News
Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov hits 100-point mark in rout of Seattle
An enthusiastic crowd of 19,047 on hand at Xcel Energy Center on Friday night fully expecting to see the Wild manhandle the lowly Seattle Kraken to reach a team-record 50 wins on the season was not in the mood to deal with an early 2-0 Kraken lead.
By the time six minutes and 52 seconds had elapsed in the second period, all had been forgiven.
That’s when Kirill Kaprizov redirected a pass from Kevin Fiala into the back of the net for his 45th goal of the season to give the Wild a 3-2 lead. The mini-crisis had been averted, and the celebration was back on track.
The Wild then threw in a couple more team records for the fans’ troubles as they turned a five-goal second period into a head-spinning 6-3 victory.
Fiala followed his two-goal game on Thursday with a team-record five assists against the Kraken. And when Kaprizov assisted on Ryan Hartman’s goal to give the Wild a 4-2 lead he became the first player in team history to produce a 100-point season.
More importantly, the victory pushed the Wild two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues in the quest for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Kaprizov said through an interpreter of reaching 100 points. A huge thank you to the fans, my teammates, the organization. Obviously, it’s a huge accomplishment. I’m extremely thankful and happy. Obviously getting the team win was super important and made everything that much more sweet.”
The Wild scored three power-play goals, with Kaprizov and Fiala teaming up on plays that bordered on being magical.
“Sometimes you catch yourself watching them,” said Joel Eriksson Ek, who scored two goals and added an assist. “Even on the bench, when you see Kevin play with this much confidence, when he doesn’t really stress about things, he’s so good. You watch him and go ‘Oh, my God. How can he do that?’
“It’s really impressive for him, when he has this confidence. He doesn’t really force plays, and that’s when he plays his best.”
All on a night that started out in a very unexpected way.
Six minutes into the game, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury misplayed a dump-in, and Seattle’s Daniel Sprong was the beneficiary, sliding the puck into a wide-open net off a centering feed.
A slick give-and-go passing play led to a goal by Seattle’s Yanni Gourde and a 2-0 Kraken lead at 10:20 of the period.
The Wild cut the deficit in half before the first period ended with a power-play goal by Eriksson Ek, who scored from the slot after taking a touch pass from Kaprizov. He added his second goal of the game two minutes into the second period to pull the Wild even.
“We didn’t think we were bad in the first,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We just thought they were really good. But the group regrouped, and we were able to come out with a real good second period.”
BRIEFLY
Mats Zuccarello left the game with a lower body injury in the second period. Evason said it does not appear to be serious, but Zuccarello will not travel with the team to Nashville.
With the win, the Wild extended their points streak to nine games and their home points streak to 13 games.
Fiala extended his points streak to nine games (9 goals, 12 assists).
Tyson Jost was back in the lineup for the Wild after missing three games due to a lower body injury. He centered the fourth line and picked up an assist.
Audio reveals where no-show Missouri politician really lived
BRIDGETON, Mo. — FOX 2 obtained an audio recording in which a politician says he lived in Illinois while representing citizens in Missouri.
In a recorded hearing, Andrew Purcell answered where he really lived while getting paid to represent citizens in Bridgeton as a councilman. It’s worse than taxpayers feared.
Our exclusive reporting began Wednesday when Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs first told us about the problem saying, “Is that like stealing? You’re only supposed to be paid if you continue to serve.”
Briggs recently learned Purcell wasn’t living in the area he was being paid to serve. The mayor learned of a November 2021 voter registration, showing Purcell registered to vote in Carterville, Illinois, and stopped showing up for his council meetings at about that same time.
“That’s one of the things we’re investigating right now,” said Briggs. “The police officers are going over to Illinois where he established another residence just to verify that he did establish that residence.”
It turns out Purcell, who still appears on a pre-printed 2022 Bridgeton calendar, was simultaneously trying to run for Williamson County commissioner 140 miles away.
When election authorities there learned Purcell was already a Bridgeton councilman, Purcell tried to defend himself in an electoral board meeting. FOX 2 obtained the audio of Purcell saying in his own words where he’s really lived.
“My argument would be that the appropriate remedy should not be to take me off the ballot here in Williamson County, but the appropriate remedy should be in Bridgeton, Missouri,” said Purcell. “It is my contention, under oath, that I am a resident of Williamson County and have been since March 1 of 2021”
Purcell said the proof is in a utility bill from March 2021, with an address on Timber Trail in Carterville, Illinois, and a signed lease agreement dated March 1, 2021.
Purcell continued during the hearing, “Look, I am a resident of Williamson County. I have been for more than a year preceding the election, and while there may be an ethical dilemma between me sitting on that board while I’m not living in Bridgeton, I think that’s a remedy for Bridgeton and that’s not grounds to remove me from the ballot here in Williamson County.”
Purcell admits on the audio he never resigned his position as Bridgeton Councilman, continuing to draw a $500 a month salary that would add up to about $6000 during that time. The Williamson County election board did not allow him on the ballot there. Andrew Purcell has not picked up any of my ten phone calls to his cell phone, which has included several voicemail messages.
Our next stop appears to be where he says he says he lives in Carterville, Illinois.
“A very chaotic situation’: Crews tackle growing wildfires
By FELICIA FONSECA and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Destructive fires in the U.S. Southwest have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and plumes of smoke filled the sky.
“It’s a very chaotic situation out there,” Stewart Turner, a fire behavior analyst, said during a briefing Friday night on the edge of the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico. “We’ve had extreme fire behavior all day.”
Firefighters working to keep more homes from burning on the edge of a mountain town in northern Arizona were helped by some snow, scattered showers and cooler temperatures early Friday. But the favorable weather did not last and more gusts were expected to batter parts of Arizona and all of New Mexico through the weekend.
Crews were tackling more than a dozen large fires Friday nationwide, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 1,600 firefighters were battling six blazes in New Mexico and three in Arizona that have consumed more than 100 square miles (258 square kilometers) of timber and brush.
By Friday afternoon winds were howling across New Mexico,, gusting up to 75 mph (120 kph) near the Colorado line, shrouding the Rio Grande Valley with dust and pushing flames through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the north. Fire officials expected one blaze northeast of Santa Fe to overrun several communities before Saturday.
A wall of smoke stretched from wilderness just east of Santa Fe some 50 miles (80 km) to the northeast where ranchers and other rural inhabitants were abruptly told to leave by law enforcement.
Maggie Mulligan, 68, of Ledoux, a dog breeder, and her husband, Brad Gombas, 67, left with nine dogs and five puppies packed into an SUV and an old blue Cadillac.
She said her dog Liam “was a nervous wreck,” when a sheriff came to their house Friday afternoon and told them to leave.
They agonized over having to leave their horses behind as they drove 40 miles (65 km) north of Las Vegas, New Mexico, to a middle school turned into a Red Cross shelter.
“We don’t know what’s next. We don’t know if we can go back to the horses,” Mulligan said. “There’s water in their pasture and there’s hay so we’ll see what happens.”
With no air support or crews working directly on the fire lines, there was explosive growth in a number of fires. San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez warned the situation very dangerous.
Lena Atencio and her husband, whose family has lived in the nearby Rociada area for five generations, got out Friday as winds kicked up. She said people were taking the threat seriously.
“As a community, as a whole, everybody is just pulling together to support each other and just take care of the things we need to now. And then at that point, it’s in God’s hands,” she said as the wind howled miles away in the community of Las Vegas, where evacuees were gathering.
Another wind-whipped fire in northeastern New Mexico also was forcing evacuations while the town of Cimarron and the headquarters of the Philmont Scout Ranch, owned and operated by the Boy Scouts of America, were preparing to flee if necessary. The scout ranch attracts thousands of summer visitors, but officials said no scouts were on the property.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed emergency declarations for four counties over the fires.
In Arizona, flames had raced through rural neighborhoods outside Flagstaff just days earlier. A break in the weather Thursday allowed helicopters to drop water on the blaze and authorities to survey the damage.
They found 30 homes and numerous other buildings were destroyed, with sheriff’s officials saying over 100 properties were affected. That fire has burned close to 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) and forced evacuations of 765 homes after starting last Sunday.
Authorities used alarms overnight Thursday to warn residents to flee evacuation areas, said sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton. Howling winds muffled the alarms.
Kelly Morgan is among neighbors at the edge of the evacuation zone who did not leave. She and her husband have lived through wildfires before, she said, and they’re prepared if winds shift and flames race toward the home they moved into three years ago.
“Unfortunately, it’s not something new to us … but I hate seeing it when people are affected the way they are right now,” she said. “It’s sad. It’s a very sad time, but as a community, we’ve really come together.”
Wildfire has become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall, scientist have said. The problems have been exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.
Fire danger in the Denver area on Friday was the highest it had been in over a decade, according to the National Weather Service, because of unseasonable temperatures in the 80s combined with strong winds and very dry conditions. New evacuations were ordered Friday west of Colorado Springs but there were no immediate reports of structures lost.
____
Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Cedar Attanasio in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Paul Davenport in Phoenix, Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Colleen Slevin in Denver contributed to this report.
Six-run eighth inning lifts Saints past Mud Hens 9-4
TOLEDO — Nothing like an six-run inning to make up for an evening full of mistakes.
The St. Paul Saints beat the Toledo Mud Hens 9-4 thanks to a six-run eighth inning Friday night at Fifth Third Field.
But until the eighth, it wasn’t the Saints’ night. They went 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position. They left 14 men on base. They walked seven Mud Hens. And they allowed a franchise-record seven stolen bases.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the eighth, the Saints scored their six runs on only three hits. They loaded the bases with three straight singles — from Daniel Robertson, Jermaine Palacios and José Godoy — to start the inning. Royce Lewis walked with the bases loaded to tie the score 4-4.
With one out, back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to Jose Miranda and Mark Contreras gave the Saints a 6-4 lead. Curtis Terry then hit a grounder to third, but John Valente’s throw to second went into left field as two runs scored to put the Saints up 8-4. A walk to Derek Fisher loaded the bases, then Robertson was hit by a pitch to force in the final run.
The Saints (10-5) and Mud Hens (5-10) meet in Game 5 of the six-game series at 4 p.m. Saturday. The series is tied 2-2.
