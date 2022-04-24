Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Retest Critical Support Level as Bears Dominate

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin Price Analysis: April 8
Bitcoin News
  • A move beyond $40,000 is still possible, even though the collapse was less dramatic.
  • Bitcoin has been down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

The fallout from the 3-months-old ascending channel hints about a further decline in Bitcoin BTC). After a successful retest of the breach resistance trend line, the coin price has fallen below the $40,000 support level. However, an RSI chart with a positive divergence casts doubt on the validity of a breakdown. The Bitcoin (BTC) price has been oscillating in an ascending channel of an inverted flag pattern for the last three months. BTC’s price was the target of a massive sell-off on April 6th when it experienced a $45,000 fake-out.

Bitcoin BTC Prices Retest Critical Support Level as Bears Dominate
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Bears Domination

A massive fall from the inverted flag pattern occurred on April 11th as sellers continued to pressure the coin price. The price of Bitcoin has now twice challenged the flipped resistance trend line after almost two weeks of retesting. It seems that traders are selling at greater levels.

A move beyond $40,000 is still possible, even though the collapse was less dramatic. According to Material Indicators’ data, bids below the current spot price have been shrinking, but the $40,000 resistance level has not been broken. Analyst Crypto Rover is bullish on Bitcoin’s upward trajectory, as he says it is every Sunday.

Sunday’s presidential elections in France drew the most attention outside of technical signs. Warnings about a market response to the election of Marine Le Pen as president even though President Emmanuel Macron is poised to win a second term in office. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $39,478.99 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $15,255,466,099 USD. Bitcoin has been down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Polygon (MATIC) Prices in Red Despite Recent Developments

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Polygon (MATIC) Prices in Red Despite Recent Developments
Editors News
  • Polygon has managed to keep its network secure even on Supernet chains.
  • Polygon is down 2.91% in the last 24 hours.

The $100 million funds and the launch of Polygon Supernet show Polygon’s commitment to making the crypto industry more accessible to new levels. This money will be put to good use in the form of grants, contracts, integrations, and acquisitions related to research and development.

Polygon Supernets

In essence, Polygon Supernets are blockchain networks that will make Polygon more widely used. A particular application or project focuses on these Supernets’ design and creation. On the other hand, Polygon has managed to keep its network secure even on Supernet chains thanks to a MATIC-staked validator marketplace. No specific projects are responsible for this security since Polygon validators will continue to stake MATIC and get rewards in MATIC as they have before.

Polygon is also collaborating with Stripe to pay out crypto revenues in USDC to vendors and content producers on Polygon for even greater adoption, enabling rapid payment. Saturday’s trading saw MATIC’s price continue to fall around its crucial support level. Between $1.30 and 1.75, the price has moved since late January. Even though the MATIC price is precarious, its most recent next directional move favors bulls.

Polygon MATIC Prices in Red Despite Recent Developments
MATIC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Since December 28, the MATIC price has declined on the daily chart after hitting the swing highs at $2.92. Bulls also have to contend with the declining trend line. Since December’s record highs, the price has fallen by 66%. According to CMC, the Polygon price today is $1.35 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $383,957,292 USD. Polygon is down 2.91% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

50,105,000 Tether (USDT) Worth 50,105,000 USD Transferred From FTX to Unknown Wallet

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

MoonPay Secures 16% of $87M Raised Investment From High Profile Celebrities
Altcoin News
  • In the past 36 hours, the ETH prices have fallen below $3000 multiple times.
  • The crypto community is worried about the Federal Chair meeting on Thursday.

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen to record lows on Saturday, as most of the other cryptocurrencies have, but it shows no signs of recovery. Coingecko data show Bitcoin was trading around $39,510 late on Friday, down 4%, signaling trouble in the market. This pattern has resulted in massive equity losses for traders. As a consolation, the interest rate and market value volatility now associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are a solace.

This past week, indications on price charts showed that altcoins’ performances toed the same line as BTC. Most altcoins recorded a significant price decline, especially since the altcoin was stuck around the $3000 price range over the last few days.

In the past 36 hours, the ETH prices have fallen below $3000 after anticipations of the FOMC got through. The crypto community worried about the Federal Chair meeting on Thursday, which did not end well. To arrest inflation, the Fed has been under pressure to raise interest rates after resisting it throughout 2021.

Whale Alert

Whale Alert examines transactions from several blockchains, interprets them, and stores them in a single standard format in its databases. For example, an unknown whale from an anonymous wallet has transferred 50,105,000 USDT to an unknown wallet from FTX. In addition, Whale Alert, a blockchain analytics and monitoring company highlighted that the transaction was worth 50,105,000 USD.

Crypto whales are back in action, as hundreds of millions of dollars of ETH are being transferred overnight. The Whale Alert monitoring and analytical tool first identified the massive crypto transfer networks. According to Whale Alert data, the transaction occurred on Sun, 24 Apr 2022, 00:42:24 UTC.

Blockchain

GuardianLink Enters Partnership With Blockchain Firm StarkWare

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

GuardianLink Enters Partnership With Blockchain Firm StarkWare
  • Using zk rollups, the business intends to lower NFT gas prices to zero.
  • Even if NFTs are minted on a Layer 2 blockchain, they will be protected.

GuardianLink, a non-fungible token (NFT) player, has announced a partnership with Israeli blockchain firm StarkWare to launch a zero-gas-fee Layer 2 for NFTs, which will use Zero-Knowledge Rollup (zk rollup). This Layer 2 blockchain solution accomplishes computations and storage off-chain while funds are kept in a smart contract.

Gas Cost- Huge Concern

Gas costs have been a difficulty for NFT fans who often generate these blockchain-based coins on the Ethereum or Solana networks, according to a report by GuardianLink. People that use blockchains to mint NFTs must pay transaction costs known as gas fees. However, using zk rollups, the business intends to lower NFT gas prices to zero.

For high-frequency trading and NFT gaming, the zk rollups may lower the gas charge on GuardianLink to zero, improve transaction speed, and allow efficient scalability. Even if NFTs are minted on a Layer 2 blockchain, Ethereum will protect them just as if they were on a Layer 1 blockchain.

Arjun Reddy, co-founder, and CTO of GuardianLink said:

“Our R&D team has been diligently working on providing technological supremacy for our NFT community, as well zero gas fees Layer 2 and interoperability with top blockchains. This Military Grade Secure product will empower the users to mint on Jump.trade with zero gas fees and support any number of trades throughout its lifetime, thereby encouraging greater participation for markets like India.”

In the eyes of GuardianLink, this is a game-changer for the NFT business, and their partnership with StarkWare will be the first of its kind in Asia. Jump.trade, the company’s gaming NFT marketplace, will host GuardianLink’s cricket-specific NFTs and digital collectibles. In addition, the Layer 2 solution is compatible with all major blockchains, including Ripple, Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche, as a result of the firm’s agreement with StarkWare.

