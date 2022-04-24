News
Ex-University School standout Scottie Barnes named NBA Rookie of the Year
Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday, edging Cleveland’s Evan Mobley in a close vote.
The former University School standout is the third player to win the annual award with the Raptors, joining Damon Stoudamire (1995-96) and Vince Carter (1998-99).
Barnes began his high school career at Cardinal Newman, but after one season he transferred to University School. There, he made the Sun Sentinel’s All-County first team and was a Fab Five pick two years in a row. For his senior year, he transferred to to national basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy near Orlando.
He was the No. 4 draft pick after one season at Florida State.
For the NBA award, Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points. The difference of 15 points was the smallest margin in the rookie category under the current voting format that began with the 2002-03 season.
The award was announced shortly before the Raptors hosted Philadelphia in Game 4 of their first-round series, trailing 3-0. Barnes returned after missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle.
Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.4 minutes per game. He led all rookies in minutes and was third in points and rebounds.
He is the sixth rookie to average at least 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.00 steals and 0.70 blocks in a season since steals and blocks became official statistics in the 1973-74 season, joining Alvan Adams (1975-76), Lionel Simmons (1990-91), Chris Webber (1993-94), Lamar Odom (1999-00) and Ben Simmons (2017-18).
A starter in every game he played, Barnes became the first rookie in Raptors history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists in a season. He set the franchise rookie record for offensive rebounds with 195, which was a team high and ranked 15th among all NBA players.
Barnes, 20, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month twice (February and March/April). He was also selected to participate in the Rising Stars during All-Star weekend. Barnes helped the Raptors improve to 48-34 this season after finishing 27-45 last season, with Toronto earning the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
On March 18, Barnes posted career highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds to go with six assists against the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the first rookie to have at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game since Blake Griffin in March 2011. Barnes finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 28, becoming the first rookie to reach 25 points, 15 rebounds and five steals in a game since Shaquille O’Neal in March 1993.
Toronto selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Barnes played one season at Florida State, where he was named the 2020-21 ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the draft, finished third. Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.
Information from The Associated Press contributed to this story.
News
South St. Louis fire damages several homes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several fire departments were called to the 1800 block of Knox Industrial Drive today. The smoke could be seen by drivers traveling along I-44 near Hampton. The fire spread to several homes before being extinguished.
It is not clear if there are any injuries in this incident. The extent of damage of to the homes is still being determined.
News
Ugly scene at Stadium as Yankees fan throw stuff at Guardians outfielders after walk-off win
What should have been a joyous celebration after Gleyber Torres’ walk-off hit quickly became an ugly scene at Yankee Stadium.
Fans in the right field seats responded to the game-winning hit by flinging garbage on to the field in the general vicinity of Cleveland’s outfielders.
The incident was brewing from the previous batter. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s deep fly ball to left field made Steven Kwan crash forcefully into the wall, which left him directly underneath the vitriolic fans, who presumably screamed typical New York pleasantries at him.
Whatever was said, it caused center fielder Myles Straw to leap on to the wall and confront the fans face-to-face. It was an admirable display of defending a teammate, but the incredibly visible gesture seemed to only rile up the crowd more.
Once the winning run crossed the plate for the Yankees, all bets were off, and the more unruly fans let loose. The Yankees then had to go from mobbing Torres to pleading with their fans to stop hurtling garbage on the field.
All part of the job description when you play for the Yankees.
News
Gleyber Torres hits walk-off single as Yankees rally past Cleveland Guardians, 5-4
What started as a slow burn on Saturday at Yankee Stadium ended in a full-on boil.
The Yankees’ 5-4 win was initially humming along at a nice pace, devoid of many memorable highlights, until the writers seemingly packed all the action into the final few scenes. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s game-tying double with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth set off a frenzy. Gleyber Torres’ ensuing walk-off single turned the stadium into an absolute zoo.
After a scoreless first four innings, the Yankees and Guardians traded blows from the seventh inning on, ending in a win for the home team that looked improbable toward the end, and which also led to some despicable behavior from fans celebrating the win by raining garbage on the Cleveland outfield.
It was evident from the jump that this would be an offensively challenged game. Cal Quantrill’s cutter and four-seam fastball gave the Yankees fits all afternoon. Like his counterpart on Saturday, Quantrill did not light the radar gun up, but he showed great understanding of pitching. While he mixed the cutter, four seamer and sinker masterfully, Nestor Cortes baffled Cleveland’s lineup with his own unique blend.
Through the first four innings, Cortes faced the minimum number of hitters, using a tidy double play to get around a second-inning walk. The fourth inning was a perfect glimpse into how Cortes has endeared himself to the notoriously hard-to-please Yankee fan base. His chaotic, diving play to tag first base on a 3-1 putout showcased the hard-nosed, win-at-all-costs mentality that he shares with the Bleacher Creatures. Then, with Jose Ramirez in the box, Cortes broke out one of his signature ballerina moves. The stop and start, twist and turn operation worked on the three-time All-Star, who swung right through a 91 mph Nestor ball at the top of the zone.
His no-hitter was still intact in the fifth, but after Amed Rosario’s second free pass of the day, the sixth hitter in Cleveland’s order put a stop to all no-hitter talk. Josh Naylor scooped a 1-1 slider into the seats in right center field, deleting the no-no and shutout in one fell swoop while simultaneously putting Cleveland ahead.
The Yankees’ threw their counterpunch immediately afterward, though. In their half of the fifth inning, the men in pinstripes were visited by the small ball fairy. The Yankees tied the game without an extra base hit. A walk, two singles and Kyle Higashioka’s sac fly matched the damage inflicted by Naylor’s home run. The second of those singles came off the bat of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, giving the Hawaiian shortstop 12 hits in his last nine games.
Josh Donaldon’s go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh looked like it would stand up as the game winner, especially with the back end of the Yankees’ bullpen resembling a pack of wolverines. But Chad Green’s payoff pitch to light-hitting catcher Austin Hedges in the bottom of the eighth surprisingly went over the left field wall, giving the Cleveland backstop a two-run homer, rather than the strikeout Green was searching for.
Thankfully for Green, the bottom of the Yankees’ order came through when the team needed them most, and now the squad can go for a sweep on Sunday.
