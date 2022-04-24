Finance
Guide to Calculating Child Support in Rhode Island (RI) Is There A Minimum Amount?
How is Rhode Island (RI) Child Support determined in divorce cases, paternity cases, child support cases and child visitation cases?
In most cases, support is determined by the “Rhode Island Family Court Child Support Formula and Guidelines”. In the vast majority of cases in Rhode Island, the minimum Rhode Island support guideline amount is used to determine kid support.
However, a parent has the right to seek more then the minimum guidelines because the guidelines are supposed to be the minimum amount a parent will receive as child support. In Theory, The Guidelines are intended to be the floor rather then the ceiling for support. In actuality, the minimum guidelines are used in the vast majority of Rhode Island Support cases. Article by RI Child support Attorney.
The court is entitled to look at the assets of a party in determining child support. The Family Court can also look at extraordinary expenses of either party and can look at the needs and expenses of the parties. The Court can look at any circumstances the judge believes appropriate in determining child support. If a person is underemployed or refusing to work when capable of working then the court can determine the earning capacity of the party. Some Judges consistently go over the minimum child support guidelines.
The Rhode Island guidelines uses an income shares model in which the adjusted gross income of both parents are used to determine the correct amount of child support. Essentially, the guidelines look at the combined adjusted Gross income of both parties. Adjusted gross income means the gross income of a party with certain required deductions from gross income for medical insurance & dental insurance. Another required deduction is for additional minor dependants (children). There are also certain discretionary deductions that some judges may allow such as life insurance costs.
After determining the combined adjusted gross income of the parties, the RI Guidelines should be utilized to determine what the state of Rhode Island believes that two parents with that amount of adjusted gross income would pay for support if the parents were still residing together. After that number is determined daycare expenses are added onto that amount.
The non custodial parent pursuant to the minimum guidelines should be obligated to pay a percentage of that amount set forth above that is the same same percentage of that persons adjusted gross income to the total adjusted gross income of both parties.
For example: If Mom makes $1000 a month and dad makes $4000 a month and each has $200 dollars of medical insurance payments then the adjusted gross income of mom is $800 and the adjusted gross income of dad is 3800. The combined adjusted gross income of both is $4600. Dad makes $82.6 percent of the combined adjusted gross income of the parties and is required to pay 82.6 percent of the minimum guideline amount guideline amount plus the daycare expenses.
The next step is to get a copy of the most recent version of the RI Guidelines. This can be obtained at the RI Family Court or online.
Assuming that the parties have two children the child support guidelines indicate that the correct child support amount is $956. assuming there is no daycare* in this hypothetical then the father would be obligated to pay 82.6 percent or $956 per month which would be $789.65 per month or $183 per week.
*(if there is daycare then add the work related child care costs minus the federal tax credit. Please note that the state of Rhode Island uses a rule of thumb of approximately 75 percent to 80 percent of the actual daycare expense) Pursuant to the 2018 child support guidelines, the non custodial parent is also entitled to deduction from their gross income for the amoun he pays for daycare.
The Guidelines in theory and in most cases in actuality are the minimum amount a person is required to pay. The judge has discretion to go over the minimum Guidelines if there is justification under the circumstances.
The types of circumstances that may justify a judge issuing a support order above the Rhode Island Support guidelines are:
a) Substantial assets
b) standard of living and expenses that far exceed reported gross income
c) extraordinary necessary expenses and needs related for the child
If the parties agree to child support below the Rhode Island support Guidelines it will be allowed. These circumstances could include, visitation exceeding the norm, extraordinary payments of the child expenses or even sometimes just based on the parties agreement.
Finance
Social Media Marketing Companies – What You Need To Know
Social networking sites have literally become the major marketing platforms for individuals, freelancers, small and large business owners. This is not by default. It is through social marketing that many small and large business owners have been able to not only increase their sales volumes but retain valuable customer following. This makes having a presence on social networking sites such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn very necessary.
Because you need to focus on running on your business, it may become necessary to entrust the management of your social marketing campaigns to a social media marketing company. There are several things you need to know before you engage the service of any company.
The Company
A little search online will no doubt yield many social media marketing companies. You have the option of choosing a local company you are familiar with or one located elsewhere. You are however not restricted to engaging the service of a company. Social media marketing is now a professional service provided by some individuals as well. There are simply many freelance social marketing professionals on the look out for business owners who plan to advertise on social networking platforms.
Reputation
The fact that there are many social marketing companies and individual professionals does not mean that all of them are genuine. There are dubious companies and individuals advertising their services online, services that they simply do not provide. What these companies and individuals do is to secure social media marketing jobs and get companies to offer the marketing service. You need to engage a company or individual who specialize in providing social marketing as a service.
