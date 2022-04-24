News
Chicago White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez exits Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with right hamstring soreness
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited with right hamstring soreness after trying to beat a throw to first base in the second inning Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.
He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
Jiménez hit a grounder to third, stumbled after crossing first base and fell. He got to his feet but was taken off the field on a cart.
He is slashing .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games.
Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game.
The Sox already are missing starting center fielder Luis Robert (groin strain) in this series. Robert suffered the injury Thursday in Cleveland. Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful Robert will return Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Starting right fielder AJ Pollock returned from the injured list (strained right hamstring) Friday.
()
Playoffs again a struggle for Heat’s Adebayo, with 28 points through three games; Hawks’ Capela upgraded
Somehow Bam Adebayo is back where he was in last year’s playoffs, a nominal contributor with minimal offensive impact.
The difference is that last year, the Milwaukee Bucks were whole, while also wholly unconcerned about merely packing the paint against the Miami Heat center. The result was Adebayo averaging a middling 15.5 points per game as the Heat were swept out of the first round.
This time, the scoring average is down to 9.3 points through the first three games of this opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. The difference is there is a 2-1 Heat lead heading into Sunday’s 7 p.m. Game 4 at State Farm Arena.
Adebayo’s answer to addressing the issue?
“Go watch film and figure it out,” he said.
In last season’s playoffs, there was the bulk of 7-foot Brook Lopez planted in the paint for the Bucks. This time, the Hawks to this point have been without defensive backstop Clint Capela, with the Atlanta center sidelined by a hyperextended knee suffered two days before the start of this series.
But if the series is extended, that could change, with Capela back on the court at Hawks’ practice and upgraded to questionable for Sunday. The past two games, the Hawks have started 6-foot-9 John Collins at center, with Adebayo at times outplayed by Atlanta backup center Onyeka Okongwu.
Adebayo did have his moments against the Hawks during the regular season. After missing the season’s first two matchups due to thumb surgery, he had 21 points in a 110-108 Jan. 21 loss in Atlanta, and then 24 points in a 113-109 victory over the Hawks on April 8 at FTX Arena.
So far in this series, Adebayo has had games of 6, 9 and 13 points.
In the 2020 playoffs, when the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals, Adebayo averaged 17.8 points on .564 shooting. He is shooting .450 in this series.
“Get ready for Sunday and try to go up 3-1,” is his outlook.
It was just a week ago that Adebayo returned from NBA health-and-safety protocols, after being away from the team for six days.
“Finding my way,” he said Saturday of his return from COVID. “Getting my strides, getting my feet under me. Taking it game by game.”
In his view, Adebayo said the focus should be on defense, which is where he felt the Heat allowed Friday night’s 111-110 loss to get away.
“Just a lack of our defensive presence,” he said. “I feel like that was the reason why we were up so big. We were getting into the ball, being physical and just taking away, like, their easy gateways to get easy baskets. I feel like we let up a little bit.”
Herro scores
Like Adebayo, sixth man Tyler Herro largely had been silent offensively though the series’ first two games, with 21 total points.
That changed with Friday’s 24-point performance, but even with that production, the Heat still were outscored by 21 when the third-year guard was on the court.
For extended stretches, the Hawks’ Game 3 offense was little more than sizing up Herro and Duncan Robinson defensively, with Robinson limited to 14:23 by foul trouble.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say they were just going at him,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of Herro on the defensive end. “He was in some of the triggers, but he gave us some big-time shot-making and playmaking, which we needed throughout the course of the game.
“And I’ll have to go back to the film and just see, in that fourth quarter, what was real and what was great shot-making on their part.”
Capela works
Hawks coach Nate McMillan was noncommittal when it came to Capela’s status, even with the team upgrading him to questionable for Game 4.
“Nothing has changed, as of right now,” he said after Saturday’s practice. “He’s getting some work on the floor. But as far as updates, nothing has changed.
“Each day we see where he’s at, and if we can increase what he’s doing, we’re trying to do that.”
()
Heavy smoke coming from Troy, Illinois mulch plant fire
TROY, Ill. – There is heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois. Firefighters say that they have the fire under control.
First responders are asking the public to refrain from calling 911 about the smoke coming from the plant. They are currently working on putting out the fire.
Public service announcement. We are currently on scene of the mulch plant. There is heavy smoke coming from the plant. The scene is currently contained. Operators and fire crews are on scene. We ask that you keep line to 911 clear at this time if you see smoke at the plan
Ex-University School standout Scottie Barnes named NBA Rookie of the Year
Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday, edging Cleveland’s Evan Mobley in a close vote.
The former University School standout is the third player to win the annual award with the Raptors, joining Damon Stoudamire (1995-96) and Vince Carter (1998-99).
Barnes began his high school career at Cardinal Newman, but after one season he transferred to University School. There, he made the Sun Sentinel’s All-County first team and was a Fab Five pick two years in a row. For his senior year, he transferred to to national basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy near Orlando.
He was the No. 4 draft pick after one season at Florida State.
For the NBA award, Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points. The difference of 15 points was the smallest margin in the rookie category under the current voting format that began with the 2002-03 season.
The award was announced shortly before the Raptors hosted Philadelphia in Game 4 of their first-round series, trailing 3-0. Barnes returned after missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle.
Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.4 minutes per game. He led all rookies in minutes and was third in points and rebounds.
He is the sixth rookie to average at least 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.00 steals and 0.70 blocks in a season since steals and blocks became official statistics in the 1973-74 season, joining Alvan Adams (1975-76), Lionel Simmons (1990-91), Chris Webber (1993-94), Lamar Odom (1999-00) and Ben Simmons (2017-18).
A starter in every game he played, Barnes became the first rookie in Raptors history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists in a season. He set the franchise rookie record for offensive rebounds with 195, which was a team high and ranked 15th among all NBA players.
Barnes, 20, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month twice (February and March/April). He was also selected to participate in the Rising Stars during All-Star weekend. Barnes helped the Raptors improve to 48-34 this season after finishing 27-45 last season, with Toronto earning the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
On March 18, Barnes posted career highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds to go with six assists against the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the first rookie to have at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game since Blake Griffin in March 2011. Barnes finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 28, becoming the first rookie to reach 25 points, 15 rebounds and five steals in a game since Shaquille O’Neal in March 1993.
Toronto selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Barnes played one season at Florida State, where he was named the 2020-21 ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the draft, finished third. Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.
Information from The Associated Press contributed to this story.
()
