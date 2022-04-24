Finance
GABA: An Inexpensive, Natural, and Effective Way to Increase HGH
Suppose you can turn back the hands of time to 10 years ago. You would look younger, have more energy, and be slimmer. HGH (Human Growth Hormone) is a chemical produced in the pituitary gland of the brain. HGH is reported to decline starting at the age of 25. Some of the many benefits of increasing this hormone in the body are:
o Lose fat, gain muscle
o Increase energy level
o Enhance sexual performance
o Increase cardiac output
o Remove wrinkles
o Eliminate cellulite
o Increase memory retention
o Improve sleep quality
o Improve skin elasticity
o Increase exercise endurance
o Increase bone mass
HGH supplements can cost from $49.95 all the way up to several hundred dollars for a one month supply. Recently, an amino acid called GABA has been shown to help increase HGH when taken internally. You can enjoy the benefits of HGH without paying a high price.
What is GABA?
GABA (Gamma aminobutyric acid) is a gamma neurotransmitter (A neurotransmitter is a substance that transmits nerve impulses across a synapse. A synapse is a region where nerve impulses are transmitted across axon terminals.).
It’s in high concentration in the hypothalamus, so it plays a significant role in hypothalamic-pituitary function. The pituitary gland is the master endocrine gland affecting all hormonal functions of the body including Growth Hormone.
A study from the First Medical Clinic at the University of Milan in Milan, Italy showed “In all of the 19 subjects studied, compared with 18 controls, plasma growth hormone levels were significantly increased (above 5 mg/ml) by acute oral administration of 5 g of GABA “
The hypothalamus is a region of the posterior section of the brain and is the regulating center for visceral (instinctive) Functions such as sleep cycles, body temperature, and the activity of the pituitary gland.
There have been literally hundreds of clinical studies on GABA and numerous studies on GABA’s ability to elevate growth hormone levels.
This study showed over a 5 1/2 fold increase in plasma growth hormone levels 90 minutes after GABA administration. That is a significant increase unmatched by any other nutritional means.
GABA’s growth hormone elevating effects is said to rival that of potent pharmaceutical compounds.
Maximum Results
To benefit from GABA’s ability to increase growth hormone levels and fat burning capabilities, you can start by taking 3-5 mg per day. HGH is released within 90 minutes of falling asleep so if GABA is being used for fat loss it should be taken immediately before bed. Taking GABA before bedtime will also help improve sleep cycles leading to more restful and also has a calming affect. If GABA is being used for it’s calming properties or any of it’s other positive benefits it may be taken anytime.
The powdered form of GABA is ideal since it will be absorbed in the quickest amount of time. Mix the powder in 8 ounces of water or juice. This dosage should be taken at night, 30 minutes before bedtime.
Where can you purchase GABA?
You can find GABA at your local health food store or vitamin store. Be sure to purchase the powdered form fro immediate absorption.

GABA is a great addition to any weight loss and diet program. The added benefit of the anti-aging affects of increased HGH levels is a definite plus.
The Diligence of a Good Father of a Family
In any accident, whether it is a major or just a minor one, expect that a personal injury can be just around the corner. The accident that a person may be involved in would vary from a vehicular accident, a slip and fall accident, a construction site accident, an animal attack accident, a medical malpractice, a work-related accident, or a construction site accident. In any of these accidents, sustaining a personal injury is considered inevitable.
Obviously, the personal injuries that can be sustained can also vary depending on what part of the body that the victim has been hit or struck. If it is the head that has been hit, the personal injury may be a brain injury. If it is the back, it can be a spinal cord injury, and so on and so forth. But again, regardless of the absence of any major damage in the victim’s body, it is to be emphasized that a personal injury lawsuit is still available and proper. No matter how minimal or minor the damage could be, the victim can still file a case against the person that caused the personal injury.
Now, if and when in an accident you suffered personal injuries, you as a victim must make the necessary demand and file the necessary claim against the person whose recklessness has caused the accident. You should hold responsible the negligent person who caused you the injuries. Why is this so? This is because under the law, we are all tasked with the obligation of conducting our affairs and actions with the diligence of a good father of a family. But what does this means? The diligence of a good father of a family suggests the kind of diligence that we should all practice when we are dealing with others and conducting our affairs. The diligence of a good father of a family reminds us to deal or conduct ourselves to others with the kind of diligence that we ourselves ought to exercise in handling the affairs of our own family. By keeping this in mind, we will always be reminded to be careful and cautious in our dealings and transactions with others.
Vital Issues to Consider Before Filing a Wrongful Death Claim
Wrongful death occurs when a person’s reckless or negligent actions result in the death of another person. It can be an instant or immediate death; or it can be a delayed outcome of an accident. It may also be intentional or unintended.
In most cases, a claim for damages may be pursued by the decedent’s family members (surviving relatives of the deceased victim) against the culprit in the case.
Typically, wrongful death cases may arise as a result of personal injury accidents such as: auto accidents, workplace accidents, construction site accidents, medical malpractice, “mesothelioma”, dangerous or defective products or drugs, or any other accidents from similar causes.
Because there are no wrongful death provisions under the common law, many states have adopted their own statutes to address the issue. In Los Angeles, for example, lawsuits and claims involving such cases are governed by the state law on personal injury and wrongful death.
