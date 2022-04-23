Finance
What Newbies Need To Know About Investment Property Financing
Basics for Financing for an Investment Property
You have big dreams of owning real estate and retiring young. You simply don’t have the funds to go out and buy the properties in cash (most of us don’t either). This leads you down the path of financing with your local bank. Maybe you already own your own home and have been through the process of getting approved and signing the mortgage. This should be easy then right? Wrong, investment property loans are not like your traditional home loan.
Lenders are more strict with underwriting an investment property than that of a personal home mortgage. You might be wondering, but why? It’s simple when you own investment property and a personal residence and then you lose your job or things start going south financially you’re going to pay your personal mortgage before anything else in a worst case scenario. You’re not going to want to default on your mortgage, because that’s where you live!
Interest Rate
The interest rate is going to be higher than that of your home mortgage, it just is. Add 1-3 percentage points more than the owner occupied loan rate. That means that if a lender charges 4.00% interest for homeowner loans, you’ll likely pay 5-7% interest for investment loans. That’s just how it works folks. The loans are more risky, so the banks want more for them.
Credit Score
As with any type of loan your credit matters. It shows the bank a history of your previous credit experiences and basically says why you should get a loan or why you shouldn’t get a loan. Working to make sure your credit is top notch is something you need to do far before you get into the real estate game.
With investment property your credit score does not have as big as impact as it does with home mortgages. You will still have options if your credit isn’t perfect. If you score is below 740 you should expect to pay more in interest rate, lender fees, and lower LTV’s. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t invest with a lower than 740 credit score, it just is stating what you need to expect.
Lower LTV
20% learn it, love it, live it. That’s the number the bank will want from you as a down payment for your investment property purchase. There are of course exceptions to the 20% down, however that’s what most banks are requiring.
20% is a lot of money, right? Yeah I know, but the good news is you will not have to pay mortgage insurance! Nobody likes mortgage insurance. The bad news is, that’s the only good news. Also the 20% down is best case, if you have piss poor credit expect the bank to expect more or not even look at your deal at all. As a final note, plan on needing at least three months’ payments as a liquid cash reserve. Cash reserve is important, yes you may finally have saved that 20%, but if you don’t have more than the 20% in working capital for when the furnace goes out in the first month then the bank will again question giving you a loan.
House Hacking to Get Started
The idea behind house hacking is simply to decrease or minimize your own expenses and use the spread (money you are saving) to invest into acquiring properties to rent out. Living in a nice house with an indoor swimming pool and movie room is great and all, but that house isn’t making you monthly cash flow, it’s costing you monthly cash flow.
The basic idea behind this “house hacking” mentality is to simply rent out part of your home to another person, or co-exist with another person as a roommate in your own home. Also it can mean selling your primary residence now and buying a multifamily property and living in one of the units while renting out the rest. Basically when it is all said and done you are renting what you already live in, to decrease your monthly expense to save capital for your dreams of real estate glory!
If you have yet to buy your first home, or if you want to sell your home now to get into real estate a multi unit property might be the right fit for you. By buying a multifamily home you can live in one of the units and have your tenants pay all of your expenses this is generally more appealing to most people than having someone live in their home.
For example, if you buy a 4 unit, live in one unit, and rent each of the other units out for $$600 a month, that would mean you’re making $1800/month in rents. If your loan, escrow (taxes + insurance) utilities, and other expenses come to just $1600 – you could get paid $200/month just to live in the home. Even better when it comes time to move out into your future home, you can rent that 4th unit out for even more income. Sounds like a great idea right?
Key Takeaway:
Investment properties have higher interest rates
Lenders are slightly more lenient on credit score
You’re going to need 20% for down payment (exceptions do happen)
Try house hacking to get started into real estate
Cash On Cash Return, The Formula And Calculation
Cash on cash (CoC) provides an easy way for real estate investors to compare the profitability of similar income-producing properties or gauge it against another investment opportunity quickly.
CoC, however, is not a particularly powerful tool for measuring the profitability of rental income property and currently gets less attention in real estate investment analysis than it used to receive some years ago.
One shortcoming lies in the fact that cash on cash return does not take into account time value of money. Cash-on-cash return must be restricted to simply measuring a residential income property’s first year cash flow and not its future year’s cash flows.
Nonetheless, cash on cash is not without validity and still offers seasoned and beginning real estate investors a benefit that has always attributed to its popularity.
CoC return measures the ratio between anticipated first-year cash flow to the amount of initial cash investment made by the real estate investor to purchase the rental property. Hence, CoC is always expressed as a percentage.
The “first-year cash flow” (or annual cash flow) is the amount of money the property is expected to generate during the first year of operation. The “initial investment” (cash invested; sometimes called cost of acquisition) is the total amount of cash invested including down payment, loan points, escrow and title fees, appraisal, and inspection costs.
Okay, let’s start with an example and then make the calculation.
