Hamstring injury has the Heat’s Kyle Lowry down . . . and likely out at least for Sunday vs. Hawks
“I’m pissed. I’m pissed.”
And, with that, Kyle Lowry made clear where he stood Saturday with his mental state, after being forced to retreat to the locker room and miss the balance of Friday night’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
As for where the Miami Heat’s floor leader stands from a physical standpoint with his strained left hamstring, that is a bit murkier, questionable for Sunday night’s Game 4 at State Farm Arena against the Hawks in this best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference playoff series that his team leads 2-1.
“We’re going to talk to medical and we’re going to be all on the same page, and see how I feel day by day,” the veteran point guard said.
That makes Sunday hardly appear to be the day for his next action, considering he sat out Saturday’s practice and was walking with an uneven gait.
“We’ll make that determination,” coach Erik Spoelstra said in deferring the decision until Sunday. “I know how he is — he’s an absolute warrior, but we’ll see what the trainers say.”
Such an injury typically involves at least a week out of action.
“We’ll figure it out,” Spoelstra said. “You know the one thing about this team is we’ve had a lot of different variations of our rotation all year long. We’ve been able to respond and win with different guys out.”
Lowry exited Friday’s game with 1:59 left in the third quarter, after he stepped on the foot of Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter while defending, lost his shoe, and then went immediately into the Heat locker room during a timeout at that stage. He later limped to the team bus.
Saturday, however, he said tweaked the hamstring prior to that play.
“I was trying to get out of the game, actually,” he said. “I didn’t tell Spo until the last second. We couldn’t get the sub in. But it happened before that. I don’t know when exactly. I can’t pinpoint the exact moment.”
The Heat have been here before, amid such Lowry uncertainly, with a 12-7 record in Lowry’s absence this season. That, of course, was during the regular season, including games against lower-tier competition.
Gabe Vincent has served as the replacement starter when Lowry has been out, which likely would again be the case.
But there also is the opportunity of injecting Victor Oladipo into the rotation for the first time this postseason, with the veteran guard having scored 40 points in the April 10 regular-season finale, when Lowry sat out the road loss to the Orlando Magic.
“I have everybody on my mind right now,” Spoelstra said. “There’ll be a lot of different directions. But we’ll just see. I don’t even know what the determination is right now. We’re talking about a lot of hypotheticals.”
Timetables for hamstring issues vary, with a hamstring issue removing Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns’ first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Heat’s series against the Hawks will run no longer than another week, with Game 4 Sunday at State Farm Arena and Game 5 on Tuesday at FTX Arena. If a Game 6 is needed, it would be Thursday in Atlanta, with a potential Game 7 scheduled for next Saturday in Miami.
Having turned 36 last month, Lowry has missed only one game due to injury this season, an Oct. 23 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Heat’s road opener. Otherwise, his absences have been for rest, family reasons and the two games he missed in December in NBA health-and-safety protocols.
“I don’t get hurt,” he said Saturday.
While Lowry has opened defensively against Trae Young in the series’ first three games, the Heat have utilized a series of defenders, as well as traps and double-teams.
From a ballhandling standpoint, Vincent, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro all have handled playmaking when Lowry has been off the court, with a Lowry absence potentially to increase Bam Adebayo’s role in that regard, as well.
Lowry is averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 assists in the series, at just .348 from the field. But he also has had just three turnovers in his 88:38 of action.
Butler said he appreciates the moment.
“I know we love that guy as our point guard,” he said. “And if he’s with us, yippee-ki-yay. If he’s not, somebody got to step in and do his job. And it’s very, very hard to do, but we’ve got enough in that locker room to try to bring to the table what Kyle does. He’ll get his treatment and we’ll see where he’s at.”
The last time Lowry missed a playoff game was in 2017 with the Toronto Raptors, when an ankle sprain kept him out of two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, a series Lowry and the Raptors were swept.
“I mean, at this point, for me, the playoffs is the most important time of the year, and this is why we’re here,” he said. “You know, I’ve got to be smart about every situation, though.”
Soucheray: Earth would be a lesser place without birds and bees, so resist I will
The other day, I heard the unmistakable thump of a bird hitting the window and when I looked out I saw him on the ground, probably a House Wren. Sometimes I can save them by saying “there, there, now, now,” before I launch them. He returned to earth rather smartly, like a lead balloon. Nuts.
Only to read days later an admonishment from the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota saying that we, humans, are not to touch any injured or dead wildlife as part of the Center’s larger warning about bird flu. I can assure the Raptor Center and all interested parties that my guy did not die from the flu. He most likely broke his neck.