Services
Engaging a social media marketing company to manage your campaigns on social media sites does not mean abdicating your rights to a company. The fact that it is your campaign and you pay for the service means that you still have all the rights relating to it. A company that you choose to engage should not only provide you with all the necessary information relating to your marketing campaign.
Level of Service
Something valuable you need to know about social media marketing companies is that not all of them provide the same level of service. There are companies that will never inform you on how your marketing campaign is performing on social media sites. A professional company should be in a position to provide you with the necessary information regarding the performance of your campaign on a regular basis. This should ideally be in form of reports. Furthermore, you should be able to contact a company you engage at any time through live chat, phone and email.
Cost
Social media marketing quote differently for their services. There is really no standard quote. A professional and reputable company should ideally not provide you with a general quote. Such as a company should analyze your unique marketing need and tailor a customized marketing plan and it on the plan that it should be able to provide a quote.
These are just some of the things you need to know when it comes to social marketing companies. Knowing about these issues should help you in choosing the right company to manage your marketing campaign(s) on social media sites.
Finance
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) India, Internet Marketing & Web Marketing Company India
Did you know that 90% of unique internet traffic to a website originates from a search engine. So you can not ignore search engine optimization or search engine marketing!
SEO trend in India is fast catching up. Many SEO companies in India have set up their services. These SEO firms in India have become successful in a short period of time as the service that they provide is needed by everyone who wishes to achieve success in web marketing.
SEO Masters India doesn’t stand different but are different is all aspects of their service. For them what stands more important is their worldwide clients who made their site worth visiting in such a vast IT industry. SEO Masters India strongly believes in them, know capabilities and limitations and work accordingly on any given project. SEO Masters India makes sure that whatever they do is client and quality centric.
Their team consists of experienced SEO / Internet Marketing Experts who can offer expertise in the areas like Web Promotion, Internet Marketing, PPC Campaign and Top Search Engine Positioning. With focused nature to place our client’s website prominently in the search engines and further retain the search engine rank positions, their professional and expert SEO team has developed successful and ethical web marketing and Natural SEO techniques over the years and have a proven track record of excellent results and a plethora of satisfied clients.
SEO Masters India has a budget for every type of business and with affordable options to suit your marketing goals; they will certainly increase your online presence!
Feel free to circulate and share out this press release as you wish – if you can post it on your own site or email it to your friends then please do. It’s real time to reproduce the word far and wide amongst the all community across the world.
Finance
Crude Oil Business – How to Profile Buyers
If you would have to close a deal in the Oil and Gas business, then you must strive to apply a professional approach. As a seller, having a commodity without having anybody to buy is regarded as a waste. The essence of business is buying, selling and making profits. There are so many people out there trying to broker a deal in this industry selling crude oil but they are face with myriad of problems. The reason owing to the fact that the buyer/seller mandate or facilitators are not doing things the way they ought to be done. Most times, the actual sellers already have their buyers and most buyers also have their sellers; these buyers could seek for products else where when there is a great need for the crude oil product and their supplier cannot supply the required quantity. The people who do the scouting for either buyer/seller of crude oil product are mostly the mandates and facilitators. Most times the business becomes frustrating for them because they do not go about it the right way.
In order for a seller agent to find a suitable buyer, I would advice for him to do a little profiling. If you stand as a seller agent and looking for a genuine buyer, you should go through directories of refineries. Most of these directories list phone numbers, contact address and in some cases email addresses. If you have a strong relationship with the seller, you can request for a letter of mandate ship from him. I suggest this for professionalism sake; it gives the buyer more comfort working with you. Now that you have obtained this, you can take the following steps:
Place a phone call to the refinery/buyer: This first step is imperative because most people would prefer a phone communication so they can really feel who they are relating with. Your sole aim of making this call is to introduce yourself and your company (you should have a company name), tell the buyer what you have to offer and how you intend to deliver, the time it would take to deliver. If the buyer indicates interest, you can now request for his email address if you don’t have it.
Do an email to the buyer: After having made the phone call, you can now send an email to him with your working procedure together with you letter of mandate ship and company details. The mail should reference the call that was placed to him and the exact time and date. You can also re-introduce yourself one more time. If after going through the procedure and he is comfortable with it, you can now proceed with the other part of the deal as indicated in the procedure.
Alternatively, you can also write to companies buying crude oil. The letter should be an introduction letter written with your company letter headed paper. If you are the mandate, you can also include your letter of mandate ship and your procedure. Please make sure that this letter is packaged in a professional manner with your contact details included in it. You can send to as many companies as you can and wait to get your response. If you don’t get a response within a period of time, you can call in to ask if they got your letter and if they are interested in doing business with you.
Professionalism should be the keyword in crude oil business; if you achieve this then be sure to expect a positive response after your profiling.
To your success.
