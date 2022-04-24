Connect with us

400 people expected to attend annual Stomp Out Addiction Walk

ST. LOUIS – Faith Oakville Church is hosting the Stomp Out Addiction Walk to bring awareness, education, and support to the community. 

With overdose deaths higher than ever in south county and surrounding areas, people are gathering together to walk for a cause this morning.

The walk begins at 10 a.m., but at 8 a.m. there’s a celebration service in the Worship Center where everyone is welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m. 

The entry fee is $30 for ages 16 and up, and $15 for those ages 5 to 15. All proceeds benefit PreventEd  to help serve this cause.

The Walk begins with check-in here at Faith Oakville,  6101 Telegraph Road. The walk continues from Faith’s parking lot onto Cliff Cave Trail for one mile with turn around.

Tents will be set up around the parking lot to represent non-profits and organizations in the area that provide services, help, and resources for those suffering from drug addiction and their families and friends. 

Approximately 400 people are expected to be in attendance.

COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

April 24, 2022

By

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus — even though it’s not clear if changes are needed.

Already there’s public confusion about who should get a second booster now and who can wait. There’s also debate about whether pretty much everyone might need an extra dose in the fall.

“I’m very concerned about booster fatigue” causing a loss of confidence in vaccines that still offer very strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes, said Dr. Beth Bell of the University of Washington, an adviser to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite success in preventing serious illness and death, there’s growing pressure to develop vaccines better at fending off milder infections, too — as well as options to counter scary variants.

“We go through a fire drill it seems like every quarter, every three months or so” when another mutant causes frantic tests to determine if the shots are holding, Pfizer vaccine chief Kathrin Jansen told a recent meeting of the New York Academy of Sciences.

Yet seeking improvements for the next round of vaccinations may seem like a luxury for U.S. families anxious to protect their littlest children — kids under 5 who are not yet eligible for a shot. Moderna’s Dr. Jacqueline Miller told The Associated Press that its application to give two low-dose shots to the youngest children would be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration “fairly soon.” Pfizer hasn’t yet reported data on a third dose of its extra-small shot for tots, after two didn’t prove strong enough.

COMBINATION SHOTS MAY BE NEXT

The original COVID-19 vaccines remain strongly protective against serious illness, hospitalization and death, especially after a booster dose, even against the most contagious variants.

Updating the vaccine recipe to match the latest variants is risky, because the next mutant could be completely unrelated. So companies are taking a cue from the flu vaccine, which offers protection against three or four different strains in one shot every year.

Moderna and Pfizer are testing 2-in-1 COVID-19 protection that they hope to offer this fall. Each “bivalent” shot would mix the original, proven vaccine with an omicron-targeted version.

Moderna has a hint the approach could work. It tested a combo shot that targeted the original version of the virus and an earlier variant named beta — and found vaccine recipients developed modest levels of antibodies capable of fighting not just beta but also newer mutants like omicron. Moderna now is testing its omicron-targeted bivalent candidate.

But there’s a looming deadline. FDA’s Dr. Doran Fink said if any updated shots are to be given in the fall, the agency would have to decide on a recipe change by early summer.

DON’T EXPECT BOOSTERS EVERY FEW MONTHS

For the average person, two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine plus one booster — a total of three shots — “gets you set up” and ready for what may become an annual booster, said Dr. David Kimberlin, a CDC adviser from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

After that first booster, CDC data suggests an additional dose offers most people an incremental, temporary benefit.

Why the emphasis on three shots? Vaccination triggers development of antibodies that can fend off coronavirus infection but naturally wane over time. The next line of defense: Memory cells that jump into action to make new virus-fighters if an infection sneaks in. Rockefeller University researchers found those memory cells become more potent and able to target more diverse versions of the virus after the third shot.

Even if someone who’s vaccinated gets a mild infection, thanks to those memory cells “there’s still plenty of time to protect you against severe illness,” said Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

But some people — those with severely weakened immune systems — need more doses up-front for a better chance at protection.

And Americans 50 and older are being offered a second booster, following similar decisions by Israel and other countries that offer the extra shot to give older people a little more protection.

The CDC is developing advice to help those eligible decide whether to get an extra shot now or wait. Among those who might want a second booster sooner are the elderly, people with health problems that make them particularly vulnerable, or who are at high risk of exposure from work or travel.

COULD NASAL VACCINES BLOCK INFECTION?

It’s hard for a shot in the arm to form lots of virus-fighting antibodies inside the nose where the coronavirus latches on. But a nasal vaccine might offer a new strategy to prevent infections that disrupt people’s everyday lives even if they’re mild.

“When I think about what would make me get a second booster, I actually would want to prevent infection,” said Dr. Grace Lee of Stanford University, who chairs CDC’s immunization advisory committee. “I think we need to do better.”

Nasal vaccines are tricky to develop and it’s not clear how quickly any could become available. But several are in clinical trials globally. One in late-stage testing, manufactured by India’s Bharat Biotech, uses a chimpanzee cold virus to deliver a harmless copy of the coronavirus spike protein to the lining of the nose.

“I certainly do not want to abandon the success we have had” with COVID-19 shots, said Dr. Michael Diamond of Washington University in St. Louis, who helped create the candidate that’s now licensed to Bharat.

But “we’re going to have a difficult time stopping transmission with the current systemic vaccines,” Diamond added. “We have all learned that.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

google news
JKSSB Approves selection lists for 3600 Class IV, Junior Engineer, Statistical Assistant Posts

April 24, 2022

By

JKSSB Approves selection lists for 3600 Class IV, Junior Engineer, Statistical Assistant Posts

The J&K Services Selection Board convened 2013t Board meeting under the chairmanship of Mr. Khalid Jahangir, JKAS, Chairman, J&K Service Selection Board in his office chamber to consider various matters pertaining to selection for the posts of Class-IV, Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Statistical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant.

During the meeting various Agenda Items relating to provisional selection for the posts of Class-IV, Junior Engineer (Civil), PWD, Junior Engineer (Civil) Jal Shakti Department, Junior Statistical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant, Home Department were placed before the Board for consideration.

The Board after due deliberations approved the Provisional Selection List for the aforesaid posts with the following breakup (Class-IV=3200, JSA, Divisional Cadre, Jammu=51 and JSA, Divisional Cadre, Kashmir=40, Junior Engineer, PWD=144 and Junior Engineer, Jal Shakti=65 and Laboratory Attendant, Home Department=21) in today’s meeting.

JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants

The post JKSSB Approves selection lists for 3600 Class IV, Junior Engineer, Statistical Assistant Posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

April 24, 2022

By

By THOMAS ADAMSON and PATRICK HERMANSEN

PARIS (AP) — France voters turned out Sunday for a presidential runoff election that has wide repercussions for Europe’s future, with President Emmanuel Macron considered the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The centrist Macron is asking voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency that was troubled by protests, the pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine. A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

The result Sunday in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also impact the war in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and firmly backed sanctions against Russia for its invasion of its neighbor.

All recent opinion polls converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron — yet the margin over his 53-year-old far-right rival varies broadly. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Le Pen’s support in France’s electorate has grown during this campaign to her highest level ever, and much will depend Sunday on how many people turn out to vote. Participation was 26.1% at midday, slightly higher than in the first-round vote on April 10.

Many of those expected to choose Macron are doing so mainly to keep out Le Pen, whose platform is seen as extreme and anti-democratic, such as her plan to ban the Muslim headscarf in public. Macron has questioned her party’s ties to Russia.

“I am serene,” Le Pen said as she voted in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont and took selfies with fans. “I have confidence in the French.”

Macron, meanwhile, greeted crowds with handshakes and embraces in the English Channel coastal town of Le Touquet.

Both candidates are trying to court the 7.7 million supporters of leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, who was among the 10 other presidential candidates eliminated in the first round of voting on April 10.

For many who voted for left-wing candidates in the first round, the runoff presents an unpalatable choice between Le Pen, a far-right, anti-immigrant nationalist, and Macron, a leader who some feel has veered to the right during his first term. The outcome could depend on whether left-wing voters back Macron or abstain from voting, leaving him to fend for himself against Le Pen.

Voting west of Paris in the suburb of Le Pecq, Stephanie David cast her ballot for Macron “without much joy.” She had voted for the Communist Party candidate in round one.

“It was the least worst choice,” said the transport worker, who added that Le Pen was anathema to her. “Even if she tries to soften her rhetoric, I can’t stomach it.”

Retiree Jean-Pierre Roux voted to keep out Le Pen’s extreme-right father, Jean-Marie, in France’s 2002 presidential runoff and voted against his daughter in 2017. But Roux could not bring himself to vote for Macron again this time, saying he was too arrogant. Roux put an empty envelope in the voting box.

“I am not against his ideas but I cannot stand the person,” he said.

Le Pen has sought to appeal to working class voters struggling with surging prices amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine — an approach that even Macron acknowledged has found resonance in the public. She said bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected as France’s first woman president, and she portrayed herself as the candidate for voters unable to make ends meet.

Le Pen says Macron’s presidency has left the country deeply divided, pointing to yellow vest protest movement that rocked his government before the COVID-19 pandemic, with months of violent demonstrations against economic policies that some thought hurt the poorest.

Macron has sought to appeal to voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities, especially because of Le Pen’s proposed policies targeting Muslims and putting French citizens first in line for jobs and benefits.

Macron has also touted his environmental and climate accomplishments in a bid to draw in young voters popular with far-left left candidates. Many young French voters are particularly engaged with climate issues.

Although Macron was associated with the slogan “Make The Planet Great Again,” in his first five-year term, he capitulated to angry yellow vest protesters by scrapping a tax hike on fuel prices. Macron has said his next prime minister would be put in charge of environmental planning as France seeks to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Le Pen, once considered a climate-change skeptic, wants to scrap subsidies for renewable energies. She has vowed to dismantle wind farms and invest in nuclear and hydro energy.

___

John Leicester in Le Pecq, Michel Spingler in Henin-Beaumont, and Alex Turnbull in Le Touquet, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the French election at

