GABA: An Inexpensive, Natural, and Effective Way to Increase HGH

Suppose you can turn back the hands of time to 10 years ago. You would look younger, have more energy, and be slimmer. HGH (Human Growth Hormone) is a chemical produced in the pituitary gland of the brain. HGH is reported to decline starting at the age of 25. Some of the many benefits of increasing this hormone in the body are:

o Lose fat, gain muscle

o Increase energy level

o Enhance sexual performance

o Increase cardiac output

o Remove wrinkles

o Eliminate cellulite

o Increase memory retention

o Improve sleep quality

o Improve skin elasticity

o Increase exercise endurance

o Increase bone mass

HGH supplements can cost from $49.95 all the way up to several hundred dollars for a one month supply. Recently, an amino acid called GABA has been shown to help increase HGH when taken internally. You can enjoy the benefits of HGH without paying a high price.

What is GABA?

GABA (Gamma aminobutyric acid) is a gamma neurotransmitter (A neurotransmitter is a substance that transmits nerve impulses across a synapse. A synapse is a region where nerve impulses are transmitted across axon terminals.).

It’s in high concentration in the hypothalamus, so it plays a significant role in hypothalamic-pituitary function. The pituitary gland is the master endocrine gland affecting all hormonal functions of the body including Growth Hormone.

A study from the First Medical Clinic at the University of Milan in Milan, Italy showed “In all of the 19 subjects studied, compared with 18 controls, plasma growth hormone levels were significantly increased (above 5 mg/ml) by acute oral administration of 5 g of GABA “

The hypothalamus is a region of the posterior section of the brain and is the regulating center for visceral (instinctive) Functions such as sleep cycles, body temperature, and the activity of the pituitary gland.

There have been literally hundreds of clinical studies on GABA and numerous studies on GABA’s ability to elevate growth hormone levels.

This study showed over a 5 1/2 fold increase in plasma growth hormone levels 90 minutes after GABA administration. That is a significant increase unmatched by any other nutritional means.

GABA’s growth hormone elevating effects is said to rival that of potent pharmaceutical compounds.

Maximum Results

To benefit from GABA’s ability to increase growth hormone levels and fat burning capabilities, you can start by taking 3-5 mg per day. HGH is released within 90 minutes of falling asleep so if GABA is being used for fat loss it should be taken immediately before bed. Taking GABA before bedtime will also help improve sleep cycles leading to more restful and also has a calming affect. If GABA is being used for it’s calming properties or any of it’s other positive benefits it may be taken anytime.

The powdered form of GABA is ideal since it will be absorbed in the quickest amount of time. Mix the powder in 8 ounces of water or juice. This dosage should be taken at night, 30 minutes before bedtime.

Where can you purchase GABA?

GABA is a great addition to any weight loss and diet program. The added benefit of the anti-aging affects of increased HGH levels is a definite plus.