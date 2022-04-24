Finance
Cheap Car Insurance Companies
Virtually every state in the United States requires its drivers to buy automobile insurance. And every state has a cheap auto insurance that many drivers choose to take advantage of. This cheap car insurance is known as a basic liability policy.
Basic liability is only available to those drivers who are not financing their vehicle; if a vehicle is being financed then the lender will require the car’s owner to purchase considerably more than the state’s mandated basic liability policy. Before you decide on purchasing the cheapest car insurance you can from the cheapest company you can find there are a couple of things that you should be aware of.
While the state-mandated minimum liability insurance does allow you to legally drive in your state, there is no guarantee that this minimum insurance coverage will pay for all of the medical costs and property damage that might result from an accident. If you are deemed to be at fault in an accident, any bills not paid by your insurance could fall to you personally.
People have lost homes and had savings accounts wiped out by a judgment against them that their insurance didn’t cover.
Also be aware that the basic liability insurance will pay nothing whatsoever for the repair or replacement of your vehicle in an accident and it may pay little or nothing for your medical costs or for the medical costs of anyone in your vehicle, especially if you are found to be at fault in an accident.
That being said, there are several cheap car insurance companies which can be found on the internet. If you are looking for the absolutely cheapest insurance you can possibly find then you will want to take the time to fill out the forms on 3 different websites that make car insurance price comparisons in your state rather than relying on the results from just one site. Remember, each site only compares a small handful of companies – if you want to compare prices from every company selling policies in your state then you will need to make your comparisons on at least 3 different sites.
The good news is once you’ve made all of your comparisons across 3 different websites – you’re done! Just review the results and pick the lowest-price you can find. If you follow these guidelines you can go to bed tonight feeling confident that you have saved the most money you possibly could while getting an insurance policy that meets your state’s legal minimum requirements.
Finance
How Does a DUI Affect My Insurance Rate?
If you have ever found yourself in a situation where you have received a DUI, or driving under the influence, charge you know some of the damage this can do to your life. But even years after the fines have been paid off, you may find yourself still haunted by the mistake in regards to your insurance premium.
Proven again and again over time, people who have received one DUI charge are likely to receive another in their lifetime. Hopefully the one charge was enough to make you set your life straight and you will not be getting behind the wheel intoxicated again. But life has no guarantees, and while insurance companies are in the business of taking risks they do like to minimize their chances of loss.
One of the worst situations to find yourself in when just after a recent DUI you find a letter in your mailbox announcing that your insurance company is no longer willing to provide your insurance. Generally you have a very short period of time to secure new insurance, and you will be less than happy with the surprise of your new insurance rate quotes when you call around.
When you receive a conviction of driving under the influence it is reported on your driving record. Sometimes it can take an insurance provider several months to notice this change, and often it is found when you go to renew your policy. The result is often that they are unwilling to cover you again, especially if you failed to notify them of the conviction in the first place. Insurance companies do not like these types of surprises.
Your new “high-risk driver” status is going to cause complications for up to 10 years. Depending on the state in which you reside, your state will keep your DUI on your driving record for a set period of time. As long as it shows you will have to face the consequences of your actions translated into dollars and cents coming out of your pocket in the form of a skyrocketed insurance premium.
There honestly is not much that you can do about this, so once you have alerted your insurance provider as to your conviction it is best that you review your policy in detail and if you need to save money on your insurance bill to offset your inflated premium see what can be trimmed back.
Raising your deductible is often a quick way to see a change in your price. If your deductible is set below $1,000 absolutely raise it to at least that amount. Set aside money for the event of an accident to cover your deductable so you do not find yourself stuck without transportation if an accident does happen. Also, if you have medical insurance from your place of employment you can likely lower, if not drop, your medical coverage from your policy. Check with your health care plan first to be certain injuries resulting from a car accident are covered, but in most cases they are.
While there are no simple answers or quick fixes, the best way to avoid having to deal with the problems a DUI causes with your insurance is to be certain it never happens again.
Finance
Parameters of Health Insurance Plan
1) Maximum Renewal Age: The maximum renewal age is the age till which an individual can be offered the insurance cover. This parameter is the most important of the deciding factors since the need for health insurance is most felt as age increases, so you should look for the plan which offers the longest policy renewal period.
