Diffusion and Implementation of Forensic Accounting in Countries of Business Opacity
Introduction
The increasing awareness of financial crimes is growing the demand for forensic accountants to help detect illegal financial activity by companies, individuals, and organized crime rings. No matter how much fraud activities increase, there must always be an anti-fraud scheme to shield against it. To provide availability of balance and protection from illegal business acts is the main reason why Forensic Accounting (FA) exists.
With the pressing need for Forensic Accounting as a tool to fight fraud, this article studies its applicability in countries of opaque business practices, probes the accessible means that would help in introducing it to the culture, and spots the areas where it is radically needed especially in the countries of financial cloudiness and opacity. The results are based on quantitative and qualitative studies in Lebanon for being perceived as an opaque country, sharing the same characteristics that define nations with fraudulent financial behaviour suffering from a high level of financial corruption such as money laundering, lack of transparency or adequate financial disclosures as well as corruption at the level of management, supervisory boards and even governments themselves.
The results of the studies reveal that Forensic Accounting is perceived as a means to overcome fraudulent behaviour. Most of the respondents either agreed or strongly agreed on the need to incorporate it in order to prevent fraud and for detection purposes as a primary need. However, the respondents considered this to be new in Lebanon with a highest percentage of people (56.36%) reporting that it wasn’t used by Lebanese companies due to the lack of awareness, privacy issues, the nature and type of businesses (family businesses and SMEs), lack of guidance concerning the standards (local or international) that should be applied and lack for proper regulations. Yet respondents showed a positive attitude towards the implementation in Lebanon as financially corrupted country. Thus with such an encouraging perception amongst respondents, the issue remains in the introduction and diffusion of Forensic Accounting.
The outcomes of the studies also supported the idea of setting a law that mandates all sectors to submit a Forensic Accounting report. The idea of setting a law that enforces companies to file such a report was embraced by the majority of respondents who also considered that the best means of introducing this system in a country of opaque business country is through the educational curriculum via the graduate programs. DIFA (Diploma in Investigative & Forensic Accounting) as well as the CPA (Certified Public Accountant) were recommended as the certifications that should be granted in the corrupted countries as in the case of Lebanon.
Research Question and Hypotheses
The discussion of the study results are based on the research questions that investigated “To what extent is Forensic Accounting applicable? And how could it be introduced?” In order to answer these questions, there is a need to identify if such a scheme is known at any levels and sectors or if it is used or applied as a procedure by financially corrupted companies or governmental institutions.
The suggested hypotheses are analysed and evaluated according to the findings.
Hypothesis 1: Countries with Opaque Business Practices Need Forensic Accounting as a Tool to Fight Fraud and Corruption.
This study revealed that there is an eagerness to have Forensic Accounting in financially fraudulent countries due to the extensive corruptive acts that are committed and still are without any observation and punishment because the fraudster always gets away with it due to the absence the adequate and proper tool to identify and discover these acts. Hereby the urgent need to introduce it in countries with opaque business practices and to create awareness about this procedure in different fields and sectors mainly in the financial fields and governmental sectors.
This anti-fraud scheme was regarded as an appropriate tool to fight corruption since it has the legal accessibility and techniques needed to reveal fraud. An additional point is the positive perception towards it and the high acceptance to implement it in financially opaque countries, with a lot of encouragement to use it in institutions or companies.
Hypothesis 2: Forensic Accounting is Not a Common Practice at Present.
The findings indicate that Forensic Accounting is known in the countries of business opacity such as Lebanon, by practitioner accountants, educators, and auditing & accounting firms. Despite that the survey and interviews’ results proved that this practice is known, it is not commonly used or practiced by audit firms since it is not frequently requested.
On the educational level, there is no emphasis on the subject in the educational systems. FA is not given as a course or as part of a course in universities’ curriculum. Moreover, there are no certifications specialized in this field such as DIFA, but there are other well-known accounting certifications, such as CPA.
