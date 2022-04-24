News
Gary Sánchez avoids IL for now; Twins make three roster moves
Rocco Baldelli first got word just minutes before Friday night’s game that Gary Sánchez wouldn’t be able to go after the catcher felt something in his abdomen while playing catch before the game.
What he felt is what the Twins are dubbing “abdomen tightness,” which is not expected to be serious at this time. The Twins sent Sánchez for magnetic resonance imaging during Friday game, which came back showing “minimal signal,” Baldelli said.
The Twins are planning on giving him some rest — and time — but Baldelli said Sánchez arrived Saturday reporting some improvement. The club has not placed him on the injured list at this point, but did add another catcher, José Godoy, whom they designated for assignment shortly before the season started, to the 40-man (and 28-man) roster on Saturday.
To make room on the active roster, the Twins placed Jhon Romero on the injured list with biceps tendinitis. Romero said he initially thought it was something he could pitch through, but the Twins have instead decided to shut him down briefly. The reliever said he believed he’d probably be feeling 100 percent in about a week.
With Romero going to the injured list and the Twins calling up a catcher, they are now at 14 pitchers and 14 catchers, down from the 16 pitchers they began the year with. Baldelli said he believed that roster composition will work out fine for the time being with an off day coming up on Monday and Josh Winder available out of the bullpen after resetting from his 5 1/3-inning outing last weekend in Boston.
Also, notably, in order to add Godoy to the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred reliever Jorge Alcala to the 60-day injured list, meaning he will be out at least into June. Alcala was placed on the injured list on April 12 (retroactive to April 11) with right elbow inflammation. He had started to throw when the Twins were in Boston but after feeling continued discomfort, the Twins shut him down.
The decision to move him to the 60-day injured list, Baldelli said, was not indicative of a further injury but rather that was how long they believed it was going to take anyways to fully shut him down, let him heal and then ramp him back up from level zero.
“It almost feels more like that traditional soreness in there and general tightness, but there’s not a lot to point to as far as anything that looks like it’s going to be surgical,” Baldelli said.
The Twins plan to send Alcala down to their complex in Fort Myers, Fla., where he will remain as he rehabs and works his way back.
In the meantime, they’ll have to continue to navigate in their bullpen without a reliever who looked poised to take on a bigger role.
“He’s an important bullpen piece for us. He’s a guy that’s been changing and getting better and learning some new things and tricks,” Baldelli said. “The adjustment he made against left-handed hitters last year and the change in some of his usage and some of his stuff has actually improved. It’s been fun to watch him get this point in his career. This is probably a blip in everything he’s going to do but you have to get past it and this is part of the game.”
Michael Kopech is improving with each start — as the Chicago White Sox right-hander’s 0.64 ERA indicates
Michael Kopech doesn’t have a win yet in 2022.
But plenty of other numbers show how impressive the right-hander has been in his three starts this season for the Chicago White Sox.
Kopech had his sharpest performance yet Friday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking one in five scoreless innings. He left with a lead, but the Twins took advantage of two throwing errors on one play to score the go-ahead run in the eighth and beat the Sox 2-1.
The late-game miscues wiped out what manager Tony La Russa said was “close to being the kind of win that gets you excited.”
At the top of that list of positives was Kopech’s outing.
“I had better command of my pitches (Friday),” Kopech said. “I was able to feel myself in my body a little bit better than I had my first two (starts). I definitely felt more comfortable out there.”
Kopech lowered his ERA to 0.64 — he ranks second in the American League in that category. Kopech has 15 strikeouts in 14 innings and is third in the AL in WHIP (0.79) and sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (9.6).
“Every start he’s improved,” La Russa said. “When you’ve got talent like that and you want it and you’re willing to work and listen, that’s a powerful combination.”
Kopech had to navigate through traffic early in his first two starts. That was the case again Friday when he surrendered a single to Luis Arraez in the first, but then he got Carlos Correa to hit into a double play. Kopech walked Jorge Polanco, but catcher Reese McGuire threw him out on a steal attempt.
“I think they did a pretty good job laying off some pretty close pitches (in the first),” Kopech said. “I got in my own head a little bit thinking I had some of those calls. Then I went back and looked and I didn’t. Just had to make an adjustment the next few innings. They took some good at-bats, and I just had to settle in after that.”
Kopech has shown that ability during each start. He struck out at least one batter in the next four innings, including two in the second and striking out the side in the fourth.
