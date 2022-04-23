News
Wild know they will play rival Blues in first round. They want home-ice advantage.
There’s a little more than a week left in the regular season and the Wild already know they will be playing the rival St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
The matchup will continue a longstanding rivalry that has seen both sides experience playoff success as of late.
The last time the Wild advanced past the first round was during the 2014-15 season when they earned a 4-2 series win over the Blues.
On the flip side for the Wild, the most disappointing playoff appearance in recent memory was during the 2016-17 season when they suffered a 4-1 series loss to the Blues. That’s when journeyman goaltender Jake Allen turned into a literal brick wall for a week and a half to frustrate the Wild.
Which brings the rivalry to the 2021-22 season. Though a lot has changed since the last time they met in the playoffs, the animosity for each other still remains ahead their upcoming series.
Not that the Wild (49-21-7, 105 points) are thinking about the Blues (47-20-11, 105 points) quite yet. They know there’s something to play for with the regular season coming to a close. They Wild have five more games, the Blues four.
“We’re still in the regular season,” said forward Kevin Fiala, whose recent hot streak has pushed his totals to 32 goals and 45 assists this season. “Just trying to win those games here (and) trying to get home-ice advantage.”
That would be a huge boost for the Wild. They are 11-0-1 in their past 12 games at home and 28-7-2 at home this season.
Thus, getting an extra home game in the series would help the Wild, especially considering how much they have struggled against the Blues as of late. Those struggles have been well-documented as the Wild are 2-7-5 in the last 14 meetings with the Blues, including 0-1-2 this season.
“Since I’ve been here, we lost twice against them in overtime in 3-on-3,” said Nic Deslauriers, who the Wild acquired last month at the trade deadline. “In the playoffs, there’s no 3-on-3, so it’s a big difference. We’re confident.”
While the Wild haven’t beaten the Blues this season, they also haven’t played them at Xcel Energy Center. Technically, they played a home game during the Winter Classic at Target Field. Everyone knows that’s not the same thing.
“Our record speaks (for) itself here,” said Cam Talbot, who has been outstanding between the pipes the past couple of months. “We’re a different team when we’re in front of our fans. We can feed off of that in a series like that. That means a lot for our group moving forward, and we definitely want to start with Game 1 here.”
That’s something coach Dean Evason hasn’t been shy about. He consistently has lauded the fan base this season, and for a guy who doesn’t like to look too far down the road, he’s let his players think about what it would be like to open the playoffs at home.
“We love it here,” Evason said. “If we can play a seven-game series, and have four games here, that would be good.”
Timberwolves season depends on their ability to get up off the deck
Timberwolves fans are forgiven if their immediate reaction to Thursday’s heartbreaking Game 3 defeat — during which Minnesota squandered not one, but two 25-plus point leads — was to waive the white flag and concede that the first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies was over.
Frankly, they weren’t alone. That’s likely the thought of many basketball observers in the aftermath of the Grizzlies’ comeback charge and the Timberwolves’ … well, the opposite of that.
But the reality is the Timberwolves only trail the best-of-7 series two games to one. If they defend home court and win Saturday, they’ll square the first-round matchup at two wins apiece and be right back in the fight.
The Wolves certainly haven’t been out-talented in this series, and it’s undeniable that they match up well with Memphis. It’s not unfathomable that Minnesota could beat Memphis three times in four games. But any chance at pulling the series upset starts with a Game 4 victory. And to net that, the Wolves need to pick themselves up off the mat, just 48 hours after suffering a devastating defeat.
“Obviously they’re disappointed,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “But we’ve got Game 4 here and we’re not going to let this game affect that one, for sure. We’ll be fine.”
That may sound difficult to believe. How can a game like Thursday’s not have significant carryover to the next game?
Karl-Anthony Towns’ postgame plan was to go home, drink some wine and decompress. Minnesota has done a nice job bouncing back all season. The Wolves haven’t lost three straight games since early January, when COVID-19 ravaged the roster.
The Timberwolves have touted their team camaraderie all season, and it’s shined through in times of turbulence.
“It’s easy to go in the locker rooms and this, this, this and point fingers, but this team is not like that at all,” veteran guard Patrick Beverley said. “Camaraderie, staying together, enjoying adversity.
“No one said it was going to be easy. We don’t want it to be easy. We want it to be extremely hard, and it was. Again, this is a playoff loss, but it’s a lot we can learn from here, and we will.”
That requires moving through the storm of the defeat to see the light of the lessons. Going back to work Saturday and getting themselves to compete with the same intensity with which they did for about 30 minutes Thursday will be the greatest challenge of the Timberwolves’ season.
Will they be up for it?
“Remember what got us here, for me at least. I’m talking myself, remember what got me here, what got us here. Our support systems, our work and each other. We gotta lean on that,” Towns said. “Come in with a mindset desperate. Do whatever it takes to win. The same way we got up 26 is the same way we gotta come back next game and play.