Therefore, what can be concluded is that there are no auditors or accountants, who are expert in this anti-fraud field in the countries where fraudulent business practices prevail. These countries lack the skills that could be acquired from the educational background and from the experience gained from working in this field.
The governmental and legal sectors suffer from a total absence of Forensic Accounting. That being the case, there is no regulation that imposes its use in solving financial issues or in evaluating financial statements, and there is no law that distinguishes the testimony of Forensic accountants from the testimony of any other audit. Forensic accountant in financially corrupted countries has no privilege on the credibility level inside courts, he/she is not used as an expert or reference inside courts.
Hypothesis 3: Different Means to Introduce Forensic Accounting in Countries with Opaque Business Practices
Respondents, as the results show, were very positive regarding introducing Forensic Accounting in countries with opaque business practices and they suggested many ways to be effectively executed in order to provide a good implementation of this new tool.
The suggested means involved many solutions and targeted different sectors. It even targeted the psychological factor, which was developed by cultural and social aspects, and which could play a major role in making the change to fight corruption and fraud in the financially corrupted countries.
Results and Discussion
Main changes should be performed to introduce Forensic Accounting in countries with opaque business practices. These changes must target four basic elements that would contribute in creating a solid ground and positive perception, the strategic plan includes:
I. Cultural & Sociological Changes:
“There Must Be a Change in the Culture of People in the Countries with Opaque Business Practices.”
The results of the conducted in-depth interviews showed that many respondents drew attention about the fact that the mentality of people in the countries with opaque business practices should be changed in order to increase the level of acceptance and consequently increase the commitment in applying Forensic Accounting.
The participants stressed on the importance to modify the culture of financially disrupted countries because they believe that having someone to look into their internal operations is a violation to their privacy. Besides, they don’t trust someone outside the company or institution to come and scrutinize their financials.
Another problem that exists in the mentality of people in the countries with opaque business practices is that the employees, managers or business owners feel unfairly paid and are stolen all the times by the government. For that reason, they believe that they have the right to steal back having the permissible excuse to commit fraud.
These facts that were expressed by the interviewees are also compatible with the findings of previous researches indicating that the cultural and sociological factors provide a solid platform for fraudulent activities, which created an acceptance for the corruptive acts that are considered as norms and justified practices in the societies of financially corrupted countries (Brownsberger, 1983; Adra, 2006; UN, 2001).
II. Changes in Educational Systems:
“Forensic Accounting Should Be Introduced in the Educational Sector.”
Almost all respondents conferred a high degree of importance for introducing Forensic Accounting in the educational sector in financially corrupted countries. Almost all respondents believed that it should be taught in universities as a course or a graduate major or as case studies in an audit related course. Suggestions also included considering it as a specialty in educational institutions that grant CPA or any other certifications related to auditing or accounting.
Respondents and interviewees also suggested introducing Forensic Accounting through workshops and seminars with the assistance of experts and skillful forensic accountants.
They also showed an acceptance for the online educational programs since DIFA is not available in most financially corrupted countries while it is available in USA. Therefore online education could shorten the distance to people who cannot leave work and are interested to be specialized in this field.
The participants also recommended that employees and managers who are responsible for the financials of the company should be educated and submitted to an intensive training to develop their skills to enable them to detect fraudulent activities within the company.
III. Changes in Governmental System:
“Forensic Accounting Should Be Introduced in the Governmental Sector.”
The National Integrity System Study, published by LTA in 2011, shows that corruption governs all sectors and all branches of financially corrupted governments. But in order to expose corruption and fraud there must be a tool or a law that could help to point out where these activities are occurring and a legal path to assure that this tool is effective.
Most of the participants in the study thought that it is important to introduce Forensic Accounting to governmental sector where the latter should give more attention and care about this subject, even though they didn’t give an importance to the governmental role in the introduction process.
They also recommended that the ministry of finance should launch an awareness campaign about the subject through media, road panels, and social media.