2) Sub limits: The sub limits are limits imposed on the different sections of expenses involved in the cover. It puts a maximum limit to which the insurer would pay for a particular expense incurred during a treatment. E.g. some insurance companies put an upper limit to the room rent it would reimburse. So in such cases if the expense incurred by you exceeds the limit mentioned by the insurer, than the remaining amount needs to be paid by you. There would be other sub limits like doctor’s consultation,
3) Maximum coverage amount: This is the maximum amount for which an individual is entitled to get the cover. Each insurance company has its own policy for the sum assured offered. The selection of the cover depends on our needs and premium paying capability. The sum assured ranges from 2 lakhs to 50 lakhs depending on the insurer.
4) Pre and Post hospitalization Expenses: This implies the cost of medical tests, medicines, scans etc occurred during the defined time frame before and after hospitalization are covered. Depending on the insurer the time covered could be 30 days before the hospitalization and maximum of 180 days post hospitalization.
5) Pre existing diseases: Some insurance companies cover pre existing diseases after a defined waiting period of continuous renewals. E.g. a policy holder suffering from diabetics would be covered depending on his age and plan opted after a waiting period of 3 or 4 years. We must choose the insurance plan which has the least waiting period.
6) Day Care treatments: There are certain diseases or treatments which are covered even though it does not require 24 hour hospitalization which in general is a mandatory clause. This could be due to the change in technology resulting in less time for treatment. E.g Cataract surgery.
7) Ambulance Charges: In case the policyholder needs hospitalization then insurance companies reimburse the cost of transportation by ambulance. Each company has a fixed amount allotted as ambulance charges.
8) Medical Tests: Companies have a list of predefined medical tests which an individual is required to undergo if the individual is above age 45 or sum assured asked for exceeds a certain amount. The requirement to undergo tests varies. Also these tests are completely paid by the insurer.
9) No claim bonus: If the policyholder does not claim in the previous year than he is entitled to the ‘no claim bonus’ either by premium reduction or increase in the sum assured at the existing premium amount.
10) Tax Benefit: The amount paid as premium is entitled for income tax deduction under section 80 ( C ).
11) Non allopathic treatments: Some insurance companies provide cover for treatments under ayurved, unnani and homeopathy.
12) Cosmetic and other surgeries: In most cases insurers do not provide cover for cosmetic surgeries, dental implants or any weight loss treatments or surgeries.
13) Network Hospitals: These are hospitals which have a tie up with insurance companies to provide cashless treatment. On the basis of the health card provided by the TPA ( third Party Administrator) you are eligible to get treated without any payment.
14) Domiciliary Treatment: In many cases the patient needs to be treated at home and cannot be taken to the hospital. In such cases many insurance companies provide reimbursement for the cost of treatment incurred.
15) Co payment: This means there is a division of expenses paid between the policyholder and the insurance company. If a particular company defines the co pay option as 10% on all claims made then in this case you are required pay 10% of the expenses and the insurer pays the 90%.
16) Claims Loading: Each premium following a year where claim has been made it loaded with extra charges. These charges depend on the percentage of cover claimed. The premium loading could be very high in certain cases so you should always check the extra premium charges specified by the companies.
17) Exclusions: There are certain diseases which the insurers do not consider at all. Such exclusions are permanent exclusions such as AIDS, mental disorder, drug abuse etc. Whereas, there are certain exclusions which are considered after certain conditions.
Finance
Life Insurance: Back to Basics
Life Insurance: A Slice of History
The modern insurance contracts that we have today such as life insurance, originated from the practice of merchants in the 14th century. It has also been acknowledged that different strains of security arrangements have already been in place since time immemorial and somehow, they are akin to insurance contracts in its embryonic form.
The phenomenal growth of life insurance from almost nothing a hundred years ago to its present gigantic proportion is not of the outstanding marvels of present-day business life. Essentially, life insurance became one of the felt necessities of human kind due to the unrelenting demand for economic security, the growing need for social stability, and the clamor for protection against the hazards of cruel-crippling calamities and sudden economic shocks. Insurance is no longer a rich man’s monopoly. Gone are the days when only the social elite are afforded its protection because in this modern era, insurance contracts are riddled with the assured hopes of many families of modest means. It is woven, as it were, into the very nook and cranny of national economy. It touches upon the holiest and most sacred ties in the life of man. The love of parents. The love of wives. The love of children. And even the love of business.
Life Insurance as Financial Protection
A life insurance policy pays out an agreed amount generally referred to as the sum assured under certain circumstances. The sum assured in a life insurance policy is intended to answer for your financial needs as well as your dependents in the event of your death or disability. Hence, life insurance offers financial coverage or protection against these risks.
