13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

Giants GM Joe Schoen is already an upgrade in the Giants’ big chair based on how active he’s been on the phone this offseason.

His ‘open for business’ posture at the NFL Combine in early March had its designed effect.

Already on Schoen’s watch, the Giants have taken calls from teams on running back Saquon Barkley. They’ve talked trade possibilities on corner James Bradberry.

They’ve made calls to other teams looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, as the Daily News exclusively reported Friday. And Schoen has fielded calls on both the No. 5 and 7 overall picks in the NFL Draft’s first round.

These are three of the most talented and recognizable players on the Giants’ roster. What does this tell you?

It tells you the Giants’ new GM understands what it means to rebuild.

And so far, outside of quarterback Daniel Jones, he has demonstrated the awareness that this makes virtually no one untouchable.

Dave Gettleman’s flurry of trades for middling or backup offensive linemen just before last season’s start — four years into an offensive line rebuild — refreshingly feels like a long time ago watching Schoen work the phones.

It remains to be seen if Eagles GM Howie Roseman beat Schoen to the punch in a major way when he acquired an extra 2023 first-round pick in a recent trade with the New Orleans Saints.

And it’s honestly not a great sign for Jones’ make-or-break season if the Giants are dumping tons of talent when these trade talks culminate in deals.

But this is what it means to turn over every rock in the name of long-term sustainability for a franchise tied with the NFL’s worst record the last five years.

And the drama will only ramp up this week as the draft approaches, with Schoen clearly poised to possibly trade back with one of his top-7 draft picks to further help the future cause.

Buckle up.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, 26, is an incredible player who deserves a long-term contract. But when he requested a trade off the San Francisco 49ers this week, was he aware that the Green Bay Packers, Jets and Detroit Lions were his three most likely reported options?

It isn’t clear why Samuel wants out. It’s been reported he doesn’t like how the Niners use him and that he might want to play closer to home in South Carolina. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, though, so he can’t control where he goes. He should be careful what he wishes for.

MORE MONEY, MORE PROBLEMS

That cash register ‘ding’ you hear is Bill Heller, the Giants’ general counsel, putting more billable hours on John Mara’s and Steve Tisch’s tab.

Former safety Logan Ryan has filed a grievance against the Giants with the NFL players’ association, a source confirmed to The News on Friday. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

So the Giants now simultaneously are battling Ryan’s grievance, former video director David Maltese’s lawsuit alleging a culture of violence in the workplace and Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging discriminatory hiring practices.

Ryan, 31, was released on March 17. He had $5.5 million of his 2022 salary already guaranteed and $8.5 million guaranteed for injury. Ryan would have received that extra $3 million already if he’d been on the roster March 19, but the Giants cut him two days prior.

Ryan had postseason finger surgery, though, per The Athletic, so he believes he’s owed that extra $3 million. An extra $1.2 million reportedly goes on the Giants’ salary cap while the grievance remains unresolved.

The organization callously cut Ryan — and ate a lot of money to do so — despite his good play and strong locker room leadership. Ryan already has landed happily with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, but he’s not leaving New York without a fight.

FLORES FIGHTS NFL ARBITRATION BID

The NFL and all teams named as defendants, including the Giants, informed the court Thursday that they plan to file a motion to compel Flores’ entire lawsuit into arbitration. That would keep private any damaging information that comes to light on the league and its clubs as the case proceeds.

“We have said from the start that if the NFL wants to create change, the first step is to allow for transparency,” Flores attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor of Wigdor LLP and John Elefterakis of EEP Law said in a statement. “The NFL’s attempt to force these claims into arbitration demonstrates an unmistakable desire to avoid any public accountability and ensure that these claims are litigated behind closed doors in a forum stacked against our clients.”

Attorney Daniel Wallach of Wallach Legal also reported that the NFL’s latest filing calls Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s alleged text message to Flores “ambiguous.”

Allegedly, Belichick sent a message to Flores that read: “I hear from Buffalo and NYG that you are their guy.” But later he allegedly corrected himself: “Sorry — I f—ked this up … I think they are naming [Brian] Daboll.”

BARKLEY BITES BACK

Saquon Barkley is using the ‘chip on shoulder’ strategy to try and bounce back in his fifth NFL season this fall. The Giants’ running back went on the offensive against the media this week, something that’s become a theme of his lately: disproving the doubters.

“My mindset from just the last two years, to be honest, I kind of just want to kill, go crazy. I don’t want to jump the gun,” he said Wednesday. “To be honest, I’m just tired of whatever is written about me, the BS that’s said about me or this team. I want to go out there and prove to this organization that the player they drafted is still there, I can still do special things with the ball in my hands, and I can help this team.”

This was the first time Barkley, 25, had spoken to the media since the last coaching staff’s firing and since Schoen had publicly left the door open to trading Barkley at the right price.

Barkley admitted that after Schoen’s comments, his phone was “blowing up” so wildly that “at first, I thought I got traded.” But he said he told the GM in their phone call, ‘Welcome to New York.’ You’ve got to be careful with the things you say because they can spin it one way and turn it into another story.”

Nothing was spun that day. The GM implicitly left the door open to calls on any player, Barkley included, and teams did call, and the Giants had conversations with other teams about Barkley, although nothing has happened yet.

Schoen then said at the owners’ meetings that “I haven’t called one team about Saquon Barkley” and that “I’m not shopping” him.

The reality is for the right price, it would make sense for both Barkley and the Giants to part ways. It’s just unlikely Schoen will receive an offer that blows him out of the water given Barkley’s price and injury history and need for a new deal.

For now, as long as Barkley is on the team, Wednesday’s minicamp practice made it clear that new coach Brian Daboll intends to feature his back prominently, especially in the pass game.

SKED ON DECK

The NFL will announce its full 2022 schedule on May 12 at 8 p.m. And the league will trickle out teasers leading up to that night.

This Thursday, during the NFL Draft’s first round, the NFL will reveal its first Thursday Night Football game (Week 2) on Prime Video. Then it will announce international games on May 4 and select additional games on May 9.

Teams will announce their first home game opponent on May 12 at 6 p.m., two hours prior to the league-wide slate reveal.

The Giants are candidates to play in London this year. Two of their away games are against teams confirmed to be playing there this season: the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants’ last international game was a 17-10 win over the L.A. Rams at Twickenham Stadium on Oct. 23, 2016.

THEY SAID IT

“If you believe everything on the internet you gullable [sic].” — Kadarius Toney on Instagram, responding to The News’ Friday report that the Giants are making calls to other teams looking to trade their second-year receiver.

