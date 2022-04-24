Finance
All You Need to Know About Auto Insurance
What is auto insurance?
It is an agreement between you and the company that defends you against any monetary loss in the happening of an accident or theft. In trade for your paying a premium, the insurance company agrees to pay your losses as summarized in your guidelines.
Auto insurance is made obligatory by most of the states and this provides you with some economic protection in case of an accident or any misfortune. But this information is not enough for an individual to decide whether he should take up auto insurance or not. For this, you need to more about different kinds of aspects provided by various schemes. So let us learn how this works and what is obtainable from it.
Different types of Auto insurance:
• Property – This includes losses such as damage to or theft of your car.
• Liability – This includes your official responsibility to others for physical injury or assets damage.
• Medical – Includes the cost of treating injuries, therapy and any other kind of medical expenses.
Fundamentals of Auto Insurance
You need to understand some basic things about your scheme. Auto insurance might be different in some ways but here are some common things about it that will mostly remain the same.
• Your policy will cover you and your family members listed on the auto insurance, whether you are driving your car or someone else’s car (with their authorization).
• Your policy will also provide protection if someone who is not in your scheme is driving your car with your approval.
• Your personal vehicle insurance only covers driving for personal reasons, whether you’re commuting to your office, running household errands or taking a trip to another city. But it will not provide any kind of cover if you use your car for profitable purpose. For instance, if you rent out your car or use it for delivery purposes.
• Personal auto insurance will also not offer coverage if you use your car to supply transportation to others through a ride-sharing service such as Uber or OLA. A number of auto insurers, on the other hand, are now offering supplemental products (at an extra cost) that expand coverage for automobile owners providing ride-sharing services as well.
Is Auto Insurance Mandatory?
Requirements differ from state to state and you might have to get it depending on your state’s legal guidelines. If you are financing a car, your lender may also have its own necessities and might want you to get it. Almost every state requires car owners to take:
• Bodily injury liability – which covers expenses related to injuries or death that you or another person has faced in an accident while driving your car.
• Property damage liability – which compensates others for damage that you or another person who was driving your car might have caused to another vehicle or other property, such as any boundary marker, any building or pole in the accident.
These things make it compulsory to enroll in one policy as soon as possible. This will not only help you but also your family members. So make sure you take up a policy as soon as possible for a safe and secure drive.
Finance
The "New" Physician Enterprise – Leveraging Technology to Enable the Cash Medical Practice
There is an increasing trend towards cash-based medical practices. Some are the high end “Anti-Aging” or “Age Management” practices that consider aging as a treatable condition that can be delayed substantially through the application of hormone replacement, nutritional supplementation and other non-conventional medical modalities. Other cash practices are typical family practices that have become frustrated with the insurance model and have embarked upon the new paradigm of cash-based medicine. All of them share the basic tenet that they do not maintain contracts with insurance companies and instead requires patients to pay cash for medical services rendered.
To be successful and profitable in the insurance model, practices have to have very high daily patient volumes (35 – 40 for a single practitioner family practice) in order to generate the revenue necessary to earn just a “professional” level of income. Along with the high volume comes a lot of overhead including a large office and multiple supporting staff just for starters. Due to the volume combined with a number of logistical factors (patients coming late, office inefficiency, etc.), patients typically have to wait 30 – 60 minutes or more from their scheduled appointment time, all of this just to spend an average of 6 minutes with the physician. The inefficiency of this model is at least partly responsible for the relatively low overall effectiveness of health care in the US when compared with other industrialized nations.
The “New” Physician Enterprise
The “new” physician enterprise is all about prevention, new revenue streams, operating in a “cash” model, maintaining a high-quality physician/patient relationship yet operating with corporate-like efficiency. Technology is the enabler of the new Physician Enterprise and the right technology needs to be fast to implement, easy to use, accessible 24×7 for patients and staff and be very cost-effective.
In the new paradigm, physicians see as few as 7 – 10 patients per day, have a much smaller staff, significantly lower overhead and have the capability of truly participating in wellness, identifying root causes of diseases rather than just focusing on symptoms and therefore positively impacting outcomes. The patient pays the physician in cash bypassing the insurance model and all of the accompanying reimbursement rules that many believe interferes with effective patient care and favorable outcomes.
But without effective technology to enable the practice, the cash practice will still suffer from a higher than necessary staffing and overhead costs just like the insurance model practices, thus impacting the long term viability of this model. The primary enabling technology for cash practices can be broadly categorized as “self service” technology. For example, rather than having a staff person scheduling appointments for patients, the practice could implement a web-based self-service appointment scheduling system. There are several low cost systems on the market today that offer a high level of configurability to accommodate physician schedules, multiple appointment types and pretty much any scheduling complexity that a human can manage. Further, since many of the practices operating in the new paradigm offer nutritional supplements for sale, an internet shopping cart is the natural solution for this rather than having a staff person taking orders. Once again, there are multiple commercially available tools that can meet this need. Broadly then, the needs of cash practices can be summarized by the following list of requirements:
- Patient Management Database (profiles, demographics, inquiries)
- Electronic Medical Records
- Appointment Scheduling
- Marketing and Communications for prospective patients and patients
- Shopping cart
- Accounting/Financial Management
Continuing with the approach outlined above, cash practices could implement multiple commercially available tools to meet this unique need set since the typical Practice Management Systems that are offered today continue to target the practices operating in the insurance model and don’t typically include shopping carts, true self-service appointment scheduling, a marketing and communications engine or financial management. But using the approach of implementing multiple disparate systems creates yet another inefficiency as patient demographics have to be entered and maintained in multiple systems and importantly, there is no support for the ideal business process in this scenario.