More importance is granted to the syndicate of accounting, whereby the participants believe that training sessions, workshops, and seminars should be set in order to train skillful forensic accountants who could practice Forensic Accounting, when it is requested. It is the role of the syndicate to spread awareness since it has the power, the knowledge, and the interest.
IV. Changes in Legal System:
“Forensic Accounting Should Be Introduced in the Legal Sectors.”
Respondents believe that Forensic Accounting should be introduced in the legal systems since the testimony of the forensic accountant is acknowledged in courts in other countries.
LTA (2011) highlighted on the importance to ensure that the current laws are sufficiently robust to prosecute even presidents and ministers when corruptive acts are revealed. There should be a law that acknowledge it is a legislative tool to fight corruption.
The participants also emphasized on the need of having court experts in this domain in the legal system since the fraudster is able to get away with his/her acts due to the difficulty to reveal the manipulation that happened, the associates, or the level of involvement in the fraudulent activities. The interviewees also stressed on the importance of changing the law to ensure a real punishment for the fraudster.
The necessity to track financial information and overcome opaque business practices is becoming a pressing need. Financial crimes are prevailing in different sectors in a single country and are committed by different parties. Another important point demonstrated in this study is that countries of opaque business practices tend to share similar characteristics that make them a magnet for fraudulent activities such as money laundering, tax avoidance/evasion and related corrupt workings are the products of some distant regimes and countries titles as tax havens.
Opaque business countries tend to have secrecy laws, poor regulations, artificial taxes, lack of public accountability and poor corporate governance in countries such as Luxembourg, Austria, Singapore, Switzerland and many others that in return facilitate economic uncertainty, instability, crime, flight of capital and damage to citizen-state contracts all over the world of course not to mention the damaging the social well-fare of the countries. Fraud has its roots in different government and companies mainly in managerial positions such as CEOs.
Conclusion
Financial crimes and fraudulent behavior is not new and citizens, though are aware of the disadvantages of the such practices, are not well informed about the counter measures that might otherwise put an end to these practices. This in turn highlights the importance of forensic accounting as a means to stop fraudulent practices. However, the adoption and implementation is not an easy process that can happen immediately. An understanding of the techniques can assist forensic accountants in identifying fraudulent behavior. It is “the application of accounting knowledge and investigative skills to identify and resolve legal issues. It is the science of using accounting as a tool to identify and develop proof of money flow. These tools and techniques can be invaluable for fraud and forensic accounting investigators” (Houck et al., 2006). Houck (2006) also talked about two major components, “litigation services that recognize the role of an accountant as an expert consultant, and investigative services that use a forensic accountant’s skills and may require possible courtroom testimony.” According to the definition developed by the AICPA’s Forensic and Litigation Services Committee, “forensic accounting may involve the application of special skills in accounting, auditing, finance, quantitative methods, the law, and research. It also requires investigative skills to collect, analyse, and evaluate financial evidence, as well as the ability to interpret and communicate findings.” In other words, it includes the different areas of litigation support, investigation, and dispute resolution and, therefore, is the intersection between accounting, investigation, and the law.
Fraud detection is a methodology and process to resolve the different types of fraud from embezzlement to money laundry, disposition, obtaining evidence, writing report and testifying. Therefore, forensic accountants who can apply such a process professionally and are able to detect, investigate and thus prevent fraud occurrence are needed.
However, the introduction and diffusion process requires work at the macro level via culture and the government and legislations (the primary facilitator) and at the micro level via educational institutions and management. It is the work of the entire community.
At first, the culture must be altered to create a higher level of awareness regarding Forensic Accounting. As the results of the quantitative research proved, people might be aware of it however they are unaware of the different practices, the required diplomas, or even the characteristics that make a person an eligible forensic accountant. The qualitative research also assures the results of the quantitative one regarding, but not limited to the need of having a law that requires companies to submit a Forensic Accounting report. Thus the need to change culture implies acquiring new knowledge, hence a change in values, norms, and practices. This concept implies that if a change is made in cultures of financially corrupted and opaque business practices, it will result in changes in the people’s practices, norms, and values, hence their behaviors; at the end, it will create an awareness and knowledge about fraud and how to fight it and the tools that could be used to inhibit it.
Governments should also strictly organize and control financial practices and set a law that mandates the submission of an FA report. It is worth mentioning, that according to the results of both quantitative and qualitative research, interviewees tend to view governments as the sector with the highest percentage of fraud. Educational institutions can have a great impact in the adoption and implementation process.
Interviewees viewed forensic accounting education as being relevant and beneficial to accounting students, the business community, the accounting profession, and accounting programs. It is not only restricted to university programs, there is also a specialized certificate that is concerned in this field, which is the Diploma in Investigative & Forensic Accounting (DIFA) program. DIFA is designed to provide a broad range of knowledge and skills to carry out financial investigations. Employee and management fraud, theft, embezzlement, and other financial crimes are increasing, therefore accounting and auditing personnel must have training and skills to recognize those crimes. In addition, high-visibility corporate scandals, such as Enron and WorldCom, demonstrate the need to better prepare entry-level accounting graduates and practicing CPAs in the areas of fraud prevention, deterrence, detection, investigation, and remediation (Houck et al., 2006).
Managements should also apply their own internal controls and to have a well-implemented corporate governance to control the falsified reporting. This, in addition to the mentioned law that requires the submission of a report to the government will definitely put an end to any fraud committed. For instance, terrorists of the September 11 attacks used the international banking system to fund their activities, transfer money, and hide their finances (Houck et al., 2006). This highlights the need to for investigators to understand how financial information can provide clues as to future threats. Due to these fraudulent practices, public awareness of fraud and forensic accounting came to highlight the need for financial professionals demonstrating the necessary training and skills to sense and act at any important evidence generated from financial information.
The following summarizes the results of the surveys done revealing the age group of the Lebanese respondents, their work experience, educational background, whether or not they heard about it and whether they consider it as vital in Lebanon being a country of business opacity. Also summarized is what respondents consider as the best way to introduce and implement Forensic Accounting in Lebanon.
Most respondents were Lebanese, aged between 18 and 30 years old, held a Master degree and worked in Finance with 6 years of experience and more. Most respondents also heard and read about forensic accounting but didn’t know if Lebanese companies use it, however, agreed on the importance of using it in Lebanon benefiting all the work fields, especially financial institutions. They also agreed about its positive advantages in providing better future, positive impact on business, and safer business.
Moreover, most respondents supported the idea of having a law that requires all sectors to submit an FA report. It’s important to mention that 75% of the respondents who didn’t encourage this action worked in the field of finance.
Furthermore, educational programs were considered as the best way to introduce Forensic Accounting (few have given a role to governmental efforts) believing in its ability to maintain its integrity, but not in all sectors. Respondents also agreed on the importance of the DIFA certification and that DIFA diploma should be included in Lebanese universities’ programs. Finally, most respondents thought the best means to acquire FA is to outsource audit firms that perform such services.
References
[1] Adra, J. (2006). Discussions About Corruption in Lebanon, personal communication.
[2] Brownsberger, W. N. (1983). Development and Governmental Corruption, the Journal of Modern African Studies, 21, 215-233.
[3] Houck, M., Kranacher, M., Morris, B., Riley Jr, R., Robertson, J., & Wells, J. (2006). Forensic accounting as an investigative tool. CPA Journal. Aug2006, Vol. 76 Issue 8, p68-70. 3p,
[4] The Lebanese Transparency Association (2009). Campaign Finance Monitoring from monitoring to reform.
[5] UN (2001). Corruption Assessment Report on Lebanon. United Nations Center for International Crime Prevention.
How to Become Rich – Secrets to Becoming Rich Quickly
If anybody promises to make you rich overnight, he or she is a liar. Many people used to advertise in Newspapers, websites and TV channels to become rich faster with their programs. Nobody can make you rich overnight or in few days. You may not become rich in few months or years if you are working for someone or a company. Only legitimate businesses help you in becoming rich in few years time. It may take 5 years to become rich, based on your expertise and luck. For some people making large sums of money in 5 years is fast.
