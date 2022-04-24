Finance
FHA Loan Requirements – Understanding the Benefits
FHA or The Federal Housing Administration loans are beneficial to common citizens to avail the opportunity to become house owners. Loans are forwarded to aspiring and eligible candidates on certain conditions which vary from state to state and on the standard of housing business of a particular area. You need to understand several helpful benefits that are provided by FHA loans before you apply to find the most suitable option. It has a fundamental difference with sub prime loans in structuring the interest table without any deviation in interest rates throughout the currency of the loan and stands undisturbed for the entire period. Hence, you do not have to suffer the agony of higher monthly repayments after a period of five or six years and turn defaulter. The condition may lead to bankruptcy or foreclosure of the property.
Fixed interest rates in FHA loans are much lower than rates on borrowings from other lending institutions, which homeowners should find an important benefit in the loan arrangement. The advantage is availed by about every home buyer because of the minimum credit rating of 640 being allowed for consideration for a FHA loan. Other loans need at least 740 as the credit score at the minimum level. People with bankruptcy records are also eligible for the loan after a gap of 2 years from the incident and for foreclosure history; the period is for 3 years. The poor financial record or incident should be replaced by a steady employment record of improved nature with the same employer and a stable monthly income with periodical increment is considered favorable for you as an applicant for the loan.
There is another special benefit of the loan is its minimum down payment requirement, which is only 3.5% for making it easy for the borrower. The monthly repayment installment does not exceed 31% of the gross monthly income of the applicant. You have to undertake an insurance of the mortgage under the FHA loan rules, which makes you eligible for obtaining refinance of the mortgage, if it is required in the future. The process of refinance is uncomplicated and can be materialized without any hindrance and very quickly.
FHA loans are definitely more suitable for an ordinary citizen in comparison to borrowings from other traditional lending options because of fixed rates of interest. The loan amount depends on the demand and price of homes in different localities and you are sure to find a house in your area and matching FHA loan to own the house without any complication. However, there is an upper limit to loans available to citizens, which has been decided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development along with certain rules to become eligible for FHA loans. Your FHA loans requirements are best described by a financial counselors approved by the Federal government, who provides useful advice without any charge for helping common citizens of the nation.
Finance
Many Advantages Far Outweigh Few Disadvantages of Stored Value Cards
With a growing number of options and potential applications, the many advantages of using stored value cards (SVCs) far outweigh any potential disadvantages.
In addition to being a very useful way to pay for goods and services in advance, SVCs are a vital resource for unbanked consumers. Financial industry estimates place the number of households in the United States without a bank account at somewhere between 10 – 15 percent of the marketplace.
There are a number of reasons why some may not qualify for a bank account. Many low-income families can’t afford the monthly fees or potential overdrafts associated with low balance checking accounts. Some consumers are also denied bank accounts because of poor credit or prior bank accounts being closed due to bounced checks or other problems.
With their ability to be reloaded with funds, some SVCs can act as a virtual bank for unbanked consumers. As long as a SVC doesn’t have any additional fees for loading funds or other related account maintenance fees, there shouldn’t be an associated risk of costly overdrafts or other excessive fees. All the available funds on these feeless cards are good and can be withdrawn at any time. Some SVCs may not feature all of the fund protection features of most bank accounts, however.
There are also no currently established rules or legislation that specifically protects consumers who use SVCs at the national level. The Fed is considering expanding its Regulation E, which protects consumers using electronic funds transfer (EFT) systems, to include protections for consumers who use SVCs.
Some SVCs can be used to help rebuild credit for consumers with poor credit scores. A number of SVC issuing companies advertise these “credit building” features. These companies will report positive account information on their card users to the three national credit bureaus. How much this can improve a consumer’s credit score has yet to be determined.
Other SVC advantages include overdraft protection, which is now being implemented on a number of fee-based SVCs, and cash advance capabilities, which will likely be a regular feature on many future cards.
Any company that processes employee payroll can also benefit from issuing SVCs in place of paychecks. Payroll processing cards can reduce a company’s payroll costs by up to 70 -75 percent.
There are a few potential fraud-related problems that can come from the use of SVCs. If your SVC is stolen and no ID verification is required to use the card, a thief could drain your card of funds before you know it. With signatures or PIN numbers commonly in use on many newer SVCs, the chances for fraud to occur are dwindling. You can also have the funds attached to an SVC frozen temporarily if you lose a card and need to be issued a new one. As most SVCs usually have fewer funds available than a credit or debit account, losses due to fraud are even less likely with SVCs.
As we continue our transition into a “cashless society” SVCs will continue to play an important and ever growing role in the financial marketplace of the future.
Finance
In Foreclosure? Ask For a Loan Modification
Facing foreclosure can be overwhelming and scary, but by taking the right steps you may be able to keep your home and save your credit. The following information is provided to help give you a better understanding of loan modifications.
Overview of Loan Modifications
A loan modification is one of the best options available for struggling homeowners and lenders alike.
A loan modification is beneficial to the borrower because it allows the individual or family to remain in their home and grants them loan terms that work better for their particular life style or situation. A loan modification in comparison to foreclosure, bankruptcy, or some of the other options, allows the borrower to keep their credit score intact.
Loan modifications are also beneficial to banks and lenders, especially with foreclosure rates sky rocketing in the last few years. Banks lose a lot of money in a foreclosure. Not only does it cost money to go through with a foreclosure but it often results in an overall loss for the banks, as the homes often sell for less than they are worth, or less than the outstanding loan amount itself.
In a CNN report on March 6, 2008 Bob Moulton of America Mortgage said, “It’s cheaper for a bank to renegotiate payments than to chase someone and miss out on monthly mortgage payments.” This is entirely true; banks lose over 50 cents to the dollar on homes that are sold through foreclosure auctions.
Loan modification is a long-term solution that will help the borrower make their loan payments and stay in their home. This can be accomplished by:
decreasing the interest rate
changing from a variable to a fixed rate mortgage
extending the term of the loan (the period of time the borrower has to pay the loan back)
switching to a different type of loan altogether
Some forms of loan modifications are more easily obtained than others. One of the easiest ways to modify your loan is to ask for a decrease in the interest rate. Most lenders are willing to aggressively decrease interest rates for qualified applicants. A decreased interest rate can save you anywhere from a few hundred to a thousand dollars every month; this depends on the amount of your loan.
Lengthening your loan is another way to modify, which is often not too difficult to have a lender carry out. By increasing the number of years you have to pay off a loan a homeowner can decrease their monthly payment by a couple hundred dollars. However, it should be noted that this option increases the overall amount of the repayment as extra interest accrues over the extended period of the loan.
A principle balance reduction is the most difficult loan modification to obtain. This involves the lender forgiving a portion of your debt. It is very difficult to get a lender to agree to this type of modification, because the lender has to report that money as a loss on its balance sheet and the purpose of the loan mod is to minimize losses.
Background on Loan Modifications
Sub-prime mortgage practices deserve much of the blame for the current crisis. Throughout the early part of this decade, mortgage lenders earned huge profits lending money to borrowers with questionable credit histories. The roaring housing market and the availability of easy credit perpetuated a cycle of refinancing whereby a borrower that could no longer afford their monthly mortgage payment could simply refinance into a new mortgage; often at a low teaser rate.
Once the housing market stalled, however, sub-prime borrowers found themselves unable to refinance. This led to record numbers of foreclosures. As reported in a New York Times article in December 2006, “about 1.1 million homeowners who took out sub-prime loans in the last two years will lose their houses in the next few years.” The article further explains that, “foreclosure will cost those homeowners an estimated $74.6 billion, primarily in equity.”
Recently, a new wave of problems has arisen from so-called Alternative-A loans. These Alt-A loans were very popular over the past several years among self-employed borrowers or those with stated incomes. Many individuals who obtained Alt-A loans have been unable to stay current on their mortgage payments, especially as those loans have adjusted to higher interest rates. With housing prices dropping, borrowers are finding themselves upside-down and actually owing more on their loan than the value of their home.
If you are facing a serious financial crisis, Contact Western Capital today at [email protected]
Finance
Military Benefits for Modern Vets – How Times Have Changed
After World War II, returning GI’s were offered a series of benefits designed to make them a functional part of the US economy. Among the most important benefits of the GI Bill were funding for:
- a full college education for returning vets
- and zero down payment home loans for vets and their widowed dependents
With 16 million military personnel deployed, and with so many taking advantage of these benefits, there may be more than strong family values and hard work to explain why the folks that fought in WWII are called the “greatest generation”. Those benefits, so widely distributed and so tightly targeted at the age group that has always been the “engine” of an economy, set the stage for some long term prosperity.
Benefits provided to vets after military deployment have declined over the years. The more than one million military men and women who have been deployed since 9/11 do receive some benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill, but they are far less comprehensive than what WWII vets received.
Active Duty service members who give up $100 a month for their first year of deployment can receive a flat payment of up to $1101 a month for college for 36 months under the MGIB-AD program. Educational benefits for on the job training or apprenticeship programs are less. Qualifying for full benefits under this program requires that the vet have met a significant number of service and requirements. Selected reserve and national guard, though they may also have seen long deployments, are not guaranteed the same benefits.
The VA still guarantees loans for vets, allowing banks to make some loans available for now down payment. But “regular military” professionals must meet several eligibility requirements related to their length of active duty service in order to receive ACE certification. Selected Reserve and National Guard may be eligible for these benefits if they have complete six years of service or were discharged with a service-connected disability.
There are, as there always have been, additional benefits Vets can receive. The Small Business Administration’s Patriot Express makes it easier for vets to get a loan to start a new business. States sometimes provide business loans, unemployment and insurance benefits to vets. But these benefits are no replacement for the holistic support originally provided to vets under the GI bill.
The VA estimates that more than 200,000 vets are homeless on any given night, and 400,000 experience homelessness over the course of a year. These vets have served in every war, but the majority have come from Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War, Grenada, Panama, Lebanon, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) and Operation Iraqi Freedom. 47% of homeless vets are estimated to be from the Vietnam era.
Vets from Iraq and Afghanistan are already appearing on US streets. In some cases they are victims of slow or inadequate treatment for injuries (mental and physical) sustained in the war zone. In other cases they are simply unable to find employment which makes exercising home loan benefits or taking real advantage of piecemeal educational benefits unfeasible.
After World War II, a four year war, the US faced the problem of how to reintegrate military professionals into the economy head on. They developed the GI bill to support their educational and financial requirements soon after their return. The result was a generation of vets who were able to contribute to our society in almost every capacity.
Failure to meet the needs of vets returning from subsequent wars has resulted in an increasingly ill and desperate population of homeless vets. Perhaps the smartest investment we can make in the military is to remake the GI Bill for a new generation. It is the best way to insure, as the “Greatest Generation”would have wished, that this generation is “Greater Still”.
