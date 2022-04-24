News
Adley Rutschman heading to High-A Aberdeen for rehab assignment, along with DL Hall, Rico Garcia
Catcher Adley Rutschman’s major league debut is now a step closer, with the Orioles’ top prospect reporting to High-A Aberdeen to complete a rehab assignment this week.
Rutschman missed a place on the Opening Day roster when he was sidelined with a right tricep strain as major league spring training began. But the 24-year-old has steadily progressed from the injury over the past month following a multiweek shutdown from baseball activities. Manager Brandon Hyde said April 13 that Rutschman had begun to take batting practice.
A rehab assignment this week with the IronBirds is another positive development, a return to competitive baseball that signals a potential call-up could be on the horizon. Earlier this month, General Manager Mike Elias hinted at Rutschman receiving a major league opportunity once healthy.
“As soon as he kind of returns to being a full-activity version of himself and we understand that his timing’s back, I think he’s gonna pick right back up where he left off, which was with a very clear shot to impact this team,” Elias said April 7.
Rutschman, the top pick of the 2019 MLB draft, has backed up that lofty selection in the minors so far. Last year, the Oregon State product hit .285/.397/.502 across Double-A and Triple-A. In his 43 games for Triple-A Norfolk, Rutschman’s average jumped to .312.
His right tricep strain during spring training happened at the “exact worst moment possible,” Elias said, and kept Rutschman from training with big leaguers. There was a chance that Rutschman proved during spring training he was worthy of being the Orioles’ starting catcher, but the injury prevented him from being ready for Opening Day.
The setback lost Rutschman at least two weeks of major league service time, which could offer Baltimore another year of team control before Rutschman hits free agency. The new collective bargaining agreement the league and players’ union agreed to this offseason does offer Rutschman a chance to receive a full year of service time if he finishes in the top two of American League Rookie the Year voting.
Before Rutschman arrives in Baltimore, he’ll likely see time at Triple-A Norfolk again, ensuring his swing timing is there before he makes the jump to the majors.
In addition to Rutschman, right-hander Rico Garcia will feature with Aberdeen on a rehab assignment. And left-hander DL Hall will report to the IronBirds too as he continues his development from last season’s stress reaction in his left elbow.
Hall, whom Baseball America ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline, could find his way to the majors this season, as well. The 23-year-old threw 31 2/3 innings for Double-A Bowie last year before his season was shut down, but he appeared in spring training and hurled 100-mph fastballs. He remained in Florida for extended spring training time with Baltimore monitoring his health closely.
()
News
Yankees notebook: Gerrit Cole’s new catcher, added security at the Stadium
Gerrit Cole has thrown 201.1 innings to Kyle Higashioka in his career. Higashioka trails only ex-Pirates Chris Stewart and Francisco Cervelli as Cole’s most common battery mate.
On Sunday, the Yankees’ ace added a new person to his list of catchers. Jose Trevino got his first start in a Cole game, breaking a streak of 13 straight starts in which Cole had pitched to Higashioka. The last time Cole had someone other than Higgy squatting for him was July 23, 2021 when Gary Sanchez was behind the plate.
Aaron Boone explained his reasoning for rolling with Trevino in Sunday’s game.
“It’s just something I want to have the ability to do,” Boone said. “I feel great about both guys and their abilities behind the plate.”
Boone has spoken on the record about his belief that the Yankees do not have a traditional starter and backup at the catcher position, but rather that Higashioka and Trevino are a “tandem.” Even so, giving Higashioka — who was Sanchez’s backup last year and seemed to be Cole’s personal catcher — a day off with Cole on the mound is a bit unusual. The Yankees’ No. 1 starter was on board with the idea, according to the manager.
“I told him I was thinking about doing it,” Boone said. “I don’t expect it to be an issue.”
Most baseball players, and especially starting pitchers, are meticulous about their routines and habits on start days, almost to the point of neurotic madness. On Opening Day, for instance, Cole was visibly upset when Billy Crystal’s ceremonial first pitch delayed the game by four minutes, calling it an “unforeseen challenge.”
That happened less than three weeks ago, so it was interesting to hear Boone say Cole wasn’t shaken by newness or on-the-fly adjustments.