You have to start your own business to generate good income over few or many years. Do not fall prey to ads that make you rich overtime in your pursuit to becoming rich. It has become common to receive fraudulent emails promising to transfer huge sums of money to your account. If you respond to them unknowingly, they collect all your personal details and ask for some money to process your payment. They vanish with that money. You may not be able to trace them as they give you false addresses. It is one of the business techniques used by fraudulent people to collect money from you. Do not reply to such emails and lose your money.
You can make real money for becoming rich only through working hard using your intelligence and expertise. The growing demand for IT enabled services has generated demand for services of many software engineers. Software programmers could make use of programming skills to develop software to meet demand for such IT enabled services. The demand for various programming languages such as java, html, and dhtml is growing at a fast pace as they are highly used in web pages for Internet. The demand for PHP and ASP is also growing with economic crisis coming to an end. Millions of mobiles are in use today across the world. Many mobiles are java enabled to support e-commerce and other IT services such as reading emails and getting stock quotes on the move. Software professionals are required to develop such software for mobile devices. With the demand for freelancing services growing, you can utilize your skills to develop software for mobile devices on freelance basis and make good money.
You can also join IT companies and earn handsome salaries. Try to save some of your earnings regularly. Such savings help you in becoming rich over long term. You can also start your home-based business and earn good returns using your skills. The key to achieve success in any business is to establish good contacts. You can do business with good contacts only, as we do business with people. If you are a writer, you can write a good book and publish with the help of a publisher or friends. You can sell such good books and make money.
Summary
The secret to becoming rich over years is only through hard work and intelligence. Invest your surplus income and generate profits over long term.
Pros and Cons of an Electronic Payment System
During this highly technological age, cash is trying hard to compete with electronic money, since nowadays a lot of people choose to use their virtual wallets. Here, you will read about the pros and cons of using an electronic payment system.
It is plain to see that electronic payment systems have more advantages than traditional banking services. Let’s see:
- Saves on time
Money transfer from one virtual account to another may only take a few minutes, whereas a wire or postal transfer may take a number of days. Besides, you have to spend some time to go to the bank or post office and wait in line.
- Controls expenses
Even if a person is willing to control his disbursements, it can take a lot of patience to jot down all the expenses, and this takes up a huge part of the total amount. On the other hand, the virtual account comprises the history of all the transactions, including the store name and amount spent. Best of all, you can check it whenever and wherever you like. In this case, an electronic payment system works to your advantage.
- Reduced loss and theft risks
You will not make the mistake of losing or leaving your virtual wallet behind, and it can never be taken by robbers.
- User- friendly
All services aim to reach out to a greater number of audiences and so, their interface should be easy for users to understand. Moreover, users can always ask help from the support team since they work 24/7. You can receive an answer by means of the forums as well.
- Convenient to use
As long as you have access to the Internet, you can carry out transfers anytime, anywhere.
After discussing the advantages that come with using an electronic payment system, it is essential to talk about its disadvantages as well:
- Restrictions
In every payment system, there is a limit with regard to the number of transactions you can do per day and the maximum amount you can withdraw.
- Risk of Getting Hacked
Risks can be reduced when you follow the security regulations. This is comparable to the risk of being robbed. The situation can get worse when the processing company’s system breaks down, since this may lead to the leaking of confidential information on the online cards, as well as its owners. Though some electronic payment systems do not launch plastic cards, they can however be involved in Identity theft scandals.
- The problem of money transfer from one payment system to another
Most of the time, electronic payment systems do not cooperate with one another. If that is the case, you can use e-currency exchange services. However, it can consume a lot of time when you do not have a service you can trust for this purpose.
- Lack of Anonymity
Since the database of the payment system stores all your transactions – like the name of recipient, amount and time – the intelligence agency can access all your information. Decide on whether that is good or bad.