Life Insurance: General Concepts
Insurance is a risk-spreading device. Basically, the insurer or the insurance company pools the premiums paid by all of its clients. Theoretically speaking, the pool of premiums answers for the losses of each insured.
Life insurance is a contract whereby one party insures a person against loss by the death of another. An insurance on life is a contract by which the insurer (the insurance company) for a stipulated sum, engages to pay a certain amount of money if another dies within the time limited by the policy. The payment of the insurance money hinges upon the loss of life and in its broader sense, life insurance includes accident insurance, since life is insured under either contract.
Therefore, the life insurance policy contract is between the policy holder (the assured) and the life insurance company (the insurer). In return for this protection or coverage, the policy holder pays a premium for an agreed period of time, dependent upon the type of policy purchased.
In the same vein, it is important to note that life insurance is a valued policy. This means that it is not a contract of indemnity. The interest of the person insured in hi or another person’s life is generally not susceptible of an exact pecuniary measurement. You simply cannot put a price tag on a person’s life. Thus, the measure of indemnity is whatever is fixed in the policy. However, the interest of a person insured becomes susceptible of exact pecuniary measurement if it is a case involving a creditor who insures the life of a debtor. In this particular scenario, the interest of the insured creditor is measurable because it is based on the value of the indebtedness.
Common Life Insurance Policies
Generally, life insurance policies are often marketed to cater to retirement planning, savings and investment purposes apart from the ones mentioned above. For instance, an annuity can very well provide an income during your retirement years.
Whole life and endowment participating policies or investment linked plans (ILPs) in life insurance policies bundle together a savings and investment aspect along with insurance protection. Hence, for the same amount of insurance coverage, the premiums will cost you more than purchasing a pure insurance product like term insurance.
The upside of these bundled products is that they tend to build up cash over time and they are eventually paid out once the policy matures. Thus, if your death benefit is coupled with cash values, the latter is paid out once the insured dies. With term insurance however, no cash value build up can be had.
The common practice in most countries is the marketing of bundled products as savings products. This is one unique facet of modern insurance practice whereby part of the premiums paid by the assured is invested to build up cash values. The drawback of this practice though is the premiums invested become subjected to investment risks and unlike savings deposits, the guaranteed cash value may be less than the total amount of premiums paid.
Essentially, as a future policy holder, you need to have a thorough assessment of your needs and goals. It is only after this step where you can carefully choose the life insurance product that best suits your needs and goals. If your target is to protect your family’s future, ensure that the product you have chosen meets your protection needs first.
Real World Application
It is imperative to make the most out of your money. Splitting your life insurance on multiple policies can save you more money. If you die while your kids are 3 & 5, you will need a lot more life insurance protection than if your kids are 35 & 40. Let’s say your kids are 3 & 5 now and if you die, they will need at least $2,000,000 to live, to go to college, etc. Instead of getting $2,000,000 in permanent life insurance, which will be outrageously expensive, just go for term life insurance: $100,000 for permanent life insurance, $1,000,000 for a 10-year term insurance, $500,000 for a 20-year term insurance, and $400,000 of 30 years term. Now this is very practical as it covers all that’s necessary. If you die and the kids are 13 & 15 or younger, they will get $2M; if the age is between 13-23, they get $1M; if between 23-33, they get $500,000; if after that, they still get $100,000 for final expenses and funeral costs. This is perfect for insurance needs that changes over time because as the children grow, your financial responsibility also lessens. As the 10, 20, and 30 years term expires, payment of premiums also expires thus you can choose to use that money to invest in stocks and take risks with it.
In a world run by the dictates of money, everyone wants financial freedom. Who doesn’t? But we all NEED financial SECURITY. Most people lose sight of this important facet of financial literacy. They invest everything and risk everything to make more and yet they end up losing most of it, if not all- this is a fatal formula. The best approach is to take a portion of your money and invest in financial security and then take the rest of it and invest in financial freedom.
Ultimately, your financial plan is constantly evolving because you are constantly evolving. You can’t set a plan and then forget it. You need to keep an open eye on your money to make sure it is working hard because that money needs to feed you for the next 20-30+ years that you will be in retirement. You have to know how to feed your money now so that it can feed you later.
How Does a DUI Affect My Insurance Rate?
Parameters of Health Insurance Plan
Life Insurance: Back to Basics