“Obviously the goal is to go out there from the first pitch on and ride that wave,” Kopech said. “Sometimes that’s baseball and you’ve got to see how everything’s going before you settle in. I settled in a lot quicker than I had in my first two (starts). I was excited about that.”
He credited McGuire with helping make in-game adjustments.
“Reese has caught all three of mine now, and he’s been able to see what’s working and what’s not out of the gate,” Kopech said. “The slider being a pitch that I usually heavily lean on, it hasn’t really been there the past two, so we’ve gone to breaking ball or when we’ve seen myself getting away with fastballs more often than not, we lean heavy on that.
“We did that a little bit (Friday). The adjustments are kind of a partnership deal, where if he sees something, we’re going to go with that. If I’m not comfortable with it, then I’m going to throw what I’m comfortable with. It was good (Friday).”
Kopech will have to wait until his next start to shoot for that first victory. Friday marked the fifth straight loss for the Sox, but Kopech is confident the team will turn it around.
“No one is concerned about this skid that we’re on,” he said. “It sucks. Nobody likes to lose. At the end of the day, we can look around this clubhouse and see what this team is made of and what we’re capable of in the upcoming games, no matter who we’re playing.
“I don’t think it’s anything to be really concerned about. We’re going to get our feet back under us.”
()
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
By DAVID KEYTON and YESICA FISCH
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last pocket of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, announced he would meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and with the U.S. secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin. The White House declined comment.
Speaking in a news conference, Zelenskyy gave little detail about logistics of the encounter but said he expected concrete results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”
The reported assault on the steel plant on the eve of Orthodox Easter came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of the shattered city except for the Azovstal plant, and as Russian forces pounded other cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Elsewhere in the country, a 3-month-old baby was among six people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials said.
“The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you imagine what is happening?” Zelenskyy said. “They are just bastards. … I don’t have any other words for it, just bastards.”
The fate of the Ukrainians in the sprawling and beseiged seaside steel mill in Mariupol wasn’t immediately clear; earlier Saturday, a Ukrainian military unit released a video reportedly taken two days earlier in which women and children holed up underground, some for as long as two months, said they longed to see the sun.
“We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air,” one woman in the video said. “You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness.”
Russia said it took control of several villages elsewhere in the eastern Donbas region and destroyed 11 Ukrainian military targets overnight, including three artillery warehouses. Russian attacks also struck populated areas.
Associated Press journalists observed shelling in residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city; regional Gov. Oleh Sinehubov said three people were killed. In the Luhansk area of the Donbas, Gov. Serhiy Haidai said six people died during the shelling of a village, Gorskoi.
In Sloviansk, a town in northern Donbas, AP witnessed two soldiers arriving at a hospital, one of them mortally wounded. Nearby, a small group of people gathered outside a church where a priest blessed them with holy water on Holy Saturday.
While British officials said Russian forces had not gained significant new ground, Ukrainian officials announced a nationwide curfew ahead of Easter Sunday, a sign of the war’s disruption and threat to the entire country.
Mariupol has been a key Russian objective since the invasion began Feb. 24 and has taken on outsize importance in the war. Completing its capture would give Russia its biggest victory yet, after a nearly two-month siege reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin.
It would deprive Ukrainian of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere and establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014. Russia-backed separatists control parts of the Donbas.
An adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said Russian forces resumed airstrikes on the Azovstal plant and were also trying to storm it, in an apparent reversal of tactics. Two days earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had given an order not to send troops in but instead to blockade the plant.
Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2,000 of their troops are inside the plant along with civilians sheltering in its underground tunnels.
Earlier Saturday the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has members holed up in the plant, released the video of around two dozen women and children. Its contents could not be independently verified, but if authentic, it would be the first video testimony of what life has been like for civilians trapped underground there.
The video shows soldiers giving sweets to children who respond with fist-bumps. One young girl says she and her relatives “haven’t seen neither the sky nor the sun” since they left home Feb. 27.
The regiment’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, told AP the video was shot Thursday. The Azov Regiment has its roots in the Azov Battalion, which was formed by far-right activists in 2014 at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and has elicited criticism for some of its tactics.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city.
Satellite images released this week showed what appeared to be two recently excavated mass grave sites next to cemeteries in two towns near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place there. The Kremlin has not commented on the images.
Yet another attempt to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol failed Saturday. Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said Russian forces did not allow Ukrainian-organized buses to take residents to Zaporizhzhia, a city 227 kilometers (141 miles) to the northwest.
