How Do I See? 101
Do we know there is a difference between what “I” need to do and I “ought” to do? Why a typical married or unmarried couple over a period of time drift apart or why nations of Africa lie prostrate politically, economically, and socially. When one is confronted with a situation that need to be addressed, from what standpoint does one tackle the situation?. When I talk about rationally addressing the situation, I am talking about reading between the lines of the situation and then logically selecting from options in one’s mind the “right option” giving what one knows in relation to the situation.
I am talking about one’s psychological make-up. Does one address a giving situation from “objective or subjective” standpoint?
I have been curious about why some life issues are complex to address, and then drag us to typical experts in their respective fields.
The question is, are we asking the right questions or we are more concerned about the aftermath than the root causes? Not knowing we are trying to build from the top. Chasing bubbles that would burst in their flights.
Why does a typical married or unmarried couple that willingly decide to be together, over a period of time becomes incompatible? Do they really know or see each other, or all they know and relate with are “images” of each other they create in their minds?
I am dealing with two issues or topics (why married or unmarried couple over a period of time drift apart and why nations of Africa lie prostrate) because it is inappropriate to address human psychological issues in isolation from the environment or surrounding that fundamentally has a lot to do with psychological make-up of a typical human being in it, which I would use Nigeria to represent a typical African nation that lie prostrate.
A lot have been said and written about Nigeria’s situation, and I see the mediocrity of trying to find out what would make Nigeria successful or strong before first finding out what would make the communities or municipalities that make up Federal Republic of Nigeria successful or strong.
According to ex-prime minister Gordon Brown’s keynote address at the first Rivers state investors forum organised by group of entrepreneurs in collaboration with the state government, where he said Nigeria’s “stunted economic growth” has a lot to do with its infrastructural deficit.
And Nigeria’s minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala practically supported Prime-minister Brown’s statement, and stated that while the Federal government intends to improve the country’s infrastructures through the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), the 2012 budget of Nigeria would focus more on project completion that initiating new ones.
I believe some Nigerians and the world share these statements, but it is imperative for Nigeria to question this line of thought in order to see the mediocrity of trying to address the issue of infrastructures in isolation from the towns and villages that make up Nigeria as a federation, that inherent in their respective communities non-existence of the required political, economic and social institutions and agencies that would accommodate basic infrastructures and conditions for economic growth, basic education and training to sustain their respective societies.
It is time for Nigeria to think about what would make a community or municipality in a democratically federated Nigeria economically viable.
How does a nation inherent in itself accountability, transparency and innovation?
What truly makes a society?
When we talk about a society, let us concentrate on a well-ordered community where its citizens strive for their own best interest and at the same time, for the best collective responsibility and interest of their community.
Let us concentrate on a well structured community governed by well-defined laws, sustained by well-informed citizens exposed to the required education, infrastructures and conditions for economic growth.
It is imperative for Federal Republic of Nigeria to be aware of the fundamental “dictum” that ” the ground must be prepared before one can plant a seed “, the potter must build his or her furnace before the porcelain can be made.”
What makes a typical community? It is obvious Federal Republic of Nigeria has not address the fundamental questions as to what makes a community in a democratically federated Nigeria, judging from the ever increasingly political, economic and social downturn of the country.
In Nigerian context, how do you structure communities that already exist as original forms of organisation before Nigeria came to be as a federation?
Adam Smith’s nature and causes of wealth of nations which focus on free market economy, and Philosopher Plato’s “Justice in the life and conduct of the state is possible as first it resides in the hearts and souls of the citizens.” have not been put into consideration by the respective authorities of Nigeria and Africa in general.
It is time for Nigerians and Africans in general to be inspired by Adam Smith’s “Wealth of nations” and Plato’s “Republic” that focuses on an ideal community.
We all have the power deeply engraved in us to trigger the right questions in ourselves and others.
We all have the answers waiting for us.
I would like you to be part of justiseed blog and forum.
Your comments are highly needed and welcomed.
I will appreciate that.
Thank you!
How to Have Your Wedding Reception on a Budget
Food at your reception
“How can we budget for reception food and music/entertainment?” is one of the most frequent questions we are asked. That is because the reception is the most expensive part of your wedding. However, you can plan it within your budget and have a memorable event.
You must be very particular when choosing your wedding reception site. It must be appropriate and fit in with your wedding reception plan and budget. It does not have to be a traditional hall. How about having your wedding in a historical home, a park, a museum, fair grounds, public gardens, on the beach, etc.
You also need to know if the venue supplies you with all your furniture and dining needs. If not, you must calculate rental fees.
When choosing a wedding site, choose slow period and either a Friday evening, Sunday afternoon or a weekday, When caterers are not busy. If you do, you’ll be able to negotiate with vendors for the best deals.
To cater or not?
You may not need a caterer. If you invite some good cooks to your wedding, you may ask them to prepare their favorite recipes for your reception. Also, if you invite some good bakers ask if they could prepare sweets and desserts or maybe even your wedding cake. You’ll save money and they will feel honored for being asked. In fact, they’ll probably be delighted to serve too. If not, serve a buffet style or hire a few College kids to serve. Or, how about having a barbecue, serving only hors oeuvre’s, Finger-food or presenting a beautiful dessert table?
If you have your reception catered, you must consider the:
- Number of guests,
- Time of day
- How the food will be served. Will it be:
- refreshments only?
- dessert only?
- light snack?
- sandwiches and finger foods?
- a sit-down,
- a buffet?
Bar – Will:
- you serve alcohol?
- bar tenders serve alcohol?
- you offer an open bar?
- you or your guests pay for the drinks?
- you serve only champagne, wine and beer and instead of have no open bar with hard liquor,.
Ideas, suggestions and information about
“How to save on wedding food”.
There is an enormous difference in price between a light brunch, a catered five course sit-down meal and everything in between.
Following are some suggestions you may check out to fit your budget.
- Provide a brunch or an early lunch. Serve fruit and vegetables, salads, eggs, cheeses, cold cuts, pastries, coffee, tea and cold drinks, buffet style.
- Have a late sandwich and salad lunch and you’ll only need to add some drinks, fruit and dessert.
- At your option, you may still serve it buffet style, or as a sit-down meal.
- For a dinner reception, you may serve a buffet style or a sit-down dinner. A catered dinner is by far your most expensive choice.
Should you ask for favors?
Don’t be afraid to ask for favors. Most of the time, you will find that people will feel honored to be asked to contribute their talents and connections to your special day.
When I got married, my brother’s best friend who is a DJ was more than happy to provide his services as a wedding gift to me and my groom.
You can also borrow a friend or family member’s accessories. I borrowed the veil and tiara. Something as simple as a head piece, a veil or jewelry can be very costly when purchased new. You will have plenty of “Something New” items but you need “something borrowed” So, find someone who has an accessory just stored away in her closet and who will be more than happy to lend it to you as your “something borrowed”.
What you can do about Music/ Entertainment
Budgeting for wedding music can spread from the high hundreds even thousands of dollars to almost free. What you need to decide when it comes to music/entertainment, is what fits in with your personalities and is within your budget. You need to decide whether to have:
- wedding musical entertainment,
- a disc jockey,
- a wedding entertainer,
- a wedding singer,
- recorded music or music off the Internet,
- instrumental music,
- A quartet, soloists guitarist, harpist, violinist etc.
Check out the local colleges and universities and find out if they have a music department. If so, inquire if there are students in the music program who will be able to perform at your wedding.
A GREAT IDEA FROM A BRIDE:
We thank Meredith from Phoenix, AZ who sent us the following information about how she is saving money on wedding music while helping the local high school band in their fund-raising efforts.
She writes:
” I am getting married and paying for it myself. So, I have had to cut costs like you couldn’t imagine! One thing that was very important to me and my fiancé is music. We both were in band and choir in high school and love music to this day. Unfortunately, having a string quartet was entirely too expensive and forget the live band or even a DJ at our reception, so I had an idea.
I was in jazz band in high school and we were very good, winning all kinds of awards and stuff. High school bands are always looking for fund raisers and so we approached my old high school jazz band director about playing at our reception. We worked out a great deal for paying them but it was significantly lower than getting a professional band. AND, the school usually has uniforms already – just request that, as part of the package.
Thank you for you web site it has been very helpful. I wish it was printable.
Meredith from Phoenix, AZ
Ask guests to share their musical, entertainment even story telling talents
Don’t overlook your guests. If you invited singers, let them sing. Have them sing a solo or sing as a group during the ceremony And / or at the reception.
Additionally, you may know someone even a teenager who would be willing to “be in charge” of recorded music. There are also quite a few Music channels you can use on the Internet. If you can have the music loud enough for dancing, you can have musical entertainment for free.
Good friends and family are usually eager to contribute to your wedding. you’ll save money and know that your wedding needs will be given with love and care.
Transportation, Decorations and Flowers
Ask friends to serve as your drivers and save. Instead of a limo, rent a luxury car and have a friend drive. Ask friends to help decorate the reception room, arrange flowers etc.
Attitude
Have a positive, we can do attitude. Be optimistic about planning your wedding and about your special day itself.
If anything goes wrong, as something may, take into consideration that things that went wrong will become things remembered. You will laugh about them later and throughout your married life. So, have a great time as you share the happiest day of your life with the friends and family who love you and rejoice with you.
The Bahamas Offshore Company
The Bahamas is a chain of islands comprising 5,358 square miles, located 40-50 miles east of Florida, it has a population of 300,000. Most Bahamians live in two major urban centers: Nassau (its capital) and Freeport.
The Bahamas is a member of the British Commonwealth, but maintains absolute independence in government matters (Government of the Bahamas). It is well served by International Accountants, International Banks, and long established Law Firms, and an advanced telecommunications service.
Apart from tourism, the Banking and Finance sector is the second most important aspect of the Bahamian economy. The Bahamas is one of the largest offshore financial centers in the hemisphere with over 400 banks, trust companies and other licensed financial institutions. It is renowned for its tax haven status and banking secrecy. Since the International Business Companies Act 1989 came into effect in 1990, The Bahamas has become one of the most popular areas for registering an I.B.C. (Banks and Trust companies in the Bahamas).
Advantages of Bahamas Offshore Companies (IBC’s)
The IBC: The International Business Companies Act established a corporate entity, which requires the minimum of administration. Total secrecy and anonymity is maintained, and there is no need to disclose the beneficial owners of the Company. There is no requirement to file annual returns or financial statements, or to hold annual general meetings of the shareholders or directors. Meetings of shareholders and/or directors may be held in any country and same may attend meetings by proxy or by electronic means (telephone, facsimile etc.).
Proposed Names
The word “Limited” may be used in a Company’s name. However, use of the following words is restricted: “Assurance”, “Bank”, “Building Society”, “Chamber of Commerce”, “Chartered”, “Cooperative”, “Imperial”, “Insurance”, “Municipal”, “Royal”, “Trust”, or any word conveying a similar meaning. Endings such as “Limited”, “Incorporated”, “Société Anonyme”, or “Sociedad Anónima” or its abbreviations may be used.
Shelf Companies
There is a number of existing offshore companies for sale. These offshore companies have never traded or engaged in any transaction whatsoever.
Capital
The standard capital is $50,000.00 USD, divided into 50,000 shares of $1.00 USD each which may be issued as Bearer or as Registered shares, at the discretion of the Directors. Capital up to the equivalent of $50,000.00 USD attracts the smallest license fee – $250.00 USD.
Directors Meetings may be held in any part of the world. There are no limitations as to their number or nationality of shareholders.
Shares
Bearer, Nominative, par or no par value shares, as desired.
Shareholders Meetings
Shareholders’ meetings may be held in any part of the world. The format will depend on what is set forth in the Articles of Association.
Registered Agent/Registered Office
The IBC Act requires that every offshore company (IBC) have a Registered Office and a Registered Agent, qualified to act as such, in The Bahamas. In our standard Memorandum of Association, our own office is the Registered Office and we act as the Registered Agent of the IBC in The Bahamas.
Taxation
Income of IBCs is exempt from income tax in The Bahamas. This includes all dividends, interest, rents, royalties, compensations, capital gains realized with respect to any shares, debt obligations or other securities, and any other amounts paid to the company. In addition to this, no estate, inheritance, succession or gift tax, rate, duty, levy or other charge is payable with respect to shares, debt obligations or other securities of a company incorporated under the IBC Act.
Prohibitions
An IBC, being an offshore company, is a company that cannot:
- Carry on business with residents of The Bahamas;
- Own an interest in real property situated in The Bahamas or a lease of real property other than a lease of property for use as an office from which to communicate with members or where books and records of the company are prepared or maintained;
- Carry on banking and/or trust business;
- Carry on business as an insurance or reinsurance company; or
- Carry on the business of providing the registered office for companies
President Trump Mandated Concrete Border Wall Financing and Construction
President Trump’s campaign promise mandated a concrete border wall to stop illegal immigration from Mexico. Mexicans must finance and build the concrete structure. We the People must create a mutual agreement with Mexico for financing and construction to fulfill the Presidents promise. Usable Silica Sand is the Key.
First, think of a skyscraper like a Trump Tower. Skyscrapers worldwide are made of concrete. The main ingredient of concrete is Silica sand with a cement binder. The beautiful glass façade on buildings like the Trump tower are made of sand processed at twenty-three hundred degrees Fahrenheit. The foundations, driveways and sidewalks, basements and garages of single family homes are made of usable sand and cement. The ribbon of highways, bridges and tunnels connecting the world all have Silica sand as the main ingredient.
Usable Silica sand is the longtail keyword here. There is a worldwide shortage of the product. The desperate scarcity doesn’t end with building construction in the U.S.
From Jim Hightower’s Lowdown Newsletter we learn that within four years, from 2012 to 2016, China consumed more sand for construction than the US did between 1900 and 2000. And, the city of Shanghai has built more skyscrapers in just the past ten years than there are in New York City.
Wait a minute, you say. While the EPA was still functioning, we were told that deserts are growing worldwide at a disquieting pace. How can there be a shortage of sand? Unfortunately, desert sand is not suitable for construction. The granules are too small and round with below minimum compression ratio for building or fracking.
That’s right, fracking. Companies like ExxonMobil and Halliburton use sand to fracture underground shale deposits to find fuel trapped in those rock formations in states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
Big oil companies in Wisconsin, known as the mother of all frackers, are drilling wells nearly two miles deep. The mother-frackers blast ten million pounds of prized sand into the rock, attempting to suck the last miserable drops of peak oil from the earth. There are already one hundred fracture wells in the United States. America will use one hundred twenty million tons of fracking sand this year increasing thirty percent each year.
Fortunately, for Mexico’s Border Wall construction, the President has been successful in reversing Obama’s land policies in places like the scenic Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. Thanks to President Trump’s rollback of mining regulations in these remote, environmentally sensitive alluvial deposit areas along creeks and riverbeds, silica sand availability will increase. Not to worry, habitat protections for endangered species will also be rolled back despite opposition from the tourism and conservation lobby and some Democratic lawmakers.
Governments worldwide including China and Indonesia have made efforts to curtail sand mining. The government of Mexico stopped legitimate sand mining businesses from operating when they found that not only was it destroying their environment the sand was being used in the United States.
Cemex, a small Mexican sand mining corporation with fourteen billion in yearly sales, extract three hundred thousand cubic yards of beautiful Monterey Bay, CA sand each year. They are exempt from federal regulations protecting our beaches. Their stock rose significantly when Trump was elected on the promise of a border wall.
OK, let’s get to it. Here are the nuts and bolts of the plan to build Mexico’s border wall.
It will take two years to acquire the property and complete the design. Not part of the building plan, American taxpayers will pay that portion. With the easing of Dodd-Frank, US banks will help recoup the entire amount with this plan, as will be explained here.
Thanks to automation in the construction industry, it will take two years with only two hundred nonskilled workers to build the wall. The workers could be chosen from a pool of incarcerated illegals. The Justice Department will offer repatriation in Mexico and early release for their participation in the construction workforce.
Next, the Government secures a twenty-five billion-dollar, thirty-year construction bond or capital improvement bond from a Mexican bank as the funding mechanism. The President’s minions estimate twenty-five billion dollars as the cost of the wall. Banamex, Mexico, a subsidiary of Citigroup, or the largest bank in Mexico, Banco do Brasil with five hundred fifty billion in assets are likely choices. With the backing of the US Congress the bank can be confident of repayment starting the second year of construction.
Congress can establish a public-private enterprise to license sixteen Mexican sand mining corporations to extract sand at locations throughout the US. Give those Mexican corporations guarantees for ten years, with the expectation of twenty billion dollars gross resale of the precious cost and price-controlled commodity per year, per corporation.
The taxing authority is the US Congress who will levy a sand mining excise tax of three percent, equaling a minimum ten billion per year in the aggregate, of sand gross resale, as the repayment instrument.
Goldman Sachs can serve as the debt service administrator for accounts receivable turnover, and assigned holder of tax revenue deposits. Per bond contract, they retain the deposits, interest free, for one year. GS legally leverages that amount to one hundred billion per ten billion, for new building construction unrelated to the Wall. Remember, GS retains the tax revenue for one year before repayment starts.
After the first year, Goldman Sachs begins repayment, with Mexican sand mining excise taxes, towards repayment of the bond. GS makes a substantial, taxable profit during the thirty-year maturation of the bond from leveraged loans. The US Government profits from tax revenue. The Mexicans have gleefully built and paid for the wall.