- The Need for Internet Access
When you have no Internet connection, you cannot transact on your online account.
More That Dad Forgot To Tell You About Income Investing: Q & A
Just the other day, I was discussing “retirement readiness” with a small group of individuals, several of whom were already retired. Not one of them owned, or had even heard of, either equity or income Closed End Funds (CEFs)… vehicles that I have been using in professionally managed portfolios for decades.
It is assumed that readers have read the six Q & A questions dealt with in Part One.
——————————————
7. Why does it seem like CEFs, Public REITs, and Master Limited Partnerships are being ignored by Wall Street, the Media, and most Investment Advisors?
All three are income producers, and once they are “out there” in the marketplace, they trade like stocks… on their own fundamental merits and at a price solely dependent on supply and demand. Unfortunately, income programs have just never attracted the kind of attention and speculative zeal that has been there for any breed of growth vehicle.
Income mutual funds and ETFs can create shares at will, holding market value equal to NAV (net asset value). But the sole purpose of each is to grow the market value and to produce a stock market comparable “total return” number… income is rarely mentioned in their product descriptions.
An income purpose security may stay in the same price neighborhood for years, just spitting out 6% to 10% in income to fund college educations, a retirement lifestyle, and world travel. But most investment advisors, ETF passivists, and mutual fund managers are rated on the annual “total return” that their portfolios or indices produce… income programs just don’t generate year end trips and six figure bonuses.
- I was fired a few times myself, just before the dot.com bubble burst, because my 10% to 15% “returns” from high quality stocks and income producers just couldn’t compete with the speculative fever that propelled the NASDAQ to 5000…
- But as the markets crumbled in 2000, the “no NASDAQ, no IPO, no mutual funds =’s no problem” operational credo produced significant growth and income.
Another issue is broker/advisor compensation in Wall Street firms… totally based on selling proprietary products and “investment committee” recommendations. There’s no room for slow growth based on high quality dividend paying equities and income purpose closed end funds.
Finally, government cost and market value performance myopia precludes any inclusion of CEFs in 401k and other employer sponsored investment programs. Vanguard’s VTINX retirement fund pays less than 2% after a minimal fee; hundreds of much better diversified CEFs pay 7% and better after 2% or more in fees. Yet the DOL, FINRA, and the SEC have somehow determined that 2% spending money is better than 7% in what they have incorrectly labeled “retirement income programs”
- You will never see a CEF, even equity or balanced portfolio CEFs, in a 401k security selection menu. Public REITs and MLPs are not likely to be there either.
8. How many different types of CEFs exist; what do investors pay for them; and are there any penalties for trading them frequently?
CEFConnect.com lists 163 tax free funds, 306 taxables, 131 US equity, and 204 non-US and other.
A partial list of types and sectors includes: biotech, commodities, convertible bonds, covered call, emerging markets, energy, equity dividend, finance, general equity, government securities, health, high yield, limited duration bonds, MLP, mortgage bonds, multi sector income, diversified national municipals, preferred stock, real estate, senior loans, 16 different single state municipals, tax advantaged equities, and utilities.
CEFs are purchased in the same manner and at the same cost as individual stocks or ETFs, and there are no penalties, fees, or extra charges for selling them frequently… they trade for free in managed, fee-only, accounts, and always pay more income than their peer ETFs and mutual funds.
9. What about DRIPs (Dividend Reinvestment Programs)?
There are at least four reasons why I choose not to use DRIPs.
- I don’t like the idea of adding to positions above the original cost basis.
- I don’t like to make purchases when demand is artificially high.
- I prefer to pool my monthly income and select re-investment opportunities that allow me to reduce position cost basis and increase yield at the same time.
- Investors rarely add to portfolios in down markets; just when I need flexibility to add new positions.
10. What are the most important things investor’s have to understand when it comes to income investing?
Actually, if an investor can wrap his mind around just three things, he can become a successful income investor:
- Market value change has no impact on income paid, and rarely increases financial risk,
- Income security prices vary inversely with interest rate change expectations (IRE)
- Income purpose securities must be evaluated on the amount and dependability of the income they produce.
