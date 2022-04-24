Finance
Bicycle Accidents in Texas
With the massive number of cars on roads that are straining to provide adequate space for drivers, riding a bicycle in Texas can be a difficult and dangerous proposition. Even so, the benefits of a bike outweigh the negatives when you consider its environmental friendliness and the positive effect it can have on your overall health and well-being.
Unfortunately, even a socially responsible act like riding a bicycle can lead to disastrous consequences, depending on who you are sharing the road with. In fact, a prior study conducted by the Bicycle Almanac stated that as many as 92 percent of all accidents involving both an automobile and a bicycle are the fault of the driver and not the cyclist.
In light of these alarming statistics, it is important that you know what your options are if you are ever involved in an accident due to the negligence of another while riding your bicycle. This will enable you to approach the impending legal situation in the most productive and timely manner, giving you a greater chance of receiving the compensation you deserve for the pain and suffering you sustained.
Elements of a Bicycle Lawsuit
After being involved in a bicycle accident, there are many reasons why a lawsuit may become the next logical step, such as if the offending party hit you but did not stop, if they dispute the fact that they were negligent, if the insurance company refuses to pay for all of your injuries and medical bills, etc. If any of these situations presents itself you may be eligible for financial compensation (also called damages). However, keep in mind that even though you may be eligible to receive damages, it is still your responsibility and that of your attorney to prove the offending party was at-fault.
There are many different situations and scenarios in which you can be injured while on a bicycle due to an accident caused by the negligence of another. Some of the most common in the state of Texas include:
• Failure to Yield
• Aggressive Passing
• Failure to Stop (red light or stop sign)
• Traffic Congestion
• Reckless Driving
• Speeding / Failure to Control Speed
• Driver Distraction
• Failure to See Bicycle
• Drunk Driving
• Turning into Cyclist
The State of Texas follows what is called “comparative negligence.” The Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code §33.001 states that a claimant (the injured party) may not recover damages if his or her percentage of responsibility is greater than 50%. Section 33.013 goes on to say that if the percentage of responsibility attributable to the defendant with respect to a cause of action in greater than 50%, then the injured party is eligible to file suit. This is beneficial to the plaintiff because if Texas followed what is called “contributory negligence”, the injured party could not sue if they were even 1% responsible for the accident.
Comparative negligence is an interesting concept, because the amount of damages awarded is reduced by the percentage of the plaintiff’s fault in the bicycle accident. This means you can be partially at-fault and still sue, though your potential damages would be less than if the defendant was fully responsible for the accident.
In Texas, the plaintiff and his/her personal injury attorney must prove the following by a preponderance of evidence (51%):
•That the negligent driver owed the injured bicyclist a duty to act with reasonable care when operating his/her vehicle, which is a general duty imposed on all drivers in Texas.
•That the negligent driver breached this duty by failing to act with reasonable care when operating the vehicle, such as by using their phone while driving, driving while distracted or driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
•That the negligent driver’s conduct was the actual and proximate cause of the bicyclist’s injuries.
•That the bicyclist suffered some form of injury from the negligent driver’s conduct that can be compensated in the form of monetary damages.
Understanding these elements of proof in a Texas bicycle accident lawsuit will give you the ability to approach this stressful and complex situation in the most effective manner possible.
Finance
Car Insurance Rate Comparisons – How to Get the Cheapest
Car insurance rates can vary hundreds of dollars from one company to another, even for the same coverage. When it’s time to buy car insurance, you can save money by taking a little time to compare car insurance rates so you know you’re getting the cheapest rate.
Compare Car Insurance Rates Easily on the Internet
The fastest and easiest way to compare car insurance rates is to visit an insurance comparison website where you can get rate quotes from numerous A-rated insurance companies.
When you visit a comparison site, you’ll enter your vehicle and driving information on one form. You’ll then receive fast quotes from a variety of companies which you can compare then choose the best one.
On the better insurance comparison websites you can even chat online with insurance professionals and get answers to all your car insurance questions. (See link below.)
Choosing a Company
Once you have your car insurance quotes you need to choose an auto insurance company. You may wonder if the quotes you receive from an insurance comparison website are accurate. Rest assured, these quotes are as accurate as any you’d get by calling your local insurance agent.
You may also wonder whether the quotes are with reliable companies. Insurance comparison websites only give you quotes from A-rated insurance companies. To further check the reliability of the companies, you can:
* Check the company’s website to see if it is informative and helpful.