Additionally, the Raptor Center is asking that people put a pause on the things they do that bring birds together, like feeding them at your bird feeder. Apparently, song birds at the feeder can carry the virus without signs of infection.
“This will be for the next couple of months until the flu in wildlife decreases,” said Dr. Victoria Hall, executive director of the Raptor Center, in an email last week printed in the Enemy Paper.
This is shades of “we just need two weeks to slow the spread at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.” I’ve never been involved in preventing birds from gathering and I’m not sure if I can be of much help. I hope this does not result in Gov. Tim Walz giving himself new executive powers so he can order birds to socially distance and stay away from their favorite trees or powerlines. Whether bird or human, the protocols for a virus are now the same.
My feeder is currently empty, but the protocols keep changing in an uncanny mimicking of what we have faced the last two years. As the week neared its end we learned that, wait a minute, song birds are now thought not to be susceptible to the virus nor are they problematic in spreading illness to raptors and feeding is presumed permissible.
But, like a COVID protocol, we are asked to act with an abundance of caution. The Earth would be a lesser place without the eagle and the owl, so I will keep the feeder empty on the off chance that it becomes another crowded restaurant of unmasked birds. Eagles are abundant and I wish to keep it that way. I have rarely seen an owl, maybe only once or twice, and I lament their struggle with any obstacle to their flourishing, much less avian flu.
Not necessarily unrelated is the news that the city of Edina is asking homeowners to not cut their lawns in May, complete with a public relations slogan, “No Mow May.” In addition to our soldiering up against bird flu, we are to understand that allowing the grass to grow protects pollinator food and habitat during the transition from winter to spring.
Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more. I would have drawn the line at ticks, for their contribution to anything is negligible. We have been cutting grass in May since the invention of the lawnmower, but our consciousness is raised these days and I will resist all the lines I am itching to use about Edina residents being so predictably precious that they think that they will become the pollinator capital of the world.
Resist I will. Along with the eagle and the owl, the Earth would be a lesser place without the bee and the butterfly.
Chicago Bulls emphasize pace after a lopsided Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: ‘We moved way, way too slow’
The Chicago Bulls need to push the pace.
The Bulls succeed when their pace is frenetic, bordering on frantic. They’re rarely the biggest or strongest team on the court — especially in their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. But when the Bulls speed up to harass opponents on defense and push the open court on offense, they can take advantage of their small-ball mindset to disrupt a game.
The opposite happened in their jarring, 111-81 loss Friday in Game 3 against the Bucks.
“We have to run better,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “Our pace is way too slow. We’ve got to space the floor. We’ve got to run and we’ve got to get out. At times we moved way, way too slow.”
After Bobby Portis slotted in for Bucks forward Khris Middleton because of an MCL sprain, the Bulls should have entered Game 3 with the upper hand in speed. The Bucks started three players 6-foot-10 or taller, creating a towering presence that shut down the paint. With a smaller lineup of quick guards and adaptable forwards like Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls could have pushed the pace.
But they didn’t. The Bulls scored only five points in transition in Game 3, continuing a trend from Game 2 (six fast break points) and Game 1 (five points). Bulls guards hesitated when they caught the ball with numbers or space to attack, slowly bringing the ball up against a fully set Bucks half-court defense.
“They’re a terrific defensive team and they’re good in every area they protect,” Donovan said. “They get back in transition and they rebound. But when you have opportunities to get out in transition in open court situations where the floor — even if it’s not uneven, it’s cross matched or different matchups are happening, the side of the floor is overloaded — you’ve got to be able to attack. I didn’t think we played with enough pace.”
Transition ball comes less easily when the opposing team is making shots. The Bucks shot 51.5% from the field and 42% from 3-point range in the first three quarters before putting in bench players to ride out the final 12 minutes.
The lack of fast break offense for the Bulls was further stymied by the Bucks’ improved ball protection, which resulted in only nine turnovers after coughing up a combined 36 in Games 1 and 2.
“I can do a better job rebounding and pushing, getting the ball in my hands and playing a little bit faster,” guard Zach LaVine said. “But if we don’t get any stops it’ll be hard to get out in transition.”
Creating pace will need to be catalyzed by guards from the moment the Bulls rebound the ball. But LaVine said the team’s sluggishness also stemmed from an air of defeat after the Bucks took an early 19-point lead.
The Bulls looked exhausted by the end of the first quarter and defeated by the end of the half. But to grind out a series against the Bucks, the Bulls can’t allow a double-digit lead to crush their pace of play.
“When we take the ball out of bounds, we can’t hang our head,” LaVine said. “We’ve got to go onto the next play. Get it out fast, move on, push it up the court a little bit.”
