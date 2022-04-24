Banner Advertising – How To Improve The Conversion Ratio Of Your Banner Ads

Share Pin 0 Shares

One of the most famous ways to advertise nowadays on the Internet is by using banner ads. It is very easy to go about buying banner ads on different websites, and depending on the website will determine how much it is going to cost to place your banner on that website. However, a lot of people do not like to use banner ads, because their conversion ratios is very poor. Generally, banners deliver a click-through rate between 0.1% to 1.5%. This stands for the amount of views it gets that turned into hits for a site.

A lot of people notice that banner ads are getting a lot of views, but none of those views turn into real and profitable traffic. So now we are going to talk about different ways that you can improve the conversion ratio of your banner ads. This has to do a lot with where you place them and what you have them say.

The thing about banner ads is that you only get a few seconds to really get someone to pay attention to it. They say that the average person stays on a website for five seconds before leaving. That means that your banner ad has to attract their attention before that five seconds is up. That is why a lot of people use flashing lights and other things like that to get people to notice them. However, just because they notice them does not mean that it’s going to turn them into hits for the site.

After you get the person to notice your ad, you have to make them want to click on it. This has a lot to do with the wording that you use. You need to have related keywords in your banner that people want to click on, and on top of that, you need words that make them want to click on it. If you can work this into your banner, then you are going to start of the right foot.

The next thing that you have to think about is where you are going to locate your banner ad. The best thing to do is look at what you are selling, and take a look at what kind of niche your product appeals to. Thus, you can use that information to find a website related to your niche that is more likely to receive targeted traffic related to whatever you are selling. For example, if your niche is around people aged between 15 to 25, then you may want to place your ads on MySpace.

Of course, it really has a lot to do with how much money you have to spend as well. The more money you have to spend, the better website you are going to be able to place the ad on. In the end, the only thing that matters is that your banner appeal to the right audience. If you can do that, then you can rest assured that your banner ad is going to have a great conversion rate.

