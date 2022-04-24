Finance
Exporting to Colombia – Challenges, Opportunities and Entry Strategy
Right after Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, Colombia is the fourth largest economy in Latin America. It is one of the only countries in South America with two coastlines – the Pacific and the Caribbean. This provides global investors with a great shipping advantage. It also has had a steady economic growth and a moderate inflation which makes it a promising market for exporting to Colombia. Also there are five distinct commercial hubs in the country.
With all this positive points, it stands as the latest and emerging market providing global businesses a great opportunity to venture out into. Here, let’s discuss how to export to Colombia – the challenges, opportunities and strategies:
Challenges:
• Existing government framework requires open bidding and public tenders. There could be a lack of transparency and fairness in bidding.
• Secondly, only registered firms under Colombian law were even allowed to provide legal services. International law firms had to form a joint venture with a local law firm.
• For bidding in Colombian government contracts, commercial presence was a requirement.
• For international banking there is a requirement to maintain commercial presence in the country. Insurance companies have restrictions as regards to providing policies under certain conditions where insurance policies are not considered equivalent to bank guarantees.
Opportunities:
Despite all the challenges faced, Colombia offers global businesses with a plethora of opportunities. Let’s discuss a few here:
• Planned infrastructure projects in Colombia will require most or all of the following services. Project financing, public works sub-contracting, logistics, construction equipment for public roads and airports.
Some other areas of interest for international investors could be water treatment, water supply, electric power generation, oil and gas exploration and pollution control equipment.. Transportation equipment, security and defense items and services too have a lot of demand in this place.
• Airport services and upgrade to the existing infrastructure is seen as a great opportunity for foreign investment here.
• Key sectors that have always attracted attention to trade in Colombia are: oil and gas, petrochemicals, renewable energy, telecommunications and refineries.
• Other export opportunities include cotton, wheat, corn, soy products, automotive parts, food and beverage processing etc.
• Packaging equipment and medical equipment are also a quite in demand here.
Entry Strategies:
Before you get into the details of how to export to Colombia, it’s equally important to analyze your market entry strategies. Here are a few tips:
• An agent or representative or a distributor in Colombia would be your best bet. This requires a proper contract to meet the Colombian Commercial Code.
• Negotiating contacts with trust and a professional relationship is a must.
• You can offer excellent after sales services as a strategy.
• Affordable financing and competitive pricing could be the key to your entry as compared to others that are competing for the same.
• Attending trade shows and advertising there could be a perfect way to make yourself known.
• Finally, it’s highly essential to be able to communicate in Spanish language.
Finance
5 Basic Insurance Mistakes to Avoid
Having basic insurance coverage is essential. If you don’t apply for insurance, know that it will be a big mistake. Therefore, you may want to have enough coverage to meet your needs. Also, it’s important that you realize the importance of insurance. Given below are a few common mistakes that you may want to avoid when it comes to buying insurance.
Ignoring the Importance of Basic Insurance
You must have at least basic insurance. For instance, it can protect you in case of car theft and accidents. In addition, basic health insurance can help you save on your medical bills. If you can’t go for a comprehensive policy, make sure you get a catastrophic or deductible plan.
According to the Affordable Care Act, you must have health insurance. Otherwise, you may have to face fines at the time of filing your taxes. The health plan you opt for should meet your minimum requirements. A plan designed for disability protection, for instance, can protect you if you fall seriously sick or get injured.
Opting for an Expensive Plan
Another common mistake is to purchase a plan that is more expensive. It can be hard to estimate how much you should spend on a plan, especially when it comes to liability insurance. Therefore, we suggest that you have a discussion with an agent about your assets. At young age, you won’t have to pay for an expensive plan as you won’t have a lot of assets to protect.
Opting for a Cheap Plan
Under insuring yourself is another common mistake. Ideally, your basic plan should be able to cover your expenses. In other words, in case of an accident, your plan should be able to pay for all the medical expenses.
For a health plan, the same is true. If you are in the United States, one million dollar can be enough. However, if you have a major illness like cancer, your medical expenses will be much higher.
Opting for the Wrong Insurance
Getting the wrong type of insurance policy is another common mistake. It’s not a good idea to opt for policies that won’t be of any use to you. For instance, if you are under the age of 30, you don’t have to get different types of policies.
Keep in mind that you don’t have to go for all types of policies. If you know what you are going to get, you won’t have to get surprised at the time of filing a claim.
