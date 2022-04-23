News
While most of Mets offense stays hot, Robinson Cano holding team back
When good offenses keep finding ways to win, as has been the Mets’ motto in their first two-plus weeks of the regular season, the limited holes in the lineup become glaring.
Such was the case in the Mets’ 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field. The Mets did their thing, which under the Buck Showalter regime means valuing a mix of small ball and smart plays. Three of the Amazin’s six runs in the series opener came by way of a sacrifice fly, an RBI groundout and an infield single. There’s a sense around most of the Mets’ new-look lineup, a unit that leads the majors in runs scored, that they’ll claw back or find a way to score.
And then there’s Robinson Cano, who was 0-for-10 until his ninth-inning single on Friday.
It’s getting tougher and tougher for Showalter to continue defending the team’s decision to put Cano in the lineup, let alone plug him in as the designated hitter while Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis both sit on the bench.
In the fourth inning on Friday, the Mets finally got their first baserunner against Zac Gallen thanks to Brandon Nimmo’s hustling leadoff double against the shift. Then Starling Marte drew a walk, Nimmo advanced to third on a Francisco Lindor forceout, and Pete Alonso drove Nimmo in on a well-placed RBI blooper to shallow right field. The Mets tied the game at 1-1, and they still had something cooking with one out and runners on first and second.
But after Eduardo Escobar popped out, Cano walked up to the plate carrying the baggage of a .100 batting average over his last six games. It took Gallen just three pitches —one cutter and two curveballs that landed in the dirt — to strike out Cano and kill the Mets’ threat.
It wasn’t just that that was Cano’s second strikeout of the night and eighth in his last 26 at-bats. It was that Cano is still getting reps at DH at all, hitting sixth, representing a huge rally killer right in front of Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil. Canha and McNeil have been on-base machines for the Mets, with the former flashing a .417 on-base percentage, ranked seventh-best in MLB and third-best in the NL (minimum of 30 plate appearances).
Cano has played in eight of the team’s first 15 games. He carried a .185/.241/.296 slashline, one home run, three RBI and two walks into his third stint as DH on Friday in Arizona. The 39-year-old has so far recorded a 41% chase rate, nearly matching his career worst 42% chase rate in 2020, with only a 54% chase contact rate, by far his worst since Statcast began tracking in 2015. Cano entered Friday sporting a -0.3 bWAR.
Even James McCann, who was hitting .120 over his first nine games, showed life on Friday when he cranked his first home run of the season. This was no cheapie — McCann’s two-run shot traveled 452 feet to left field and it even looked like he got the monkey off his back.
So yes, the Mets lineup is lengthened and deeper than previous years. The opportunity to do damage can come from just about anywhere in the lineup, but so far, one key spot is being wasted on Cano.
Another left-handed hitter in Smith, though struggling to break out at the plate after a hot spring training, has fewer plate appearances and at-bats than Cano. Like Smith, J.D. Davis also is depending on reps from DH to get his at-bats. Fourth outfielder Travis Jankowski, too, has shown his bat and speed on the basepaths are far more valuable than Cano at DH. When that spot is occupied by the slumping Cano, the Mets are selling themselves short to seemingly give a veteran has-been the chance to break out, at least in part because he’s signed through 2023 and is owed $20 million in each of his remaining two seasons.
The reality is Cano knows he’s on a short leash. If he doesn’t start producing — and soon — he could be off the roster as early as May 2, when rosters are trimmed from 28 men to 26. That will be GM Billy Eppler’s first such opportunity to show what his organization is about: cutting a struggling hitter who’s eating up roster space, or keeping him for his experience and so-called leadership in the clubhouse.
There is also the argument: if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. The Mets are 11-4 to begin the year, best in the NL East and the first team in MLB to reach 11 wins.
Column: Chicago Bulls fans were ready to rock the United Center — but Grayson Allen plays the villain to perfection
Chicago Bulls fans were ready to rock Friday night before Game 3 at the United Center.
But they also were ready to boo and got it out of their system in the second half of the Bulls’ embarrassing 111-81 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
A night that began with so much anticipation turned ugly early by the first quarter as the Bulls surrendered meekly to give the Bucks a 2-1 edge in the series.
Bucks guard Grayson Allen was dancing on one foot during a third-quarter timeout as someone in sunglasses and an Ayo Dosunmu jerysey appeared on the video board lip-syncing “Ice Ice Baby.” The man Chicagoans love to hate came off the bench to pour in a team-high 22 points, hitting five 3-pointers to “ice ice” the Bulls.
Greeted with a loud chorus of boos every time he touched the ball after entering the game midway through the first quarter, Allen made Bulls fans sing the blues by the end of the night.
“I just blew it off at this point,” Allen said afterward in an interview outside the Bucks locker room.
You’re immune by now?
“I don’t if I’m immune, but definitely used to it,” he said with a grin.
It didn’t seem to matter that stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo was a far more important matter for the Bulls than Allen. The “Greek Freak” is likable, after all, and Allen was the one who made the flagrant foul on Alex Caruso that fractured Caruso’s right wrist and jeopardized the Bulls’ season.
Allen silenced the crowd with three 3 pointers in less than four minutes as the Bucks opened a 16-point first-quarter lead at 33-17. LaVine didn’t sore until 2:05 remained in the quarter, and Allen ripped the ball out of Tristan Thompson’s hands on the baseline with three seconds left to deny them a scoring opportunity.
Donovan said before the series the Caruso-Allen incident was in the past and no one gave it a second thought.
“After it happened, I don’t really ever think it was ever an issue that was brought back up with our team,” he said. “These guys are pros. It’s over and done with. It’s been addressed. … Maybe there was a little bit more storyline around the fact once we got ready to play them again after Alex had gotten hurt, maybe a little bit.”
Allen said he didn’t hear from Bulls fans before the Caruso incident.
“Pretty much just this year,” he said. “I still get it from a random group at an arena.”
And the former Duke star added it was “fun” playing in the hostile environment, insisting the treatment by Bulls fans didn’t motivate him.
“I don’t think so, because it’s almost weird when it doesn’t happen,” he said. “I’ve played so many games in my career where the boos have been there, where it’s kind of a return to normal almost.”
The Bulls took a page from the White Sox’s playbook Friday, albeit with far less success.
Just as the Sox asked fans to wear black for their playoff opener on the South Side in October, the Bulls announced a “See Red” campaign to turn the United Center into a sea of red for Game 3.
The lighting and graphics on the video boards at the West Side stadium also featured a red theme, making for an eerie look during introductions that resembled a nightclub at closing time.
This obviously was going to be a pivotal game in the series after the Bulls stole Game 2 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, swiping home-court advantage from the Bucks in the best-of-seven series.
The Bulls were aided in their Game 2 win by a large contingent of fans who traveled up Interstate 94 for the game. When the Bulls went on a run at the start of the fourth quarter to open up a big lead, it almost sounded as if they were playing in the United Center.
The Bulls also were one of the better home teams in the NBA for most of the season, though they entered the playoffs having lost four straight at the United Center, finishing with a 27-14 home record after losing to the Miami Heat, Bucks, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets over the final week.
They lost both home games to the Bucks in the regular season, including a 21-point drubbing on April 5.
But the playoffs are a different animal. The Bulls were 0-3 at the United Center in their last playoff appearance in 2017 and have lost six straight since their last win on May 8, 2015, a Game 3 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
So does home-court advantage mean as much as it did during the regular season?
Apparently not, at least when it comes to the United Center.
The crowd was rocking at the outset Friday after an opening 3-pointer by Nikola Vučević. But the fans were seemingly more ready than the Bulls, who started out 3-for-14 from the field and fell into a double-digit hole 7½ minutes into the game.
It was almost a carbon-copy replay of the Game 1 start, when poor shooting put the Bulls behind the eight ball and forced them to claw their way back. This time the hole was too deep, and fans began heading for the exits by the end of the third quarter.
The Bulls trailed by 24 points late in the first half and went into the locker room down 60-41, shooting 39.5% from the field and being outscored 22-10 in the paint.
Allen had 14 points in 15 minutes, with four 3-pointers and a steal. He also blocked a Patrick Williams layup attempt with two minutes left in the second quarter, putting an exclamation mark on his first-half performance.
When Williams turned the ball early in the third quarter and Antetokounmpo slammed home a resounding dunk on the other end, making it a 26-point game, Bulls fans began to boo. They kept it up the rest of the night as the Bucks kept piling on.
“I think we knew we could shoot better and score better than the first two games,” Allen said. “But other parts of the games, that’s just how it is. Sometimes you just have to win ugly games. We can’t just expect to make shots.”
Allen played the part of the villain to perfection, and his near-perfect game was one that will be remembered in Milwaukee for a while.
Bulls fans have long memories, and Allen is likely to remain remains Public Enemy No. 1 at the United Center until further notice, just as agitators John Starks and Bill Laimbeer were in playoffs past.
Allen said the Bucks know they didn’t silence Bulls fans for good.
“They’ll be back Sunday, probably just as loud as it was today,” he said. “Chicago will be back. They’ll make adjustments. They’re be ready. We can’t get into that trap of being happy, thinking things will be easy because we won a game.”
Every playoff series needs heroes and villains, and this one was not going to be any different.
The playoffs were back on the West Side, and everyone had a part to play in the minidrama between the Bulls and Bucks.
Unfortunately for Bulls fans, the villain had his moment in the sun.
Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov hits 100-point mark in rout of Seattle
An enthusiastic crowd of 19,047 on hand at Xcel Energy Center on Friday night fully expecting to see the Wild manhandle the lowly Seattle Kraken to reach a team-record 50 wins on the season was not in the mood to deal with an early 2-0 Kraken lead.
