to expect more or not even look at your deal at all. As a final note, plan on needing at least three months’ payments as a liquid cash reserve. Cash reserve is important, yes you may finally have saved that 20%, but if you don’t have more than the 20% in working capital for when the furnace goes out in the first month then the bank will again question giving you a loan.
House Hacking to Get Started
The idea behind house hacking is simply to decrease or minimize your own expenses and use the spread (money you are saving) to invest into acquiring properties to rent out. Living in a nice house with an indoor swimming pool and movie room is great and all, but that house isn’t making you monthly cash flow, it’s costing you monthly cash flow.
The basic idea behind this “house hacking” mentality is to simply rent out part of your home to another person, or co-exist with another person as a roommate in your own home. Also it can mean selling your primary residence now and buying a multifamily property and living in one of the units while renting out the rest. Basically when it is all said and done you are renting what you already live in, to decrease your monthly expense to save capital for your dreams of real estate glory!
If you have yet to buy your first home, or if you want to sell your home now to get into real estate a multi unit property might be the right fit for you. By buying a multifamily home you can live in one of the units and have your tenants pay all of your expenses this is generally more appealing to most people than having someone live in their home.
For example, if you buy a 4 unit, live in one unit, and rent each of the other units out for $$600 a month, that would mean you’re making $1800/month in rents. If your loan, escrow (taxes + insurance) utilities, and other expenses come to just $1600 – you could get paid $200/month just to live in the home. Even better when it comes time to move out into your future home, you can rent that 4th unit out for even more income. Sounds like a great idea right?
Key Takeaway:
Investment properties have higher interest rates
Lenders are slightly more lenient on credit score
You’re going to need 20% for down payment (exceptions do happen)
Try house hacking to get started into real estate
—
America’s Favorite,
The Small Time Investor
