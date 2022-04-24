Connect with us

Blockchain

Binance Refutes Allegations of Sharing Client Data With Russia

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Binance Exchange Temporality Halts Solana Withdrawals Citing Network Concerns
Editors News
  • It has been reported that Navalny has been jailed upon his return to Russia.
  • An employee claims to have received texts from the company’s regional leader.

It seems that Binance, the world’s most popular digital asset exchange, has agreed to send over client data to Russia’s financial intelligence agency, according to Reuters. An employee of Binance claims to have received texts from the company’s regional leader Gleb Kostarev claiming that Russian authorities had sought personal information such as names and addresses when they met during the last meeting in April.

Track Down of Millions of Dollars

Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) said their request was prompted by a desire for assistance in the battle against criminal activity. According to an unnamed person who was aware of the case, the financial watchdog was attempting to track down millions of dollars in crypto raised by Alexei Navalny’s team at the time of the investigation.

He was designated a terrorist group by Rosfinmonitoring a year ago. According to a critic of Vladimir Putin’s government, the crypto payments were used to support investigations into wrongdoing inside the Kremlin. Navalny’s organization claims that supporters who transferred money via Russian banks were questioned. Donations made via Binance were encouraged after his incarceration in January 2021.

It has been reported that Navalny has been jailed upon his return to Russia after an illness blamed by the West on Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). An autonomous organization is charged with the task of combatting money laundering and terrorism funding in the official sense.

According to reports, messages from Rosfinmonitoring claim that Binance’s representative for Eastern Europe and Russia, Kostarev, agreed to disclose customer data. His business partner was advised that he had little choice in the matter. It was “actively seeking compliance in Russia” before the conflict in Ukraine, which compelled Binance to react to “appropriate requests from regulators and law enforcement agencies.”

Blockchain

Bitcoin Struggles To Breach $40,000 Level, Down 4% In Last 24 Hours

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Bitcoin isn’t the king of cryptocurrency for nothing. Most major cryptocurrencies have dipped incredibly low on Saturday, and that includes Bitcoin (BTC) but it doesn’t seem to budge.

Bitcoin was trading at $39,510 late Friday, down 4%, based on charts by Coingecko, which signals dangerous waters in trading. Traders have incurred monumental losses in equity with this trend.

It’s a consolation though that right now Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are frequently linked to stocks in terms of volatility in interest rates and market values.

Suggested Reading | Metaverse Tokens On Overdrive, Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum

The Big 4% Dip for Bitcoin

Four percent might be too small to matter but it does to Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies. With that big dip, investors and traders are increasingly aware of the risks and have decided to wait on the sidelines and see what happens next rather than risk severe losses along the way.

However, not taking action at the right time can hurt and decrease market returns.

Altcoins also went further down compared to Bitcoin. Fundamentally, it is typical for altcoins to underperform when pitted with other cryptocurrencies especially BTC because it has a higher risk profile in comparison to BTC.

Despite Dip, Bitcoin Remains Stable

On a more positive note, technical indicators have shown that Bitcoin is meant to be more stable at $38,500 even with the reduced price momentum. Traders are always on the lookout for unexpected spikes in prices so the downtrend with BTC may make it entirely painstaking for options traders to generate profit in these erratic price swings.

BTC total market cap at $755. billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Suggested Reading | Move Over Bitcoin – Is Shiba Inu The Next Crypto Gold?

Current trends circling the crypto and metaverse worlds can greatly impact how traders behave. For instance, when BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes said that there is an impending BTC price crash looking at around $30,000, there followed traders selling their BTC.

This caused traders to sell their May and June option calls like crazy causing the risk reversals to drop from -6% to about -10%  for both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Still A Bullish Trend

With Bitcoin’s lowest low registering the past couple of days, this also highlights the minimized bearish sentiment on the side of options traders. Traders being cautious at this point in time are fairly predictable.

Overall, the global cryptocurrency market trading activities have been significantly reduced at $1.88 with very minimal gains seen in the last 24 hours. Even so, the total trading volume rose to around 18%.

While the very strict monetary policy has negatively impacted speculative assets like cryptocurrencies and stocks, the indicators clearly show that it will stay bullish for a little while.

Featured image from EPA-EFE, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 24

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

  • On April 24, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $20.28.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 24, 2022, is $18.06.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 24, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 24 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. 

Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.

Currently, the price of DOT is $19.01. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.28 and the buy level of DOT is $19.53. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $18.06 and the sell level of DOT is $18.76.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 24

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

  • On April 24, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.94.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 24, 2022, is $86.30.
  • Terra’s 50MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 24, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 24, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $91.71. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.94, $99.94 and the buy level of LUNA is $93.49. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $86.30 and the sell level of LUNA is $90.58.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

The LUNA price lies below 50MA (short-term) and the price lies above 200MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is in a downward trend, and based on the 200MA it is in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