By the time six minutes and 52 seconds had elapsed in the second period, all had been forgiven.
That’s when Kirill Kaprizov redirected a pass from Kevin Fiala into the back of the net for his 45th goal of the season to give the Wild a 3-2 lead. The mini-crisis had been averted, and the celebration was back on track.
The Wild then threw in a couple more team records for the fans’ troubles as they turned a five-goal second period into a head-spinning 6-3 victory.
Fiala followed his two-goal game on Thursday with a team-record five assists against the Kraken. And when Kaprizov assisted on Ryan Hartman’s goal to give the Wild a 4-2 lead he became the first player in team history to produce a 100-point season.
More importantly, the victory pushed the Wild two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues in the quest for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Kaprizov said through an interpreter of reaching 100 points. A huge thank you to the fans, my teammates, the organization. Obviously, it’s a huge accomplishment. I’m extremely thankful and happy. Obviously getting the team win was super important and made everything that much more sweet.”
The Wild scored three power-play goals, with Kaprizov and Fiala teaming up on plays that bordered on being magical.
“Sometimes you catch yourself watching them,” said Joel Eriksson Ek, who scored two goals and added an assist. “Even on the bench, when you see Kevin play with this much confidence, when he doesn’t really stress about things, he’s so good. You watch him and go ‘Oh, my God. How can he do that?’
“It’s really impressive for him, when he has this confidence. He doesn’t really force plays, and that’s when he plays his best.”
All on a night that started out in a very unexpected way.
Six minutes into the game, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury misplayed a dump-in, and Seattle’s Daniel Sprong was the beneficiary, sliding the puck into a wide-open net off a centering feed.
A slick give-and-go passing play led to a goal by Seattle’s Yanni Gourde and a 2-0 Kraken lead at 10:20 of the period.
The Wild cut the deficit in half before the first period ended with a power-play goal by Eriksson Ek, who scored from the slot after taking a touch pass from Kaprizov. He added his second goal of the game two minutes into the second period to pull the Wild even.
“We didn’t think we were bad in the first,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We just thought they were really good. But the group regrouped, and we were able to come out with a real good second period.”
BRIEFLY
Mats Zuccarello left the game with a lower body injury in the second period. Evason said it does not appear to be serious, but Zuccarello will not travel with the team to Nashville.
With the win, the Wild extended their points streak to nine games and their home points streak to 13 games.
Fiala extended his points streak to nine games (9 goals, 12 assists).
Tyson Jost was back in the lineup for the Wild after missing three games due to a lower body injury. He centered the fourth line and picked up an assist.
Audio reveals where no-show Missouri politician really lived
BRIDGETON, Mo. — FOX 2 obtained an audio recording in which a politician says he lived in Illinois while representing citizens in Missouri.
In a recorded hearing, Andrew Purcell answered where he really lived while getting paid to represent citizens in Bridgeton as a councilman. It’s worse than taxpayers feared.
Our exclusive reporting began Wednesday when Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs first told us about the problem saying, “Is that like stealing? You’re only supposed to be paid if you continue to serve.”
Briggs recently learned Purcell wasn’t living in the area he was being paid to serve. The mayor learned of a November 2021 voter registration, showing Purcell registered to vote in Carterville, Illinois, and stopped showing up for his council meetings at about that same time.
“That’s one of the things we’re investigating right now,” said Briggs. “The police officers are going over to Illinois where he established another residence just to verify that he did establish that residence.”
It turns out Purcell, who still appears on a pre-printed 2022 Bridgeton calendar, was simultaneously trying to run for Williamson County commissioner 140 miles away.
When election authorities there learned Purcell was already a Bridgeton councilman, Purcell tried to defend himself in an electoral board meeting. FOX 2 obtained the audio of Purcell saying in his own words where he’s really lived.
“My argument would be that the appropriate remedy should not be to take me off the ballot here in Williamson County, but the appropriate remedy should be in Bridgeton, Missouri,” said Purcell. “It is my contention, under oath, that I am a resident of Williamson County and have been since March 1 of 2021”
Purcell said the proof is in a utility bill from March 2021, with an address on Timber Trail in Carterville, Illinois, and a signed lease agreement dated March 1, 2021.
Purcell continued during the hearing, “Look, I am a resident of Williamson County. I have been for more than a year preceding the election, and while there may be an ethical dilemma between me sitting on that board while I’m not living in Bridgeton, I think that’s a remedy for Bridgeton and that’s not grounds to remove me from the ballot here in Williamson County.”
Purcell admits on the audio he never resigned his position as Bridgeton Councilman, continuing to draw a $500 a month salary that would add up to about $6000 during that time. The Williamson County election board did not allow him on the ballot there. Andrew Purcell has not picked up any of my ten phone calls to his cell phone, which has included several voicemail messages.
Our next stop appears to be where he says he says he lives in Carterville, Illinois.
