News
Elizabeth Shackelford: It’s time to leave Saudi Arabia to the wolves
America’s long-standing partnership with Saudi Arabia has become a deal with the devil. But the devil isn’t holding up his end of the bargain. It’s time we gave up on it too.
It’s never been a good look for the United States, a self-proclaimed champion of democracy and human rights, to be the security guarantor of an abusive monarchy that treats women like property and long placed policing in the hands of an extremist religious faction.
And yet we justify this close partnership largely in the name of security — our secure access to oil, to be more specific. The war in Ukraine has demonstrated that this access isn’t there.
Saudi Arabia holds the second largest oil reserves in the world and, more importantly, an unmatched capacity to increase supply at times of crisis. Saudi Arabia has also been key to maintaining the global trade of oil in U.S. dollars, which helps keeps our currency in high demand and stabilizes its value.
The partnership was also considered essential to counter anti-American sentiment in the region, specifically from Iran. This justification has always been a double-edged sword, however, since Saudi Arabia helped foment anti-American sentiment, too, to the tune of billions of dollars it spent to promote Wahhabism, the radical and intolerant strain of Islam that laid the foundation for terrorist organizations like al-Qaida and ISIS.
In return for these supposed benefits, the United States has been the kingdom’s security guarantor, providing not only a military presence but also military technology, advice, and a flood of arms and hardware. From 2009 to 2020, U.S. military sales to Saudi Arabia amounted to more than $100 billion. We have delivered hundreds of aircraft, dozens of Patriot missile defense systems, thousands of armored vehicles, four frigate warships and tens of thousands of missiles. The United States also has thousands of troops in Saudi Arabia still.
Even if you thought the trade-off of supporting the repressive state was once worthwhile, it’s hard to make the case today. Saudi Arabia has become an even worse actor than before, both at home and abroad.
Advocates of maintaining the relationship might point to modest reforms under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, who took the de facto leadership position in 2015 when his father acceded to the throne. Those reforms, however, were rapidly undermined by brutal crackdowns on dissent and opposition.
MBS was lauded for permitting women to drive, but then promptly jailed many female activists as if to remind them that he retained full control. In 2017, he purged competition within the royal family when he had hundreds of potential rivals and opponents detained for months, some reportedly tortured.
The murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 was a particularly grotesque display of MBS’s brazen assault on critics.
MBS has also championed a more aggressive — and problematic — foreign policy. Rather than helping secure our interests in the region, our military support emboldened the Saudi state to act uncompromisingly in a dangerous neighborhood. If it was ever a stabilizing presence there, that no longer appears to be the case.
Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen’s civil war since 2015 has exacerbated the conflict. The kingdom often strikes civilian targets, including school buses and hospitals, and since the United States has been Saudi Arabia’s primary weapons supplier, we are guilty as accomplices in these crimes. Saudi Arabia’s continued blockade of the country has caused severe human suffering. Despite President Joe Biden’s campaign commitments to end our support for the war, the United States has continued to provide weapons that help Saudi Arabia maintain its brutal fight.
Saudi Arabia has also been an ever-present spoiler of U.S. efforts to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, including recent attempts by the Biden administration to restore the defunct deal. While it might be in Saudi Arabia’s interest to keep Iran under the yoke of a strict sanctions regime, the U.S. interest is clearly in a diplomatic solution.
Successive U.S. administrations have tolerated Saudi Arabia’s foul play on the promise that, one day, the kingdom’s capacity to deliver oil to the world market would insulate the United States from dire economic and security harm at just the time we would need it most.
That time has come.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, gas prices have surged. Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas remains the main obstacle to Europe joining the United States in banning Russian energy imports. This means Europe continues to provide Russia with resources to fight its war, to the tune of nearly $1 billion a day.
Saudi Arabia, however, has — quite literally — failed to answer America’s call. When faced with a clear opportunity to assist its security guarantor on a matter of the gravest importance by pumping more oil to help supply Europe and take the pressure off world gas prices, Saudi Arabia has declined.
As recently as March, the United States answered Saudi Arabia’s pleas for additional Patriot missiles to help it fend off attacks from rebels in Yemen. But that failed to persuade Saudi Arabia to grant America’s request to pump more oil.