Not Considering Different Policies
Make sure you shop around before deciding on a policy. It’s better to do this every now and then. This will help you save money by opting for a different policy. In addition, you may consider policies that offer discounts based on your location or profession. Shopping around won’t take much time but save you a lot of money. Plus, it will help you avoid common mistakes.
In short, these are some common mistakes that you may want to avoid when it comes to buying the right type of insurance policy. It’s much better to consult a health insurance agent to make an informed decision.
If you are looking for a California health insurance agent, we suggest that you check out Health Insurance Agent.
Finance
Online Insurance Quote – Getting The Best Out Of It
Although everyone one get an online insurance quote does it to make savings, not very many get the right kind of savings that they could get. Why is this so? Simple! The way and manner they go about getting their quotes. Furthermore, they do not have enough background knowledge to make the process as fruitful as it should be.
The first mistake that most people make due to a level of ignorance is that they simply get and compare quotes from just one or two sites. Nothing could be as ineffective as this for a number of reasons…
There are over 2,000 insurance carriers in the US. Secondly, although all insurance companies use the same factors in calculating your rates, they give each factor a different weighting or relevancy score. This eventually results in a huge disparity in rate quotes — From a few dollars to over ten thousand dollars sometimes! (You certainly don’t want to be caught buying from a company that charges twice or much more for comparable service).
Since the typical site run by a broker returns just about five instant insurance quotes per request getting quotes from just one or two means you’ll have just between 5 and 10 quotes. What happens to the other hundreds of insurers? Simple! You don’t get to see their offers.
So when you make your comparisons, they will be based on just ten companies’ quotes. This means that unless you’re extremely lucky to have got quotes from the providers with the lowest rates, you’ve missed very great offers.
Now this is the remedy: Get quotes from as many sites as possible. Visit your state’s department of insurance and get a list of insurance carriers in your state. The beauty of online insurance quotes is that each request will take you less than five minutes but return around five quotes.
Yes, going about the best online insurance quote as I’ve recommended here will take you some time. However, what you’ll gain by doing this will certainly justify the time spent. Why not start right away by visiting some quotes sites?
Finance
8 Tips to Save Money on Car Insurance
Since car insurance is costly, most consumers don’t want to use it. Buying the right coverage is important, but it costs more to get a new car insured. Give below are a few tips that can help you save money on your car insurance. Read on.
Annual Rate
You can check out some websites to compare different insurers online. While you can’t get a quote immediately, you will get a reply soon from the agents of the company. You may want to consider making a relationship with a good independent agent. They will help you check rates of tons of carriers.
Pick a Good Insurer
Saving money is not about looking for the lowest premium. Actually, some providers offer lower rates of premium. However, they end up charging you more at the end. As a result, you pay more for replacing the parts of the original equipment. In some cases, the provider may increase your premiums post an accident.
The Deductible
With a higher deductible, you will have to pay lower premiums. The reason is that you will be paying more in case of a claim. For instance, if you increase your deductible to, say, $500 from $200, you can cut down on your premium by 15 to 30%. So, if you choose $1,000, you will be able to save as much as 40%.
Review Your Coverage
Liability coverage will pay for your property damage and bodily injury in an accident. It’s not a good idea to reduce your liability to the minimums set by the state. While buying more coverage can seem a strange way of saving a lot, you can enjoy this benefit only if you have a big, expensive claim. As a result, your life savings are at risk. What you need to do is consider your personal injury medical payments and protection coverage.
Use the Discounts
Keep in mind that car insurance providers offer discounts based on the fact that the client has a low-risk lifestyle, such as students, new drivers, experienced drivers and affinity members, just to name a few.
Multiple-Policy Holders
Some providers offer hefty discounts provided you buy your renters, homeowners or life-insurance policy as well. However, make sure that you consider total costs of single-insurer packages and premiums of various providers.
Good Credit Score
Some states let insurance providers use your credit rating to set your premiums. What you need to do is check and fix errors on your credit report. If your rating has been affected by job loss, divorce or any other reason, you may ask your provider for an exception.
Choose Your Car Carefully
For auto insurers, vehicle damage may cost a lot. Therefore, the premiums are set based on the auto model. You may want to ask your provider for estimates on different car models.
So, we suggest that you check out these 8 tips if you are going to buy car insurance and want to save some cash with the purchase. Hopefully, you will be able to save a lot of money.
