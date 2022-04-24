News
Apart from Rs 500 The Govt Is Giving To The E-shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits || Know Details
Government of India has launched e-Shram portal in August 2021 created by the Ministry of Labor and Employment for the welfare of workers in the unorganized sector who are not members of the EPFO or ESIC.
Benefits of E-Shram card
Workers registering with the e-shram portal will get an insurance benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh. This is under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.
- If the worker dies in an accident or becomes completely physically disabled, then a sum of Rs 2 lakh and in case of partial disability Rs 1 lakh is given.
- Yogi government promised to give Rs500 to all who register for the e-shram card.
Apart from this e-shram card holders, can get these other benefits. E-shram card holders can take advantage of all the schemes of the labor department such as scholarships to children, free cycles, free sewing machines, free tools for your work, etc. Further, this e-card will be linked with the ration card. With this, the cheap ration will be available to the workers of the country.
Documents required to register on the e-Shram Portal.
- To register for the e-SHRAM site, the employee must have an Aadhaar number, an Aadhaar-connected cellphone number, and a bank account number, according to e-Shram website.
News
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
By DAVID KEYTON
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
Zelenskyy announced the planned visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a news conference Saturday night in a Kyiv subway station. The White House has not commented.
Zelenskyy said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees. “You can’t come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,” he said.
The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago. Blinken stepped briefly onto Ukrainian soil in March to meet with the country’s foreign minister during a visit to Poland. Zelenskyy’s last face-to-face meeting with a U.S. leader was Feb. 19 in Munich with Vice President Kamala Harris.
While the West has funneled military equipment to Ukraine, Zelenskyy has stressed repeatedly that the country needs more heavy weapons, including long-range air defense systems, as well as warplanes.
His meeting with Austin and Blinken was set to take place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Speaking from Kyiv’s ancient St. Sophia Cathedral, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, highlighted the significance of the occasion to a nation wracked by nearly two months of war.
“The great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win!” he said.
Still, the war cast a shadow over celebrations. In the northern village of Ivanivka, where Russian tanks still littered the roads, Olena Koptyl said “the Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.”
Victor Lobush of Kyiv said Ukraine needs more weapons and financial support, and for Western nations “not to buy even a drop of the Russian oil.”
“Actions, not words, are needed,” he said on Independence Square.
The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.
Most of Sunday’s fighting focused on the Donbas region in the east, where Ukrainian forces are concentrated and where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war. Since failing to capture Kyiv, the Russians are aiming to gain full control over the eastern industrial heartland.
Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on a Mariupol steel plant where an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters. The Azovstal steel mill where the defenders are holed up is the last corner of resistance in the city, which the Russians have otherwise occupied.
Zelenskyy said he stressed the need to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, including from the steel plant, in a Sunday call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to speak later with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Guterres is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Monday and then Moscow and Kyiv. Zelenskyy it was a mistake for Guterres to visit Russia before Ukraine.
“Why? To hand over signals from Russia? What should we look for?” Zelenskyy said Saturday. “There are no corpses scattered on the Kutuzovsky Prospect,” he said, referring to one of Moscow’s main avenues.
Mariupol has seen fierce fighting since the start of the war due to its location on the Sea of Azov. Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere, and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed. Recent satellite images showed what appeared to be mass graves dug in towns to the west and east of Mariupol.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, called for a localized Easter truce. He urged Russia to allow civilians to leave the steel plant and suggested talks to negotiate an exit for the Ukrainian soldiers.
Podolyak tweeted that the Russian military was attacking the plant with heavy bombs and artillery while accumulating forces and equipment for a direct assault.
During his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy accused Russians of committing war crimes by killing civilians, as well as of setting up “filtration camps” near Mariupol for people caught trying to leave the city.
From there, he said, Ukrainians are sent to areas under Russian occupation or to Russia itself, often as far as Siberia or the Far East. Many of them, he said, are children.
The claims could not be independently verified. But they were repeated by Yevheniya Kravchuk, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, on ABC’s “This Week.”
“They have pulled these people from Mariupol — they are put to filtration camps … it’s sort of something that can’t be happening in the 21st century,” Kravchuk said.
Zelenskyy claimed that intercepted communications recorded Russian troops discussing “how they conceal the traces of their crimes” in Mariupol. He also highlighted the death of a 3-month old girl in a Russian missile strike Saturday on the Black Sea port of Odesa.
In attacks on the eve of Orthodox Easter, Russian forces pounded cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine. The baby was among eight people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing social media posts, reported that the infant’s mother, Valeria Glodan, and grandmother also died when a missile hit a residential area. Zelenskyy promised to find and punish those responsible.
“The war started when this baby was 1 month old,” Zelenskyy said. Can you imagine what is happening? They are filthy scum, there are no other words for it.”
For the Donbas offensive, Russia has reassembled troops who fought around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces had repelled numerous assaults in the past week and “inflicted significant cost on Russian forces.”
“Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness,” the ministry said in an intelligence update.
The spiritual leaders of the world’s Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics appealed for relief for Ukraine’s suffering population.
