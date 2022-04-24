Finance
Benefits of Selling Your House For Cash
- Honesty Alert! I May Not Be Your Best Option.
What are the benefits of selling your house for cash? As with everything you’ll read or hear from me, I’m going to be completely honest with you. Selling your house to me may not be your best option. That’s right, for many people who have plenty of time and have a house in perfect condition, selling your house to me may not be your best option. You will probably get more money for your house by selling with a realtor and waiting however long it takes to sell on the open market.
- Time Is Money.
However, if you don’t meet the requirements above and want or need to sell your house quickly, there are many benefits to having me buy your house. Since your time is valuable, I’ll start with the most important benefit first. Cash buyers buy your house fast! Don’t underestimate the value of this. We’ve all heard that time is money, and it couldn’t be any more true than in real estate. Not even calculating in the actual value of your personal time that gets eaten up trying to sell a house, just owning a property is very expensive. The insurance, taxes, utilities, and maintenance can easily eat up thousands and thousands of dollars over the many months it takes to sell a home the conventional way. All that money could stay in your pocket very shortly after you call me.
- Avoid Frustrations
I seriously considered making avoiding frustrations the number one benefit, but a fast sale is just too important. Since I could literally write dozens of articles on the ways selling a home can be frustrating, I’ll summarize the most common ones in a list. In no order of precedence, just a few of the ways that selling a home can be frustrating are; fixing your home, staging your home, keeping your home in show ready condition, having to leave your home on short notice for a showing, 18 page Colorado real estate contracts, picky buyers, window shoppers, nosy neighbors, paying for a house you don’t live in, worrying about when or if your home will sell, negotiating with buyers, buyers backing out of contracts after you’ve moved out, realtors commissions, and mostly just the uncertainty of it all.
- Cash is King.
Which would you rather have? A house worth $200,000 or $200,000 cash in the bank. Of course you’d rather have the cash as you can do anything you want with that. If you have a house you have to sell it first to get the cash. The most you could possibly hope to walk away with after selling a $200,000 through a realtor is around $182,000, and that’s if you didn’t have to do any repairs and sold for full price. Do the math, 6% realtor commissions and 3% closing costs add up to $18,000! More likely you’ll have a few thousand in repairs and have to negotiate down an average of 5% in price reductions and paying the buyers closing costs. This means you’ll likely only receive around $170,000 cash for your $200,000 house. As I said, “Cash is King”, so getting a quick cash offer from me is very likely your best option.
- It’s Just Too Easy.
5 Tips to Buy Running Shoes Online or in-Store
It’s not a good idea to buy running shoes based on the recommendations of your friends alone. In fact, buying a pair of shoes without trying them on first is like buying a car you have not seen at all. Given below are a few tips that can help you opt for the best running shoes online or at a local store. By following these tips, you can avoid common mistakes and make the best choice.
1. Analyze your Gait
First of all, you should analyze your gait to find out if you are a neutral pronator, overpornator or underpronator. Similarly, you should find out if you have a low, medium or high arch.
For an accurate assessment or understanding, make sure you don’t forget to analyze your gait. So, what you need to do is visit your nearby running store and get your gait analyzed. The assessment is done for free. Therefore, there is no reason to avoid it. Opting for the wrong pair can cause injury. Therefore, getting the right sized pair is possible only if you know your gait.
2. Make Sure your Shoes Offer the Best Fit
If you have no idea how to buy the right pair, we suggest that you ask around. Make sure that they are the right fit. What you need to do is understand each aspect of your feet including your ankle, outsole, upper, saddle and toes. Heel and cushion are equally important.
Once you have known your feet size, you can order the right pair online. This way you can avoid buying the wrong size since having a pair of sports footwear that won’t fit you is a useless thing. So, keeping this in mind is paramount.
3. Consider your Activity Type
Based on your running style, your choice of sports shoes will vary. For instance, you can’t buy a training shoe or hiking shoe if you are interested in running shoes. The thing is that all types of these products are designed based on the purpose. It’s all about stability and traction.
4. Consult a Good Professional
It can be overwhelming to have too many options. Therefore, it’s a good idea to seek the assistance of a professional. An expert can give you a lot of guidelines as to how you can get the right size. In addition, they can recommend some good stores as well.