Enabling Technology for Cash Medical Practices
But now, there is a new option for cash medical practices that face these issues. Using XML, HL7 and today’s integration technologies, it is possible to integrate the 3rd party applications in “the cloud”, allowing all systems to share a common database for demographics yet precluding the practice from having to host any hardware or software. In this target environment, practices can use multiple self-service applications, integrate them using a modern integration approach and add workflow to provide additional efficiencies. This approach has a low cost of entry, relatively low total cost of ownership, yet delivers significant benefits to the practice.
Undoubtedly, the big software companies will eventually see this niche and deliver fully integrated applications to serve them but for now cash practices have at least one viable option to leverage technology to empower physicians to practice medicine, patients to receive better care and the practice to be profitable.
Copyright @2009 eMedicalFusion, LLC
Finance
Young Drivers Motor Insurance – Two Tips Guaranteed to Save You Money
It’s always frustrating when you’re still a teenager trying to find the cheapest deals on your car insurance. It doesn’t matter how a good a driver you think you are or how carefully you drive on the roads, your biggest sin is that you are a teenager and that’s it. No matter what… insurance companies will always put young drivers in their ‘highest risk’ category and will demand much higher premiums.
What’s more worrying is what the statistics reveal, there’s little surprise as to why motor insurance for young drivers is so expensive. Eighteen year old’s are more likely to be involved in three times as many accidents than drivers who are aged over fifty. And as a national average here in the UK, a third (33%) of all road fatalities are caused by the recklessness of young drivers up to twenty five years of age.
It doesn’t stop there, young drivers also experience more car thefts, fire and vandalism all leading to expensive claims on their car insurance. But not all is lost, there is a way for sensible young drivers to reduce their premiums quite substantially although it may be a bit of a dent to the male ego, females are naturally smarter that’s why they pay less on average for their insurance policy.
So how do you get your insurer to lower the premiums? ‘Simplzzz’ as the meerkat on the TV advert would say, swallow your pride and get yourself a cheap small engine used car for the time being. If you are a young male teen then I understand It might not exactly fit in with your idea of a ‘babe magnet’. Young female drivers are always more sensible and responsible drivers so I hope you don’t mind if I exclude you from this conversation.
As long as the car is in good mechanical condition that’s all that matters, a few minor dents here or there will save you more on your purchase initially and you wont get so freaked out if you pick up another couple of accidental dents along the way. With regards to insurance, go with the cheapest you can get which will be ‘third party only’ and next up is ‘third party fire and theft’
Another way of reducing the cost of car insurance is to go on the ‘Pass Plus’ course. This is a training course specifically designed for newly qualified drivers which teaches more advanced driving skills such as, night driving, driving on the motorway, driving in congested areas such as town centers etc. Getting through the Pass Plus course could save you up to 30% on your car insurance – that’s quite a significant discount.
Young drivers motor insurance doesn’t have to be expensive, off course you will need to make some sacrifices but its savings all of the way if you do. Choosing a used and smaller engine motor saves on both insurance costs and road tax plus additional savings due to reduced fuel consumption. That should at least make you smile!
Finance
General Liability Insurance for Small Business Overview: A Quick Beginner’s Guide to Policies
Each business has its own needs, but you still want to make sure you are covered by some insurance, no matter how small your company is. In short, general liability insurance for small business tends to cover things like personal liability for members and the consequences associated with third party claims for property damage / injury. You can add additional items of medical injury for yourself and damage for your own property.
When you are looking over CGL policies, you’ll see terms such as “General Aggregate Limit”. This refers to the advertising or personal injury, medical payments, and/or fire damage. “Operations coverage” refers to the basic coverage afforded for property damage and bodily injury due from your or an employee’s negligence.
You might also see “Products and Completed Operations Limit” depending on your line of work. This coverage includes protection for those who manufacture or sell a particular product, or are contractors providing services. If damage occurs and your product or negligent service could be responsible, you’ll obviously face a lawsuit. This is a type of separate aggregate limit and the claims of its nature will not reduce the General Aggregate Limit, although it will still be subject to limits such as “Per Occurrence Limit” for each claim.
General Liability Insurance for Small Business Limits and Claims
The “Per Occurrence Limit” refers to the maximum amount that the policy will pay for a single claim arising from your Personal or Advertising Injury / Operations / Products and Completed Operations. Each of these claims WILL decrease the separate aggregate limit.
A few other terms you’ll find include Personal and Advertising injury, Fire Damage, Medical Payments, Bodily Injury, and Damage to 3rd Party Property, which are all self-explanatory.
Your industry will also play a role in the exact type of coverage you need. When searching for general liability insurance for small business, see if there is any tailored insurance available. Choose a company that specializes in businesses such as yours and have coverage tailored to risks prevalent in your particular field. Consider the risks you’ll likely be facing that might not be covered in a GCL or Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) and have those risks included in your coverage.
Another very important thing to look for is claims responsiveness. Only get general liability insurance for small business from a company that has a lot of positive reviews – especially regarding its claims response time. Claims should be easy and fast to process. One provider in particular to start with is Hiscox Business Insurance. The rates are fare, claims process is fast, and Hiscox offers free, instant quotes on its website.