“At 11 o’clock, at least 200 Mariupol residents gathered near the Port City shopping center, waiting for evacuation,” Andryushchenko posted on the Telegram messaging app. “The Russian military drove up to the Mariupol residents and ordered them to disperse, because now there will be shelling.”
At the same time, he said, Russian buses assembled about 200 meters (yards) away. Residents who boarded those were told they were being taken to separatist-occupied territory and not allowed to disembark, Andryushchenko said. His account could not be independently verified.
In the attack on Odesa, Russian troops fired at least six missiles, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.
“Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas,” Gerashchenko said via Telegram. “Residential buildings were hit. It is already known about one victim. He burned in his car in a courtyard of one of the buildings.”
Zelenskyy’s news conference was held in a Kyiv subway station, where he paused at one point as a train noisily passed through. The subway system, which includes the world’s deepest station, attracted widespread attention early in the war when hordes of people took shelter there, fearing the city center would be bombed.
Regarding the expected visit Sunday by U.S. officials, Zelenskyy said: “I believe that we will be able to get agreements from the United States or part of that package on arming Ukraine which we agreed on earlier. Besides, we have strategic questions about security guarantees, which it is time to discuss in detail, because the United States will be one of those leaders of security countries for our state.”
Also Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked with Zelenskyy and promised more drones, vehicles and anti-tank missiles.
___
Fisch reported from Sloviansk, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Inna Varenytsia in Kviv and Associated Press staff members around the world contributed to this story.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Wild’s Kevin Fiala wanted to become a more complete player. It shows.
Since the trade in February of 2019 that brought Kevin Fiala to the Wild from Nashville for Mikael Granlund, Fiala’s return visits to Bridgestone Arena have been met with “he used to be one of us” glances from the Smashville faithful.
Times change. People change. Perceptions change.
When Fiala steps onto the ice Sunday night, Predators fans — not to mention the front office — will be staring at the one who got away.
The trade of two former first-round draft picks featured a pair of offensive talents who needed a change of scenery. For the longest while, as both players failed to gain any real traction in their new homes, who got the better of the deal was open to debate. It’s not anymore.
Fiala has catapulted into the upper echelon of NHL forwards with a breakout season that cannot be defined by his offensive prowess alone. Through his own hard work and the patience of Wild coaches and personnel, the 25-year-old left winger is making his mark in all facets of the game.
His offensive production stands out, as evidenced by his team-record five assists in Friday night’s win over Seattle that gave him 82 points on the season (32 goals, 50 assists). But not to be overlooked are the great strides he has made defensively.
Plus-minus doesn’t tell the whole story, but Fiala finished each of his first three seasons with the Wild as a minus player. This season he is plus-24. His defense has improved enough that coach Dean Evason has utilized him as a penalty killer.
Fiala traces the drastic change to a concerted effort on his part — starting last season — to be more of a complete player.
“When I came in the league I was very young,” said the native of Switzerland. “Coaches didn’t really trust me in the end of games. And it’s not very fun to sit on the bench, you know, when you’re leading, and when the team maybe doesn’t need any goalie anymore; and you’re sitting on the bench. So the main goal was I want to play in any situations.
“To get more reliable. And be more of a team player as well. In the end, when we don’t need any goals, I don’t need to do extra something offensively. Just do the job.”
Frustrating times of recent years clearly came to mind for Evason when asked about Fiala’s turn for the better.
“The number of talks we’ve had with Kevin,” he began. “You just hope that players figure it out not only for themselves, but for us as a group. It’s a process, and we’ve been through a lot. He’s been through a lot with us.”
Teammate Joel Eriksson Ek is among those who have witnessed the transformation.
“When he came here, he maybe wanted to only play offense and force plays,” Eriksson Ek said. “And he took so many steps — and big steps — to know when to make plays and when to be smart with the puck, and it’s just made him an even better player.”
Kirill Kaprizov became the first Wild player to reach 100 points Friday night and will finish the season shattering Marian Gaborik’s team record for points in a season that stood at 83. Fiala is two points away from surpassing Gaborik’s mark. He takes a nine-game point-scoring streak into Sunday’s game, during which he has amassed nine goals and 12 assists.
“Very proud and feel honored to maybe break that record,” Fiala said. “It’s a lot of points. If you’re a player and you think about the points stuff, the points are not coming. The longer I play, the more I understand, you know, that it’s a process, too.”
Times change. People change. Perceptions change.