If Saudi Arabia can’t side with the United States against Russia in the face of its indefensible aggression against Ukraine, it’s high time the U.S. asked what this partnership is good for. Our support of Saudi Arabia has never paid off, and that’s never been more clear than now.
Elizabeth Shackelford is a senior fellow on U.S. foreign policy with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She was previously a U.S. diplomat and is author of “The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age.” She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
News
Letters: We have a huge budget surplus in Minnesota. Stop taxing Social Security.
With this huge budget surplus, stop taxing Social Security
So five years ago there was a Minnesota state budget surplus of $1.7 billion. It has now grown to $9.3 billion.
May I please make a request as a newly retired person in Minnesota? I really don’t want to leave the state, I love the change of the seasons, the people, and the beauty of the state … but, perhaps Minnesota can be one more of the states that does not tax Social Security income.
Out of 50 states, only 12 tax all or some of Social Security, Minnesota being one that does! Instead of chasing Minnesotans away from retiring here and moving to other tax-friendly states, our Legislature could rescind that tax on Social Security income.
Minnesota appears to be making enough money for the coffers, given a $9+ billion surplus that keeps growing. When will it end?
Brian L. Campbell, North St. Paul
Tweet, tweet
As Elon Musk grumpily plans a “Hostile Takeover” and Twitter threatens to use a “Poison Pill,” as Twitter itself abounds with feuds, theories and opinions that make me worried for the human race, I want to thank Cenex and the talent at their ad agency for the Rockin’ Robin commercial that brings a sweetness back to “Tweet, Tweet, Tweet.”
I don’t even mind the tune repeating in my head from morning to night.
Jane Bidon, St. Paul
Whose checks?
We are totally offended, flabbergasted and speechless that the governor has the gall to call possible refunds of our tax dollars “Walz checks.”
It is not his money, nor does it belong to the DFL party. It is the people’s money, that which they were overtaxed by a money hungry DFL tax-and-spend Legislature.
Yes, it is time to refund the “People’s Money” and to reduce our taxes, especially that on Social Security.
Terry and Margaret Flower, Hastings
I guess
A recent letter compared selection of flooring to ranked-choice voting. I guess that makes sense if you’re looking for a politician that you want to walk on or wipe your feel on or both.
David Hobbs, Newport
On the line
I have been noticing a number of letters calling for the United States to protect a “no fly” zone over Ukraine. Some accuse President Biden of being soft and not being contentious against the Putin invasion of that country. There is no doubt that such an action would further escalate the war and draw us into a World War that many of us do not want to be a part of.
Would the writers of the letters be the first to join our armed forces to protect us if we would get into a conflict? Where would the battle fronts be, probably New York or Los Angeles? I think Biden is doing everything in his power to thwart a confrontation. We and other NATO nations are supplying Ukraine with materials of war that I am sure are costing us more money than we would care to spend. Remember, if war is declared, Congress has to approve the measure. It could be a death knell to many in political office.
Democracy is on the line in many nations. A powerful dictator can destroy many freedoms that people have lost their lives to retain them. Our own nation is in the throes of losing our democracy if we allow politicians to change our laws and denigrate many of our freedoms. It can happen and will happen if our citizenry lets it happen.
Gary Spooner, Cottage Grove
‘Can’t’ isn’t the word
Last Sunday’s “Other voices” piece, “The campaign to suppress voting must be defeated,” moved me to write a response. The 2020 presidential election was strongly contested by the losing party. Court cases went nowhere. No matter how many times the ballots cast were counted, similar results followed.
If nothing else, a great deal of ambiguity reigned in that election in part because of steps taken to work around Covid. Some of these steps went against state law; but it was a challenging time. How can we most easily allow citizens to cast their ballot during a plague?
What some states have been working on is to take this ambiguity out of our elections.
It seems a slap in the face to say an ethnic group cannot obtain a voter I.D.. Do we allow a pass on driver’s licenses or library cards? There used to be tests to take in order to drive — both written and as a live driver. A library card is not all that difficult to obtain (Washington County requires a picture I.D. and proof of address), and to have a card opens an amazing door to a vast world of human knowledge, ideas, fun, and information. I suggest the right to vote is similar and that showing voter I.D. at the polls is not all that restrictive to the majority of Americans.