Suppose you are interested in purchasing a property with six units that each pays $1,000 per month rent. You estimate the first year’s operating expenses to be $28,800. You are planning on a new mortgage with $126,000 down payment, loan points of $2,940, and a monthly payment of $1,956. You estimate that your closing costs (escrow, title, inspections, and appraisal fees) will be $2,100.
Formula: Annual CashFlow / Cash Investment = Cash on Cash Return
In this case, you would need to make five calculations (to determine Annual CashFlow and Cash Investment) before you can compute for cash on cash.
- Annual Rental Income: (6 units x $1,000) x 12 = $72,000
- Net Operating Income (NOI; income less expenses): $72,000 – 28,800 = $43,200
- Annual Debt Service (mortgage payment): $1,956 x 12 = $23,472
- Annual CashFlow (net operating income less payment): $43,200 – 23,472 = $19,728
- Cash Investment (down payment + points+ closing costs): $126,000 + 2,940 + 2,100 = $131,040
Calculation: (Annual CashFlow / Cash Investment = Cash on Cash Return) $19,728 / $131,040 = 15.06%
Now that you know this specific investment opportunity yields a 15.06% CoC return, you can compare it to similar properties, or alternative investments such as a T-Bill rate, and decide whether or not to proceed with a purchase.
Benefits of Tax Preparation Services
The process of preparing for tax filing and clearance is very cumbersome, which is one reason a lot of business owners consider tax preparation services. There are a number of service providers accessible these days. Conventional methods are no longer being used to prepare for tax, as the protocol is now redundant and takes up a lot of time. With sophisticated software and easier methods of calculations, it is now easy to get your taxation procedures completed within a very short span of time. Earlier it was a practice to get the work done in-house itself, but now taxation work is being outsourced, which means that another company does the job of preparing documentation and verifying figures for your tax payments and rebates, instead of you.
If as a business owner, you are looking towards maximizing profits of the company and want to maintain efficiency, then the best thing to do is to outsource services for tax preparation. Operation costs can be minimized by outsourcing these services. The best software for preparing tax is used by most of the offshore companies, and they guarantee accurate calculations arrived at efficiently and quick. The methodologies deployed are the finest in the industry, with no room for miscalculation. These companies meet the deadlines specified, which is why they are banked upon heavily. They are reliable and efficient and offer the services of well experienced staff. The services are accessible 24×7, for you to scrutinize and be a part of when and as you wish.
A good taxation service company provides proper feedback and reports erroneous entries so that you get an opportunity make necessary changes and developments for the future progress of the organization. Many organizations make an effort to train their staff on the job, but a whole new department and recruits take up precious business time and money in the bargain. The employees already present may not be able to handle all the complexities of such a job hence it is best if necessary steps are taken or to hire taxation preparation services in time. Experts, who are well-trained in the field of taxation, are on the job to help the company come through the taxation process effortlessly, year after year. Though, this may cost the company some amount, every dollar is worth it, especially when you have hired the best professional services available. All it takes is scouting the market and identifying the right offshore outsourcing service provider.
Expensive Homes and Mortgage Short Sales – What To Do If You Owe More Than Your House Is Worth
In my role of helping people with short sales and as the developer of the Mortgage Relief Formula home study course, I talk to people who owe more than their house is worth and can’t afford the mortgage payment.
A lot of the houses that people discuss with me are in the $200K range but many are upwards of one million dollars.
I have clients with $1 million or $1.5 million homes who are in the tough position of figuring out what they should do.
The other night we had a conference call with one of my colleagues who has done hundreds of nine day house sales which let you sell your house from start to finish in nine days even when there are seemingly “no buyers” around. We had a few people on the call who have homes of upwards of $1 million. Many have nothing except the house, which is a liability. But some folks have assets such as paid-for homes and equity in businesses.
The problems with those folks is that often they have a second mortgage and they have assets. As I have explained, folks with high end homes and some assets to protect have special issues.
If you have assets then the lenders may pursue judicial foreclosure even in states such as California that generally follow the deed-of-trust non-judicial foreclosure route. In judicial foreclosure, lenders can get a judgment that they can execute against your other assets. Although trustee sales are most common, more and more we will see lenders going to court against borrowers, even years later.
Second mortgages present a particular problem for the higher priced homeowner.
Many times the short sale proceeds will be insufficient to pay your first mortgage off, let alone the second.
The second mortgage lender may accept partial payment as a short sale but they may refuse to release you from the possibility that they will pursue your assets in the future. The statute of limitations for this sort of thing can be as long as four or five years, depending upon your state.
The best way to protect yourself is to do a short sale through a capable intermediary, or learn what you are doing before you start engaging your lender in a discussion. Then you can negotiate a release so the lender will not come after you later.
Avoiding foreclosure and negotiating a short sale for the more expensive home is more and more critical. It can affect your financial future for years to come.
