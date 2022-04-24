News
65-year-old woman killed in I-270 crash Saturday
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a woman from Florissant was killed late this morning in a traffic crash off of I-270. Troopers say the 65-year-old woman’s vehicle exited the interstate at Lilac in Bellefontaine Neighbors and failed to stop at the end of the ramp running into the traffic signal. Investigators did not reveal what may have caused the crash.
Suspect charged in a fiery crash that injured a mom and her toddler
FERGUSON, Mo. – Charges have been issued following Friday’s three-vehicle crash in Ferguson during a police chase. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Leon Russell of St. Louis. He has been charged with assault, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving while suspended.
Three people, including a toddler, were injured in the crash. Two are hospitalized with critical injuries. The third victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say it all began when two men robbed a driver at gunpoint and then stole that victim’s red Dodge Charger. Officers spotted a stolen red car traveling northbound on Riverview at Interstate 270 at about 8:45 a.m. Friday. They started chasing the vehicle and deployed stop strips to slow the car. The driver was able to avoid the strips, drove into oncoming traffic, and ran stoplights to evade police.
The Dodge Charger eventually hit a black Hyundai sedan near the intersection of West Florissant at Dargail Court in the Dellwood area. A woman and her 2-year-old son were ejected from the Hyundai. The suspect’s vehicle then hit another car and came to a stop. That is when police were able to place Russell under arrest.
Remembering those who lost their lives to gun violence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Gun violence has taken the lives of many in St. Louis. Today an organization held a day to remember those who lost their lives and to support the living who are also victims.
The Crime Victim Center held a community violence support group Saturday morning. The executive director says it’s a chance for those who have lost someone close to them from homicide to grieve.
Homicides are a deadly issue impacting many metropolitan areas nationwide. At Saints Teresa and Bridgit Catholic church, those lost were remembered Saturday morning.
Crime Victims Center Executive Director Katie Dalton says the agency partners with Homicide Ministries Community Alliance and ministers in the area which creates dialogue with residents.
Major Ryan Cousins was one of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department members there Saturday morning.
“Oftentimes as you know we investigate these crimes and we go from start to finish so we’re there with them during that process,” said Major Ryan Cousins.
Major Cousins says this is a chance for police to listen too.
“We don’t know what these families go through in their personal lives. I’m sure when they see people that they don’t even know they have a sense of comfort that they’re not alone,” said Major Cousins
Dalton says Crime Vicitms Center is there as well providing trauma-focused counseling services and other resources.
“We will work with people regardless if they’re working with the police department or prosecution. Anyone who’s impacted by crime can come to seek services at our agency,” said Dalton.
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.
His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Mitt Romney.
A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.
Toward the end of his career, he also helped pass a federal tax overhaul and pushed for President Donald Trump to downsize two national monuments in Utah as he called for a return to an era of political civility. He became an ally of Trump.
He was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.
