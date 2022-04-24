News
Ex-Met Michael Conforto to miss 2022 season with shoulder surgery rehab
Michael Conforto had surgery on his injured right shoulder and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, his agent Scott Boras said Saturday night.
The ex-Met outfielder initially injured his shoulder in January, according to Boras, who also said the free agent will be ready for spring training in 2023.
“You don’t want any of your friends or teammates to go under surgery, especially as serious as a shoulder surgery, so I wish Michael all the best and a speedy, healthy, full recovery,” Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso said of Conforto Saturday.
Conforto has not signed with another team since turning down the Mets’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in November to enter free agency.
His entrance into the market was highly touted by his agent, who dubbed Conforto the “King of Queens” in free agency.
Conforto spent the entirety of his career with the Mets, who drafted him in the first round of the 2014 Draft out of Oregon State University.
He made his big-league debut midway through the 2015 season.
He had a career-15.7 WAR, a .255/.356/.468 slash line and .824 OPS after seven seasons in Flushing.
CBSE Board Exams: Big announcement on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 exam today @cbse.gov.in, students need to know
CBSE Board Exams: Big announcement on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 exam today @cbse.gov.in, students need to know
CBSE Board Exams Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 12 Term 2 Board Exam is starting from 26 April. Amidst the variety of news coming about the examination, the CBSE board can make a big announcement on this examination.
Here, on the previous day, CBSE released the syllabus for class 10th, 12th board examination 2023. In this, 30 percent reduction in syllabus has been continued as before. Also, the board has announced that the system of term wise examination has been abolished from next year. In the year 2023, there will be only one board exam. The board has made it clear that due to Corona, the examination was taken in two sessions. It was an optional and urgent arrangement. From next year there will be only one board exam.
Students are in the final stages of preparation for the CBSE Term 2 exam starting from April 26. This exam for class 10 and class 12 is starting simultaneously. This exam will be conducted in two shifts. Students will have to take the exam at the examination center of other schools other than their own school. Admit cards, hall tickets have already been sent to the schools on their mails.
However, the top officials of the Union Ministry of Education and CBSE, who are keeping a close watch on the latest situation of corona virus infection, can make a big announcement today after assessing the situation. Let us inform that today more than 2500 corona infected have been identified across the country. Of these, more than 1000 new cases have been recorded in Delhi alone. This time the number of children and students is more among the corona infected. Due to which an atmosphere of insecurity is being created among them. Dainik Jagran Term 2 wishes all the very best to the students appearing for the board exams for their bright future.
Heat’s Victor Oladipo says he’s ready, willing and able (and waiting)
It has been a moment of unease since Victor Oladipo made his March 7 return from May quadriceps surgery.
The former All-Star is asked if he is ready if called upon. Oladipo stresses that he is ready when called upon. And then he isn’t called upon.
With Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring strain, another of those Miami Heat moments has arrived for Oladipo.
So, for his part, Oladipo has accentuated his preparedness.
“I’m just staying ready,” Oladipo said ahead of Sunday night’s Game 4 of the Heat’s best-of-seven first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. “I can’t really control what happens out there, what goes on. I just got to stay ready. If my number is called, I’m going to go out there and play the game to the best of my ability.”
For the most part, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has opted for the understated consistency of Gabe Vincent when backcourt relief is needed, largely making it a waiting game for Oladipo.
“I just need to play,” Oladipo said of the state of his comeback. “I just need to play. I think only the guys who have been in my shoes, who have experienced what I’ve experienced, really understand when you sit down for however long you sit down for and try to get back in the flow of things and ramp things up, you just need repetition, you just need to play.
“So, I just got to play. That’s it. That’s what I’m focused on doing, is trying to get as much reps as I can — whether it’s 2-on-2, 1-on-1, 3-on-3 — and try to stay as ready as I can.”
Recently, having been shuffled out of the rotation ahead of the playoffs, much of that action is coming 2-on-2, either pregame or after practices or shootarounds.
“I mean, anytime I get an opportunity to play basketball, it’s beneficial for me,” he said. “I’ve only played, I don’t even know if that’s a handful of basketball in the last year or so. What have I played? Eight games? I don’t know. But anytime I can get out here and compete, it’s beneficial for me.”
Not of as much benefit was a 40-point performance on the final night of the regular season, in a road loss to the Orlando Magic. That only led to a role as spectator for the first week of the series against the Hawks.
“I was just playing the game. I was just playing the game. I stay in the moment,” he said when asked if he thought that performance could have provided a playoff runway. “I don’t look too far ahead, and I don’t look back. I just stay in the moment. That’s what I was doing in Orlando.
“I didn’t have no expectations after that. But if my number is called, I’m going to go out there and play my game to the best of my ability.”
A combo guard, Oladipo said there is plenty of comfort to step in at point guard, particularly amid a Lowry absence.
“I’m just me, man,” he said. “I’m going to go out there and be me. Whatever that looks like, whatever needs to be done from me to help the team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Sitting during the regular season is one thing. Sitting during the playoffs means missing the most meaningful games.
“It’s always tough,” he said of the waiting game. “Playoffs, regular season, it’s tough. I want to be out there competing, helping the team win.
“But at the end of the day, I’m just focused on what I can control. And whatever the coaching staff needs me to do to help us win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
All while trying to get closer to 100 percent, with free agency awaiting on July 1.
“It’s a process, obviously,” he said. “I’m still getting better, still getting stronger. But I’m making good strides. I just got to keep improving.”
While accepting the need for patience.
“I mean, it doesn’t help with just this experience,” he said. “It helps in life, in general. Good things come to those who wait. So you got to be patient and realize you got to trust the process. And that’s what I’m doing.”
Widespread storms are expected near St. Louis Sunday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sunday will be breezy with temperatures holding in the low to mid-70s. Storms will become more widespread throughout the day.
A few storms could be strong late this afternoon into the early evening, mainly south of St. Louis. The cold front slowly moves south through the evening into tonight. Rain and storms continue along the front this evening into tonight along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois, gradually tapering off Monday morning.
Monday will be much cooler with lots of clouds and highs in the lower half of the 60s. Sunshine returns Tuesday but temperatures remain in the 60s.
