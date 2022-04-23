Connect with us

With Bethesda shelter closing, lawmakers weigh options for St. Paul's homeless

April 23, 2022

With Bethesda shelter closing, lawmakers weigh options for St. Paul’s homeless
As an emergency shelter at the former Bethesda Hospital prepares to shut down next month, and with dedicated federal aid all but spent, Ramsey County officials are counting on state lawmakers to bring stability to St. Paul residents without permanent housing.

A substantial funding request at the Legislature has bipartisan support, but its prospects remain uncertain. Without new funding, county officials warn, the specter of homeless encampments could return to the capital city.

“Yes, that’s the reality,” said Keith Lattimore, director of Ramsey County’s Housing Stability Department. “There are consequences if we don’t have the funds.”

BETHESDA CLOSING

The downtown Bethesda shelter, with 100 beds plus room for 32 more people with COVID-19, began operating Dec. 1, 2020. It’s scheduled to close by the end of May at the expiration of the county’s lease with Fairview Health Services, which owns the shuttered hospital north of the state Capitol. Renewing the lease is not an option as Fairview plans to replace it with a new, 144-bed mental health hospital at an estimated cost of $65 million.

There’s no risk that 132 people suddenly will be turned out onto the streets come May 31.

As of Wednesday, there were 73 people living at Bethesda, as the county already has begun winding down its operations. Those who remain will be absorbed by the remaining network of government and nonprofit shelters that operate in St. Paul.

“Nobody’s exiting to homelessness from Bethesda, unless they want to,” Lattimore said.

Some have gotten jobs and are ready for more permanent living arrangements. Others will stay at hotels or such shelters as the Union Gospel Mission east of downtown, a former dormitory at Luther Seminary near Highway 280 or Catholic Charities’ Mary Hall on the downtown site of the former Dorothy Day Center.

COVID TRANSITION

The current status of homeless services is intertwined with the coronavirus pandemic and how government responded to it.

The number of homeless people seeking short- or long-term services has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic. And because of the traditionally crowded state of shelters, as well as unsafe conditions in outdoors encampments, St. Paul — like cities across the nation — had to dramatically increase its shelter capacity. Hotel rooms were rented and new spaces stood up in venues like Bethesda, which was a COVID-only hospital early in the pandemic before becoming an emergency homeless shelter.

“COVID has really thrown us some curveballs, and obviously we’ve had to be creative,” Lattimore said. He and others working on housing say they’ve done yeoman’s work scrambling to serve more than 1,800 people since the pandemic began, 58 percent of whom aren’t from Ramsey County but gravitated here because services were available.

Much of this was made possible by tens of millions of dollars that poured in from the federal government as part of the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan. In all, about $43 million was spent in Ramsey County.

Almost all of it’s gone, and as the money has dwindled, many of the COVID emergency shelters have closed. Still, the system so far has been able to absorb the displaced residents, in part because the pandemic’s dangers have waned and people now can shelter more densely.

$75 MILLION PLAN

The plan that has emerged to deal with homelessness in the long-term is called Heading Home Ramsey County.

It includes building more lower-cost housing across the city, but those aspirations will take years; officials say they’re some 15,000 units short of where they want to be.

The medium-term plan — in the next five years — is to build a pair of 100-bed facilities, an intensive program to serve a few dozen individuals who make frequent contact with police and social service workers, and a day shelter to offer means and showers for up to 175 people a day.

It’ll take three to five years to build those facilities, so in the meantime, officials are seeking immediate funding to keep existing programs going, to the tune of about $15 million a year.

In all, they want about $75 million from the state over the next five years.

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

Parts of that plan — including the most urgent funding needed to keep enough beds open this year and next — have drawn strong support from Democrats who control the Minnesota House. The legislation also picked up sponsorship from at least one Republican.

In the Republican-controlled Senate, a comparable plan was introduced by veteran Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, and on Tuesday drew a sign-on from Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who chairs the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee.

Those are powerful potential allies, but it’s hardly a done deal. Republicans, as well as some Democrats, frequently express frustration that perennial plans to “end homelessness” in the Twin Cities always fall short.

There are numerous paths now available for the plan — or at least parts of it — to be approved in both chambers and reach the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat.

However, the Legislature doesn’t have to pass any spending plans before it adjourns in May, and politics is complex in an election year when every seat in each chamber, as well as the governor’s office, will be on ballots in November.

Lattimore said he fears inaction by lawmakers will have harsh ramifications for those without permanent housing.

“That’s what we all fear,” he said. “Obviously, if we don’t have the dollars, we’ll see people returning to homelessness. If we get less than what we ask, it could be like putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound.”

JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Expected Cut-Off 2022

April 23, 2022

April 23, 2022

JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Expected Cut-Off 2022
JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Expected Cut-Off 2022

Categories Expected Cut-OFF
OM 92 – 96
RBA 83 – 86
ST 76 – 79
OSC 89
ALC/IB 85 – 88
PSP 88
EWS 78 – 81
SC 81 – 84
Recruiting Board JKSSB
Department J&K, Finance Deptt.
Total Vacancies 972 Posts
Post Designation Accounts Assistant
Answer Key Released (Link given above)
Result Date & Link 22 April, 2022, PDF given Below
Official Website www.JKSSB.nic.in

JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Result Online?

Step 1: Download PDF of the Result Given here

Step 2: Open the PDF in your Phone / Computer with the help of Abode Reader or any other App.

Step 3: Click on the search Icon in the PDF or press Ctrl+F in your Computer.

Step 4: Now Enter your Name/Roll No and press submit.

Step 5: The Result will be highlighted on your Mobile/Computer screen, now just take a Screen Short of it and Save for further references.

JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Expected Cut-Off 2022

The post JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Expected Cut-Off 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.

David Brooks: Some people turn suffering into wisdom

April 23, 2022

April 23, 2022

David Brooks: Some people turn suffering into wisdom
Barbara Lazear Ascher’s husband gave her the news in the most straightforward way. “Looks like pancreatic cancer,” he told her matter-of-factly after the test results came back.

She and their friends gave him a wonderful death. They had theme parties with matching drinks. “Dying was intimate, and I drew close,” Ascher writes in her moving memoir, “Ghosting,” “We were single-minded, welded together in the process of this long leave-taking.”

The grieving right after he died was anarchic. “You’ll think you’re sane, but you’re not,” a widowed neighbor told her. Before long, she was begging CVS workers to turn off the sound system that was playing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” She began to fear bathing. She started giving her stuff away — later regretting it. She had visions of him on the street.

This kind of disorientation is brutal … and normal. Grief and suffering often shatter our assumptions about who we are and how life works. Social psychologist Ronnie Janoff-Bulman notes that many people assume that the world is benevolent, that life is controllable and that we are basically good people who deserve good things. Suffering and loss can blast that to smithereens.

“Trauma challenges our global meaning system,” psychologist Stephen Joseph writes in “What Doesn’t Kill Us.” “It confronts us with existential truths about life that clash with this system. The more we try to hold on to our assumptive world, the more mired we are in denial of such truths.”

This process of post-traumatic growth is more like rewriting a novel than like solving a problem or healing a wound. It’s a process of reconsidering and reorganizing — crafting a different story. This is one of those tasks, which most of us have to perform a few times over a life, that nobody teaches you about in school.

The first phase is often slow and physical. The body is still in the savage grip of raw pain. It takes time for the body to experience enough new feelings of safety and connection — with other people — to contradict the shock of loss. When experts try to do grief counseling while people are still overwhelmed, they often only further implant the trauma.

Gradually the process of re-storying begins. This is taking a now fragmented life and slowly cohering it into a new narrative. Social psychologist James Pennebaker has people do free expressive writing, sometimes for just 20 minutes a day for four days. Don’t worry about spelling and grammar, he advises; just let it flow — for yourself. In the beginning, people who take part in expressive writing exercises sometimes have different voices and handwriting styles. Their stories are raw and disjointed. But their narratives grow more coherent and self-aware as the days go by. They try on different perspectives. Some studies show that people who go through this process emerge with lower blood pressure and healthier immune systems.

In “The Body Keeps the Score,” Bessel van der Kolk says getting people to move their eyes rapidly, by giving them something dynamic to look at, loosens their memories. They become more aware of connections among dispersed events.

Then there is the process of regaining control over your beliefs. The mind is a relentless meaning-making machine. After loss, the mind, often unconsciously, leaps to wildly inaccurate and unhelpful conclusions: I’m to blame for what happened. The whole world is unsafe. The pain hurts, so it’s best to avoid it. At moments like these, we don’t always have thoughts. Our thoughts are having us.

A lot of therapy involves hovering over beliefs and emotions, recognizing them one by one and putting the thoughts on trial by stepping back and interrogating them. Will my life really crash forever, or am I just catastrophizing again? We have to struggle to regain control.

People rewrite the story of their lives not only with words but also with new actions. Suffering is evil, but it can serve as a bridge to others in pain. After loss, many people make a moral leap: I may never understand what happened, but I can be more understanding toward others. When people see themselves behaving more compassionately, orienting their lives toward goodness instead of happiness, they revise their self-image and regain a sense of meaning.

Gradually, for some people, a new core narrative emerges answering the question, “What am I to do with this unexpected life?” It’s not that the facts are different, but a person can step back and see them differently. New frameworks are imposed, which reorganize the relationship between the events of a life. Spatial metaphors are helpful here: I was in a dark wood. This train is not turning around. I’m climbing a second mountain.

Scholars differ over how common post-traumatic growth is. But I’m often around people who have this unwanted wisdom, that attitude of “tragic optimism” that Viktor Frankl describes, who see their lives as redemption stories.

I just wish our society did a much better job of preparing people for these difficult tasks and accompanying them through them when the time comes.

ASK IRA: Was Jimmy Butler's final shot Friday in Heat loss acceptable?

April 23, 2022

April 23, 2022

ASK IRA: Was Jimmy Butler’s final shot Friday in Heat loss acceptable?
We’re going to do this in reverse order today.

This time I’ll offer a thought and turn over the floor to those who need to vent (and there were plenty) about the Heat’s final play in Friday night’s loss in Atlanta.

The view here: How off an inbounds play with 4.4 seconds left down one do you not get something toward the basket, some type of pick-and-roll, something that involves multiple defenders and perhaps produces a foul during an NBA postseason that has gone whistle-happy? And that’s against a team lacking their defensive backstop.

Of course Erik Spoelstra has to stand by his player. But I find it very, very, very hard to believe that is what he drew up or what any coach would draw up: going east-west for almost the entire balance of the clock.

And here’s what you said:

* * *

Q: With 4.4 seconds left in the game and down by one, why would you go for a 3-point shot, when the probability of making a two-pointer or drawing a foul on a drive to the paint is so much more lucrative? I swear we have lost several games this season the same way. The Heat need to refine their clutch gene or we are in for a disappointing playoff run. — Wilson, Miami.

* * *

Q: The Heat may have lost this series. What kind of play call is that at the end? — Jeffrey.

* * *

Q: Having 4.4 seconds remaining coming out of a timeout is enough time for four passes. Oh, what the heck, no real play, just toss to Jimmy Butler who was basically being guarded by all five Hawks players — and everybody this side of Timbuktu knew that was going to happen. I hate that kind of coaching and I see it over and over in the NBA, especially the Heat. Bah. — Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.

* * *

Q: Obviously Erik Spoelstra is one of the best in the game, but our late-game execution is second-worst the league. Those last possessions were atrocious. No ball movement. And letting Jimmy Butler flail up 3s isn’t going to beat Atlanta, let alone whoever lays ahead when we advance. — Cooper, Key Largo.

* * *

Q: That can’t be the last-shot selection. I had this exchange with you during the regular season Ira and you said you doubted that would be the case come playoff time. Jimmy Butler iso play does not work as a final play. How many times do we have to watch that improvised ridiculousness Jimmy always does? P.J. Tucker was wide open under the basket and Tyre Herro was open on the wing as Jimmy drew three defenders. Everyone on the defense knew what was coming. Spo needs to tell him to pass the ball. If it was good enough and successful for LeBron James, it’s good enough for Jimmy. — C.J., Dubai, UAE.

* * *

Q: Hi, Ira. Last two possessions are on Jimmy Butler. The ball should have gone to Tyler Herro. Now it’s a series. — Juan, Miami.

* * *

Q: I’m tired of seeing every last-second shot to win the game being an off-balance 3 by Jimmy Butler. That’s absurd. I expect more from him at the end of games and definitely more from Erik Spoelstra. Very amateur last two possessions to lose by one. — Marc, Arlington, Texas.

* * *

Q: Jimmy triple-covered taking the final shot with both Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro wide open on the other side of the court? Jimmy had just turned it over. The same issue we had throughout the season. — Scotty, Delray Beach.

* * *

Q: Too often at the end of close games, or at the end of quarters, instead of the Heat running a play, everyone just stands around watching Jimmy Butler dribble. and then he throws up a 3-point shot. — Joel.