Nets Notebook: Steve Nash sticking with the same rotation in Game 3, plus more minutes for Goran Dragic
Nets head coach Steve Nash expects to play the same eight-and-a-half-man rotation in Saturday’s decisive Game 3 against the Celtics as he did in Games 1 and 2.
That likely means a heavy dose of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown and Seth Curry, split minutes at the center favoring Nic Claxton with Andre Drummond getting the start, a steady dose of Goran Dragic and Patty Mills off the bench, and a sprinkle of rookie forward Kessler Edwards, who tallied just seven minutes in Games 1 and 2 combined.
It also means the Nets, for the third game in a row, will likely opt against matching Boston’s dual big men lineup of Al Horford, Daniel Theis and the returning Robert Williams (knee) with dual bigs of their own, which means Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge will likely stew on the bench yet another game.
MORE MINUTES FOR DRAGIC
Dragic has been the Nets’ most productive bench player through Games 1 and 2, tallying 14 points in the opener and 18 points in the follow-up. Yet Nash only played Dragic 20 minutes in Game 2 despite his 8-of-14 night shooting that includes six makes on his first seven attempts.
Nash suggested there will be more minutes headed Dragic’s way in Game 3 given the stakes at play. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a playoff series, so the Nets need to play this game as if it could be their last of the series.
“Yeah [we want him to play as many minutes] within reason,” Nash said of Dragic. “I think we want him to be able to continue to play, but he’s definitely someone that we’d love to have more time on the floor.” Dragic said he wants to play until he burns out.
“I don’t know man, I feel good. I feel awesome,” he said despite clearing the COVID-19 health and safety protocols after a symptomatic bout with the virus that ended less than two weeks ago. “I live for playoffs; I always play well when playoffs are here. So this is the time that you want to be on the floor.”
But he’s not sure he can handle a 40-minute workload.
“I’m that guy that [does] whatever it takes to help the team. So whatever they need from me, I’m going to do it,” he said. “My job is here to try to make some easy stuff for those guys and try to be professional.
“So, of course, I want to play 48 minutes, but, if I’m honest, if I’m realistic, that’s not possible for me at this time. So definitely in your head, your brain, I want it; but physically I’m not capable.”
FREE KD
The Celtics have held Durant hostage. Their physical and swarming defense has held the league’s most dangerous scorer to just 13-of-41 shooting through the first two games of the series. And the Nets don’t appear to have any answers, at least no answers they want to share.
Nash said the Nets aren’t even really concerned about offense and believe their offense is in good shape because they’ve scored 114 and 107 points against the league’s best defense.
Drummond was a bit more straightforward.
Drummond said the Nets can give Durant more space on the floor — likely by adding more shooters around him — but also said the Celtics are a big team that uses their length to make Durant dribble directly into the help defender.
“So we’ve just kinda gotta find ways to ease up the tension for him,” Drummond said. “I think it’s going to be a tough series for him. They’re hanging their hat on making his life difficult, so we have to find little ways to get him easy baskets so he doesn’t have to work each and every possession. Guys gotta step up too and make shots.”
TIMELORD IS BACK
Celtics starting center and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Robert Williams will return for Game 3 and is expected to play 25-to-30 minutes after battling a knee injury. Williams is the same player who recorded nine blocks in the Celtics playoff opener against the Nets last season.
Nash said Williams, who is called “The Timelord” by his fans, doesn’t change the Nets’ game plan at all.
“He’s just a long, versatile defender who blocks shots,” Nash said. “So it doesn’t change anything that they’re doing, really. They just add a player that is exceptional at protecting the basket and blocking shots.”
Drummond agreed with Nash.
“With him coming back or not coming back, I don’t think it changes anything for me or our team,” he said. “Pretty much just adding another guy who can protect the rim. He’s a very good basketball player. And he’s their primary rim protector so just adding him back gives the team a little more strength but nothing we can’t handle.”
MUST WIN
No team in NBA history has ever come back from an 0-3 playoff deficit. Does that make Saturday’s Game 3 a must-win for a Nets team that lost Game 1 on a buzzer-beater and fumbled a 17-point lead to lose Game 2?
“S—t every game is a must win from here on out,” Drummond said after Saturday’s shootaround. “I think we have the tools to win the game. We know what they are capable of. We know what they are going to throw at us, and it’s not just putting it forth into the rest of the series.”
Nash didn’t give a straightforward answer to the question at hand.
“I think it’s not a must win, but every game is a must win in the playoffs, so I don’t necessarily subscribe to that,” he said. “You don’t go in and say Game 1 is not a must win. You are trying to win every single game. So our mentality shouldn’t change. We are trying to win every game.”
