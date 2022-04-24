News
21-0! The Chicago Cubs rout the Pittsburgh Pirates for their largest shutout win since at least 1901.
The Chicago Cubs piled on the runs in historic fashion Saturday, crushing the Pirates 21-0 at Wrigley Field in the franchise’s largest shutout win since at least 1901.
After two sluggish offensive performances in losses in the first two games of the series, the Cubs pounded out 23 hits — the team’s most since a 23-hit performance at Arizona in 2005.
Manager David Ross welcomed the offensive outburst, which gained steam in an eight-run second inning that newly recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas capped with a three-run homer to right field.
“Definitely enjoyable,” Ross said. “It’s just good for the psyche — just to pile on hits, get your numbers in a game like that, build up a little bit. It’s always nice.”
The win also snapped a four-game losing streak that began Tuesday with a 6-5 home loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Nico Hoerner was one of five Cubs to record three or more hits, finishing with three RBIs on a career-high four hits. After a three-hit performance Friday, it also marked the first back-to-back three-hit games of his career.
Rivas, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ and Willson Conteras all had three hits.
“I’m not going to list it off because it felt like everybody had a really good day,” Ross said. “Just quality at-bat after quality at-bat.”
Contreras drove in three runs and and Happ two.
Suzuki stole the first base of his major-league career and went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring a career-best three runs. Through interpreter Toy Matsushita, Suzuki said he never had seen anything like Saturday’s offensive blitz.
“This was my first time experiencing a game with that much offense, so (I was) surprised,” Suzuki said.
Rivas got the start at first base after joining the team ahead of Friday’s 4-2 loss, and he looked right at home at Wrigley. He slashed .538/.571/.923 in three games with Triple-A Iowa after two appearances for the Cubs earlier in the month.
“(Rivas) was working on some stuff before he left and came back and contributed really well, hitting the ball in the air, big home run there,” Ross said. “We hadn’t had some of those break-open homers yet or doubles with the bases loaded. He came up with a big knock there. Plays really good defense.”
The 25-year-old’s second-inning blast traveled 416 feet, putting the Cubs up nine and effectively ending starter Zach Thompson’s afternoon after he gave up nine hits and four earned runs in two innings. Rivas finished with a career-high five RBIs.
“It definitely gives you confidence, going down and treating it as a temporary move, expecting to come back,” Rivas said. “(Ross) is really good at communicating that. It helped me a lot.”
Kyle Hendricks (1-1) earned his first win of the season, allowing just two hits and walking none in seven innings.
“They call him ‘The Professor’ for a reason,” Rivas said of Hendricks. “It was awesome playing defense behind him, getting quick outs, seeing him work the corners and changing speeds. That’s what he does.”
The margin of victory surpassed 19-0 shutout wins on June, 7 1906, against the New York Giants and on May 13, 1969, against the San Diego Padres.
The Cubs’ 21 runs were the most since they scored 26 against the Colorado Rockies on August 18, 1995. And the 21-run win margin marked the team’s largest since a 24-2 win at the Boston Braves on July 3, 1945.
Ross called Hoerner, who is hitting .327 and is tied with Suzuki for a team-high 16 hits, a “complete player.”
“Defensively as well, he’s starting to feel good,” Ross said. “Timing and the rhythm looks really nice. Feels good at the plate. Feels good physically. He’s a guy that’s going to make some contact. I like that he’s using all fields. Line drives over shortstop.”
Hoerner said he was pleased to see Rivas rejoin the team.
“Just a guy who’s always consistent,” Hoerner said. “Very consistent personality, great defender and someone I believe in a lot. Really happy for him.”
Rivas was called up after the Cubs placed Clint Frazier on the 10-day injured list. The outfielder underwent an appendectomy Friday.
Hendricks made sure to soak in the festive atmosphere while posting his first win in his fourth start of the season.
“Today really felt like just a classic Wrigley day,” Hendricks said. “The crowd was amazing, and I think it really fed into our guys. You saw from the start how locked in everybody was.”
Gavin Good is a freelance reporter for the Chicago Tribune.
Mud Hens’ 5-2 victory over Saints spoils Royce Lewis’ home run to remember
TOLEDO — The Toledo Mud Hens rallied past the St. Paul Saints for a 5-2 Triple-A baseball victory Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Field, but top Twins prospect Royce Lewis provided the swing of the day for the Saints.
Lewis, St. Paul’s 22-year-old shortstop, hit a towering two-run homer in the sixth inning that landed atop the video board in left field, some 80 feet above the playing surface. His home run gave the Saints a 2-1 lead.
It’s a good sign for Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of a California high school, who hasn’t played a lot of baseball the past couple of years. The 2020 minor-league season was canceled by COVID, then Lewis missed all of 2021 when he tore his ACL and required surgery last February.
But he seems to be back now. He is hitting .309 this season for the Saints (10-6).
The Mud Hens (6-10) struck first with Ryan Kreidler’s solo home run to straightaway center in the second inning. After Lewis put the Saints ahead in the top of the sixth, the Mud Hens went ahead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, then added an insurance run in the eighth.
Toledo outhit St. Paul 9-6.
The final game in the six-game series is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The Mud Hens have won three of the first five games.
Recipe: Joseph’s Family Restaurant’s famous rhubarb pie
Do you enjoy the rhubarb pie at Joseph’s Family Restaurant? Well, we have the recipe.
About 18 years ago, a reader asked about it, so we asked owner Joe Kohler (who recently announced he’s retiring). Here’s what we ran in the Eat section on May 9, 2004:
Q. Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Stillwater has the best rhubarb pie. I think the crust is a sugar cookie base, and the top has cream cheese or sour cream in it. Can you get the recipe?
A. Owner Joe Kohler was happy to share the recipe for the restaurant’s famous Rhubarb Delight, just in time for rhubarb season.
JOSEPH’S RHUBARB DELIGHT PIE
Makes 2 pies.
Crust:
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup butter
Filling:
- 6 cups rhubarb, chopped
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
Middle:
- 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
Topping:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
To make crust: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In medium bowl, mix together flour and sugar. Using pastry cutter or 2 forks, blend in butter until mixture is in coarse crumbs. Divide mixture between two 8- or 9-inch pie tins. Pat mixture evenly on bottom and up sides of tins. Set aside. (Note: Do not bake this layer alone.)
To make bottom filling: Combine rhubarb, sugar and flour. Pour half of mixture into each crust. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven.
To make middle: In mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until thoroughly combined. Spread mixture over top of rhubarb in each pie tin. Bake for 25 minutes. Cool slightly.
To make topping: Combine sour cream, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over slightly cooled pies. Refrigerate until serving.
Longtime owner of Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park Heights is retiring
Joe Kohler started working in restaurants when he was 15, and he never stopped.
But after more than a half-century in the business, Kohler, the owner of Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park Heights, is retiring.
Kohler, 67, announced last week that he is selling Joseph’s, a restaurant known for serving old-fashioned favorites, including liver and onions and 20 different kinds of pie, to the Leon family. The Leons own several other restaurants, including the Acapulco Restaurante Mexicano restaurants, Lolito’s and Devil’s Advocate.
“It’s time,” Kohler said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, but I needed to make sure that all my people would be taken care of. I’ve got a lot of people depending on me.”
Under the agreement reached with the Leons, Joseph’s will continue to operate as is — with the same menu, same staff, same hours, Kohler said. Son Joe Kohler Jr. will continue to be manager, he said.
“They like what we have, they like the history, they like the product, they like the service, they like the employees, so everything should stay the same,” Kohler said. “That’s what they’re telling me. They said, ‘Joe, they won’t even know that you’re not here, other than your face won’t be there.’ ”
The sale is slated to occur on June 1.
Kohler, 67, grew up in White Bear Lake and started working as a busboy and dishwasher at Big Ben in White Bear Lake when he was a high-school sophomore. After working his way up to kitchen manager, he was promoted to manager of the Big Ben in Oak Park Heights in 1974.
Seven years later, Kohler purchased the restaurant, located off of Minnesota Highway 36, and changed its name to Joseph’s.
Kohler said his mother, Janice Kohler, who died in 2021 at the age of 88, was his biggest culinary influence.
“She and my father raised eight children — four boys and four girls — in our White Bear Lake home,” he told the Pioneer Press in 2004. “Mom cooked dinner every night. I liked being in the kitchen and watching her during that time. She was always doing something creative with food, often experimenting with different ingredients to perfect a dish.”
Kohler’s maternal grandmother, Sara Hall, instilled a love of pie, he said, and was one of the first pie bakers at Joseph’s.
Sara Hall’s pies, including apple, rhubarb and custard, are still on the menu, as are her soups, such as chicken noodle, cream of mushroom and bean and bacon, he said.
Kohler said he believes Joseph’s sells more pies than any other restaurant in Minnesota. Thanksgiving is their busiest time of year, with the restaurant making and selling “more than 1,000 pies to go,” he said. “They’re all made from scratch. We start with our own pie dough that we hand-roll, and then add in the fresh ingredients without any additives or preservatives.”
In the spring, raspberry and strawberry pies are popular, Kohler said. In the fall, baked pies like apple are the top sellers.
Recipe: Joseph’s Family Restaurant’s rhubarb pie
“The steady ones all year long are your French silk, chocolate caramel, your cream pies,” he said. “Banana is our best-selling cream pie — always has been, always will be.”
Kohler’s favorites include macadamia nut, chocolate caramel and apple pie.
“There’s not a pie that I don’t eat here,” he said. “You know the sour-cream raisin pie? It took me forever as a kid to ever even want to taste it, but I had to make it one day, so when I made it, I had to taste it, and I went, ‘Geez, I haven’t tried this pie in 30 years. This is a good pie.’ It was the name, you know? We get hung up on the name. Sour cream and raisin did not sound to me like a pie.”
Kohler said he is proud his business survived three major setbacks through the decades: the 2008 recession, the reconstruction of Highway 36 as part of the new St. Croix River bridge project, and the pandemic.
The restaurant was closed for several months in 2020, he said, but is now back to its pre-pandemic numbers.
“We’ve got all of the business back and then some,” he said. “We’re tickled about it because now there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a tough time for a while.”
Kohler, who lives in Baytown Township, said he is looking forward to having time to pursue other interests, including volunteer work, once he is retired.
“In the business, you’re always getting pulled this way or that,” he said. “It’s kind of directed my time all my life, and now I get to be in charge of my time. I can schedule things and know I can be there.
“I’m finally going to have time to volunteer for things that have always been important to me,” he said. “Things that are pulling at my heartstrings, I’ll be able to have time for now.”