This is not to say that some people, irregardless of ethnicity, might have difficulty with this. Absentee ballots may be used for this purpose. But people who cannot pass a driving test should not be driving. Should people who cannot identify themselves at the polls also be given a free pass? I don’t think so — and I think the ethnic group supposedly targeted by such restrictions should be angry at the implication of inability.
America makes mistakes, but hundreds of thousands of immigrants streamed across our southern borders this past year, not because we are a horrible, racist country without hope, but because we are a great country, especially when compared to the rest of the world. We worked hard. We didn’t reach this level by saying, “You can’t do it.” It is a luxury, indeed, to be able to question our laws, to discuss them, to seek change in a democratic manner, to vote, and even to write an editorial.
Mead Stone, Stillwater
No one left behind?
It makes me so happy that Minnesota state Rep. Rena Moran, chair of the Ways and Means committee says no one will be left behind in the new budget proposal. The Democratic proposal will not only spend our $9.3 budget surplus but add on another $7.4 billion. This all in the typical Democratic tax and spend fashion.
As a Minnesota senior I feel I’m falling far behind very quickly. Social Security continues to be taxed in Minnesota, unlike in most states. Any small retirement raises result in Medicare part B going up to nullify that increase. Property taxes continue on the rise and inflation is through the roof.
How can anyone in good conscience make a statement such as “no one will be left behind” in these times?
I believe it’s finally time for Minnesotans to wake up and get a new party in the leadership role.
B.H. Bentson, Inver Grove Heights
Surrounded and ignored
I’m writing about an article published on April 19 from The New York Times, titled “Tally of lonely deaths on U.S streets swells.”
I am extremely impressed with this article because, as hard as it was to read due to the topic of homelessness and death, it was very informative and taught me something about a subject I’ve recently been researching. From the first sentence of the article, I was hooked.
The line that caught me off guard and made me think was when people experiencing homelessness describe the “loneliness of being surrounded by pedestrians who ignore you.”
This is a huge social justice issue and I appreciate it being talked about in the media.
Megan Boxrud, Roseville
News
Column: Return of playoff basketball to the United Center rekindles memories of the Chicago Bulls’ past
A small crowd of 3,739 showed up at the Coliseum on March 23, 1967, for the first home playoff game in Chicago Bulls history, a forgettable 113-107 Game 2 loss to the St. Louis Hawks.
It was the inaugural season of an expansion team that surprised everyone by making the Western Conference playoffs before getting swept in three games by point guard Lenny Wilkens and the Hawks.
“For the new Chicago Bulls, the season is over,” Tribune beat writer Bob Logan wrote after the final game. “They surely will be heard of again, however, on the Chicago sports scene.”
That was how it all started for the Bulls, a brand that became internationally known by the early 1990s.
Pro basketball was a tough sell in Chicago 55 years ago. The Bulls once drew the ire of the NBA by announcing a crowd of 594, and owner Dick Klein was ordered never to release figures like that again. John “Red” Kerr, the first Bulls coach and later a popular TV analyst, always brought a pocketful of dimes to games in the early days so he could call the newspapers afterward.
“I’d dial up the papers’ sports desks and say something like: ‘Hi, this is John Kerr, coach of the Bulls,’ ” he recalled in ’91. “‘The Bulls won tonight 110-106, and Bob Boozer was our leading scorer with 26 points.’ The desk guy would say: ‘Boozer? How ya spell that?’ I’d say: ‘B-O-O-Z-E-R,’ and then the operator would jump in and say, ‘Please deposit another dime.’”
When fans would call up the old Chicago Stadium and ask what time that night’s game was, Kerr would reply: “What time can you be there?”
As playoff basketball returned to the United Center on Friday night with Game 3 of the Bulls’ first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s hard for many to imagine a time when the team struggled for attention, even going so far as to stage halftime shows in which fans could take to the mat against Victor the wrestling bear.
After having to play in an empty stadium for almost all the home games last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulls led the league in average attendance in 2021-22 at 20,881 per game, moving back into the top spot for the first time since 2017-18.
The Bulls are now an iconic sports franchise like the New York Yankees or Green Bay Packers thanks to the six NBA titles they won from 1991-98, when Michael Jordan, the greatest player of all time, dominated on the court and Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson pulled the strings.