* Check your state’s Department of Insurance website to see how many complaints customers have placed against each insurance company.
* Check the ratings for each insurance company with J.D. Power and Associates (jdpower.com), and A.M. Best (ambest.com).
By taking these extra steps, you’ll know you’re choosing the best car insurance company with the cheapest rate available.
Finance
Online Auto Insurance – How to Get Affordable Auto Insurance by Going Online
If you are like me and many others these days you are barely getting through each month to make ends meet financially which means that you are looking for ways to save money on the bare essentials. Car insurance these days is one of those essentials that you really need, but the problem here is that most car insurance companies have raised their rates during times that the standard of living has come down. In other words, its more expensive today to get insured on your vehicle then it has ever been before.
I found a way to save 35% on my car insurance rates which I did by simply doing a little bit of research online. I started searching Google and I found something called a car insurance comparison site. These are sites that specialize in finding you check online auto insurance at greatly reduced discounted rates over regular policy prices. These are some of the most affordable auto insurance policies because they skip the middle man (pushy salesmen) to give you 5 of the most affordable auto insurance rates anywhere. When you visit their website they will usually ask you to fill out a very short form with some very basic info, and in a few minutes you will receive 5 legitimate online car insurance quotes from the leading brand name auto insurance companies in America.
Most of the big companies like Geico and the others also have agreements with these sites because it really helps them save on expenses getting leads online. They will then in turn pass on those savings to you. They will give you as much as 40% off your current auto insurance rates. This is really the best method that hundreds of thousands of people use to get affordable car insurance. The best part of these car insurance comparison sites is that they are a totally free service, so they do not cost you a thing.
Finance
Flood Damage Update – Top 10 Mistakes When Buying Flood Damage Insurance
What do you mean I’m not covered for flood damage? Unfortunately that’s what millions of homeowners are saying each year with shock and sometimes horror.
Of course they never thought it could happen to them, after all they don’t live in a flood zone. But nevertheless they experienced a record rain storm, sewage backup or county flood control failure. The good news was know one was injured, the bad news is they didn’t purchase the right flood insurance policy or worse – they had no policy at all.
To help you avoid this fate, here’s the top 10 mistakes most people make when it comes to buying flood damage insurance.
1. Assuming you need to live near a large body of water, a flood zone or low lying areas to benefit from flood insurances.
Most floods are caused by several different causes aside from living near a large body of water. For example, rain, snow or ice storms, hurricanes, and water or sewage backup, in addition to dam or other flood control failure and more.
2. Assuming your standard home insurance policy covers flood damage.
This is one of the biggest reasons why it’s so important to stay educated and up-to-date on insurance matters. Why? Because most people assume they’re covered by flood or water damage in their standard insurance policy. Surprise! You’re not.
The fact is most standard policies don’t cover flood or most water damage. For this you’ll need a separate policy or rider.
3. Assuming you can’t buy flood insurance if you’ve been turned down by traditional insurance companies.
You can buy flood insurance as long as your community participates in the National Flood Insurance Program.
4. Assuming all flood insurance is too expensive.
The average flood insurance policy costs as little as $353 a year for coverage.
5. Assuming Federal Disaster Assistance will pay for flood damages.
Federal disaster assistance doesn’t pay for flood damages. At best it can help to provide low interest loans if you qualify – and only if the President declares the area you live in a disaster.
6. Assuming you don’t need flood insurance if you live in a low to moderate risk area.
Almost 25 percent of all flood insurance claims come from areas with low-to-moderate flood risk.
7. Assuming you must purchase a full flood insurance policy.
You may qualify for the Preferred Risk Policy (a lower-cost flood insurance policy) that provides contents coverage beginning at $39 per year.
8. Not finding out what’s covered by Replacement Cost and what’s covered by Actual Cash Value?
It’s important to find this out to make the best informed decision of what kind of policy to purchase and who to purchase it from.
9. Assuming you’re covered from flood damage if you rent.
Your landlords policy only insures the building not your personal property. However, you can purchase an insurance policy for your personal possessions.
10. Taking The First Policy You Come Across.
The best method of buying the most coverage for the best price is to comparison shop at least three different companies. You may be surprised at the price and/or service difference. By taking the time to follow and remember these 10 guidelines you’ll avoid the mistakes many people make when buying flood damage insurance.