From Istanbul, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I said a “human tragedy” was unfolding. Bartholomew, considered the first among his Eastern Orthodox patriarch equals, cited in particular “the thousands of people surrounded in Mariupol, civilians, among them the wounded, the elderly, women and many children.”
Pope Francis, speaking from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, renewed his call for an Easter truce, calling it “a minimal and tangible sign of a desire for peace.”
“The attacks must be stopped, to respond to the suffering of the exhausted population,” Francis said without naming the aggressor.
___
Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Cara Anna, Inna Varenytsia and Oleksandr Stashevskyi in Kviv and AP staff around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Former Gophers star Laurence Maroney came to grips with NFL career ending prematurely
With the New England Patriots once again having the No. 21 pick in the NFL draft, pardon Laurence Maroney if he gets nostalgic.
Maroney, a former University of Minnesota star running back, was taken No. 21 in the first round of the 2006 draft by the Patriots. And there have been lots of references by New England media entering the April 28-30 draft about the six previous times the Patriots have picked No. 21. That includes the selections of several players who went on to have long NFL careers and make at least one Pro Bowl: safety Tim Fox (1976), defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (2004) and edge rusher Chandler Jones (2012).
Maroney’s career was fleeting but he did have some success. He played with the Patriots from 2006-09, putting together three seasons of 700 or more yards rushing, before spending 2010 with Denver in a season cut short by injuries. He was arrested on weapons and marijuana charges in his native St. Louis in January 2011 and, despite not being found guilty of anything, said the bad publicity played a role in his career ending prematurely.
“It definitely was cut short,” Maroney said. “I really wish it was better. I’m not saying I had the worst. But I felt like there were things that I still wanted to deliver to the game, to the NFL, to showcase what I really had. But it’s water under bridge. You can’t go back and change it. It wasn’t the best, it wasn’t the worst. I know I could have done better.”
Maroney, 37, lives in St. Louis where he works in real estate in rentals and rehabbing homes. He lives with his girlfriend Briante, and they are raising three young children.
Maroney gets back to the Twin Cities at times, his last visit in 2018, when he was in inducted into the M Club Hall of Fame. Playing for the Gophers from 2003-05 before he gave up his final year of eligibility to turn pro, Maroney rushed for 3,933 yards.
In 2006, Maroney had hoped to be selected by the Vikings, who held the No. 17 pick in the draft. But they instead took linebacker Chad Greenway.
“It would have been nice,” Maroney said. “For a little minute, I really thought I was going to stay in Minneapolis. It was too much like right. They were in my backyard.”
The following year, in 2007, the Vikings selected a running back in the first round with the No. 7 pick — Adrian Peterson, who went on to have a hall-of-fame-caliber career. As for Maroney, he did show early signs of being an impact back.
Maroney rushed for 745 yards in 2006 and 835 yards in 2007, when the Patriots went 16-0 during the regular season only to be stunned 17-14 by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz. Maroney rushed for 122 yards in each of his first two playoff games that season and scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl on a 1-yard run. But he ended up finishing with just 36 yards on 14 carries in the loss.
“When we got to the Super Bowl, we just tried to air it out more because it was warm, good weather, and so I feel like if we ran the ball a little more, I probably would have been back over 100 yards that game,” Maroney said. “But whenever you watch (that game), you’re going to see me make my touchdown, and that’s a memory that’s going to stay with me forever.”
Maroney played in just three games the next season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, and then had 757 yards rushing in 2009. But the Patriots traded him to the Broncos after he was inactive in the first game in 2010, and he had just 74 yards in four games in an injury-riddled year.
Shortly after that season, with Maroney bound for free agency, he was one of several people in a car that was stopped in St. Louis. He was arrested for allegedly possessing weapons unlawfully and for allegedly being in the possession of marijuana,
It was determined Maroney had a permit to carry concealed weapons and he never was charged for that, though no final determination was made until June 2011. He was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession before being found not guilty on Aug. 31, 2011. But he never got a chance with another team.
“I end up getting into some off-the-field troubles and (the Broncos) didn’t end up sticking with me and after that I just couldn’t get a workout,” Maroney said. “It was just bad timing. It was the lockout. I get in trouble and it made the news and they stretched it out. I just looked at it (as) teams didn’t want the bad publicity by picking me up. If I was on a team already, it would probably have been swept under the rug, I would have kept playing and had a good career afterward.”
Maroney said it was frustrating having the allegations linger.
“It’s like this dark cloud hovering over me,” he said. “And so by the time the lockout was lifted, I still haven’t been to trial. So right as the lockout was lifted, I end up going to pretrial and the judge threw out the (weapons) case. … But by this time I’d had four or five months of bad publicity. And so once it lifted, I couldn’t get a workout. … I felt like I deserved a second chance.”
Maroney called it “an unfortunate situation.” He ended up training in Miami from 2011-13 but no NFL teams ever called and he retired at age 28.
“I was in the best shape of my life and still couldn’t get a workout,” he said.
Maroney then returned to St. Louis. And a dozen years after playing his final NFL game, he has been able to move on from the disappointment of how his career ended.
“I was like, ‘My time has passed,’ and I figured it out and ended up getting into real estate,” he said. “I’m doing OK. I’m not on the corner asking for money, so I’m good.”
News
Real World Economics: Political whims have economic consequences
The Florida Legislature’s move last week to revoke the Walt Disney Co.’s special taxing district in Orlando at the impetus of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis highlights many economic issues.
Special tax treatment for projects of wealthy businesses, including those enriching team owners with taxpayer money for sports stadiums, are a cancer on the economy and society. So, in general, many economists are glad to see them curbed. But this move reflects one man’s desire to reach the Oval Office by dialing up animus surrounding divisive cultural issues.
Personal views aside, the action in Florida raises an interesting economic question, one that also applies to the impounding of Russian oligarch’s yachts and private jets, the freezing of the Russian government’s dollar-denominated foreign exchange reserves.
The issue, at its most fundamental level, is the base on which all economic reasoning lies — namely “opportunity cost.” Resources, including time and even personal emotional energy, are limited. Choose to use them on one alternative and you cannot devote them to another. When biting into a hoagie, you can’t also bite into a walleye sandwich. Spend a week in Branson and you cannot spend the same week in Vegas. Work 70-hour weeks to move toward the executive suite and you will spend less time watching your kids grow up.
Seize a nation’s U.S. dollar foreign exchange reserves just because it is doing something you don’t like, however horrific, and because you have power to do it, screams to other nations that they should keep their reserves in alternative currencies to minimize the possibilities of the same fate. Abolish a special taxing-and-local-services district set up 55 years ago, which all involved expected to continue, because a capricious governor thinks it will give him a political leg up, and you tell future investors considering building in your state that they would be well advised to go elsewhere. This is true for blue states as well as red.
That such political actions create economic incentives is clear. Yet the magnitude of the incentives created, and the degree to which time will show adverse consequences for the entity initiating the dispute, are not clear at all. Economists always consider what happens “at the margin,” and the marginal effects of such actions, immediate or long-term, may be tiny.
Russian oligarchs, whom leaders like Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin let steal hundreds of billions of dollars of Russia’s assets and raw resources, like to loll in the Mediterranean sun with lithe mistresses on the decks of mega-yachts. But the democracies on the Mediterranean coasts have shown that such yachts, even if not the mistresses, can be impounded on what seems like a whim.
The oligarchs would be much safer from such affronts if they motored through the Suez Canal and on to the Yellow Sea separating China from North Korea. Neither country would be outraged by what Putin does, in Europe at least. But the Yellow Sea is bitterly cold in winter, swept by winds off of Siberia. The available ports for going ashore don’t have casinos, and can best be described with a vulgar term Donald Trump used for some African countries. Wealth would be no fun.
Similarly, it is now clear that putting one’s currency reserves in dollars may result in their temporary or permanent loss. But what are the options? The EU shows it will treat your euros little differently. China’s renminbi is the currency of an economic superpower, but one governed by an increasingly arrogant dictator, where there is no freely-operating, liquid market for renminbi bonds, the foreign exchange market is highly manipulated opaquely, and the economy is full of poorly quantified and poorly rated debt, including some representing the savings of a billion Chinese households. The whole situation screams financial time bomb. Why place one’s critical foreign reserves there?
So rich Russians and their government may have few alternatives for now. But they and their counterparts in many other countries will file 2022’s financial events away in their collective memories and this will influence future decisions.
Tit-for-tat, often with collateral damage, is common. U.S. and EU-nation sanctions against Russia were answered with Russian seizures of western-owned business facilities. Many western businesses already cut their losses and announced permanent withdrawal from Russia. Foreign oil companies play a big part in Russia’s petroleum industry, and negotiating these deals was former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson’s qualification for diplomacy as Trump’s first secretary of state. These are now up in the air. Russia needs them as much as they need Russia.
Boeing and Airbus jetliners leased to Russian airlines by western leasing companies are held hostage. No lease payments are being made. If the planes are confiscated outright, several leasing firms will go spectacularly broke. But western courts will ensure that the planes, or other ones owned by the Russian carriers, will be seized on landing anywhere outside of Russia or its buddy nations. Who, if anyone, will win the standoff?
Similarly, Disney, which is publicly traded and too heavily entrenched in Florida to really be undermined, will still be there after DeSantis leaves — and all parties involved know this.
Losing local tax advantages may hit Disney’s bottom line. But they cannot just load up their circus and move on to cheap land in Winnemucca, Nev. But while adjacent cities and counties might be able to now impose real estate taxes on “the happiest place on Earth,” taking over the costs of policing, roads, sewage treatment, etc., would be huge. Taxpayers in these municipalities also could be on the hook for millions in Disney debt, formerly the responsibility of the soon-to-be-dissolved district. And tens of billions of dollars of private businesses have grown up around the huge facility. Walt Disney essentially created the modern Orlando metro area.
The comparative situations may seem a like pile of spaghetti (the Disney district dissolution won’t happen until next year, and much could happen, legally or politically, to unravel the plan), but the effects will emerge over time. In some cases, these will affect the world or U.S. economy, including your business or job. Bullwinkle Moose might modify his usual adage to say, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice political retaliation and sanctions.”
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