The Bulls haven’t returned to the NBA Finals since the “Last Dance” season in ’98 and barely competed the last four years. But executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas junked the former regime’s rebuild last summer and brought in DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, who teamed with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to change the direction of the franchise.
It didn’t look that way Friday night in a 111-81 loss to the Bucks before a shellshocked sellout crowd of 22,667 that booed from the third quarter on. The Bulls desperately need a wake-up call Sunday afternoon in Game 4 to avoid falling behind 3-1 and facing elimination Wednesday in Milwaukee.
DeRozan said “a loss is a loss,” even one as abysmal as Game 3.
“Whether we lost by 30 or by one point, we’ve got to come back and compete and protect our home floor,” he said.
No matter how this series turns out, it’s safe to say the future of the Bulls is much brighter than it was one year ago. Re-signing LaVine obviously will be job No. 1 for Karnišovas, but the Bulls have reestablished themselves as an Eastern Conference contender. With a healthy Ball returning next season, the maturation of Patrick Williams and some offseason tinkering, expectations will be even greater for coach Billy Donovan’s team in 2022-23.
And that’s good news for the NBA, which always seems better when big-market teams such as the Bulls, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are in the mix.
Well, two out of three ain’t bad.
The dynasty era may have fully transformed Chicago into a Bulls town, but the team still had a core following before the arrival of Air Jordan in 1984. Brian McIntyre, the former NBA director of media relations who began in the same capacity for the Bulls in the late 1970s, remembered when Chicago Stadium was less than half full after the era of teams led by Chet Walker, Bob Love, Jerry Sloan and Norm Van Lier came to an end.
But in 1981, a scrappy Bulls team led by Reggie Theus and Artis Gilmore upset the New York Knicks in the first game of a best-of-three series at Madison Square Garden, then came home to a raucous Stadium filled to the brim with 19,901 fans. Trailing by 15 in the third quarter, the Bulls rallied to take it to overtime and eventually won 115-114.
“I swear that was the loudest I’d ever heard the Chicago Stadium,” McIntyre said. “It was a late start for CBS, and everyone in the upper deck was plastered.”
The Bulls’ reward in the Eastern Conference semis was the Celtics. Larry Bird was so confident that he and his teammates were drinking into the wee hours at Butch McGuire’s on Division Street. A bartender asked Bird if he was worried about drinking so late the night before a game.
“Bird says, ‘We can beat the Bulls drunk or sober,’ ” McIntyre said.
Bird was right. The Celtics swept the series in four games on their way to the ’81 title.
The Bulls regressed again until selecting Jordan with the No. 3 pick in the ‘84 draft. There were good moments — Jordan hitting “The Shot” over Cleveland’s Craig Ehlo to clinch a first-round series in 1989 — and down moments, such as being swept by the Celtics in ’86 and ’87.
After tough back-to-back playoff losses to the Detroit Pistons’ more physical “Bad Boys” in 1989 and ’90, the Bulls beat Magic Johnson and the Lakers for their first title in ’91, setting the dynasty in motion. Jordan always stepped up his game in the postseason, but Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, John Paxson, Toni Kukoč and Steve Kerr all had playoff moments that will live forever in Bulls lore.
The last time I covered the Bulls in the playoffs was in 1993, the third title of the first 3-peat. During an off day of the NBA Finals between the Bulls and Phoenix Suns, Jordan was asked if he thought the fan base would dwindle once he retired.
“That’s something (the organization) will have to pay attention to from a business aspect,” he replied. “I don’t know how long the fans are going to be as supportive. Or will they be as supportive? I hope that they will, because I certainly will be a fan of Chicago when I’m gone, and I’d love for the fans to maintain that support even when I’m gone because of what we’ve built here.
“It’s a good system now. I’d hate to see it change.”
Little did we know Jordan would retire the following October on the eve of the 1993-94 season. But fans continued to flock to the West Side after Jordan’s departure and when he returned at the end of the 1994-95 season following his baseball sabbatical.
The real test came after the breakup of the dynasty following the Bulls’ sixth title in 1998.
In the first year of general manager Jerry Krause’s rebuild, the Bulls still finished first in average attendance despite a 13-37 record in a lockout-shortened season. But the losing wore on fans, and the Bulls sunk to ninth in attendance by 2001-02, when Tim Floyd — Krause’s hand-picked replacement for Jackson — finally was fired midseason.
Derrick Rose’s knee injury in the first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2012 ended what might’ve been a championship season, and neither Rose nor the Bulls recovered in the ensuring years. The post-Jordan drought continued.
But a decade after Rose’s franchise-altering injury, DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević and Caruso are hoping to pull off a first-round upset of the defending champion Bucks, making the United Center into a madhouse again.
If they repeat their Game 3 performance, it’s likely to be the final home game until next season. DeRozan promised a more aggressive effort in Game 4.
“We’ve got an opportunity to tie this thing up Sunday on our home court,” he said. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”
()
News
Zeynep Tufekci: COVID drugs save lives, but Americans can’t get them
Almost two months after President Joe Biden promised to make lifesaving drugs against COVID widely available to Americans, the medications remain hard to get for many, despite supplies, leaving large numbers of Americans to face increased risks of avoidable death and serious illness.
That’s largely because, once again, a dysfunctional health care system that costs more and often delivers less than that of any other developed country has hindered our pandemic response.
As was the case with vaccines, the United States quickly snapped up these therapeutics and accumulated vastly more supply than any other country. These drugs do not replace vaccines but provide crucial extra protections for vulnerable people who number in the millions and who face increased risks as the few remaining public health protections are rolled back.
Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment developed by Pfizer, an American pharmaceutical company, is highly effective for reducing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, as long as it is started early. This is especially important for elderly or immunocompromised people, since their immune systems are not as robust as others’ against viruses, even when vaccinated. In his State of the Union address, Biden announced a Test to Treat initiative to provide such pills on the spot in pharmacies when someone tests positive.
Reality is much less rosy.
The national map of participating pharmacies in Test to Treat shows large parts of the country with none. Even in areas where treatment is supposed to be available, it can be hard to get.
A Kaiser Health reporter spent three hours driving around Washington, D.C., before finding a pharmacy where testing was available and the drug was in stock — something we should not expect sick people to do. When trying to book appointments online in several states, the reporter was sometimes denied an in-person appointment after listing upper-respiratory symptoms and a positive coronavirus test, even though the point of the program is to treat people with respiratory illness so they don’t get sicker. Many places did not have any same-day appointments, a big obstacle for a drug that should be given as quickly as possible.
The greater difficulty is that the drug can be prescribed only by a medical doctor, registered nurse or physician assistant, especially because it can interact harmfully with many other drugs. It cannot be prescribed by a pharmacist.
Many pharmacies aren’t participating in the national program because they don’t have a clinic on site where a health practitioner can assess a person’s eligibility. Even if they have one, managing prescriptions for high-risk people is best done by a patient’s regular doctor, not in a one-off encounter at a pharmacy. Patients who successfully wangle an appointment are asked to bring a list of all their drugs and, I suppose, resolve all the complexities in one sitting.
Further, as further congressional funding has not been approved, the funds used for reimbursement for coronavirus testing have begun to be depleted, so people without insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover such clinics have to pay for the health appointment out of pocket.
So it’s not hard to predict that many people will be left behind.
What about those with proper health insurance and a primary care physician? Fine, as long as your doctor is aware of the drug and you can get an appointment quickly and then locate the drug.
Several physicians have told me they had to intervene on behalf of their elderly or high-risk relatives who tested positive, calling their health care providers directly to persuade them to prescribe the antiviral. These may be anecdotal, but even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, noted this month that the drug was “being underutilized.”
If many doctors are unaware of these therapeutics or unsure how patients qualify for them, where’s the effective awareness and education campaign for health care providers?
In the United States, such doctor outreach is often, sadly, left to pharmaceutical companies, which spend tens of billions of dollars each year marketing their drugs to physicians. This has led to heavily promoted drugs getting prescribed even when cheaper, effective alternatives exist. However, Paxlovid received an emergency-use authorization, which means that legally, Pfizer cannot directly market it yet, so physicians don’t get even this sort of outreach. This leaves individual doctors on their own for keeping up with new drugs and treatments, even in a pandemic and even when the drug is potentially lifesaving.
Plus, it’s not that easy to get a same-day appointment with one’s regular physician, even for those who have great insurance. This makes catching the early treatment window harder. In most places, emergency rooms are always open, but besides being overloaded and understaffed, they are the last places where infected people should congregate or where the elderly or high-risk should spend hours merely to get access to a crucial drug.
A similar situation is underway for Evusheld, a COVID drug approved in December for the millions of immunocompromised people, like transplant patients and those on medications that can suppress the immune system for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. In trials, the drug reduced symptomatic infections by about 83% at six months. This drug provides them with extra protection for six months as a prophylactic. It’s been approved for months, and Biden also mentioned treatments for the immunocompromised in his State of the Union address. The federal government bought 1,700,000 doses, to be distributed free.
So I guess this is where I should say, “Stop me if you heard this before.”
In March, The New York Times reported that a whopping 80% of the doses were sitting unused as the omicron wave washed over the country.
A CNN investigation found desperate patients unable to find the drug, doctors unaware that it even exists and some pharmacies with hundreds of unused doses while others had none.
Hospitals like the Mayo Clinic told CNN that they had only a few thousand boxes for the more than 10,000 patients who could benefit from it, while boxes were delivered to medical spas offering Botox or eyelash extensions (and sitting unused).
The Detroit Free Press found supplies of Paxlovid and Evusheld unused because physicians weren’t prescribing them.
A Kaiser Health News investigation found that government maps of supplies were missing many locations that had doses. This happened even as desperate patients waited for lotteries to allocate some to them.
Social media are also replete with stories of despondent patients unable to locate doses or managing to do so after much effort and paying extra when they ended up out of their insurance networks. Meanwhile, at least one infusion center had so many unused doses that it ran out of refrigerator space and declined new shipments.
What makes this all more troubling is that conditions like diabetes and uncontrolled high blood pressure increase the dangers of COVID and the United States has had a worse record on such health indicators than many other wealthy nations.
Not having a regular relationship with a medical provider — too common in the United States — leaves these high-risk people open to confusion and misinformation, especially in the current political environment. People without insurance lagged in being vaccinated at all and will face more obstacles in getting antivirals.
In Britain, which has a national health system, 58% of people have received a third vaccine dose. In the United States the number is a measly 30%. Well, I should say we think it is; without a national health system, the United States has difficulty keeping track of the numbers. The failure to reach more people with a third dose, shown by the data to greatly help with outcomes, cannot be blamed solely on anti-vaccination attitudes, as 66% of the U.S. population had received two doses.
In October 2019 a Johns Hopkins study found the United States more prepared than any other country for a pandemic. Obviously, that prediction did not age well. But taking a look at how the study got it wrong is instructive.
On many of the indicators the researchers examined, the United States ranked highly, often in the top five, with one conspicuous exception: access to health care. On that measure, the researchers placed the United States 183rd out of 195 countries. In retrospect, maybe they should have made that the primary criterion.
What is the point of talking about health care access and outlining how it manifests itself in failure after failure, given that the Republican Party seems determined to block progress and even roll back what little improvement we have had with the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare?
The most important reason is that to do otherwise would restrict the possibilities for change and our political imagination even further. Lowering the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 and then to 55 and expanding the Veterans Health Administration, the largest integrated health care system in the country, to include firefighters, social workers, teachers and others who serve their communities are among the options that should become part of the political conversation.
And any obstacles on the federal level should inspire states to overcome these problems themselves and even build their own systems.
Elizabeth Shackelford: It’s time to leave Saudi Arabia to the wolves
Letters: We have a huge budget surplus in Minnesota. Stop taxing Social Security.
Upside Rent Potential – Panning For Real Estate Investing Gold
Column: Return of playoff basketball to the United Center rekindles memories of the Chicago Bulls’ past
Zeynep Tufekci: COVID drugs save lives, but Americans can’t get them
Literary calendar for week of April 24: ‘Seed Keeper,’ ‘The Other Black Girl,’ ‘Hell of a Book’ and more
Introduction of Accounting Services and Why it Require For Small Business
Readers and writers: Characters so real they walk off page in Scotland-set novel
Mortgage Loan Modification Help – Why Your Lender May Ask For a Good Faith Deposit
Why to Get a Bad Credit Car Loan Now?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Blockchain4 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm