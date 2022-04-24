How Do I See? 101

Share Pin 0 Shares

Do we know there is a difference between what “I” need to do and I “ought” to do? Why a typical married or unmarried couple over a period of time drift apart or why nations of Africa lie prostrate politically, economically, and socially. When one is confronted with a situation that need to be addressed, from what standpoint does one tackle the situation?. When I talk about rationally addressing the situation, I am talking about reading between the lines of the situation and then logically selecting from options in one’s mind the “right option” giving what one knows in relation to the situation.

I am talking about one’s psychological make-up. Does one address a giving situation from “objective or subjective” standpoint?

I have been curious about why some life issues are complex to address, and then drag us to typical experts in their respective fields.

The question is, are we asking the right questions or we are more concerned about the aftermath than the root causes? Not knowing we are trying to build from the top. Chasing bubbles that would burst in their flights.

Why does a typical married or unmarried couple that willingly decide to be together, over a period of time becomes incompatible? Do they really know or see each other, or all they know and relate with are “images” of each other they create in their minds?

I am dealing with two issues or topics (why married or unmarried couple over a period of time drift apart and why nations of Africa lie prostrate) because it is inappropriate to address human psychological issues in isolation from the environment or surrounding that fundamentally has a lot to do with psychological make-up of a typical human being in it, which I would use Nigeria to represent a typical African nation that lie prostrate.

A lot have been said and written about Nigeria’s situation, and I see the mediocrity of trying to find out what would make Nigeria successful or strong before first finding out what would make the communities or municipalities that make up Federal Republic of Nigeria successful or strong.

According to ex-prime minister Gordon Brown’s keynote address at the first Rivers state investors forum organised by group of entrepreneurs in collaboration with the state government, where he said Nigeria’s “stunted economic growth” has a lot to do with its infrastructural deficit.

And Nigeria’s minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala practically supported Prime-minister Brown’s statement, and stated that while the Federal government intends to improve the country’s infrastructures through the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), the 2012 budget of Nigeria would focus more on project completion that initiating new ones.

I believe some Nigerians and the world share these statements, but it is imperative for Nigeria to question this line of thought in order to see the mediocrity of trying to address the issue of infrastructures in isolation from the towns and villages that make up Nigeria as a federation, that inherent in their respective communities non-existence of the required political, economic and social institutions and agencies that would accommodate basic infrastructures and conditions for economic growth, basic education and training to sustain their respective societies.

It is time for Nigeria to think about what would make a community or municipality in a democratically federated Nigeria economically viable.

How does a nation inherent in itself accountability, transparency and innovation?

What truly makes a society?

When we talk about a society, let us concentrate on a well-ordered community where its citizens strive for their own best interest and at the same time, for the best collective responsibility and interest of their community.

Let us concentrate on a well structured community governed by well-defined laws, sustained by well-informed citizens exposed to the required education, infrastructures and conditions for economic growth.

It is imperative for Federal Republic of Nigeria to be aware of the fundamental “dictum” that ” the ground must be prepared before one can plant a seed “, the potter must build his or her furnace before the porcelain can be made.”

What makes a typical community? It is obvious Federal Republic of Nigeria has not address the fundamental questions as to what makes a community in a democratically federated Nigeria, judging from the ever increasingly political, economic and social downturn of the country.

In Nigerian context, how do you structure communities that already exist as original forms of organisation before Nigeria came to be as a federation?

Adam Smith’s nature and causes of wealth of nations which focus on free market economy, and Philosopher Plato’s “Justice in the life and conduct of the state is possible as first it resides in the hearts and souls of the citizens.” have not been put into consideration by the respective authorities of Nigeria and Africa in general.

It is time for Nigerians and Africans in general to be inspired by Adam Smith’s “Wealth of nations” and Plato’s “Republic” that focuses on an ideal community.

We all have the power deeply engraved in us to trigger the right questions in ourselves and others.

We all have the answers waiting for us.

I would like you to be part of justiseed blog and forum.

Your comments are highly needed and welcomed.

I will appreciate that.

Thank you!