5. Choose the Right Socks and Insoles
When socks cause blisters or bunch up, you get into problems. Therefore, it’s better to opt for socks and insoles based on your shoe choice. It’s great to have some extra support from your insoles. After all, your pair of socks should work well with your shoes.
In short, if you are looking to buy the best pair of shoes online or in-store, we suggest that you follow the tips given in this article. With these tips in mind, it will be much easier for you to go for a pair that can be best for you from all perspectives.
Smart Ways to Invest: A Quick Overview of Some of the Smartest Things You Can Do With Money
Do you suddenly find yourself with a bit of money and want to know about some smart ways to invest? How can you best put that money to good use? The most important thing to do – if you haven’t already done so – is to pay off your debts. Get that out of the way. If you still have debts when you invest, any interest you might earn from the investment will just equal out the interest you’ll have to pay on the debts. Holding onto debt might even be more costly than any profit you might make from investments.
Once you’re all clear with debts, then you can consider making smart investments. Investment bonds are usually considered a good idea for those who are afraid of taking on too much risk. The potential for returns is quite lower than those of stocks, but you will still get some interest over time, whether you invest in US government bonds or foreign bonds. Just do the right research first to find out which foreign bonds are likely to be the most profitable over the next decade.
Learn about the different types of mutual funds and decide if they are smart ways to invest for you. They are categorized by asset class: cash, bonds, and stocks, and then further categorized by objective, strategy, or style, such as stock mutual funds, money market mutual funds, and so forth. The downside to mutual funds is lack of ownership. The investor actually doesn’t own the individual stock, and therefore lacks perks such as voting rights.
Smart Ways to Invest With Diversification
While you don’t have to put all of your money in a single bank account, it’s still considered wise by many people to open up a Certificate of Deposit account with a reputable online bank that offers a high APY – even higher than a regular savings account. The drawback? You have to agree to let your money stay in the bank for a certain period of time and won’t be allowed to withdraw any of it prior to that time without getting penalized.
Dividend-paying stocks can be among the smart ways to invest for intermediate and advanced investors. Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit that are paid out to shareholders (usually quarterly). If you own a dividend stock, you can earn cash in the short term as well as the investment itself through market appreciate during the long-term.
As for the smart ways to invest in individual stocks and a few other opportunities, it’s best to join a group of insiders where you will get picks from the true professionals and experts. Having access to high-quality investment analysis, such as that offered by Capitalist Exploits, is a great way to gain an edge in investing.
After Hours Trading Compared to Trading During Normal Hours
Trading stocks on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq stock market is traditionally done between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. However, there is trading which takes place after these hours of business. It is commonly referred to as “After Hours trading”, and has been around for some time. This used to only be accessible to high net worth investors and institutional investors. Individual investors can now take advantage of After Hours trading through the numerous Electronic Communications Networks (ECNs) available today. Trading after normal hours allows you to take advantage of breaking news stories and information that could affect the market.
There are differences between trading during normal hours and after the market closes. It is advisable to familiarize yourself on the risks involved before proceeding. Finding a good brokerage firm is equally as important, and you should learn as much as possible about what services they offer. Once you have established which firm you will use, find out about which ECN they use. Some firms may limit you to only using their particular system, or they may use other ECNs.
See if you are able to access other quotes on the different Networks. Check if they will route your trade through to another System. The more access you have to the different ECNs the better. This will allow you to trade with other investors on different systems.
There may be large fluctuations in prices and more volatility. This is because news and events may have a greater impact on stock prices. You may also find that that there are differences in the price of stocks compared to their price during normal trading hours.
During normal hours, trading stocks will have many buyers and sellers creating good volume within the stock. This makes it easier to complete trades. However, trading volumes may be much lower during after hours, making it harder to trade. Less activity may cause a wide rift between the bid and ask price, making it difficult to get a good price on the stock.
Most of the systems used for trading only accept what is known as a limit order. This is done so that the investor never pays more than the price he wants to buy or sell at. This can be a problem if the market moves away from your price, as the system will not execute your order. In this case, you need to ask your firm whether the system will cancel the orders not executed during after hours trading, or if it will resume again during the normal trading hours and vice versa.