“This is homecourt. We’ve been doing a great job at home defending it, one of the best teams at home. We really gotta put our chips on the line next game to win it.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
By KATE BRUMBACK
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was hostile during testimony Friday in a hearing on her eligibility to run for reelection, saying she did not remember liking and making various social media posts surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year and accusing an opposing lawyer of speculating and twisting her words.
Voters in the Georgia congresswoman’s district have said Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that disrupted certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, making her ineligible for reelection under a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with “insurrection or rebellion.”
But Greene — who, the day before the Capitol riot, proclaimed on TV that this is “our 1776 moment” — testified that she has never endorsed violence.
Greene is set to appear on the Republican ballot for Georgia’s May 24 primary and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The administrative law judge overseeing the hearing is not the ultimate decider of Greene’s candidacy since he must present his findings to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who then must determine whether Greene is qualified.
Greene has repeatedly denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional.
But Ron Fein, a lawyer for the voters who filed the challenge, said Greene took an oath and then broke it by engaging in an insurrection. While Greene wasn’t on the steps of the Capitol, she nevertheless played an important role in stoking Republican fury ahead of the attack, Fein said.
Unlike the Civil War and other insurrections that involved military uniforms and tactics, he said, “The leaders of this insurrection were among us, on Facebook, on Twitter, on corners of social media that would make your stomach hurt.”
Andrew Celli, a lawyer for the voters, cross-examined Greene about posts on her social media accounts. When asked about the fact that her Facebook account had, in 2019, “liked” a post calling for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot in the head, Greene said she had no memory of doing that and said someone else could have been responsible.
Whenever Celli suggested that she’d endorsed the use of violence to interrupt the certification of the electoral votes, Greene asserted she doesn’t support violence and was encouraging peaceful protest.
Celli played a clip of an interview Greene did Jan. 5, 2021, in which she said this is “our 1776 moment.” When Celli asked if she was aware that some Trump supporters used that reference as a call to violence, Greene said that wasn’t her intention and that she was talking about her plans to object to the certification of electoral votes.
“I was talking about the courage to object,” she said.
Celli appeared to grow frustrated at times when she didn’t directly answer his questions and said he was speculating.
“Ms. Greene, I’m just asking questions,” he said.
“I’m just answering,” she responded.
James Bopp, a lawyer for Greene, said his client “did not engage in the attack on the Capitol,” and the challengers are making a very serious charge with significant ramifications.
“They want to deny the right to vote to the thousands of people living in the 14th District of Georgia by removing Greene from the ballot,” he said.
Greene met with Trump about making objections to certain states’ electoral votes because of concerns about voter fraud, Bopp said. At the time of the riot, she was in a dark hallway at the Capitol urging people via social media to be safe and remain calm, he said.
“Rep. Greene was a victim of this attack,” Bopp said, adding that she believed her life could be in danger.
Dozens of Greene supporters attended the hearing, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican and staunch Greene ally.
In a statement Thursday, Trump incorrectly blamed Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, for allowing the challenge against Greene, saying she is “going through hell in their attempt to unseat her.”
In fact, the challenge to Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection was filed by five voters who live in her district, and the procedure for such a challenge is outlined in Georgia law.
The law says any voter who’s eligible to vote for a candidate can challenge that candidate’s qualifications by filing a written complaint. The secretary of state then has to request a hearing before an administrative law judge.
Raffensperger and Kemp both attracted Trump’s wrath shortly after the 2020 election when they refused to take steps to overturn Trump’s narrow loss in the state.
The 14th Amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Ratified shortly after the Civil War, it aimed to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.
Greene filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month asking a judge to declare the law allowing voters to challenge a candidate’s qualifications unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in Atlanta on Monday declined a request from Greene to halt the challenge process. Greene is appealing that ruling.
The Georgia complaint was filed on the voters’ behalf by Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group.
The group filed similar challenges on behalf of voters in Arizona, where a judge on Friday ruled to keep the Republicans on the ballot, and in North Carolina against Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who spoke at the rally that preceded the riot.
A federal judge last month blocked the challenge against Cawthorn, writing that laws approved by Congress in 1872 and 1898 mean the 14th Amendment section can’t apply to current House members.
___
Associated Press writer Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed reporting.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers extend WESH 2 partnership until 2026
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have extended their broadcast agreement with WESH 2 and affiliated stations WKCF/CW 18 and Estrella TV Orlando until 2026.
Under the newly-extended agreement, preseason games will air on WESH 2, WKCF/CW18, and, for the first time, will be broadcast in Spanish on Estrella TV Orlando.
In addition, WESH 2 will produce and air specials, while providing extensive game coverage of the Buccaneers throughout the NFL season.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a first-class organization and one of the premier teams in the NFL. We are honored to continue our partnership and be the destination for NFL football in Central Florida,” says John Soapes, president and general manager of WESH 2, WKCF/CW18 and Estrella TV.
The NFL has announced their 2022 schedule, which will include regular-season games for the Bucs, will be revealed at 8 p.m. May 12 on NFL Network, NFL website and the NFL app.
Want to reach out? Email me at [email protected]. For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