“One thing about Gerrit, he’s pretty flexible when things happen on the fly,” Boone offered. “He’s very detail oriented. He prepares and works in an efficient, strong way leading up to his starts. He takes a lot of notes. He’s specific about his game plan, but I feel like he does a good job as, inevitably, there’s wrinkles thrown his way.”
Cole’s 2022 game log has been incredibly wrinkled. He came into Sunday’s game with a 6.35 ERA and a tiger-striped blemish. Pitching against the Tigers on April 19, he recorded the same number of walks (five) as outs.
“We were going for really perfect pitches, I think, probably too often,” Cole said of his trainwreck in Detroit. “In certain situations, if I had just attacked the zone better, I would have been in a better spot. So, that’s what we worked on this week.”
Cole said on Saturday that when he evaluates his past mistakes and tries to figure out ways to correct them, it’s a collaborative effort between him, the coaching staff and his catchers. The problem in Detroit was very plainly his command, though, which Cole says has been a recurring thing for him when things aren’t going well.
“A common theme for when I’ve kind of fallen off track has been being behind in counts,” the $324 million pitcher said. “Then you’re forced into a position of being over aggressive.”
The second inning of that game vs. the Motor City Kitties involved Cole walking four guys, allowing a single and a sac fly, and enduring six plate appearances that lasted at least six pitches.
“Against Detroit, the stuff was there, I just feel like in that inning it kind of unraveled as it got so long,” Boone theorized. “I’m still really confident that it’s going to be a really good year for him.”
ADDED SECURITY
The Yankees confirmed there was extra security at the Stadium on Sunday in response to the heckling and trash throwing that got extremely out of hand — and frankly, embarrassing — at the end of Saturday’s game.
The club also said that they have not officially identified any of the fans who were responsible for the mess, but they are actively working on it, saying that there are cameras everywhere that should greatly assist in finding the perpetrators.
On Sunday morning, Boone responded to Myles Straw, the Cleveland outfielder who called Yankee fans “classless” and the “worst fan base on the planet.”
“That’s an emotional reaction to the moment,” said Boone, who has managed the team since 2018 and played for the Yankees in 2003. “I certainly understand that, but I’d disagree.”
()
News
SKUAST Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts, Apply here
SKUAST Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts, Apply here
Recruitment No 1
Applications in the prescribed format indicating name/permanent address/address for correspondence/ mobile number/date of birth/qualifications/publications, research experience and any other related information related to scientific achievements are invited from the eligible candidates for the temporary position of Junior Research Fellow under DBT, New Delhi funded ad-hoc project entitled “Exploration of Underutilized Amaranthus species for Sustainable Livelihood, Nutritional Security and Climate Resilience of Western Himalayan Region” at SKUAST-Jammu.
Vacancy details:
1. Junior Research Fellow
Salary: Rs. 31,000.00 + HRA (16%) per month
Qualification: M.Sc. (Ag.) in the discipline of Agronomy/Plant Pathology/Genetics & Plant
Breeding with NET.
How to apply
The application in the prescribed format should reach in the office of Prof. B. C. Sharma, Principal Investigator (DBT-AMTHS), Division of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, SKUAST-Jammu, Chatha, Jammu-180 009 (J&K) along with attested copies of the certificates on or before 11.05.2022 upto 4.00 pm through registered/speed post.
The interview of eligible candidates shall be conducted on 13.05.2022 at 11.00 AM at the Directorate of Research SKUAST-Jammu, Chatha. No TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.
Recruitment Notification 2:
Applications in supplied format are invited from the eligible candidates for the temporary positions as mentioned in the table below under the ad-hoc project entitled “Socio-economic upliftment of poor farmers through Animal Husbandry using scientific interventions in Jammu province” funded by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.
Vacancy details:
1. Project Associate
Salary: Rs. 31000.00 + HRA 8%
Qualification: M.V.Sc. (Veterinary & Animal Science)/MSc life sciences etc.