In order to better understand how to pursue a claim in a wrongful death incident, you must consider the following important issues regarding the statute and its application:
1. Statute of Limitations – The state law only allows a person two years to file a claim against a private person, businesses and corporations.
Under California law, the limitations period commences once an injury victim has suspicion of wrongdoing with knowledge of the harm and its cause. When this happens, a complaint must be filed within two years.
2. Standing Requirements – A wrongful death claim may be filed under the following conditions:
a. Only the heirs or the dependents of the deceased victim may file the claim
b. Only one lawsuit or joint cause of action must be maintained
3. Special Rules – Special rules regarding the statute of limitations apply against public entities such as county, city, state, and a host of ‘districts,’ like ‘irrigation district’, ‘fire district’, etc. The time limit for children against public entities is one year.
However, all claimants, including children, must file an administrative claim against the public entity within six months of injury or death. Claimants are allowed an additional six months to file a late claim.
4. Delayed Discovery Rule – Under the law, wrongful death claims must be filed within the two-year limitation period. This means that the statutory clock starts as soon as the plaintiff has knowledge of an injury.
However, in cases when a victim discovers an injury beyond the time set to file a claim, the delayed discovery doctrine will apply. According to the state discovery rule, “the accrual date of a cause of action is delayed until the plaintiff is aware of her injury and its negligent cause.”
5. According to the statute, a wrongful death is distinguished from a “survival action,” as ‘a claim made by the administrator of the estate of the deceased (or if no estate by the successor in interest of the deceased) for economic losses and punitive damages on behalf of the deceased, but excludes any claim for the decedent’s emotional distress or general damages, which expire upon death’.
6. Grief damages are not recoverable.
7. Unlike in some states, punitive damages may be awarded to the victim’s estate under the California law.
Pursuing a wrongful death claim in Los Angeles may require knowledge and experience in the various issues related to these cases. In this respect, you will need the skills of a Los Angeles wrongful death lawyer who specializes in handling cases of similar nature to help you obtain the maximum recovery available for your claim.
For immediate assistance in filing your wrongful death claim, log on to our expert Los Angeles personal injury lawyers website and learn how to avail our free case evaluation services.
Bicycle Accidents in Texas
With the massive number of cars on roads that are straining to provide adequate space for drivers, riding a bicycle in Texas can be a difficult and dangerous proposition. Even so, the benefits of a bike outweigh the negatives when you consider its environmental friendliness and the positive effect it can have on your overall health and well-being.
Unfortunately, even a socially responsible act like riding a bicycle can lead to disastrous consequences, depending on who you are sharing the road with. In fact, a prior study conducted by the Bicycle Almanac stated that as many as 92 percent of all accidents involving both an automobile and a bicycle are the fault of the driver and not the cyclist.
In light of these alarming statistics, it is important that you know what your options are if you are ever involved in an accident due to the negligence of another while riding your bicycle. This will enable you to approach the impending legal situation in the most productive and timely manner, giving you a greater chance of receiving the compensation you deserve for the pain and suffering you sustained.
Elements of a Bicycle Lawsuit
After being involved in a bicycle accident, there are many reasons why a lawsuit may become the next logical step, such as if the offending party hit you but did not stop, if they dispute the fact that they were negligent, if the insurance company refuses to pay for all of your injuries and medical bills, etc. If any of these situations presents itself you may be eligible for financial compensation (also called damages). However, keep in mind that even though you may be eligible to receive damages, it is still your responsibility and that of your attorney to prove the offending party was at-fault.
There are many different situations and scenarios in which you can be injured while on a bicycle due to an accident caused by the negligence of another. Some of the most common in the state of Texas include:
• Failure to Yield
• Aggressive Passing
• Failure to Stop (red light or stop sign)
• Traffic Congestion
• Reckless Driving
• Speeding / Failure to Control Speed
• Driver Distraction
• Failure to See Bicycle
• Drunk Driving
• Turning into Cyclist
The State of Texas follows what is called “comparative negligence.” The Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code §33.001 states that a claimant (the injured party) may not recover damages if his or her percentage of responsibility is greater than 50%. Section 33.013 goes on to say that if the percentage of responsibility attributable to the defendant with respect to a cause of action in greater than 50%, then the injured party is eligible to file suit. This is beneficial to the plaintiff because if Texas followed what is called “contributory negligence”, the injured party could not sue if they were even 1% responsible for the accident.
Comparative negligence is an interesting concept, because the amount of damages awarded is reduced by the percentage of the plaintiff’s fault in the bicycle accident. This means you can be partially at-fault and still sue, though your potential damages would be less than if the defendant was fully responsible for the accident.
In Texas, the plaintiff and his/her personal injury attorney must prove the following by a preponderance of evidence (51%):
•That the negligent driver owed the injured bicyclist a duty to act with reasonable care when operating his/her vehicle, which is a general duty imposed on all drivers in Texas.
•That the negligent driver breached this duty by failing to act with reasonable care when operating the vehicle, such as by using their phone while driving, driving while distracted or driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
•That the negligent driver’s conduct was the actual and proximate cause of the bicyclist’s injuries.
•That the bicyclist suffered some form of injury from the negligent driver’s conduct that can be compensated in the form of monetary damages.
Understanding these elements of proof in a Texas bicycle accident lawsuit will give you the ability to approach this stressful and complex situation in the most effective manner possible.