Let’s say that, thirty years ago, we purchased a 4.5% IBM bond, a 30 year 2.2% treasury note, and 400 shares of a 5.7% P & G preferred stock, all at par, and invested $10,000 in each. The $1,240 annual income has been accumulating in cash.
In this time frame, interest rates have ranged between a high above 12% and recent lows around 2%. They have made no less than fifteen significant directional changes. The market value of our three “fixed income” securities has been above and below “cost basis” dozens of times, while the portfolio “working capital” (cost basis of portfolio holdings) was growing every quarter.
- And every time the prices of these securities moved lower, their “current yield” increased while the same dividend and interest payments were being paid.
- So why does Wall Street make such a fuss when prices fall? Why indeed.
Over the years, we’ve accumulated $37,200 in dividends and interest; the bond and treasury note matured at $10k each, and the preferred stock is still paying $142.50 per quarter.
So our cash account is now $57,200 and our working capital has risen to $67,200 while we haven’t lifted a finger or spent a moment concerned about fluctuating market values. This is the essence of income investing, and precisely why it makes no sense to look at it in the same way as equity investing.
Investors need to be re-programmed to focus on the income production of income purpose investments, and to realize reasonable profits when they are produced by growth purpose securities.
- What if we reinvested the income every quarter in similar securities? Or sold the securities when they went up 5% or so… and reinvested the proceeds in portfolios of similar securities (CEFs), rather than individual entities, for diversification and higher yield?
- Assuming just $500 profit per year and a 5% average interest rate, the portfolio “working capital” would grow to $168,700… a gain of roughly 462%. Income would be $8,434… a gain of 680%
I’m hoping that these conservative income numbers get you a little more excited about having a serious income purpose allocation in your “eventually a retirement income portfolio”… particularly income CEFs. Don’t let your advisor talk you out of it; stock market investments are not designed to get the income job done… dependably, over the course of our retirement lifetime.
- CEFs allows anyone to invest in diversified portfolios of fixed income securities, and by design, always at higher than individual security rates.
- CEFs provide a uniquely liquid entity that allows investors to benefit from IRE caused price changes in either direction. Yes, that’s what I meant to say.
11. Why take profits if the income from a security hasn’t changed?
Compound interest is the “holy grail” of income investing. A 5% profit realized and reinvested today will work a whole lot harder than 5% received over the course of the next several months. Also, when interest rates are rising, profit opportunities are scarce, and proceeds can be put to work more productively than in falling or stable interest rate environments.
So let’s say we have a “limited duration” bond CEF yielding 6%. We’ve held it for 8 months so we’ve already received 4.5% and we can sell it today at a 4% profit. Thus, we can realize a nifty 8.5% (actually a bit more since we’ve reinvested the previous earnings), in just eight months.
Then, we can shop around with the proceeds for a new CEF yielding 6% or higher and hope to do a similar trade sometime soon with another of our holdings.
A second re-investment strategy is to add to several positions that are priced below current cost basis and yielding more than the CEF we just sold. This is a great way to improve the “current yield” of existing positions while, at the same time, assuring that you’ll have more abundant profit taking opportunities when interest rates cycle downward.
12. How does one keep “working capital” rising
Total working capital, and the income it produces, will continue to grow so long as the income exceeds all withdrawals from the portfolio. Note that capital losses have no impact on income if the proceeds can be reinvested at a higher “current” yield… but working capital does take a temporary hit.
Portfolios are kept on their asset allocation “track” with every batch of monthly re-investment decisions, but the larger the income purpose “bucket”, the easier it is to assure steady growth in both income and working capital.
13. What is Retirement Income Readiness?
It is the ability to make this statement, unequivocally:
- Neither a stock market correction nor rising interest rates will have a negative impact on my retirement income. In fact, it is more likely that either scenario will allow me to grow both my income and my working capital even faster.