2. Field Worker
Salary: 18000 + HRA 8%
Qualification: B.Sc in Life Sciences
3. Animal attendant/ Fieldworker
Salary: Fixed Rs 10,000
Qualification: 8th Class pass
How to apply
The hard copy of the application in the prescribed format along with the self-attested testimonials/ certificate must reach to Dr. Nrip Kishore Pankaj, Principle Investigator, Division of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology, F.V.Sc. & A.H., SKUAST-J, R.S. Pura, Jammu-181102, J&K; Email:[email protected], on or before 25 May, 2022 (Wednesday).Advertisement
The eligible candidates will be interviewed on 30 May, 2022 in the office of Director Research, SKUAST-J, Administrative Block, Chatha-180009, Jammu at 11:00 A.M. No separate intimation shall be issued & no TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Application Form: CLICK HERE
Recruitment Notification 3:
Applications on plain paper indicating name/permanent address/ address for correspondence/telephone number (if any)/date of birth/qualification and experience are invited from candidates for the temporary position of Highly skilled Person in the NABARD project as detailed below.Advertisement
Vacancy details:
Name of post: Highly Skilled Person
Salary: Rs.16,000/- per month consolidated.
Qualification: MV.Sc in Veterinary Parasitology.
How to Apply
Application along with attested testimonials/certificates must reach to Dr. Rajesh Katoch (PI), Professor and Head, Division of Veterinary Parasitology,, F.V.Sc. & A.H., SKUAST-Jammu, R.S. Pura, 181102 on or before 02 May 2022.
Date of interview 06th May 2021 (Online/Offline) at Directorate of Research, SKUAST-J, Chatha, Jammu.
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Recruitment Notification 4:
Online applications are invited for the post of contractual positions sanctioned under the project RKVY-RAFTAAR, operational in the Division of Agricultural Economics and ABM, SKUAST- Jammu. The last date for the submission of the online application form is upto 15 May 2022. The eligible candidates before submission of the form must go through the eligibility criteria, terms and conditions provided in the notification.
Vacancy details:
1. Business Manager (BM)
Salary: 1 Lakh per month.
2. Office Assistant
Salary: Rs.25,000
How to Apply
The candidates are desired to fill the online application form of the concerned posts along with a requisite application of fee of Rs. 60/- and all requisite documents shall be submitted.
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Apply Online: CLICK HERE
Recruitment Notification 5:
Applications in the supplied format are invited from the eligible candidates for the temporary positions (Contractual basis) of Project Associate-I and Animal Attendant/ Field Worker under the ad-hoc project entitled “Exploring the Himalayan plants with immunomodulant and galactagogue properties in connection to animal health to optimize cattle productivity” funded by Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.
Vacancy details:
1. Project Associate
Salary: Rs. 31000.00 + HRA @ 8%
Qualification: M.V.Sc. (Veterinary and Animal Sciences)/ MSc in life sciences.
2. Animal attendant/ Field Worker
Salary: Fixed Rs.10,000/-
Qualification: 8th Class pass.
How to apply
The application hard copy in the prescribed format along with self-attested testimonials/Certificates must reach Dr. Neelesh Sharma, Project Coordinator/P.I., Division of Veterinary Medicine, F.V.Sc. & A.H., SKUAST-J, R.S. Pura, Jammu-181102, J&K; on or before 09 May., 2022 by 5:00 PM.
The eligible candidates will be interviewed on 10 May., 2022 in the office of Director Research, SKUAST-J, Administrative Block, Chatha- 180009, Jammu at 10:30 A.M. No separate intimation shall be issued and no TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.
Official Notification and Application Form: CLICK HERE
The post SKUAST Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts, Apply here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Inver Grove Heights man, 24, dies in early Sunday rollover crash
A 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was killed early Sunday in a rollover car crash in Eagan, officials said.
The crash occurred at 2:43 a.m. Sunday on southbound Highway 77 north of Cliff Road in Eagan.
According to the state patrol, the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition veered into the right ditch and drove about 300 feet before it hit a sign post and rolled. No other vehicles were involved.
Authorities said information about the driver will be released at noon on Wednesday.
Adley Rutschman heading to High-A Aberdeen for rehab assignment, along with DL Hall, Rico Garcia
Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Retest Critical Support Level as Bears Dominate
Pros and Cons of an Electronic Payment System
Yankees notebook: Gerrit Cole’s new catcher, added security at the Stadium
More That Dad Forgot To Tell You About Income Investing: Q & A
SKUAST Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts, Apply here
Inver Grove Heights man, 24, dies in early Sunday rollover crash
Polygon (MATIC) Prices in Red Despite Recent Developments
TRAFFIC PLAN & ADVISORY FOR 25-04-2022
How Will Consolidating My Debt Impact Me?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Blockchain4 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm