Flood Damage Update – Top 10 Mistakes When Buying Flood Damage Insurance
What do you mean I’m not covered for flood damage? Unfortunately that’s what millions of homeowners are saying each year with shock and sometimes horror.
Of course they never thought it could happen to them, after all they don’t live in a flood zone. But nevertheless they experienced a record rain storm, sewage backup or county flood control failure. The good news was know one was injured, the bad news is they didn’t purchase the right flood insurance policy or worse – they had no policy at all.
To help you avoid this fate, here’s the top 10 mistakes most people make when it comes to buying flood damage insurance.
1. Assuming you need to live near a large body of water, a flood zone or low lying areas to benefit from flood insurances.
Most floods are caused by several different causes aside from living near a large body of water. For example, rain, snow or ice storms, hurricanes, and water or sewage backup, in addition to dam or other flood control failure and more.
2. Assuming your standard home insurance policy covers flood damage.
This is one of the biggest reasons why it’s so important to stay educated and up-to-date on insurance matters. Why? Because most people assume they’re covered by flood or water damage in their standard insurance policy. Surprise! You’re not.
The fact is most standard policies don’t cover flood or most water damage. For this you’ll need a separate policy or rider.
3. Assuming you can’t buy flood insurance if you’ve been turned down by traditional insurance companies.
You can buy flood insurance as long as your community participates in the National Flood Insurance Program.
4. Assuming all flood insurance is too expensive.
The average flood insurance policy costs as little as $353 a year for coverage.
5. Assuming Federal Disaster Assistance will pay for flood damages.
Federal disaster assistance doesn’t pay for flood damages. At best it can help to provide low interest loans if you qualify – and only if the President declares the area you live in a disaster.
6. Assuming you don’t need flood insurance if you live in a low to moderate risk area.
Almost 25 percent of all flood insurance claims come from areas with low-to-moderate flood risk.
7. Assuming you must purchase a full flood insurance policy.
You may qualify for the Preferred Risk Policy (a lower-cost flood insurance policy) that provides contents coverage beginning at $39 per year.
8. Not finding out what’s covered by Replacement Cost and what’s covered by Actual Cash Value?
It’s important to find this out to make the best informed decision of what kind of policy to purchase and who to purchase it from.
9. Assuming you’re covered from flood damage if you rent.
Your landlords policy only insures the building not your personal property. However, you can purchase an insurance policy for your personal possessions.
10. Taking The First Policy You Come Across.
The best method of buying the most coverage for the best price is to comparison shop at least three different companies. You may be surprised at the price and/or service difference. By taking the time to follow and remember these 10 guidelines you’ll avoid the mistakes many people make when buying flood damage insurance.
Have a Nonprofit – Consider an Umbrella Policy
Not long ago, I was checking on liability insurance for a nonprofit start-up, a local art, music and literature club. We were looking into real costs for running the group in order to prepare a business plan and the attached proformas. Insurance is a real cost, something the group really needs, and really any group or business must have in this litigious society of ours in the present period. Okay so, let’s talk about what’s needed.
It turns out we can buy insurance through an insurance broker for about $1250 per year our here in California. The company would allow the group to pay 1, 2, 4, or 6 payments, thus spread out the cost throughout the year. This would allow the organization to have blank “Additionally Insured” certificates for the various locations, shows, and art instruction events. What else do we get for this? A one million dollar liability policy and $300,000 per occurrence, perhaps more than we actually need, but surely what some property owners, managers, and government agencies will require for their own risk management strategies.
Now then, having a solid general liability policy is wonderful, but if you read these general liability policies very closely it is truly amazing just how many clauses there are within them which disallow payouts on relatively common liability risks or potential claims. Therefore, it might be wise to have an umbrella policy that starts where your policy leaves off, and then extends itself for another couple of million dollars. This can save you 10s of thousands of dollars in legal fees fighting a bogus insurance claim.
You see, you just never know what might happen and everyone in your group needs to be protected along with the organizers of the group itself. Lastly I’d like to mention the fact that the board of directors of any nonprofit organization ought be concerned with this, it’s something that they need to know, and think about. It would be a dereliction of duty for board members not to address the insurance issue and to have their organizations duly insured. Not only to protect the board members, and the group itself, but all the members, and citizens which come to their events, a general liability policy with an umbrella rider attached might be the way to go.
If you are starting a nonprofit group you should be thinking here, and ask your insurance agent exactly how to best insure your group for the most likely potential losses, and then ask about an umbrella policy to cover the whole thing another once over. Please consider all this and think on it.
Secrets of Bonding 163: Financial Statement Fraud
You know the old adage, “Financial statements don’t kill people, people kill people.”
While it’s true there can be misrepresentation and deception in a financial statement (FS), the document is not inherently bad, it is the poor intentions of the preparer or company that is to blame.
As credit analysts, we always review and rely on FSs when underwriting surety bonds. We know there may be attempts to mislead our judgement or even downright deception. But the need to evaluate the financial report is unavoidable. It is considered a valuable “report card on the quality of management.”
There are three levels of financial presentation by Certified Public Accounts (CPAs):
- Compilation – a properly organized report where the numbers have not been verified or evaluated by the CPA
- Review – includes some checking “Review” of key elements
- Audit – is the highest level and includes the CPAs statement that they have checked and believe the numbers are correct
The reader of the FS is entitled to certain expectations: A candid and complete presentation that informs the reader. Are they entitled to more than that? Does the reader sometimes expect too much?
Let’s consider what the FS actually says, and what it doesn’t…
The Balance Sheet
This shows assets and liabilities. It describes the dollars in the company (assets) and who owns them (liabilities and stockholder’s equity). You know many of the normal entries: Cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory, bank debt, the net worth / stockholder’s equity section, etc.
The balance sheet always has a date, such as 12/31/2017. It shows the status of these accounts on the one day. Credit analysts calculate the Working Capital aka Net Quick (NQ) which is considered a measure of short term financial strength. You find the NQ by subtracting current liabilities from current assets. When the bond underwriter has the NQ number, it can then be incorporated in the decision making.
What size bonds will be approved for this applicant? How much total capacity can they be allocated? The NQ figure becomes a benchmark that is used for the reminder of the year.
For many analysts, this one number has a huge effect for the following 12-15 months.
Let’s move forward in time one day, to 1/1/2018. “Happy New Year!” and let’s check the bank account. Some money has come in! The accounts receivable and cash have changed. Other changes have also occurred and so, if we calculate the NQ based on the 1/1 balance sheet, the NQ will probably be different from 12/31. Again, that’s because the balance sheet shows the state of these accounts on ONE DAY. It is always changing!
The reality is that the working capital number is only correct for one day, then it is subject to change. This is not to say the number is not important or relevant. And certainly decision-makers must have benchmarks and a method for their determinations. It is very important, but so are other elements.
Financial Statement Fraud
The most common FS fraud is not committed against us by others. It is the self-deception we commit by over relying on these “one-day numbers.” To do so is to miss the big picture!
Underwriters love to see a big cash account sitting on that top line (of the balance sheet). But that’s a one-day number. Isn’t it even more important to determine the average funds on deposit for the prior six months or year? Many analysts fail to ask for this info.
Accounts Receivable and Payable – here is another key area where the “one-day number” can easily be given a historical perspective. Aged schedules of A/R and A/P are easy to obtain and they give a perspective over more time than one day. These documents are not automatically included in FSs, and underwriters may fail to ask for them.
Conclusion
As readers of these documents and analysts, let’s not cheat ourselves by over relying on the balance sheet or thinking it is more than a one-day snapshot. It should be scrutinized and viewed in harmony with other key underwriting factors such as mid-year financial reports and supporting documents.
In this manner underwriters can make realistic, well-informed decisions.
What Should You Look for In a Rodent Control Company?
Eliminating rodents and ensuring no recurrence of an infestation is a challenging task, which magnifies the need to seek professional assistance to control and eliminate rodents. Maintaining your home with proper sanitation and using preventive measures prove useful in controlling rodents and pests.
Nevertheless, eliminating some type of rodents can be a tricky job and requires skill, expertise, and the right kind of experience which can be provided by a professional rodent control company. Choosing the best rodent control near me is another challenging task. Therefore, consider the following guidelines before you choose a service provider to eradicate pests and rodents.
Some Useful Guidelines
Methods to eliminate rodents
Not all rodents can be eliminated quickly; some infestations take time to be eliminated. It also depends on the type of methods and pesticides used for eradicating these pests. Before you choose to hire the services of a rodent control company, discuss the treatment plan and the types of rodents that can be terminated with the toxic substances used. It is wise to consider companies that use eco-friendly methods to get rid of rodents as spraying the home and premises with toxic substances can be detrimental to pets and children.
Cost of services
Although rodent control service is essential for a good quality life, it is equally important to ensure that the prices are realistic. A reputed company offers exemplary services at affordable prices. On the other hand, there are companies that provide cheap services, but remember quality is more important than price. Stay away from companies that promise complete eradication of pests and rodents within a day at cheap rates. Compare the prices and services of several top-rated companies and then pick the best among them.
Insurance and certificates
Choosing companies with certificates ensures that your company is skilled enough to solve problems effectively. An insured company takes responsibility for any accidents that can occur during the eradication procedures. Certified and insured companies provide services, which are well above par. These companies have been in business for a considerable period.
Reviews
To identify the best rodent control near me, you need to check online reviews of previous customers as there are several companies providing the same services. It is important to remember that not all companies provide high-quality services, so to pick the best ones; you need to check previous records, recommendations from friends and family and reviews from reliable sources.
Rodent control companies use different methods to eliminate rodents and seal the area to prevent future infestations. Find out if the company uses safe methods to eliminate pests and rodents completely so that there is no recurrence of infestations. Above all, the safety of your home and family is of paramount importance when it comes to using pesticides and other rodent control measures.
